NJPW BOSJ 28 Results 12/8/21

Yawatahama Citizen Sports Center

Ehime, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (4-5) Bushi vs. (3-6) Master Wato In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Wato with a single takedown. Bushi drops down on the canvas. Bushi leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Wato. Bushi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Wato cartwheels back onto his feet. Bushi avoids The PK. Bushi regroups on the outside. Bushi kicks Wato in the gut. Bushi with the irish whip. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Bushi. Wato uppercuts Bushi. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato stomps on Bushi’s chest. Wato rolls Bushi back into the ring. Wato dives over Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi stomps on Wato’s chest. Bushi tosses Wato around the ringside area. Bushi stomps on Wato’s back. Wato gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Bushi wraps the t-shirt around Wato’s neck. The referee admonishes Bushi.

Bushi drops Wato with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi applies The STF. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi slams Wato’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with three double handed chops. Bushi is choking Wato with his boot. Bushi with a blistering chop for a two count. Wato with forearm shivers. Bushi rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato with a Leg Lariat that sends Bushi to the floor. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Bushi back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato with combination hamstring kicks. Wato kicks Bushi in the chest. Wato SuperKicks Bushi for a two count. Wato applies the wrist lock. Bushi denies The Recientemente.

Wato applies a waist lock. Bushi with two sharp elbow strikes. Bushi blocks a boot from Wato. Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Wato. Bushi drops Wato with The DDT. Forearm Exchange. Wato kicks Bushi. Bushi dropkicks Wato. Bushi hits The Draping DDT. Wato denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Wato delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Bushi blocks a boot from Wato. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Wato. Bushi with The Draping BackStabber. Wato negates Terrible. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Wato negates The CodeBreaker. Wato with The Dreamcast Kick. Wato connects with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato hits The TTD. Wato plants Bushi with The RPP to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-6) Master Wato via Pinfall

Second Match: (5-4) Robbie Eagles vs. (4-5) Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Kanemaru attacks Eagles from behind. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Eagles back and chest. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Eagles neck. Kanemaru applies a wrist lock. Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Kanemaru. Eagles with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles is playing mind games with Kanemaru. Eagles goes after Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Eagles. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Eagles. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Eagles on the canvas. Kanemaru with an elbow drop. Kanemaru applies a leg lock. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru continues to go after the left knee of Eagles. Kanemaru wraps the left leg of Eagles around the steel barricade. Kanemaru kicks the barricade for added pressure. Kanemaru slams the left leg of Eagles on the floor. Eagles gets back in the ring at the count of eleven.

Kanemaru whips Eagles across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Eagles. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Kanemaru toys around with Eagles. Eagles with forearm shivers. Kanemaru continues to kick the left knee of Eagles. Eagles with a Headscissors Takeover. Eagles dropkicks the back of Kanemaru’s left knee. Eagles with a Sliding Elbow across the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles with a Flying Mid-Kick for a two count. Eagles with a Corner Meteora. Eagles follows that with The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Eagles plays to the crowd. Kanemaru denies The Asai DDT. Kanemaru side steps Eagles into the red turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with an Apron Enzuigiri. Eagles dives over Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Eagles. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru hits The Reverse DDT for a two count. Kanemaru goes for The MoonSault, but Eagles ducks out of the way. Eagles slides under The Big Boot. Kanemaru kicks Eagles in the face. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet.

Standing Switch Exchange. Kanemaru with a forearm shot across the back of Eagles neck. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles with a running elbow smash. Eagles with a Modified Tiger Feint Kick. Eagles follows that with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles drops Kanemaru with The Asai DDT for a two count. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Kanemaru ducks out of the way. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Eagles. Kanemaru goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Eagles rolls him over for a two count. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Eagles goes for The Ron Miller Special, but Kanemaru counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Eagles blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Kanemaru denies Turbo Backpack. Eagles decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru dodges The Big Boot. Kanemaru with The Satellite DDT for a two count. Kanemaru bodyslams Eagles. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Eagles avoids Deep Impact. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles connects with Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles SuperKicks Kanemaru. Eagles lands The 450 Splash on the left knee of Kanemaru. Eagles makes Kanemaru tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: (6-4) Robbie Eagles via Submission

Third Match: (5-4) El Phantasmo vs. (5-4) YOH In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Phantasmo with a waist lock takedown. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Yoh transitions into a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Yoh puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Test Of Strength. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Yoh whips Phantasmo across the ring. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Phantasmo into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Phantasmo avoids the low dropkick. Phantasmo taunts Yoh. Yoh punches Phantasmo in the back. Phantasmo sends Yoh face first into the steel ring post. Phantasmo is raining down haymakers. Phantasmo rolls Yoh back into the ring. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo repeatedly drives his knee into the right hand of Yoh. Phantasmo slaps Yoh in the chest. Phantasmo with The Old School Back Rake. Phantasmo is choking Yoh with his boot. Phantasmo catapults Yoh throat first into the bottom rope.

Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo applies the double nipple hold. The referee admonishes Phantasmo. Phantasmo continues to choke Yoh with his boot. Phantasmo tugs on Yoh’s hair. Phantasmo whips Yoh across the ring. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh rakes the back of Phantasmo. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh drops Phantasmo with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Yoh goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Yoh dropkicks Phantasmo to the floor. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Yoh plays to the crowd. Yoh rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Phantasmo calls a timeout. Yoh continues to rake the back of Phantasmo. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Yoh applies a waist lock. Phantasmo with three sharp elbow strikes. Rollup Exchange. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Yoh with The Backslide Cover for a two count.

Phantasmo blasts Yoh with a knife edge chop. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Forearm Exchange. Yoh with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Direct Drive. Phantasmo with The Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Yoh counters with a Back Body Drop. Yoh with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh applies The Calf Crusher. Phantasmo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Yoh with The Ushigoroshi. Phantasmo negates The Direct Drive. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Yoh. Yoh dodges The V-Trigger. Phantasmo applies The Bridging Butterfly Lock. Yoh puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Yoh blocks The Sudden Death. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Yoh. Yoh avoids The MoonSault. Yoh connects with The Five Star Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-4) YOH via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (6-3) SHO vs. (5-4) Taiji Ishimori In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Sho wants Ishimori to lay down for him. Sho goes into the cover for a two count. Ishimori with an inside cradle for a two count. Ishimori with the greco roman eye poke. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Sho. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Sho. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Sho regroups on the outside. Ishimori kicks Sho in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Ishimori dumps Sho face first on the steel barricade. Ishimori removed the red turnbuckle pad. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Sho shoulder first into the exposed steel. Ishimori bends the left elbow of Sho. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori whips Sho across the ring. Ishimori runs after Sho. Sho shoves a young lion into Ishimori. Sho kicks Ishimori in the gut. Sho whips Ishimori into the barricade.

Sho stomps on Ishimori’s back. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho wraps the left shoulder of Ishimori around the barricade. Sho repeatedly kicks the barricade for added pressure. Ishimori gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Sho whips Ishimori into the exposed steel. Sho hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sho rakes the eyes of Ishimori. The referee admonishes Sho. Sho stomps on Ishimori’s back. Sho slams Ishimori’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sho repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Sho is choking Ishimori with his boot. Sho with two arm-ringers. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Sho. Sho whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori blocks a boot from Sho. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with The Sliding German Suplex for a two count. Ishimori drives Sho shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori goes for The Shoulder Buster, but Sho lands back on his feet.

Sho tugs on Ishimori’s hair. Ishimori kicks Sho in the gut. Sho shoves the referee towards Ishimori. Sho Spears Ishimori. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Ishimori. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Ishimori puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori hits The Cipher Utaki. Sho denies The Bloody Cross. Ishimori denies The Cross Armed PileDriver. Ishimori goes for Bloody Cross, but Sho lands back on his feet. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Sho. Sho shoves Ishimori into the referee. Sho clotheslines Ishimori. Sho grabs the wrench. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori pretends that he got hit with Sho’s NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Title Belt. Ishimori dies over Sho. The referee catches Ishimori using the middle rope for leverage. Sho and Ishimori plays hop potato with the referee. Ishimori delivers the low blow. Ishimori connects with The Backslide Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-4) Taiji Ishimori

Fifth Match: (5-3-1) El Desperado vs. (4-5) Ryusuke Taguchi In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Taguchi is playing mind games with Desperado. Taguchi sits on a chair. Taguchi tells Desperado to bring it. Taguchi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Desperado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Taguchi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Desperado applies a side headlock. Taguchi whips Desperado across the ring. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi makes Desperado run the ropes. Desperado holds onto the ropes. Desperado has had enough of Taguchi’s games. Desperado rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi with a deep arm-drag. Side Headlock Exchange. Desperado whips Taguchi across the ring. Taguchi drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Desperado drops down on the canvas. Taguchi grabs a side headlock. Desperado sends Taguchi to the corner. Taguchi decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Second Side Headlock Exchange. Desperado has Taguchi tied up in the ropes. Desperado delivers multiple chair shots.

Desperado with a knee drop. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Taguchi. Desperado applies The Indian Death Lock. Taguchi with three overhand chops. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado punches Taguchi. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Taguchi. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Taguchi kicks Desperado in the face. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Desperado counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi with Three Hip Attacks. Taguchi with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Desperado uses his feet to create separation. Taguchi with a deep arm-drag. Taguchi goes back to The Ankle Lock. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado denies Dodon. Desperado backs Taguchi into the red turnbuckle pad. Taguchi kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado with The Knee Crusher. Desperado follows that with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Desperado applies Numero Dos. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Taguchi denies Pinche Loco. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Taguchi with a hip smash. Desperado goes for The VerteBreaker, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Desperado dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Desperado goes back to Numero Dos. Taguchi rolls Desperado over for a two count. Desperado kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Taguchi denies The SpineBuster. Taguchi drops Desperado with The Hip Attack. Taguchi with The Slingshot Pescado. Taguchi rolls Desperado back into the ring. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack. Taguchi connects with The Bomaye for a two count. Desperado denies The Tiger Suplex. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Taguchi answers with The Ankle Lock. Taguchi hits Dodon for a two count. Taguchi is fired up. Taguchi goes for another Dodon, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado makes Taguchi tap out to Numero Dos.

Winner: (6-3-1) El Desperado via Submission

Sixth Match: (5-3-1) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (2-7) Douki In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament

Douki dropkicks Takahashi to the floor before the bell rings. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Douki rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Takahashi counters with a deep arm-drag. Takahash goes for a Pop Up PowerBomb, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Douki slides out of the ring. Douki tosses Takahashi around the ringside area. Douki drops Takahashi with The DDT on the floor. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Douki stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Douki is choking Takahashi with his boot. Douki whips Takahashi across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Douki applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki toys around with Takahashi. Takahashi with three chops. Douki rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Douki sends Takahashi face first into the canvas. Douki talks smack to Takahashi. Douki stomps on Takahashi’s back. Douki bodyslams Takahashi. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Chop Exchange. Douki with a forearm smash. Douki sends Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi kicks Douki in the face. Douki with a toe kick. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi kicks Douki in the face. Takahashi applies The Upside Down. Takahashi whips Douki into the blue turnbuckle. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Douki back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki blocks a boot from Takahashi. Douki applies The Gory Stretch. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Douki ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Hurricanrana. Takahashi applies The D. Douki puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Douki ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Douki denies The Cazadora Arm-Drag. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki kicks Takahashi in the face. Douki denies The Apron Destroyer. Douki stomps on Takahashi’s face. Douki lands The Quebrada. Douki ascends to the top turnbuckle. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi sends Douki crashing into the canvas. Douki with an Avalanche Belly to Belly Suplex. Douki delivers The Senton Bomb to the outside.

Douki rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Takahashi rolls him over for a two count. Takahashi decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki blocks The SuperKick. Douki uppercuts Takahashi. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi answers with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Takahashi with two corner clotheslines. Shotgun Dropkick Exchange. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into another turnbuckle pad. Takahashi goes for The Dynamite Plunger, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Misfired Reverse DDT’s. Douki goes back to The Italian Stretch No. 32. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Takahashi counters with The Flatliner. Misfired Clotheslines. Takahashi SuperKicks Douki. Douki with an Inside Out Lariat. Takahashi with another SuperKick. Douki rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Takahashi drops Douki with a Running Lariat. Takahashi connects with The Victory Royal for a two count. Takahashi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takahashi plants Douki with The Time Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-3-1) Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Updated NJPW BOSJ 28 Standings

– El Desperado (6-3-1)

– Hiromu Takahashi (6-3-1)

– Taiji Ishimori (6-4)

– SHO (6-4)

– YOH (6-4)

– Robbie Eagles (6-4)

– El Phantasmo (5-5)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-6)

– Ryusuke Taguchi (4-6)

– Bushi (4-6)

– Master Wato (4-6)

– Douki (2-8)

