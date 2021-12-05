NJPW BOSJ 28 Results 12/5/21

Twin Messe Shizuoka South Hall

Shizuoka, Japan

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima

Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakashima backs Oiwa into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Oiwa with a double leg takedown. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Nakashima brings Oiwa down to the mat. Nakashima applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nakashima with a single leg takedown. Oiwa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima transitions into a side headlock. Oiwa rolls Nakashima over for a two count. Oiwa applies the headscissors neck lock. Nakashima figure fours the legs of Oiwa. Nakashima grabs a side headlock. Nakashima with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa with a drop toe hold. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa transitions into the cross-arm-breaker. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa stomps on Nakashima’s back. Oiwa applies The Kimura Lock.

Oiwa grabs a side wrist lock. Oiwa hammers down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Oiwa applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa stomps on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Nakashima applies The Sleeper Hold. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Nakashima applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Nakashima applies a rear chin lock. Nakashima transitions into the head & arm triangle choke. Nakashima continues to stomp on Oiwa’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Oiwa dropkicks Nakashima. Oiwa whips Nakashima across the ring. Oiwa with The Back Body Drop. Oiwa bodyslams Nakashima for a two count. Nakashima denies The Boston Crab. Nakashima with clubbing palm strikes. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Oiwa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Oiwa hooks the outside leg for a two count as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (4-4) Taiji Ishimori vs. (2-6) Douki In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Ishimori kicks Douki in the gut. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Douki leapfrogs over Ishimori. Ishimori denies the headscissors takeover. Douki with an arm-drag takeover. Douki blocks a punch from Ishimori. Douki applies a wrist lock. Douki slaps Ishimori in the chest. Douki with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Douki with a hook kick. Ishimori pulls Douki off the ring apron. Ishimori whips Douki into the steel barricade. Ishimori wraps the left shoulder of Douki around the barricade. Ishimori drives Douki shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Douki gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Douki shoulder first into the exposed steel. The referee admonishes Ishimori. Ishimori goes into the cover for a one count. Ishimori applies a hammerlock with his legs. Ishimori delivers The Sacrifice.

Ishimori slaps Douki in the back of the head. Douki with two chops. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Douki’s neck. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Ishimori kicks Douki in the gut. Douki dropkicks Ishimori. Douki with a corner clothesline. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Douki. Douki with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Douki ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Douki with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Ishimori denies The Gory Bomb. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Douki whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori follows that with The Sliding German Suplex for a two count.

Ishimori sends Douki shoulder first into the ring post. Ishimori with the arm-ringer. Ishimori goes for The Pump Kick, but Douki counters with The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Ishimori puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori denies The Day Break. Douki denies The Cipher Utaki. Standing Switch Exchange. Douki decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Ishimori. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Douki is fired up. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Ishimori counters with The La Mistica. Ishimori applies The Bone Lock. Ishimori goes for The Bloody Cross, but Douki rolls him over for a two count. Douki goes back to The Italian Stretch No. 32. Ishimori denies The Spinning Olympic Slam. Ishimori connects with The La Mistica. Ishimori makes Douki tap out to The Bone Lock.

Winner: (5-4) Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Third Match: (4-4) YOH vs. (4-4) Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Kanemaru attacks Yoh before the bell rings. Kanemaru with clubbing blows to Yoh’s back. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Yoh’s neck. Kanemaru whips Yoh into the steel barricade. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s back. Kanemaru continues to hammer down on the back of Yoh’s neck. Short-Arm Reversal by Yoh. Yoh dropkicks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Yoh repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Yoh rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh whips Kanemaru across the ring. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a sliding dropkick for a two count. Yoh hammers down on the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Yoh applies a rear chin lock. Yoh transitions into a side headlock. Kanemaru with The Knee Crusher. Kanemaru hammers down on the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru hyperextends the left leg of Yoh. Kanemaru with two elbow drops. Kanemaru applies a leg lock. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Yoh regroups on the outside. Kanemaru clips the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru wraps the left leg of Yoh around the barricade. Kanemaru kicks the barricade for added pressure. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Yoh on the floor. Yoh gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. Kanemaru with a single leg takedown. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru talks smack to Yoh. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru toys around with Yoh. Yoh with two overhand chops. Kanemaru continues to attack the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru with a straight right hand. Yoh with a forearm smash. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Yoh. Yoh blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Yoh. Kanemaru whips Yoh across the ring.

Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Standing Switch Exchange. Kanemaru decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Yoh avoids the low dropkick. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Yoh drops Kanemaru with a NeckBreaker. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Yoh. Yoh uppercuts Kanemaru. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Yoh denies The Spinning DDT. Kanemaru avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru with The British Fall for a two count. Kanemaru with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Yoh avoids Deep Impact. Yoh goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru hits The Spinning DDT. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Yoh SuperKicks Kanemaru. Rollup Exchange. Kanemaru dropkicks the left one of Yoh. Kanemaru goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Yoh counters with The Five Star Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-4) YOH via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (4-4) El Phantasmo vs. (4-4) Ryusuke Taguchi In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

There was a dance off after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Phantasmo applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taguchi uses the referee to get back to a vertical base. Phantasmo yells at the referee. Phantasmo drop steps into a side headlock. Taguchi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo and Taguchi are running the ropes. Phantasmo finally trips Taguchi for a two count. Phantasmo starts doing jumping jacks. Phantasmo with two haymakers. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Taguchi. Phantasmo cartwheels around the ring. Phantasmo struts around the ring. Phantasmo poses for the crowd. Phantasmo taunts Taguchi. Taguchi gives Phantasmo a standing ovation. Phantasmo takes a bow. Phantasmo with the irish whip. Taguchi showcases his athletic ability. Phantasmo was not impressed. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Phantasmo with lethargic kicks. Phantasmo starts slapping Taguchi’s boobs. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Taguchi.

Taguchi’s legs start shivering. Phantasmo starts biting Taguchi’s fingers. Phantasmo slaps Taguchi in the chest. Phantasmo with The Old School Nipple Hold. The referee admonishes Phantasmo. Taguchi blocks a chop from Phantasmo. Taguchi mocks Phantasmo. Taguchi gets crotched on the top strand. Phantasmo sends Taguchi crashing to the outside. Phantasmo rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Phantasmo plays to the crowd. Taguchi rolls out of harms way. Phantasmo with The Handstand Splash for a two count. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Taguchi with elbows into the midsection of Phantasmo. Taguchi ducks under two clotheslines from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dodges The Hip Attack. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Taguchi transitions into a hammerlock on the middle rope. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Phantasmo counters with The Atomic Drop.

Phantasmo starts favoring his right knee. Taguchi drops Phantasmo with The Hip Attack. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos for a two count. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Phantasmo rolls him over for a two count. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi blocks The Sudden Death. Taguchi rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Taguchi with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Phantasmo calls a time out. Phantasmo dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo goes for The Spinning NeckBreaker, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Phantasmo tumbles to the floor. Taguchi is tied up in the ropes. Taguchi avoids The Sudden Death. Taguchi goes into the cover for a two count. Phantasmo delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Phantasmo thrust kicks the nether regions of Taguchi. Phantasmo makes Taguchi tap out to a wrist lock.

Winner: (5-4) El Phantasmo via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (6-2) SHO vs. (4-4) Robbie Eagles In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Eagles refuses to shake Sho’s hands. Eagles backs Sho into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Sho. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sho with a single leg takedown. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Eagles with a side headlock takeover. Sho answers with the headscissors neck lock. Eagles gets back to a vertical base. Sho denies The Ron Miller Special. Sho rakes the eyes of Eagles. Sho is choking Eagles with his boot. Eagles denies the irish whip. Sho continues to rake the eyes of Eagles. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Sho denies The Satellite Arm-Drag. Sho whips Eagles across the ring. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Sho. Eagles goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Sho blocks it. Sho goes for a PowerBomb, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Eagles with a Flying Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Sho regroups on the outside.

Eagles goes for The Suicide Dive, but Sho pulls a young lion into harms way. Sho whips Eagles into the steel barricade. Sho wraps a rope around Eagles neck. The referee admonishes Sho. Sho rolls Eagles back into the ring. Sho slams Eagles head on the turnbuckle pad. Sho repeatedly stomps on Eagles chest. Sho is choking Eagles with his boot. Eagles with three overhand chops. Eagles with forearm shivers. Sho rakes the eyes of Eagles. Sho starts bending Eagles fingers. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Eagles blocks it. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles kicks the back of Sho’s left knee. Eagles with a Sliding Elbow across the back of Sho’s neck. Eagles with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles is fired up. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Eagles rolls Sho back into the ring. Eagles with a SpringBoard Dropkick to the left knee of Sho. Eagles with a flying mid-kick for a two count. Eagles with a Corner Meteora. Sho kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Sho. Eagles hits The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Eagles drops his weight on the left knee of Sho. Sho denies Turbo Backpack. Sho shoves the referee towards Eagles. Eagles side steps Sho into the blue turnbuckle pad.

Eagles with The Roundhouse Kick. Eagles with The Hook Kick. Eagles follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho denies The Asai DDT. Eagles dives over Sho. Sho continues to shove the referee towards Eagles. Sho Spears Eagles. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Sho applies The Snake Bite. Eagles puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with clubbing mid-kicks. Sho maintains wrist control. Sho with combination kicks. Eagles connects with Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles SuperKicks Sho. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Sho ducks out of the way. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Eagles. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Eagles stomps on the left foot of Sho. Sho negates The Asai DDT. Sho throws Eagles into the referee. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Sho grabs the wrench. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Eagles grabs the wrench. Sho begs for mercy. The referee stops Eagles in his tracks. Eagles blocks the low blow. Sho negates The Asai DDT. Sho with a back elbow smash. Sho goes for a German Suplex, but Eagles rolls him over for a two count. Eagles with a unique pinning combination for a two count. Eagles makes Sho tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: (5-4) Robbie Eagles via Submission

Sixth Match: (4-3-1) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (3-5) Master Wato In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takahashi backs Wato into the ropes. Wato avoids the knife edge chop. Wato with a Chop/Mid-Kick Combination. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Takahashi leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Takahashi. Takahashi sends Wato into the ropes. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Wato cartwheels back onto his feet. Takahashi avoids The PK. Takahashi decks Wato with a back elbow smash. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Wato leapfrogs over Takahashi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Takahashi. Wato uppercuts Takahashi. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato with clubbing mid-kicks. Takahashi kicks Wato in the face. Takahashi applies The Upside Down. Takahashi pulls Wato out of the ring. Takahashi drives Wato back first into the steel barricade. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Wato dropkicks Takahashi off the ring apron. Takahashi avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Takahashi sends Wato chest first into the barricade. Takahashi with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Takahashi rolls Wato back into the ring.

Takahashi gets Wato tied up to the bottom rope. Takahashi delivers The Drive By. Takahashi catapults Wato throat first into the bottom rope for a two count. Wato slaps Takahashi in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi bodyslams Wato. Takahashi hyperextends the knees of Wato. Takahashi applies The D. Takahashi rolls Wato over for a two count. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Takahashi whips Wato across the ring. Wato holds onto the ropes. Wato repeatedly kicks Takahashi in the face. Wato with a Headscissors Takeover. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato with combination kicks. Wato SuperKicks Takahashi for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Takahashi denies The Recientemente. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Wato lands back on his feet. Takahashi side steps Wato into the red turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick.

Wato fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Wato. Takahashi applies The D. Wato goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi with a Rolling Elbow. Wato kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi with a short-arm clothesline. Wato pump kicks the right shoulder of Takahashi. Wato with The Roundhouse Kick. Wato hits The Recientemente for a two count. Wato with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Wato goes for The RPP, but Takahashi ducks out of the way. Takahashi sends Wato to corner. Standing Switch Exchange. Wato with two hamstring kicks. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Takahashi in the chest.

Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Wato. Takahashi with a knee lift. Wato avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Wato SuperKicks Takahashi. Wato with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Wato kicks Takahashi in the back. Takahashi blocks a boot from Wato. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi SuperKicks Wato. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi drops Wato with The Dynamite Plunger. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato blocks it. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi dodges The Dreamcast Kick. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takahashi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Takahashi with a Release German Suplex. Takahashi goes for a Running Lariat, but Wato counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Chop Exchange. Takahashi connects with Victory Royal for a two count. Wato denies The Time Bomb. Takahashi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takahashi plants Wato with Time Bomb II to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-3-1) Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-3-1) El Desperado vs. (4-4) Bushi In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Bushi attacks Desperado before the bell rings. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Bushi. Desperado whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi slides out of the ring. Desperado drives Bushi back first into the steel barricade. Desperado with a straight right hand. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Desperado pulls out multiple chairs from under the ring. Red Shoes admonishes Desperado. Bushi dropkicks the chair into Desperado’s chest. Bushi stomps on Desperado’s chest. Bushi whips Desperado into the barricade. Bushi hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Bushi sends Desperado chest first into the ring apron. Bushi rolls Desperado back into the ring. Bushi continues to stomp on Desperado’s chest. Bushi wraps the t-shirt around Desperado’s neck. Bushi drops Desperado with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Bushi has Desperado draped across the top strand. Bushi punches Desperado in the back. Bushi with a Flying Dropkick.

Desperado denies The Draping DDT. Desperado sends Bushi back first into the barricade. Desperado with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Desperado smashes the left knee of Bushi with the chair. Desperado rolls Bushi back into the ring. Desperado talks smack to Bushi. Desperado hyperextends the left leg of Bushi. Desperado rakes the eyes of Bushi. Desperado with a Standing Frog Splash on the left knee of Bushi for a two count. Desperado applies a rear chin lock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Bushi. Red Shoes checks on Bushi. Bushi with three overhand chops. Desperado kicks the left knee of Bushi. Desperado figure fours the legs of Bushi. Bushi with forearm shivers. Bushi slaps Desperado in the chest. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado with a Knee Drop. Desperado sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi launches Desperado over the top rope. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Desperado kicks the left knee of Bushi. Bushi kicks Desperado into the barricade. Bushi with The Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor. Bushi is fired up. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Desperado back into the ring.

Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bush blocks Loco Mono. Bushi drops Desperado with The DDT for a two count. Bushi goes for a PowerBomb, but Desperado blocks it. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Bushi. Bushi denies The Knee Crusher. Bushi with clubbing blows to Desperado’s back. Desperado with The Knee Crusher. Desperado follows that with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado goes back to Numero Dos. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Bushi denies Guitarra de Angel. Desperado goes for Numero Dos, but Bushi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Bushi sends Desperado into the ropes. Bushi blocks a boot from Desperado. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Desperado. Bushi hits The Backstabber.

Bushi with The Draping DDT on the apron for a two count. Desperado avoids The MX. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Second Forearm Exchange. Desperado with a straight right hand. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Desperado decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Bushi denies The SpineBuster. Desperado denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Desperado kicks the left knee of Bushi. Bushi dropkicks Desperado. Bushi connects with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Bushi goes for The CodeBreaker, but Desperado counters with The SpineBuster. Desperado hits Guittara de Angel for a two count. Bushi denies Pinche Loco. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi goes for the backslide cover, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Desperado plants Bushi with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-3-1) El Desperado via Pinfall

Updated NJPW BOSJ 28 Standings

– SHO (6-3)

– El Desperado (5-3-1)

– Hiromu Takahashi (5-3-1)

– Robbie Eagles (5-4)

– El Phantasmo (5-4)

– YOH (5-4)

– Taiji Ishimori (4-4)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-5)

– Ryusuke Taguchi (4-5)

– Bushi (4-5)

– Master Wato (3-6)

– Douki (2-7)

