NJPW BOSJ 28 Results 12/11/21

Arcrea Himeji

Hyogo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima

Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Oiwa with a double leg takedown. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Nakashima answers with the headscissors neck lock. Oiwa grabs a side headlock. Nakashima brings Oiwa down to the mat. Nakashima applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nakashima with a single leg takedown. Oiwa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima rolls Oiwa over for a one count. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Oiwa answers with a headscissors neck lock of his own. Nakashima grapevines the legs of Oiwa. Nakashima floats over into a side headlock. Oiwa reverses the hold. Nakashima backs Oiwa into the red turnbuckle pad. Nakashima with a single leg takedown. Nakashima applies a toe and ankle hold. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Nakashima repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Oiwa. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Nakashima goes back to The Heel Hook. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa dropkicks Nakashima. Oiwa applies The Kimura Lock. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa hammers down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Oiwa applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Nakashima refuses to quit. Oiwa with a fireman’s carry takeover. Oiwa goes back to The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima reaches the bottom rope to create separation. Oiwa punches Nakashima in the back. Oiwa stomps on Nakashima’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Nakashima bodyslams Oiwa. Nakashima is fired up. Nakashima continues to stomp on Oiwa’s back. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima whips Oiwa across the ring. Nakashima with The Back Body Drop for a two count. Oiwa with two palm strikes. Nakashima applies The Boston Crab as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (4-6) Master Wato vs. (2-8) Douki In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Douki dodges The Running Boot after the bell rings. Wato ducks a clothesline from Douki. Forearm Exchange. Douki drops down on the canvas. Douki leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Douki. Wato sends Douki into the ropes. Douki slips over Wato’s back. Douki kicks Wato in the gut. Wato leapfrogs over Douki. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Douki. Wato uppercuts Douki. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato with a Hurricanrana that sends Douki to the floor. Douki regroups on the outside. Wato goes for The Slingshot Pescado, but Douki counters with an uppercut. Douki whips Wato into the steel barricade. Douki applies a front face lock. Douki drops Wato with The DDT on the floor. Wato gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Douki stomps on Wato’s chest. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Wato with a forearm smash. Douki answers with a knife edge chop. Douki bodyslams Wato. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki tugs on Wato’s hair. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato blocks it.. Douki rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato ducks a clothesline from Douki. Wato dropkicks Douki to the floor. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Douki back into the ring. Wato dives over Douki. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato with combination hamstring kicks. Wato kicks Douki in the chest. Wato SuperKicks Douki for a two count. Douki avoids The Dreamcast Kick. Wato decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri.

Wato goes for The SpringBoard European Uppercut, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato denies Suplex de Luna. Wato applies a waist lock. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wato responds with The Dreamcast Kick. Wato with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato goes for The RPP, but Douki ducks out of the way. Second Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Douki hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Wato kicks the right shoulder of Douki. Douki avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Douki sends Wato into the ropes. Wato ducks a clothesline from Douki. Wato with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Douki denies The TTD. Douki goes for The Modified Olympic Slam, but Wato lands back on his feet. Douki with The SitOut Gory Bomb. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Douki connects with Suplex de Luna to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-8) Douki via Pinfall

Third Match: (4-6) Bushi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Kanemaru attacks Bushi before the bell rings. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s back. Kanemaru punches Bushi in the back. Kanemaru whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Bushi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Bushi goes for The Suicide Dive, but Kanemaru pulls a young lion into harms way. Kanemaru kicks Bushi in the gut. Kanemaru whips Bushi into the steel barricade. Kanemaru throws the young lion into Bushi. Bushi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Bushi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Kanemaru argues with the referee. Kanemaru whips Bushi across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Kanemaru slams the left leg of Bushi on the canvas. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of Bushi. Kanemaru dumps Bushi out of the ring. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Bushi on the floor. Kanemaru drops his weight on the left leg of Bushi. Kanemaru applies a leg lock. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi slaps Kanemaru in the chest. Kanemaru with two knee kicks. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad.

Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Bushi drops Kanemaru with The DDT for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count. Kanemaru goes for The MoonSault, but Bushi ducks out of the way. Bushi with The CodeBreaker. Bushi dodges The Big Boot. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Bushi blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Kanemaru. Bushi with The Backstabber for a two count. Kanemaru avoids The MX. Kanemaru shoves the referee towards Bushi. Kanemaru with a Running Enzuigiri. Kanemaru rolls Bushi over for a two count. Bushi dropkicks Kanemaru. Bushi nails Kanemaru with The Draping DDT on the ring apron. Bushi connects with Terrible for a two count. Bushi plants Kanemaru with The MX to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-6) Bushi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (6-4) Taiji Ishimori vs. (4-6) Ryusuke Taguchi In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Taguchi is playing mind games with Ishimori. Taguchi starts dancing. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Taguchi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Taguchi hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Taguchi whips Ishimori across the ring. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi makes Ishimori run the ropes. Ishimori with a basement dropkick. Ishimori with the irish whip. Taguchi decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Taguchi with two hip smashes. Taguchi ducks under two clotheslines from Ishimori. Ishimori with a running elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Ishimori with a wrist lock takedown. Ishimori hyperextends the left shoulder of Taguchi. Taguchi heads to the outside. Ishimori tugs on Taguchi’s hair. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a drop toe hold into the steel barricade.

Ishimori removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Taguchi gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Taguchi shoulder first into the exposed steel. Ishimori applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishimori transitions into a hammerlock. Taguchi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Taguchi attacks the midsection of Ishimori. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Ishimori counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi is trying to fire himself up. Ishimori avoids The Flying Hip Attack. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s backside. Ishimori kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi drops Ishimori with The Hip Attack. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Taguchi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos for a two count.

Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi prepares for The Bomaye. Ishimori with a low dropkick. Ishimori blocks a boot from Taguchi. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with The Sliding German Suplex for a two count. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori goes for The Shoulder Breaker, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Taguchi applies The Ankle Hold. Ishimori pulls down the referee. Ishimori drives Taguchi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori with The Shoulder Breaker. Ishimori goes for The La Mistica, but Taguchi rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi goes for The Ankle Lock, but Ishimori rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori denies The Dodon. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. Ishimori transitions into The Bone Lock. Taguchi goes back to The Ankle Lock. Taguchi connects with Dodonce’s Throne for a two count. Taguchi plants Ishimori with The Dodon to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-6) Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (6-4) SHO vs. (6-4) YOH In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Sho clings onto the ropes. Sho shoves Yoh. Sho exits the ring. Yoh runs after Sho. Sho kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Yoh rolls Sho back into the ring. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh with clubbing elbow smashes. Yoh dumps Sho chest first on the top rope. Yoh uppercuts Sho. Sho continues to shove young lions into Yoh’s path. Sho sends Yoh back first into the barricade. Sho stomps on the left shoulder of Yoh. Sho whips Yoh back first into the barricade. Sho grabs a steel chair. The referee admonishes Sho. Sho attacks Yoh with a face mask. Sho delivers multiple chair shots. Sho talks smack to Yoh. Sho sends Yoh chest first into the barricade. Sho is choking Yoh with his boot. Sho slams Yoh’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sho repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Sho continues to choke Yoh with his boot.

Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Sho stands on Yoh’s face. Yoh with forearm shivers. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Sho whips Yoh across the ring. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh scores the forearm knockdown. Yoh transitions into a ground and pound attack. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Yoh dropkicks Sho. Yoh lands The SomerSault Plancha. Yoh rolls Sho back into the ring. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Sho starts bending Yoh’s fingers. Yoh with the matrix evasion. Yoh rocks Sho with a forearm smash. Yoh applies a waist lock. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh uppercuts Sho. Sho shoves the referee towards Yoh.

Sho Spears Yoh. Sho with a corner clothesline. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Sho SuperKicks Yoh for a two count. Sho goes for The Cross Armed PileDriver, but Yoh blocks it. Sho ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Sho goes for a PowerBomb, but Yoh lands back on his feet. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho clotheslines Yoh. Sho continues to run his mouth. Yoh drops Sho with a Lariat. Yoh with The Ushigoroshi. Sho denies The Direct Drive. Sho shoves Yoh into the referee. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Sho grabs the wrench. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Yoh with The Bridging Dragon Suplex. The House Of Torture gangs up on Yoh. Hirooki Goto and Yoshi Hashi storms into the ring to make the save. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination to EVIL. Yoh plays to the crowd. Sho blocks The SuperKick. Sho delivers the low blow. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Yoh counters with a Back Body Drop. Yoh SuperKicks Sho. Yoh connects with The Direct Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-4) YOH via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6-3-1) El Desperado vs. (5-5) El Phantasmo In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Phantasmo talks smack to Desperado after the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Desperado whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo runs into Desperado. Shoulder Block Exchange. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Desperado. Phantasmo pulls Desperado down to the mat. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. Desperado drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo walks over Desperado’s back. Phantasmo struts around the ring. Phantasmo taunts Desperado. Desperado with the greco roman eye poke. Desperado applies a side headlock. Phantasmo whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado drops Phantasmo with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Desperado. Desperado stomps on Phantasmo’s face. Desperado mocks Phantasmo. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

Second Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo with a throat thrust. Phantasmo with two forearm smashes. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Desperado. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Phantasmo goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Desperado ducks out of the way. Desperado clotheslines Phantasmo over the top rope. Desperado slides out of the ring. Desperado and Phantasmo starts brawling up the ramp way. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo stomps on the right foot of Desperado. Phantasmo launches Desperado into the crowd. Desperado gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Phantasmo yells at the referee. Phantasmo with three running axe handle strikes for a two count. Phantasmo hammers down on the left shoulder of Despeado. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo whips Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s back. Phantasmo is throwing haymakers at Desperado. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Desperado.

Desperado kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Phantasmo is choking Desperado with his boot. Phantasmo rakes the back of Desperado. Phantasmo fish hooks Desperado. Phantasmo with an elbow smash. Phantasmo gets Desperado tied up in the tree of woe. Phantasmo with The Nether Regions Attack. Phantasmo starts doing jumping jacks. Phantasmo continues to rake the back of Desperado. Desperado unloads two knife edge chops. Phantasmo with a wrist lock takedown. Phantasmo stomps on the right hand of Desperado. Phantasmo works on his joint manipulation game. Phantasmo slaps Desperado in the chest. Phantasmo with The Old School Back Rakes. Desperado kicks Phantasmo off the top rope. Desperado with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Desperado rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Desperado with a corner clothesline. Desperado drills Phantasmo with The BrainBuster for a two count. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Phantasmo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Desperado stands on the back of Phantasmo’s head. Desperado rakes the back of Phantasmo. Phantasmo denies The Knee Crusher. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a double handed chop. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Desperado sends Phantasmo into the ropes. Desperado goes for The BrainBuster, but Phantasmo counters with The DDT for a two count. Phantasmo drops Desperado with The Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Phantasmo goes for Thunder Kiss 86, but Desperado gets his knees up in the air. Desperado with an inside cradle for a two count. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Desperado denies The Spinning NeckBreaker. Desperado with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Phantasmo denies Pinche Loco. Phantasmo applies Numero Dos. Desperado rolls Phantasmo over for a two count.

Desperado applies Numero Dos. Phantasmo with The Styles Clash for a two count. Phantasmo nails Desperado with The V-Trigger. Phantasmo hits The Blade Runner for a two count. Desperado denies The CR II. Desperado with El Es Culero for a two count. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado connects with Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Desperado applies a front face lock. Desperado blocks The Sudden Death. Desperado rocks Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Phantasmo counters with a Back Drop for a two count. Phantasmo hits Pinche Loco for a two count. Phantasmo is trying to remove Desperado’s mask. Desperado starts bending Phantasmo’s fingers. Palm Strike Exchange. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Desperado slaps Phantasmo in the face. Desperado tells Phantasmo to bring it. Phantasmo with a Spinning Back Kick. Desperado avoids The Sudden Death. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Phantasmo plants Desperado with The Sudden Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-5) El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (6-3-1) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (6-4) Robbie Eagles In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takahashi backs Eagles into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Knife Edge Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Takahashi avoids the low dropkick. Eagles dodges the basement dropkick. Leg Sweep Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Takahashi leapfrogs over Eagles. Eagles lunges over Takahashi. Takahashi scores the ankle pick. Takahashi pulls Eagles out of the ring. Eagles leapfrogs over Takahashi. Takahashi denies The Ron Miller Special. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Takahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a one count. Takahashi kicks Eagles in the face. Chop Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles follows that with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Eagles goes into the lateral press for a one count. Eagles applies a top wrist lock. Eagles with clubbing elbow smashes. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Eagles is putting the boots to Takahashi. Second Chop Exchange. Eagles kicks Takahashi in the back. Eagles with the irish whip. Takahashi launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with an Apron Enzuigiri. Eagles dives over Takahashi. Eagles thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi sends Eagles face first into the middle rope. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Eagles face. Takahashi dropkicks Eagles to the floor. Takahashi with The Shotgun Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Eagles back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Takahashi denies The Asai DDT. Eagles fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Eagles avoids a flurry of strikes from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Hurricanrana. Takahashi applies The D. Eagles puts his foot on the bottom rope. Eagles dropkicks the back of Takahashi’s left knee. Eagles with a Sliding Lariat across the back of Takahashi’s neck.

Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Takahashi blocks a boot from Eagles. Takahashi kicks Eagles in the gut. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Eagles dropkicks Takahashi. Eagles with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Eagles with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles is fired up. Eagles rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Eagles goes into the cover for a two count. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Eagles with The Mid-Kick. Eagles with a Corner Meteora. Takahashi kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Eagles with The Shotgun Meteora. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Eagles chest. Takahashi with The Shotgun Dropkick. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi launches Eagles to the middle rope. Takahashi puts Eagles on his shoulders. Eagles drills Takahashi with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Forearm Exchange. Eagles blocks The SuperKick. Takahashi denies Turbo Backpack. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Takahashi hits The Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Takahashi goes for The Apron Destroyer, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with a Leaping Meteora. Eagles rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Eagles with The Missile Dropkick to the left knee of Takahashi. Eagles goes for The Ron Miller Special, but Takahashi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Eagles with Two SuperKicks. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Takahashi gets his knees up in the air.

Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on the right shoulder of Eagles. Eagles drops his weight on the left leg of Takahashi. Takahashi avoids the knee drop. Takahashi SuperKicks Eagles. Second Forearm Exchange. Eagles kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi denies The Asai DDT. Takahashi with a short-arm lariat. Takahashi blocks The SuperKick. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi with The Lariat. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Eagles rolls him over for a two count. Eagles with a unique pinning combination for a two count. Takahashi SuperKicks Eagles. Counter Fest. Eagles with a High Knee Strike. Eagles with a Roundhouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Takahashi. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles with an Inside Out Lariat. Eagles hits The Asai DDT. Eagles connects with Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Palm Strike Exchange. Takahashi applies The D. Takahashi denies Turbo Backpack. Takahashi with Victory Royal for a two count. Takahashi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Eagles with desperation knee strikes. Takahashi plants Eagles with The Time Bomb II to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-3-1) Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

HIROMU TAKAHASHI & YOH WILL MEET IN THE FINALS OF THE BEST OF THE SUPER JR. 28 TOURNAMENT

Updated NJPW BOSJ 28 Standings

1.) Hiromu Takahashi (7-3-1)

2.) YOH (7-4)

3.) El Desperado (6-4-1)

4.) Robbie Eagles (6-5)

5.) El Phantasmo (6-5)

6.) Taiji Ishimori (6-5)

7.) SHO (6-5)

8.) Ryusuke Taguchi (5-6)

9.) Bushi (5-6)

10.) Master Wato (4-7)

11.) Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-7)

12.) Douki (3-8)

