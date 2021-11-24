NJPW BOSJ 28 Results 11/24/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fujita backs Oiwa into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Fujita slaps Oiwa in the chest. Oiwa shoves Fujita. Oiwa slaps Fujita in the face. Fujita with a forearm smash. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Fujita answers with a headscissors neck lock. Oiwa goes back to the side headlock. Oiwa transitions into a cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Fujita applies a hammerlock. Oiwa with a series of back elbow smashes. Oiwa reverses the hold. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fujita with a single leg takedown. Fujita applies a leg lock. Fujita transitions into a side headlock. Oiwa with a drop toe hold. Oiwa reverses the hold. Fujita brings Oiwa down to the mat. Fujita applies an arm-bar. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Fujita with two side headlock takeovers. Oiwa with another headscissors escape.

That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Fujita whips Oiwa across the ring. Oiwa drops Fujita with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa stomps on Fujita’s chest. Oiwa applies a Heel Hook. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s chest. Oiwa applies the single leg crab. Fujita refuses to quit. Oiwa continues to stomp on Fujita’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa kicks the left knee of Fujita. Second Forearm Exchange. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa. Fujita with a forearm smash. Fujita with a double wrist lock takedown. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita works on the left wrist of Oiwa. Fujita applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Fujita with forearm shivers. Oiwa with a Back Body Drop. Oiwa dropkicks Fujita. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Oiwa goes for a bodyslam, but Fujita counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Oiwa bodyslams Fujita. Oiwa goes back to The Boston Crab. Oiwa transitions into a single leg crab as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (2-2) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (2-2) Master Wato In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Taguchi is playing mind games with Wato. Wato with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Wato with a side headlock takeover. Taguchi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taguchi applies a side headlock. Wato whips Taguchi across the ring. Taguchi drops Wato with a shoulder tackle. Wato drops down on the canvas. Wato leapfrogs over Taguchi. Taguchi applies a waist lock. Wato decks Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Taguchi leapfrogs over Wato. Taguchi drives his elbow into the midsection of Wato. Taguchi uppercuts Wato. Taguchi with a Spinning Hip Attack. Taguchi mocks Wato. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes for a two count. Taguchi applies a toe and ankle hold. Taguchi transitions into a leg lock. Wato repeatedly kicks Taguchi in the chest. Taguchi grapevines the legs of Wato. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Taguchi abuses the referee’s five count. Taguchi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Wato. Taguchi drops his elbow on the left knee of Wato. Taguchi applies a leg lock. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taguchi applies The Boston Crab. The referee admonishes Taguchi. Taguchi with Three Seated Sentons for a two count. Taguchi stomps on Wato’s back. Taguchi hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Taguchi whips Wato across the ring. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Wato holds onto the ropes. Wato kicks Taguchi in the chest. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Wato dropkicks Taguchi to the floor. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Wato dives over Taguchi. Taguchi launches Wato over the top rope. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Wato. Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Wato avoids The Hip Attack. Wato kicks Taguchi in the ass.

Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato plays to the crowd. Wato with combination hamstring kicks. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Taguchi in the chest. Wato kicks the right hamstring of Taguchi. Wato SuperKicks Taguchi for a two count. Taguchi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Taguchi with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi sends Wato across the ring. Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Taguchi follows that with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Taguchi rolls Wato back into the ring. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi hits The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Wato rolls Taguchi over for a two count. Taguchi dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Taguchi goes for The La Magistral, but Wato rolls him over for a two count. Wato with a rolling cradle for a two count. Wato delivers The Dreamcast Kick. Taguchi answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Forearm Exchange. Wato with The Roundhouse Kick. Wato with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato connects with The TTD. Wato plants Taguchi with The RPP to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-2) Master Wato via Pinfall

Third Match: (2-2) Robbie Eagles vs. (0-4) YOH In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yoh applies a waist lock. Eagles transitions into a wrist lock. Yoh with a single leg takedown. Yoh applies a toe and ankle hold. Yoh drops his elbow on the left knee of Eagles. Yoh applies a leg lock. Yoh transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Eagles breaks the hold. Yoh hide under the bottom rope which creates separation. Eagles talks smack to Yoh. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Eagles with a drop toe hold. Eagles applies a side headlock. Yoh with a back heel trip. Yoh applies an arm-bar. Yoh transitions into a side wrist lock. Eagles applies a hammerlock. Eagles with a single leg takedown. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh avoids the knee drop. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Yoh kicks Eagles in the gut. Yoh applies a side headlock. Eagles whips Yoh across the ring. Yoh drops Eagles with a shoulder tackle. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Eagles leapfrogs over Yoh. Yoh sends Eagles into the ropes. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Eagles lunges over Yoh. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a sliding dropkick. Yoh rocks Eagles with a forearm smash. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Eagles denies the irish whip. Yoh with another forearm smash. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Yoh. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick.

Yoh regroups on the outside. Eagles kicks Yoh in the gut. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Yoh dropkicks Eagles to the floor. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Yoh punches Eagles in the back. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh kicks Eagles in the gut. Yoh continues to attack the back of Eagles. Yoh rolls Eagles back into the ring. Yoh drops Eagles with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Yoh applies a rear chin lock. Eagles with elbows into the midsection of Yoh. Yoh kicks Eagles in the gut. Yoh with the irish whip. Yoh launches Eagles over the top rope. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh has Eagles draped across the top strand. Yoh uppercuts Eagles. Eagles drops Yoh with a Leg Lariat. Eagles with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles rolls Yoh back into the ring. Eagles with a sliding elbow strike across the back of Yoh’s neck. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Forearm/Chop Exchange. Eagles with repeated mid-kicks. Yoh dodges The Flying Mid-Kick. Eagles blocks The SuperKick. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Yoh.

Yoh dodges The Big Boot. Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh pops back on his feet. Eagles decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Eagles with The Roundhouse Kick. Second Forearm Exchange. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Yoh. Yoh with combination forearms. Yoh uppercuts Eagles. Eagles kicks Yoh in the face. Yoh with a Rebound Superkick. Eagles answers with a Rebound Roundhouse Kick. Eagles with a Hook Kick. Eagles with a Windmill Kick. Yoh denies The Asai DDT. Yoh SuperKicks Eagles. Eagles denies The Direct Drive. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Yoh denies The Turbo Backpack. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Eagles with a back elbow smash. Yoh SuperKicks Eagles. Yoh goes for The Dragon Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Yoh kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Yoh. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick to the left knee of Yoh. Eagles SuperKicks Yoh for a two count. Eagles with a Knee Drop. Eagles goes for The Ron Miller Special, but Yoh counters with The Five Star Clutch Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-4) YOH via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (4-0) SHO vs. (3-1) Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Kanemaru attacks Sho before the bell rings. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Sho’s back. Kanemaru gets rid of Sho’s wrench. Kanemaru whips Sho into the steel barricade. Kanemaru stomps on Sho’s chest. Kanemaru rolls Sho back into the ring. Kanemaru stomps on Sho’s back. Kanemaru grabs the left ear of Sho. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Sho. Kanemaru drops Sho with The Spinning DDT. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count. Yoh goes for The Deep Impact, but Sho gets his feet up in the air. Sho rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Sho is choking Kanemaru with his boot. Sho argues with the referee. Sho dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Sho tosses Kanemaru around the ringside area. Sho grabs the wrench. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Kanemaru rolls Sho back into the ring.

Kanemaru whips Sho across the ring. Kanemaru continues to dropkick the left knee of Sho. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Sho. Sho Spears Kanemaru. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Kanemaru. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Kanemaru puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Kanemaru. Sho SuperKicks Kanemaru for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Sho. Kanemaru drills Sho with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho and Kanemaru plays hop potato with the referee. Kanemaru denies the low blow. Kanemaru rolls Sho over to pickup the victory. After the match, Sho clotheslines Kanemaru. Sho grabs the wrench. Kanemaru delivers the low blow.

Winner: (4-1) Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (2-1-1) El Desperado vs. (2-2) Douki In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Desperado applies a waist lock. Desperado transitions into a wrist lock. Desperado sends Douki across the ring. Desperado runs into Douki. Douki leapfrogs over Desperado. Douki with a Hip Toss. Desperado sends Douki into the ropes. Desperado leapfrogs over Douki. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Desperado sweeps out the legs of Douki. Douki with a Headscissors Takeover. Desperado regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Douki with a deep arm-drag. Douki applies an arm-bar. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Douki. Desperado with a wrist lock takedown. Desperado applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Douki applies a hammerlock. Desperado with a flying mare takeover. Douki kicks Desperado in the face. Douki sends Desperado tumbling to the floor. Douki with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Desperado blocks a boot from Douki. Desperado sends Douki face first into the ring apron. Desperado grabs Douki’s staff. Douki with forearm shivers. Desperado answers with a knife edge chop. Desperado rolls Douki back into the ring.

Desperado repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Desperado drops his weight on the left knee of Douki. Desperado applies a toe and ankle hold. Desperado with The Standing Frog Splash on the left knee of Douki for a two count. Desperado stands on the left knee of Douki. Douki unloads three chops. Desperado rocks Douki with a forearm smash for a two count. Desperado dumps Douki out of the ring. Desperado whips Douki into the steel barricade. Douki gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Desperado with a Seated Senton on the left knee of Douki. Desperado applies The Indian Death Lock. Douki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado continues to drop his weight on the left knee of Douki. Desperado talks smack to Douki. Douki hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Desperado goes for a Knee Crusher, but Douki counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count.

Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Douki with a roll through back elbow smash. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki delivers The Missile Dropkick. Douki with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado denies The Gory Bomb. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Douki with a forearm smash. Desperado kicks the left knee of Douki. Douki ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Desperado applies The Gory Special. Douki with the sunset flip for a two count. Douki drops Desperado with The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Douki prepares for The Day Break. Desperado dropkicks Douki off the ring apron. Desperado goes for The Flying Cannonball Senton, but Douki counters with a forearm smash. Douki lands The Quebrada. Douki rolls Desperado back into the ring. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Douki is fired up. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Desperado counters with a deep arm-drag. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado connects with Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Douki denies Pinche Loco. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Desperado responds with Numero Dos. Douki rolls Desperado over for a two count. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado makes Douki tap out to Numero Dos.

Winner: (3-1-1) El Desperado via Submission

Sixth Match: (1-3) El Phantasmo vs. (3-1) Taiji Ishimori In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishimori backs Phantasmo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ishimori pats Phantasmo on the chest. Strong lockup. Phantasmo backs Ishimori into the ropes. Phantasmo does the same thing as Ishimori. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Ishimori whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo runs into Ishimori. Shoulder Block Exchange. Phantasmo with the greco roman eye poke. Phantasmo with a back heel trip. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo lunges over Ishimori. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Dropkick. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Phantasmo wants Ishimori to shake his hand. Ishimori obliges. Ishimori stomps on the right foot of Phantasmo. Ishimori with an elbow smash. Back Rake Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Nipple Hold Exchange. Phamtasmo with a straight right hand. Ishimori thrust kicks the midsection of Phantasmo. Phantasmo regroups on the outside.

Ishimori starts favoring his right foot. Ishimori gets Phantasmo tied up in the tree of woe. Nether Regions Attack. Ishimori applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Phantasmo’s neck for a one count. Phantasmo with a flurry of chops. Ishimori punches Phantasmo. Ishimori slams Phantasmo’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Phantasmo. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori and Phantasmo showcases his athleticism. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo follows that with a double hand chop. Phantasmo with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Phantasmo bodyslams Ishimori. Phantasmo with The Flying Fist Drop for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The Sudden Death, but Ishimori counters with an inside cradle for a two count.

Phantasmo kicks Ishimori in the gut. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Ishimori blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with The Sliding German Suplex. Ishimori follows that with The Flying CodeBreaker. Ishimori goes for The MoonSault, but Phantasmo ducks out of the way. Misfired Bloody Crosses. Phantasmo goes for The Spinning NeckBreaker, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Phantasmo whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori with The Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Phantasmo denies The CR II. Phantasmo hits The Styles Clash for a two count. Phantasmo with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Ishimori counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo nails Ishimori with The V-Trigger. Phantasmo goes for The One Winged Angel, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori drills Phantasmo with The Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The Tombstone, but Ishimori counters with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Ishimori is very hesitant to dish out The Sudden Death. Phantasmo connect with the inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-3) El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (3-0-1) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (2-2) Bushi In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Tetsuya Naito joins the commentary team for this match. Misfired Clotheslines. Takahashi blocks a boot from Bushi. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Bushi. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Bushi leapfrogs over Takahashi. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Takahashi sends Bushi into the ropes. Bushi side steps Takahashi into the ropes. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Bushi slips over Takahashi’s back. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi regroups on the outside. Takahashi kicks Bushi in the gut. Takahashi with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Takahashi delivers a Shotgun Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Bushi back into the ring. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Bushi rolls himself out of the ring. Takahashi is playing mind games with Bushi. Bushi with a basement dropkick. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Takahashi’s neck. Bushi dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Bushi mocks Takahashi.

Bushi kicks Takahashi in the gut. Bushi slaps Takahashi in the chest. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi stomps on Bushi’s back and chest. Takahashi sends Bushi face first into the middle rope. Takahashi stands on the back of Bushi’s neck. Takahashi pulls Bushi out of the ring. Takahashi tosses Bushi around the ringside area. Takahashi with The Drive By for a two count. Takahashi applies a half straight jacket hold. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Bushi with The Backstabber. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Takahashi in the face. Bushi with The Flying Hurricanrana. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Bushi drops Takahashi with The DDT. Bushi puts Takahashi on the top rope. Bushi punches Takahashi in the back. Bushi with a Flying Dropkick. Bushi applies a front face lock. Takahashi with a shoulder block. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi.

Takahashi goes for The Apron Destroyer, but Bushi counters with The Hurricanrana. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi stomps on the midsection of Takahashi. Bushi rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Takahashi denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi applies The D. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bushi avoids The SuperKick. Takahashi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi SuperKicks Bushi. Takahashi denies The CodeBreaker. Takahashi dropkicks Bushi. Takahashi clotheslines Bushi for a two count. Takahashi applies The Dragon Sleeper. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi drills Takahashi with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count.

Takahashi avoids The MX. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi denies The Running Death Valley Driver. Takahashi SuperKicks Bushi. Takahashi hits The Apron Destroyer. Takahashi rolls Bushi back into the ring. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the red turnbuckle pad. Bushi denies The Time Bomb. Takahashi goes for The Victory Royal, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Takahashi SuperKicks Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Bushi shoves Red Shoes towards Takahashi. Bushi blinds Takahashi with green mist. Bushi with The La Magistral for a two count. Bushi connects with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Bushi goes for The MX, but Takahashi counters with The CodeBreaker. Second Forearm Exchange. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Takahashi SuperKicks Bushi. Takahashi with The Dynamite Plunger. Takahashi hits The Victory Royal for a two count. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Bushi with The Bridging Backslide Cover for a two count. Takahashi with Two Running Lariats. Takahashi plants Bushi with The Time Bomb II.

Winner: (4-0-1) Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Updated NJPW BOSJ 28 Standings

– Hiromu Takahashi (4-0-1)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-1)

– SHO (4-1)

– El Desperado (3-1-1)

– Taiji Ishimori (3-2)

– Master Wato (3-2)

– Bushi (2-3)

– El Phantasmo (2-3)

– Douki (2-3)

– Ryusuke Taguchi (2-3)

– Robbie Eagles (2-3)

– YOH (1-4)

