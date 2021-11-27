NJPW BOSJ 28 Results 11/27/21

Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium

Kanagawa, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima

Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Oiwa with a double leg takedown. Nakashima gets Oiwa in a guard. Second chain grappling exchange. Nakashima applies The Kimura Lock. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Oiwa applies a hammerlock. Nakashima reverses the hold. Oiwa with a drop toe hold. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Nakashima brings Oiwa down to the mat. Nakashima applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nakashima with a single leg takedown. Oiwa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima rolls Oiwa over for a one count. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Nakashima with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with the headscissors neck lock. Nakashima with another side headlock takeover. Oiwa rolls Nakashima over for a two count.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Oiwa brings Nakashima down to the mat. Oiwa applies an arm-bar. Nakashima with a single leg takedown. Nakashima applies a leg lock. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Oiwa. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Nakashima continues to stomp on Oiwa’s left knee. Oiwa denies the single leg crab. Nakashima going to the stomp well. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa bends the left elbow of Nakashima. Oiwa applies The Kimura Lock. Oiwa follows that with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa stomps on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Oiwa applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Second Forearm Exchange. Nakashima with a Back Body Drop. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Nakashima with a Big Biel Throw for a two count. Nakashima bodyslams Oiwa. Nakashima applies the single leg crab as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (2-3) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (4-1) Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Kanemaru attacks Taguchi before the bell rings. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Kanemaru slams the left shoulder of Taguchi on the canvas. Kanemaru with more repeated boots. Taguchi with two overhand chops. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Kanemaru starts making Taguchi run the ropes. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Taguchi. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of Taguchi. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru stands on Taguchi’s left knee. Kanemaru with an elbow drop. Kanemaru applies a leg lock. Kanemaru with clubbing knee drops. Kanemaru goes back to the leg lock. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru hyperextends the left leg of Taguchi. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Kanemaru toys around with Taguchi. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Kanemaru kicks Taguchi in the gut. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Taguchi kicks Kanemaru in the face. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Kanemaru counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi drops Kanemaru with The Hip Attack. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with a Leaping Enzuigiri from the outside. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi follows that with The Three Amigos for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Dodon. Knee Kick/Hip Smash Exchange. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count. Kanemaru drags Taguchi to the corner. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru prepares for Deep Impact. Taguchi can barely stand. Taguchi rolls Kanemaru over for a two count. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of Taguchi. Taguchi kicks Kanemaru in the face. Taguchi with a double leg takedown. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Kanemaru grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Kanemaru counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Kanemaru shoves down the referee. Taguchi avoids the low blow. Taguchi connects with Dodon into the nether regions of Kanemaru. Taguchi rolls Kanemaru over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-3) Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Third Match: (4-1) SHO vs. (2-3) Douki In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Sho attacks Douki before the bell rings. Sho with forearm shivers. Douki leapfrogs over Sho. Sho with a Headscissors Takeover. Douki with a leg lariat. Douki stomps on Sho’s back. Douki punches Sho in the back. Sho rakes the eyes of Douki. Sho whips Douki across the ring. Douki holds onto the ropes. Douki sends Sho tumbling to the floor. Sho avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Sho whips Douki into the steel barricade. Sho stomps on Douki’s chest. Sho sends Douki back first into the barricade. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Douki gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Douki with heavy bodyshots. Douki with a forearm smash. Sho rakes the eyes of Douki. Sho is choking Douki with his boot. Sho bodyslams Douki for a two count.

Sho continues to rake the eyes of Douki. The referee admonishes Sho. Sho stands on the back of Douki’s head. Douki with three overhand chops. Sho rocks Douki with a forearm smash. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki with a corner clothesline. Sho ducks a clothesline from Douki. Douki with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Douki ducks a clothesline from Sho. Douki with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Sho regroups on the outside. Douki SuperKicks Sho. Douki lands The Quebrada. Douki rolls Sho back into the ring. Douki with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Douki blocks a boot from Sho. Sho denies The Gory Bomb. Sho starts bending Douki’s fingers. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Sho shoves the referee towards Douki. Sho Spears Douki. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Sho SuperKicks Douki for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Sho puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Sho denies Suplex De Luna. Sho shoves Douki into the referee. Sho with a corner clothesline. Sho grabs the wrench. Douki attacks Sho with the staff. Douki goes for Suplex De Luna, but Sho tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Sho continues to shove the referee into Douki. Sho delivers the low blow. Sho hits Douki with the wrench. Sho makes Douki pass out to The Snake Bite.

Winner: (5-1) SHO via Referee Stoppage

Fourth Match: (2-3) Master Wato vs. (1-4) YOH In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Wato with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yoh with a single leg takedown. Yoh applies a leg lock. Wato transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Yoh grapples around Wato. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Wato applies a hammerlock. Wato grabs a side headlock. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Wato applies a rear chin lock. Wato grapevines the legs of Yoh. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato kicks the left hamstring of Yoh. Wato with Two Mid-Kicks. Wato with forearm shivers. Wato sends Yoh to the corner. Yoh dives over Wato. Wato kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Wato into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Wato avoids the low dropkick. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Yoh. Wato uppercuts Yoh. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato plays to the crowd. Wato with combination kicks for a two count. Wato stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Yoh dropkicks Wato to the floor. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Yoh stomps on Wato’s chest. Yoh rolls Wato back into the ring.

Yoh with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Yoh hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh sends Wato to the corner. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Yoh scores the forearm knockdown for a two count. Yoh applies The Figure Four Headlock. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Yoh stomps on the left knee of Wato. Wato with forearm shivers. Yoh kicks Wato in the gut. Yoh with the irish whip. Wato repeatedly kicks Yoh in the face. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Yoh back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato with combination hamstring kicks. Wato follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Yoh in the chest. Wato SuperKicks Yoh for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Yoh denies The Recientemente. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Wato with an Axe Kick. Wato goes for The Dreamcast Kick, but Yoh counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh applies The Calf Crusher. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Yoh dropkicks the right knee of Wato. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato lands back on his feet. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Yoh applies a waist lock. Wato with three sharp elbow strikes. Wato clings onto the top rope. Yoh with a forearm shot across the back of Wato. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Wato rolls Yoh over for a two count. Wato with an inside cradle for a two count. Yoh blocks a boot from Wato. Yoh goes for The Dragon Screw Leg Whip, but Wato rolls him over for a two count. Yoh uppercuts Wato. Wato with a leg lariat. Forearm Exchange. Yoh kicks the right knee of Wato. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Yoh avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Yoh with The Rolling Elbow. Yoh with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Wato denies The Direct Drive. Wato drops Yoh with The Roundhouse Kick. Wato delivers The Dreamcast Kick. Wato connects with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato ascends to the top turnbuckle. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh with clubbing blows to Wato’s back. Wato denies The SuperPlex. Yoh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh with The SuperPlex. Yoh goes for The Direct Drive, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato sends Yoh to the corner. Yoh launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato goes for The SpringBoard European Uppercut, but Yoh counters with The SuperKick. Yoh with a Modified Ushigoroshi. Yoh plants Wato with The Direct Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-4) YOH via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (2-3) El Phantasmo vs. (2-3) Bushi In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Phantasmo backs Bushi into the ropes. Bushi turns Phantasmo over. The referee calls for a clean break. Bushi obliges. Phantasmo is playing mind games with Bushi. Strong lockup. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Bushi. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Bushi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo drops Bushi with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo struts around the ring. Bushi drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo holds onto the ropes. Phantasmo struts over Bushi’s back. Bushi kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi slips over Phantasmo’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Bushi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Phantasmo dives off the middle rope. Phantasmo starts favoring his right foot. Bushi dropkicks Phantasmo to the floor. Phantasmo avoids The Suicide Dive. Bushi mocks Phantasmo. Bushi ducks under two clotheslines from Phantasmo. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive.

Bushi whips Phantasmo into the steel barricade. Bushi rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Phantasmo’s neck. Bushi abuses the referee’s five count. Bushi punches Phantasmo in the back. Bushi drops Phantasmo with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo applies a waist lock. Bushi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi. Phantasmo whips Bushi into the red turnbuckle pad for a two count. Bushi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Phantasmo grabs the right ear of Bushi. Phantasmo applies The Cobra Twist. Bushi with heavy bodyshots. Bushi with The Hip Toss. Bushi follows that with forearm shivers. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Bushi. Phantasmo stomps on the right hand of Bushi. Phantasmo works on his joint manipulation game. Phantasmo starts biting Bushi’s fingers. Phantasmo slaps Bushi in the chest. Phantasmo repeatedly kicks Bushi in the face as he struts around the top rope. Bushi sends Phantasmo crashing to the outside. Bushi with The Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor. Bushi rolls Phantasmo back into the ring.

Bushi slaps Phantasmo in the chest. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with The Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Phantasmo denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Phantasmo bodyslams Bushi. Phantasmo with a flying axe handle strike. Bushi denies The Sudden Death. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Bushi drops Phantasmo with The DDT. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Phantasmo denies The MX. Bushi goes for The Sunset Flip, but Phantasmo rolls him over for a two count. Phantasmo connects with The Styles Clash for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Bushi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Phantasmo with The Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo nails Bushi with The V-Trigger. Phantasmo goes for The One Winged Angel, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi with The BackStabber. Bushi delivers Trouble for a two count. Bushi plants Phantasmo with The MX to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-3) Bushi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2-2-1) El Desperado vs. (2-3) Robbie Eagles In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Eagles applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Eagles applies a hammerlock. Desperado transitions into a side headlock. Desperado with a side headlock takeover. Eagles answers with the headscissors neck lock. Desperado grapevines the legs of Eagles. Desperado grabs a side headlock. Eagles with a double leg takedown. Eagles applies a side headlock. Desperado tugs on Eagles hair. Desperado stands on the back of Eagles left knee. Desperado grabs another side headlock. Eagles backs Desperado into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Eagles taunts Desperado. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Desperado applies a side headlock. Eagles whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado drops Eagles with a shoulder tackle. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Eagles leapfrogs over Desperado. Desperado lunges over Eagles. Desperado goes for a Hip Toss, but Eagles counters with a roll through basement dropkick. Desperado continues to rake the eyes of Eagles. Desperado kicks the left knee of Eagles.

Desperado denies The Satellite Arm-Drag. Desperado slaps Eagles in the face. Eagles sends Desperado into the ropes. Eagles goes for a Hip Toss, but Desperado counters with a deep arm-drag. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Eagles with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag that sends Desperado to the floor. Eagles lands The Suicide Dive. Eagles with a blistering chop. Eagles rolls Desperado back into the ring. Eagles stomps on the left knee of Desperado. Following a snap mare takeover, Eagles with a Sliding Mid-Kick for a two count. Eagles stomps on Desperado’s back. Desperado unloads three knife edge chops. Eagles kicks the left knee of Desperado. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Eagles pulls Desperado out of the ring. Eagles slams the left leg of Desperado on the ring apron. Chop Exchange. Eagles rolls Desperado back into the ring. Eagles hooks the outside leg for a one count. Eagles with a Knee Drop for a two count. Eagles stomps on Desperado’s back. Eagles applies a hammerlock with his legs. Eagles grapevines the legs of Desperado. Eagles stomps on the back of Desperado’s knees for a two count. Eagles hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Eagles with Three Mid-Kicks. Desperado blocks a boot from Eagles. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Desperado goes for The SpineBuster, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles sends Desperado to the corner. Desperado launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with an Apron Enzuigiri. Eagles dives over Desperado. Desperado Spears Eagles. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado follows that with a Knee Drop. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles denies The Knee Crusher. Desperado kicks the left knee of Eagles. Eagles with a High Knee Strike. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Desperado. Desperado denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Desperado kicks Eagles into the ropes. Eagles with a Sliding Mid-Kick for a two count. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Eagles. Eagles returns the favor. Eagles with a Running Meteora.

Desperado kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Desperado. Eagles hits The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Eagles drags Desperado to the corner. Desperado avoids The 450 Splash. Eagles with a vicious knee drop. Eagles goes for The Ron Miller Special, but Desperado rolls him over for a two count. Desperado goes back to Numero Dos. Eagles rolls Desperado over for a two count. Eagles with a Roundhouse Kick. Desperado blocks The Hook Kick. Desperado goes for a Knee Crusher, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Desperado denies Turbo Backpack. Eagles denies Guitarra de Angel. Eagles dropkicks the back of Desperado’s left knee. Desperado dodges The Sliding Elbow. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Eagles with Two SuperKicks for a two count. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado connects with Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Eagles counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles with The Asai DDT. Eagles goes for The Turbo Backpack, but Desperado counters with El Es Culero to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-2-1) El Desperado via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (3-1-1) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (3-2) Taiji Ishimori In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Double Shoulder Block. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori denies The Running Hurricanrana. Ishimori goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Takahashi catches Ishimori in mid-air. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori runs Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori blocks a boot from Takahashi. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi with a running uppercut. Takahashi drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with a wrist lock takedown. Ishimori hyperextends the left shoulder of Takahashi. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Ishimori kicks the left shoulder of Takahashi. Ishimori wraps the left shoulder of Takahashi around the steel barricade. Ishimori kicks the barricade for added pressure.

Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Takahashi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori repeatedly wraps the left shoulder of Takahashi around the ring post. Ishimori grabs a steel chair. Red Shoes admonishes Ishimori. Ishimori flings another chair into the left shoulder of Takahashi. Ishimori rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Ishimori goes into the lateral press for a two count. Ishimori with the arm-ringer. Ishimori with a Leg Drop on the left shoulder of Takahashi. Ishimori applies an arm-lock. Ishimori continues to attack the left shoulder of Takahashi. Ishimori goes into the cover for a two count. Chop Exchange. Ishimori kicks Takahashi in the chest. Ishimori drops Takahashi with The Arm-Breaker for a two count. Ishimori delivers The Sacrifice. Takahashi with three overhand chops. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ishimori kicks the left shoulder of Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi kicks Ishimori in the face. Takahashi applies The Upside Down. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi follows that with a Shotgun Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori blocks a boot from Takahashi. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with a Sliding German Suplex. Ishimori pulls Takahashi out of the ring. Takahashi denies The Bloody Cross. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Ishimori dumps Takahashi shoulder first on the barricade. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Ishimori dropkicks the left shoulder of Takahashi. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi denies The Cipher Utaki. Takahashi goes for a Double Knee GutBuster, but Ishimori counters with a Headscissors Takeover. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Takahashi with a Hurricanrana. Takahashi applies The D. Ishimori BuckleBombs Takahashi. Ishimori ascends the top turnbuckle. Takahashi punches Ishimori in the back. Takahashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Takahashi SupeKicks Ishimori. Takahashi hits The Death Valley Driver on the apron.

Takahashi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Ishimori fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishimori. Takahashi kicks Ishimori in the chest. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Takahashi sends Ishimori to the middle turnbuckle. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori with two sharp elbow strikes. Ishimori crawls under Takahashi. Ishimori drops Takahashi with The Cipher Utaki. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi crumbles in the corner. Takahashi blasts Ishimori with The Shotgun Dropkick. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori denies Victory Royal. Ishimori drives Takahashi shoulder first into the ring post.

Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori with The Shoulder Breaker. Ishimori goes for The La Mistica, but Takahashi counters with The Dynamite Plunger. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori counters with a High Knee Strike. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishimori. Ishimori answers with The Pump Kick. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori goes for The Bloody Cross, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Takahashi connects with The Victory Royal for a two count. Ishimori denies The Time Bomb. Takahashi rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Roll Through Exchange. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Double Lariat. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Ishimori responds with The La Mistica. Ishimori makes Takahashi tap out to The Bone Lock.

Winner: (4-2) Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Updated NJPW BOSJ 28 Standings

– SHO (5-1)

– Taiji Ishimori (4-2)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-2)

– Hiromu Takahashi (3-2-1)

– El Desperado (3-2-1)

– Ryusuke Taguchi (3-3)

– Bushi (3-3)

– El Phantasmo (2-4)

– Robbie Eagles (2-4)

– Douki (2-4)

– Master Wato (2-4)

– YOH (2-4)

Checkout Episode 285 of The Hoots Podcast