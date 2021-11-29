NJPW BOSJ 28 Results 11/29/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita

Test Of Strength. Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oiwa with a deep arm-drag. Oiwa applies a wrist lock. Fujita with a single leg takedown. Fujita applies a leg lock. Fujita transitions into a side headlock. Fujita follows that with a cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Oiwa applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with a headscissors neck lock. Fujita grapevines the legs of Oiwa. Fujita goes back to the side headlock. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Oiwa.

Fujita hyperextends the left shoulder of Oiwa. Fujita applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Fujita continues to stomp on the left shoulder of Oiwa. Fujita applies The Kimura Lock. Fujita transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita with more repeated stomps. Oiwa with The SpineBuster. Oiwa stomps on the left knee of Fujita. Oiwa applies The Heel Hook. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s chest. Oiwa goes back to The Heel Hook. Oiwa transitions into a single leg crab. Fujita refuses to quit. Oiwa continues to stomp on Fujita’s back and chest. Forearm Exchange. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa. Fujita whips Oiwa across the ring. Fujita with another dropkick for a two count. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita clotheslines Oiwa. Oiwa denies The Boston Crab. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Fujita slaps Oiwa in the face. Second Forearm Exchange as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (3-3) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (2-4) Douki In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Taguchi talks smack to Douki before the bell rings. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Douki punches Taguchi in the back. Douki applies a side headlock. Taguchi whips Douki across the ring. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi leapfrogs over Douki. Douki applies a waist lock. Taguchi decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Taguchi with a snap mare takeover. Taguchi runs into Douki. Taguchi goes for a SpringBoard Arm-Drag, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki kicks Taguchi in the chest. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Taguchi drops Douki with The Hip Attack. Taguchi attacks Douki with his fake pipe. Douki dodges The Flying Hip Attack. Douki dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Douki repeatedly whips Taguchi into the steel barricades. Douki chokes Taguchi with the staff. Douki drives Taguchi crotch first into the steel ring post. Taguchi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Taguchi regroups on the outside. Douki repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Douki is choking Taguchi with his boot. Douki bodyslams Taguchi. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Douki rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Douki with the irish whip. Taguchi kicks Douki in the face. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Douki counters with Two Atomic Drops. Taguchi runs around Douki. Taguchi puts Douki down with another Hip Attack. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi goes back to The Ankle Lock. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Douki gets trapped in another Ankle Lock.

Taguchi hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Douki counters with The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Taguchi can barely stand. Taguchi with an inside cradle for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Taguchi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Taguchi denies Suplex de Luna. Taguchi with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki uppercuts Taguchi. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Douki dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Taguchi rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi hits The Dodon for a two count. Taguchi goes back to The Ankle Lock. Taguchi drops his elbow on the back of Douki’s left knee. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Taguchi rolls Douki over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-3) Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Third Match: (2-4) Robbie Eagles vs. (3-3) Bushi In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bushi backs Eagles into the rope. The referee calls for a clean break. Bushi rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles denies the irish whip. Bushi kicks Eagles in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with a Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Bushi. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Bushi regroups on the outside. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Bushi drops Eagles with The DDT. Bushi dumps Eagles out of the ring. Bushi tosses Eagles around the ringside area. Bushi rolls Eagles back into the ring. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Eagles neck. Bushi stomps on the midsection of Eagles. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi transitions into a figure four headlock. Eagles puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi slams Eagles head on the red turnbuckle pad. Bushi with two double hand chops for a two count. Eagles with three overhand chops. Bushi rakes the eyes of Eagles.

Bushi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles dropkicks the back of Bushi’s left knee. Eagles with a Sliding Elbow across the back of Bushi’s neck. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles with a Running Mid-Kick for a two count. Eagles wraps his bandana around Bushi’s neck. Bushi denies The Asai DDT. Bushi goes for the backslide cover, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles kicks the left knee of Bushi. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Eagles sends Bushi to the corner. Eagles denies The Pendulum Kick. Eagles applies the single leg crab on the bottom rope. Eagles dives over Bushi. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Eagles back into the ring. Bushi stomps on Eagles back. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count.

Eagles with a double leg takedown. Eagles follows that with a flurry of pinning combinations. Bushi dodges The Big Boot. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Eagles responds with The Roundhouse Kick. Eagles with a Hook Kick. Bushi dodges The Windmill Kick. Eagles crawls under Bushi. Eagles blocks a boot from Bushi. Eagles slaps Bushi in the chest. Eagles goes for The Turbo Backpack, but Bushi counters with The BackStabber. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Bushi kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps Bushi off the top turnbuckle. Eagles with a Shotgun Meteora. Bushi denies The Ron Miller Special. Eagles stomps on the left knee of Bushi. Eagles pie faces Bushi. Forearm Exchange. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Bushi. Eagles repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Bushi. Eagles with Three Mid-Kicks. Bushi dropkicks Eagles. Bushi connects with The Draping DDT on the ring apron. Eagles denies Terrible. Bushi blocks The Asai DDT. Bushi goes for The Canadian Destroyer, but Eagles counters with The Turbo Backpack. Eagles makes Bushi tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: (3-4) Robbie Eagles via Submission

Fourth Match: (4-2) Taiji Ishimori vs. (2-4) YOH In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Ishimori with a waist lock go-behind. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Yoh with a fireman’s carry takeover. Yoh applies an arm-bar. Ishimori answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yoh applies a side headlock. Ishimori tugs on Yoh’s hair. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Ishimori continues to play around with Yoh’s hair. Ishimori kicks Yoh in the gut. Ishimori punches Yoh in the back. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Ishimori into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a Sliding Dropkick. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Ishimori avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Ishimori with a toe kick. Ishimori whips Yoh into the steel barricade. Ishimori dumps Yoh face first on the barricade. Yoh gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen.

Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Yoh shoulder first into the exposed steel for a two count. Ishimori with the arm-ringer. Ishimori hyperextends the left shoulder of Yoh. Ishimori goes back to the hammerlock. Yoh puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Yoh blocks a boot from Ishimori. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Ishimori goes for The Pump Kick, but Yoh counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh scores the forearm knockdown. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh pops back on his feet. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh drops Ishimori with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Ishimori kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Yoh answers with a forearm knockdown. Ishimori denies The German Suplex. Ishimori sends Yoh to the corner. Ishimori blocks a boot from Yoh. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with a Sliding German Suplex. Ishimori follows that with The Arm-Breaker. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Yoh puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Ishimori hammers down on the left shoulder of Yoh. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori goes for a PumpHandle Slam, but Yoh lands back on his feet. Yoh applies a waist lock. Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Yoh dropkicks Ishimori. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori counters with a High Knee Strike. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori goes for a Handspring Back Elbow Smash, but Yoh counters with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Ishimori denies The Direct Drive. Ishimori drives Yoh back first into the exposed steel. Ishimori drives Yoh shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori with The Shoulder Breaker. Ishimori goes for The La Mistica, but Yoh rolls him over for a two count. Ishimori denies The Bridging O’Connor Roll. Yoh drops Ishimori with The Ushigoroshi. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Ishimori crawls under Yoh. Ishimori flips Yoh over. Ishimori hits The Cipher Utaki. Ishimori goes for The Bloody Cross, but Yoh lands back on his feet. Ishimori blocks The SuperKick. Ishimori with The Pump Kick. Yoh SuperKicks Ishimori. Yoh goes for The Direct Drive, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori goes for The Bloody Cross, but Yoh lands back on his feet. Yoh connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-4) YOH via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (5-1) SHO vs. (2-4) Master Wato In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Sho is playing mind games with Wato. Wato runs after Sho. Wato kicks Sho in the gut. Wato with forearm shivers. Wato tosses Sho around the ringside area. Sho with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Wato with a running forearm smash. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Wato with forearm shivers. Wato stomps on Sho’s chest. The referee admonishes Wato. Wato rolls Sho back into the ring. Wato continues to stomp on Sho’s chest. Wato is raining down forearms in the corner. Wato is choking Sho with his boot. Sho repeatedly whips Wato into the barricades. Sho wraps the left shoulder of Yoh around the barricade. Sho attacks one of the young lions to distract the referee. Sho delivers multiple chair shots. Sho rolls Wato back into the ring. Sho goes into the cover for a two count. Sho works on his joint manipulation game.

Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho sends Wato face first into the turnbuckle pad. Sho is choking Wato with his boot. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Sho starts bending Wato’s fingers. Sho talks smack to Wato. Wato with two overhand chops. Wato with forearm shivers. Sho rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Wato with a leg lariat that sends Sho to the floor. Wato slides out of the ring. Sho kicks Wato in the gut. Wato lunges over the barricade. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato rolls Sho back into the ring. Wato with another SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato repeatedly kicks Sho in the back. Wato with clubbing mid-kicks in the corner. Wato repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Wato drives his knee into Sho’s chest. Wato with three overhand chops.

Sho denies The Recientemente. Sho rocks Wato with a forearm smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Wato with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Sho avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Wato thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Sho shoves the referee towards Wato. Sho Spears Wato. Sho applies a waist lock. Sho with another round of combination kicks. Sho SuperKicks Wato for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato with The Roundhouse Kick. Wato delivers The Dreamcast Kick. Wato hits The Recientemente for a two count. Wato goes for The RPP, but Sho ducks out of the way. Sho rolls a chair into the ring. Wato kicks the wrench out of Sho’s hands. Wat drops Sho with The Roundhouse Kick. Wato goes for The TTD, but Sho tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Sho and Wato plays hot potato with the referee. Wato ducks a clothesline from Sho. Wato with The Bridging Jackknife Hold. Sho shoves Wato into the referee. Sho delivers the low blow. Sho attacks Wato with the wrench. Sho makes Wato pass out to The Snake Bite.

Winner: (6-1) SHO via Referee Stoppage

Sixth Match: (3-2-1) El Desperado vs. (4-1) Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Kanemaru is playing mind games with Desperado. Desperado tells Kanemaru to get in the ring. Kanemaru sends Desperado back first into the steel barricade. Desperado gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Kanemaru hooks the outside leg for a two count. Desperado kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Kanemaru applies a side headlock. Kanemaru with a side headlock takeover. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Kanemaru. Kanemaru grabs a side headlock. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru with another side headlock. Desperado reverses the hold. Kanemaru whips Desperado across the ring. Kanemaru with a deep arm-drag. Kanemaru goes back to the side headlock. Desperado rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Desperado sends Kanemaru face first into the steel ring post. Kanemaru with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Kanemaru kicks Desperado in the gut. Kanemaru drops Desperado with The DDT on the floor.

Kanemaru with a headscissors takeover. Kanemaru transitions into a cravate. Kanemaru with two knee lifts. Snap Mare Takeover Exchange. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Headlock. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s back. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Desperado with a flurry of chops. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado sends Kanemaru to the corner. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Kanemaru grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Kanemaru. Kanemaru denies The Knee Crusher. Desperado kicks the left knee of Kanemaru.

Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Kanemaru with The Satellite DDT. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado blocks it. Desperado rocks Kanemaru with a forearm smash. Kanemaru shoves the referee towards Desperado. Desperado dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Desperado goes for Numero Dos, but Kanemaru rolls him over for a two count. Desperado shoves the referee towards Kanemaru. Kanemaru avoids the low dropkick. Kanemaru with a low dropkick of his own. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count. Kanemaru bodyslams Desperado. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado connects with Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Kanemaru rolls Desperado over for a two count. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Desperado goes for the backslide cover, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru denies The Pinche Loco. Kanemaru with a double leg takedown. Kanemaru with the jackknife hold for a two count. Desperado plants Kanemaru with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-2-1) El Desperado via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (3-2-1) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (2-4) El Phantasmo In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Phantasmo wants Takahashi to apologize and bow down to his shoe. Phantasmo rakes the back of Takahashi. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Takahashi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Takahashi drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo struts around the ring. Phantasmo taunts Takahashi. Takahashi regains his composure on the outside. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Takahashi mocks Phantasmo. Takahashi sends Phantasmo into the ropes. Takahashi leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo lunges over Takahashi. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. Takahashi avoids The PK. Takahashi rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Takahashi with an inside cradle for a one count. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Takahashi with the backslide cover for a two count. Phantasmo regroups on the outside. Phantasmo kicks out the legs of Takahashi. Phantasmo wraps the left shoulder of Takahashi around the steel barricade. Phantasmo kicks the barricade for added pressure. Phantasmo hammers down on the left shoulder of Takahashi.

Phantasmo repeatedly drives his knee into the left shoulder of Takahashi. Phantasmo applies a hammerlock. Phantasmo drives Takahashi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Phantasmo slams Takahashi’s head on the ring apron. Phantasmo slams the left shoulder of Takahashi on the apron. Phantasmo continues to rake the back of Takahashi. Phantasmo is choking Takahashi with his boot. Chop Exchange. Phantasmo with The Old School Back Rake. Phantasmo fish hooks Takahashi. Phantasmo stands on Takahashi’s face. Phantasmo with two arm-ringers. Following a snap mare takeover, Phantasmo pulls back the arms of Takahashi. Phantasmo transitions into a rear chin lock. Takahashi with elbows into the midsection of Phantasmo. Phantasmo stomps on the right foot of Takahashi. Takahashi with three overhand chops. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi sends Phantasmo face first into the middle rope. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Phantasmo’s face. Phantasmo with a double hand chop. Takahashi runs around Phantasmo. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a basement dropkick. Takahashi delivers The Shotgun Dropkick off the apron. Takahashi rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo dives over Takahashi. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo pops back on his feet. Phantasmo with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Phantasmo bodyslams Takahashi. Phantasmo with a flying elbow strike. Takahashi avoids Sudden Death. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Phantasmo. Takahashi kicks Phantasmo in the chest. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi applies The D. Phantasmo goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi with The Rolling Elbow. Phantasmo denies The Victory Royal. Phantasmo applies The YES! Lock. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Phantasmo with a leaping back elbow smash. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi starts smiling at Phantasmo. Phantasmo SuperKicks Takahashi.

Takahashi refuses to stay down. Phantasmo side steps Takahashi into Red Shoes. Phantasmo delivers the low blow. Phantasmo loads up his right boot. Takahashi denies Sudden Death. Takahashi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Takahashi drops Phantasmo with a Lariat. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo denies Victory Royal. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Phantasmo goes for The Spinning NeckBreaker, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi HeadButts Phantasmo. Takahashi with a Twisting Slam. Takahashi connects with Victory Royal for a two count. Phantasmo HeadButts Takahashi. Phantasmo with The Spinning NeckBreaker. Takahashi avoids The V-Trigger. Takahashi with a Release German Suplex. Phantasmo rises back on his feet. Phantasmo nails Takahashi with Two V-Triggers. Phantasmo goes for The One Winged Angel, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo hits The Styles Clash for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Takahashi counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Double Lariat. Takahashi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Phantasmo plants Takahashi with Sudden Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-4) El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Updated NJPW BOSJ 28 Standings

– SHO (6-1)

– El Desperado (4-2-1)

– Taiji Ishimori (4-3)

– Ryusuke Taguchi (4-3)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-3)

– Hiromu Takahashi (3-3-1)

– Robbie Eagles (3-4)

– El Phantasmo (3-4)

– Bushi (3-4)

– YOH (3-4)

– Master Wato (2-5)

– Douki (2-5)

