NJPW BOSJ 28 Results 11/21/21

Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Aichi, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakashima backs Oiwa into the ropes. Oiwa turns Nakashima over. The referee calls for a clean break. Overhand Chop Exchange. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Nakashima applies a heel hook. Oiwa transitions into a side headlock. Nakashima answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Nakashima with a double leg takedown. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Oiwa with a drop toe hold. Nakashima applies a hammerlock. Oiwa with three sharp elbow strikes. Hammerlock Exchange. Oiwa with another drop toe hold. Oiwa grabs the side headlock. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Nakashima brings Oiwa down to the mat. Nakashima applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nakashima with a single leg takedown. Nakashima applies a leg lock. Oiwa transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Nakashima with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with the headscissors neck lock. Nakashima figure fours the legs of Oiwa. Nakashima goes back to the side headlock.

Oiwa brings Nakashima down to the mat. Oiwa applies an arm-bar. Oiwa transitions into a side headlock. Nakashima whips Oiwa across the ring. Oiwa drops Nakashima with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa applies The Kimura Lock. Nakashima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa with the fireman’s carry takeover. Oiwa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Oiwa applies a wrist lock. Oiwa hammers down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Oiwa applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Nakashima transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Oiwa. Nakashima applies the single leg crab. Nakashima continues to put the boots to Oiwa. Second Forearm Exchange. Oiwa dropkicks Nakashima. Oiwa whips Nakashima across the ring. Oiwa connects with another dropkick for a two count. Oiwa hooks both legs for a two count. Oiwa hooks the outside leg of Nakashima for a two count. Oiwa with The Hip Toss. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit-Draw

Second Match: (2-1) Douki vs. (2-1) Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Kanemaru grabs Douki’s steel pipe. The referee admonishes Kanemaru. Douki kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kanemaru applies a hammerlock. Douki with a flying mare takeover. Douki dodges The Big Boot. Douki with two deep arm-drags. Kanemaru avoids The Suicide Dive. Kanemaru takes a lap around the ring. Douki stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Douki hammers down on the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Eye Rake Exchange. Kanemaru drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Following a snap mare takeover, Kanemaru applies a rear chin lock. Douki puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Douki’s neck. Douki slaps Kanemaru in the chest. Douki with two forearm smashes. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Douki. Douki delivers his combination offense. Kanemaru drives his elbow into the midsection of Douki. Kanemaru drops Douki with another eye poke.

Kanemaru rams his boot across Douki’s face. Kanemaru with clubbing elbow smashes. Kanemaru stomps on Douki’s back. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Douki goes for a dropkick, but Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru continues to stomp on Douki’s back. Douki with a roll through forearm smash. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru applies a waist lock. Douki decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Kanemaru. Douki with a Leg Lariat. Douki with The Slingshot Pescado. Douki rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Kanemaru counters with a Shotgun Dropkick. Kanemaru rolls Douki over for a two count.

Kanemaru grabs the pipe again. Douki grabs Kanemaru’s whiskey bottle. Kanemaru with a toe kick. The referee snatches the pipe away from Kanemaru. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki with a Running Lariat. Douki follows that with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Kanemaru denies Suplex de Luna. Kanemaru with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki uppercuts Kanemaru. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Douki. Kanemaru drops Douki with The Tilt-A-Whirl DDT. Kanemaru goes for Deep Impact, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Kanemaru puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru drills Douki with The BrainBuster. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Kanemaru connects with another BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Third Match: (2-1) Taiji Ishimori vs. (2-1) Master Wato In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Wato kicks the left hamstring of Ishimori. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Ishimori with a side headlock takeover. Wato answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Wato with a double leg takedown. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Ishimori. Wato leapfrogs over Ishimori. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Ishimori. Wato uppercuts Ishimori. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato with combination kicks. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Ishimori with a wrist lock takedown. Ishimori hyperextends the left wrist of Wato. Ishimori applies The Cobra Clutch. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with another wrist lock takedown. Ishimori applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Ishimori bends the left elbow of Wato. Ishimori stomps on the left elbow of Wato. Ishimori kicks the left shoulder of Wato. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori drops Wato with The Arm-Breaker for a two count. Ishimori argues with the referee. Ishimori delivers The Sacrifice. Wato is displaying his fighting spirit. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Wato dropkicks Ishimori to the floor. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Wato dives over Ishimori. Ishimori launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato plays to the crowd. Wato with combination hamstring kicks. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Ishimori in the chest. Wato SuperKicks Ishimori for a two count. Ishimori avoids The Dreamcast Kick. Wato blocks The Pump Kick.

Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori drops Wato with The Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori blocks a boot from Wato. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with a Sliding German Suplex. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori hammers down on Wato’s chest. Ishimori hits The Shoulder Breaker for a two count. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato delivers The Dreamcast Kick. Wato applies a wrist lock. Ishimori denies The Recientemente. Wato applies The Octopus Stretch. Wato connects with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato goes for The TTD, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori blocks a boot from Wato. Ishimori with The Cipher Utaki. Wato negates The Bloody Cross. Wato with an inside cradle for a two count. Ishimori blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori with The La Mistica. Ishimori makes Wato tap out to The Bone Lock.

Winner: (3-1) Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Fourth Match: (1-2) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (0-3) YOH In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Hand fighting display. Taguchi grabs the left leg of Yoh. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yoh with a single leg takedown. Yoh applies a leg lock. Yoh rolls Taguchi over for a two count. Yoh applies a side headlock. Taguchi whips Yoh across the ring. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi and Yoh starts running the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a low dropkick. Yoh repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Taguchi is playing possum with Yoh. Yoh with a deep arm-drag. Yoh applies an arm-bar. Yoh hammers down on the left shoulder of Taguchi. Yoh with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Yoh applies The Figure Four Headlock. Taguchi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Yoh stomps on the midsection of Taguchi. Taguchi with a bodyshot. Taguchi with a knife edge chop. Toe Kick Exchange. Yoh whips Taguchi across the ring. Yoh scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh dives over Taguchi. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Yoh counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi drops Yoh with The Roll Through Hip Attack.

Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri from the outside. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos for a two count. Taguchi rolls Yoh over for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Yoh rolls Taguchi over for a two count. Taguchi kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Yoh dropkicks Taguchi to the floor. Yoh lands The SomerSault Plancha. Yoh rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Yoh with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Yoh applies a waist lock. Taguchi decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Yoh side steps Taguchi into the red turnbuckle pad. Taguchi goes for The SpringBoard Hip Attack, but Yoh counters with The Atomic Drop. Yoh with The Rolling Elbow. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Yoh buries his shoulder into the midsection of Taguchi. Yoh puts Taguchi on the top turnbuckle.

Yoh with clubbing blows to Taguchi’s back. Taguchi denies The SuperPlex. Yoh with a straight right hand. Taguchi sends Yoh chest first into the canvas. Taguchi delivers The Missile Hip Attack. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Yoh rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi thrust kicks the midsection of Yoh. Yoh avoids The Hip Attack. Yoh SuperKicks Taguchi. Yoh connects with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Taguchi denies The Direct Drive. Taguchi scores the ankle pick. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi with The Release Tiger Suplex. Taguchi pops back on his feet. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Yoh with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Taguchi counters with a high knee strike. Yoh uppercuts Taguchi. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi with The Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Taguchi plants Yoh with The Dodon to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-2) Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (3-0) SHO vs. (2-1) Bushi In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Bushi with a running elbow smash. Bushi with forearm shivers. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi has Sho draped across the top strand. Bushi punches Sho in the back. Bushi with a Flying Dropkick. Sho starts bending Bushi’s fingers. Sho sweeps out the legs of Bushi. Sho dropkicks Bushi off the ring apron. Sho blasts Bushi with The PK. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho whips Bushi into the steel barricade. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Sho shoves the referee. Sho wraps Bushi’s fingers around the barricade. The referee admonishes Sho. Sho repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Sho rolls Bushi back into the ring. Sho hooks both legs for a two count. Sho wraps the t-shirt around Bushi’s neck. Sho stands on Bushi’s face. Bushi with forearm shivers. Sho rakes the eyes of Bushi.

Bushi blocks a boot from Sho. Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Sho. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Bushi drops Sho with The DDT. Bushi continues to dish out forearms. Bushi is choking Sho with his boot. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi is fired up. Bushi rolls Sho back into the ring. Bushi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Sho denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sho shoves Bushi towards the referee. Bushi blocks the low blow. Bushi with a forearm smash. Sho shoves the referee towards Bushi. Sho Spears Bushi. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Bushi. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks for a two count. Bushi blocks a lariat from Sho. Sho clotheslines Bushi for a two count.

Sho with The Cross-Armed PileDriver for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Bushi goes for The CodeBreaker, but Sho counters with The Snake Bite. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi with a Back Body Drop. Sho with combination forearms. Bushi answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Bushi dropkicks Yoh. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Bushi goes for The MX, but Sho pulls the referee into harms way. Sho with a Running Lariat. Sho grabs the wrench. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Bushi with The La Magistral, but the referee is still laid out. Sho delivers the low blow. Sho attacks Bushi with the wrench. Sho makes Bushi pass out to The Snake Bite.

Winner: (4-0) SHO via Referee Stoppage

Sixth Match: (1-2) El Phantasmo vs. (1-2) Robbie Eagles In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Phantasmo tugs on Eagles hair. Phantasmo backs Eagles into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Palm Strike Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Eagles whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo drops Eagles with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo holds onto the ropes. Phantasmo walks over Eagles back. Phantasmo struts around the ring. Eagles with a single leg takedown. Eagles lunges over Phantasmo. Eagles mocks Phantasmo. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Eagles goes for a Running Headscissors Takeover, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. Phantasmo continues to strut. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Phantasmo. Eagles with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Eagles with a Spin Kick. Phantasmo regroups on the outside. Phantasmo talks smack to Eagles. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Phantasmo sweeps out the legs of Eagles. Rollup Exchange. Phantasmo blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Eagles avoids the leg sweep. Double Dropkick. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

Second Forearm Exchange. Rockers Punches. Eagles with forearm shivers. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles kicks Phantasmo in the chest. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Eagles. Phantasmo starts doing jumping jacks. Phantasmo stomps on the right hand of Eagles. Phantasmo works on his joint manipulation game. Phantasmo slaps Eagles in the chest. Phantasmo with The Old School Back Rake. Phantasmo gets Eagles tied up in the tree of woe. Phantasmo is choking Eagles with his boot. Nether Regions Attack. Phantasmo stands on Eagles face. Following a snap mare takeover, Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Phantasmo transitions into the cavate. Eagles with heavy bodyshots. Eagles with a basement dropkick. Phantasmo denies The Asai DDT. Eagles applies a waist lock. Phantasmo decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Eagles kicks Phantasmo in the face. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Eagles. Eagles regroups on the outside. Phantasmo rolls Eagles back into the ring. Phantasmo kicks Eagles in the face. Phantasmo with Two Pendulum BackBreakers. Phantasmo applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Eagles with three sharp elbow strikes.

Phantasmo hammers down on Eagles face. Phantasmo goes for another Pendulum BackBreaker, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles rakes the back of Phantasmo. Eagles dropkicks the back of Phantasmo’s left knee. Eagles with a Sliding Elbow across the back of Phantasmo’s neck. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles with a Running Leg Lariat for a two count. Eagles for a Vertical, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Eagles with Three Shotgun Meteora’s for a two count. Eagles repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Phantasmo. Eagles drops his weight on the left knee of Phantasmo. Phantasmo kicks Eagles out of the ring. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Phantasmo. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick to the left knee of Phantasmo for a two count. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Phantasmo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles stomps on the left knee of Phantasmo. Phantasmo denies The Turbo Backpack. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Eagles. Phantasmo goes for The Spinning NeckBreaker, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with The Roundhouse Kick. Eagles with a Hook Kick.

Phantasmo answers with a Roundhouse Kick of his own. Back Drop Driver Exchange. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Eagles SuperKicks Phantasmo. Eagles drills Phantasmo with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Phantasmo tumbles to the floor. Eagles with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Eagles prepares for The 450 Splash. Phantasmo kicks the referee into the ropes. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Phantasmo with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Phantasmo follows that with The Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Eagles with The Back Drop Clutch for a two count. Eagles blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Eagles slaps Phantasmo in the chest. Eagles goes for The Turbo Backpack, but Phantasmo counters with a HeadButt. Phantasmo hits The Burning Hammer for a two count. Phantasmo prepares for Sudden Death. Eagles crumbles into the canvas. Phantasmo nails Eagles with The V-Trigger. Phantasmo goes for The One Winged Angel, but Eagles counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Eagles with the backslide cover for a two count. Phantasmo stomps on Eagles fingers. Phantasmo with The Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Eagles counters with The Hurricanrana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-2) Robbie Eagles via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (3-0) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (2-1) El Desperado In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Desperado runs into Takahashi. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Desperado with a double leg takedown. Ground and Pound Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Second Chop Exchange. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Takahashi. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Takahashi applies The D. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado regroups on the outside. Takahashi sends Desperado chest first into the steel barricade. Takahashi talks smack to Desperado. Takahashi launches Desperado over the barricade. Takahashi has Desperado tied up in the bottom rope. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi rolls Desperado back into the ring. Takahashi is choking Desperado with his knee. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Desperado Spears Takahashi. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex. Desperado dumps Takahashi out of the ring.

Third Chop Exchange. Desperado tosses Takahashi around the ringside area. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Takahashi slaps Desperado in the chest. Desperado kicks Takahashi in the gut. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip for a two count. Desperado applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado stands on the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado hyperextends the left leg of Takahashi. Desperado puts his leg on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado talks smack to Takahashi. Fourth Chop Exchange. Desperado continues to stomp on the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado with a Knee Drop. Desperado applies the single leg crab. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado pulls Takahashi out of the ring. Desperado sends Takahashi face first into the steel ring post. Desperado grabs a steel chair. Desperado brings Takahashi up the rampway. Desperado bodyslams Takahashi. Desperado smashes the left knee of Takahashi with the chair.

Red Shoes admonishes Desperado. Takahashi struggles to get back in the ring. Red Shoes ignores Desperado’s pin attempt. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Desperado kicks the left knee of Takahashi for a two count. Takahashi denies the irish whip. Desperado is putting the boots to Takahashi. Desperado whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi delivers The Shotgun Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Desperado back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado blocks a boot from Takahashi. Desperado dropkicks the left of Takahashi. Desperado with a Standing Frog Splash on the left knee of Takahashi for a two count. Desperado with repeated stomps on the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi sends Desperado tumbling to the floor. Desperado denies The Apron Destroyer. Desperado with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Desperado with The Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Takahashi applies a wrist lock. Desperado rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Takahashi blocks it. Desperado denies The Running Death Valley Driver. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Takahashi kicks Desperado in the chest. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad.

Desperado fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Desperado with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Desperado is displaying his frustration. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Takahashi counters with The D. Desperado with Two PowerBombs, but Takahashi refuses to let go of the hold. Desperado goes for a Third PowerBomb, but Takahashi counters with a Headscissors Takeover over the top rope. Takahashi delivers The Apron Destroyer. Desperado gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Fifth Chop Exchange. Desperado kicks the left knee of Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi goes for a Hurricanrana, but Desperado counters with Numero Dos. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Takahashi rolls Desperado over for a two count. Takahashi slaps Desperado in the face. Desperado blocks The SuperKick. Takahashi goes back to The D. Takahashi with a flurry of rollups. Desperado rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Takahashi with Two SuperKicks. Takahashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Desperado responds with Loco Mono. Takahashi denies Pinche Loco. Desperado with a high knee strike. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the red turnbuckle pad. Takahashi connects with The Victory Royal for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado goes for The El Es Culero, but time expired.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Updated NJPW BOSJ 28 Standings

– SHO (4-0)

– Hiromu Takahashi (3-0-1)

– Taiji Ishimori (3-1)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-1)

– El Desperado (2-1-1)

– Robbie Eagles (2-2)

– Master Wato (2-2)

– Bushi (2-2)

– Ryusuke Taguchi (2-2)

– Douki (2-2)

– El Phantasmo (1-3)

– YOH (0-4)

