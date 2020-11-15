NJPW BOSJ/WTL Results 11/15/20

Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Aichi, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (0) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. (0) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Ishii and Owens will start things off. Owens starts pie facing Ishii. Owens ducks a forearm smash from Ishii. Owens kicks Ishii in the gut. Owens with a clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. Ishii rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Fale grabs Ishii by his throat. Fale with a forearm smash. Yano kicks Owens in the back. Yano ducks a clothesline from Owens. Yano rakes the eyes of Owens. Yano runs away from Fale. Ishii attacks Fale from behind. Forearm Exchange. Fale whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Yano slaps the back of Fale’s head. Fale is pissed. Ishii punches Fale in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Yano continues to run interference. Bullet Club gangs up on Yano.

Ishii pulls Yano out of harms way. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double boot to the midsection of Fale. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a double shoulder tackle of his own. Owens stomps on Ishii’s chest. Owens slams Ishii’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens with clubbing elbow smashes. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is finally open for business. Fale with clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. Fale poses for the crowd. Fale is picking Ishii apart. Fale tags in Owens. Owens with boots to the midsection of Ishii. Owens taunts Yano. Owens toys around with Ishii. Ishii denies The V-Trigger. Owens delivers his combination offense. Ishii with a forearm smash. Owens nails Ishii with The Pump Kick. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Owens. Owens negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Owens with a Pump Knee Strike. Ishii HeadButts Owens. Owens with The Rebound Lariat. Ishii responds with The Release German Suplex. Yano and Fale are tagged in.

Yano ducks a clothesline from Fale. Yano rakes the eyes of Fale. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Fale punches Yano in the back. Fale with the irish whip. Yano side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Yano goes for a Bodyslam, but Fale blocks it. Fale whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Fale. Fale negates The Bodyslam. Fale bodyslams Yano. Ishii kicks Fale in the gut. Ishii with forearm shivers. Fale with a forearm smash. Fale whips Ishii into the exposed steel. Fale whips Yano into Ishii. Owens with a Running Double Forearm Smash. Fale inadvertently levels Owens with The Body Avalanche. Chaos denies The Double ChokeSlam. Double Shoulder Tackle into Owens. Yano ducks a clothesline from Fale. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii makes Yano fall on top of Fale. Yano dodges The Running Splash from Owens. Yano connects with the double lateral press to pickup the victory. After the match, Fale demolishes Yano.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano via Pinfall

Second Match: (0) Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. (0) Yuya Uemura In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Uemura immediately attacks Wato after the bell rings. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with the irish whip. Uemura follows that with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Wato fires back with combination kicks. Wato bodyslams Uemura. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Wato kicks Uemura in the back for a two count. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Wato hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck.

Wato blasts Uemura with a knife edge chop. Wato whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with two uppercuts. Uemura continues to stomp on Wato’s chest. Uemura with the irish whip. Wato side steps Uemura into the turnbuckle pad. Uemura dropkicks Wato. Uemura with a forearm smash. Wato denies The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura with a Release German Suplex. Uemura goes for The Double OverHook Suplex, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato hits The Recientemente. Wato connects with The TTD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Master Wato via Pinfall

Third Match: (0) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. (0) The Great O-Kahn & Jeff Cobb In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

The Empire attacks Tanahashi and Henare before the bell rings. Khan kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Khan with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Cobb HeadButts Henare. Khan slams Tanahashi’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Khan with a forearm smash. Henare drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Henare hits The Samoan Drop. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leaping Elbow Drop/Running Tomahawk Chop Combination. Double Single Leg Crab. Khan applies The Double Claw. Meeting Of The Minds.

Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan avoids the open palm strike. Khan ChokeSlams Tanahashi. Henare with a chop/forearm combination. Henare blocks a boot from Khan. Henare hammers down on the right knee of Khan. Henare decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Cobb goes for The Samoan Drop, but Henare lands back on his feet. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Henare with The Spinning Hook Kick. Khan nails Henare with The Pump Kick. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory. After the match, Khan rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Khan applies The Knee Bar. Khan smashes the left knee of Tanahashi with a steel chair.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (0) Robbie Eagles vs. (0) Douki In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Douki attacks Eagles before the bell rings. Douki with clubbing blows to Eagles back. Eagles with a forearm smash. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Douki with a knife edge chop. Douki goes for the irish whip, but Eagles counters with a springboard arm-drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Douki. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with The Spin Kick. Eagles follows that with a Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles plays to the crowd. Eagles rolls Douki back into the ring. Eagles hooks the outside leg for a two count. Eagles drops his knee on the left hand of Douki. Eagles grapevines the legs of Douki. Eagles stomps on the back of Douki’s left knee. Eagles unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Douki blocks a boot from Eagles. Douki rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Douki launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with a straight right hand. Douki throws the referee into the ropes.

Douki whips Eagles into the steel barricade. Douki grabs a steel chair. The referee admonishes Douki. Douki shoves down the referee. Douki drops Eagles with The Staff Assisted NeckBreaker on the floor. Eagles gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Douki hammers down on the back of Eagles neck. Douki applies a rear chin lock. Eagles puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki toys around with Eagles. Douki with the irish whip. Eagles decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Eagles rolls Douki over for a two count. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles kicks the left knee of Douki. Eagles clotheslines the back of Douki’s neck. Eagles delivers The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles with clubbing mid-kicks. Eagles follows that with The Shining Wizard for a two count.

Eagles with a Corner Meteora. Douki kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Douki. Eagles with The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Eagles lands The 450 Splash. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Eagles puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Eagles blocks it. Douki with an open palm strike. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Douki. Eagles thrust kicks the midsection of Douki. Douki negates The Slice Bread #2. Douki decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Douki blocks a leaping meteora from Eagles. Eagles with a RoundHouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Douki. Eagles follows that with The OverHead Kick. Douki drops Eagles with an Inside Out Lariat. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Douki goes for The WheelBarrow Suplex, but Eagles counters with a jackknife cover for a two count. Douki ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Douki with a deep arm-drag. Douki with The La Magistral for a two count. Eagles hits The Turbo Backpack. Eagles lands The 450 Splash. Eagles makes Douki tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles via Submission

Fifth Match: (0) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (0) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Hirooki Goto and Taichi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto repeatedly backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Goto tells Taichi to bring it. Taichi is playing mind games with Goto. Sabre attacks Goto from behind. Sabre knocks Hashi off the ring apron. Taichi stomps on Goto’s back. Double Irish Whip. Goto ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Goto clotheslines Sabre. Goto with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Chaos with a double shoulder tackle. Goto hip tosses Hashi on top of Taichi for a two count. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Sabre kicks Goto in the back. Taichi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Goto is distracted by Sabre. Taichi backs Goto into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Sabre kicks Hashi off the apron. Sabre uppercuts Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Sabre brings Hashi down to the floor. Sabre cranks on Hashi’s neck. Taichi whips Goto into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Goto’s neck. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi rolls Goto back into the ring.

Taichi applies another illegal choke hold. Sabre is choking Goto with his boot. Suzuki Gun are abusing the referee’s five count. Taichi tags in Sabre. Taichi stomps on Goto’s back. Sabre applies the cravate. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi stands on Goto’s face. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi goes back to choking Goto in the corner. Taichi is risking disqualification. Taichi knocks Hashi off the apron. Goto grabs Taichi by his throat. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Double Irish Whip. Goto creates distance with The Double Clothesline. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Taichi kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi dodges The Axe Bomber. Hashi hits The Head Hunter. Hashi blasts Sabre off the apron. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi has Taichi draped across the top rope. Hashi dropkicks the back of Taichi. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Taichi blocks it. Hashi denies The Back Drop Driver. Hashi hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck.

Taichi side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi kicks Hashi in the face. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Hashi shoves Sabre. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre with a Running Boot. Hashi drops Sabre with a knife edge chop. Hashi goes for The BunkerBuster, but Sabre counters with The Guillotine Choke. Hashi drills Sabre with The BrianBuster. Goto knocks Taichi off the apron. Goto sends Sabre to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Hashi with a Running Chop. Goto kicks Sabre in the gut. Chaos connects with their Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Chaos starts choking Taichi. Taichi negates The GYR. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Suzuki Gun goes for their Black Mephisto/Zack Driver Combination, but Goto counters with a shoulder tackle. Goto kicks Taichi in the gut. Hashi with The BunkerBuster onto the left knee of Goto. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Hashi unloads Two SuperKicks. Chaos goes for The GYR, but Taichi gets in the way. Sabre plants Hashi with The Sunset Flip to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: (0) SHO vs. (0) Bushi In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sho backs Bushi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Bushi kicks Sho in the gut. Bushi applies a side headlock. Sho whips Bushi across the ring. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho drops Bushi with a shoulder tackle. Bushi regroups on the outside. Bushi avoids The PK. Bushi pulls Sho off the ring apron. Bushi stomps on Sho’s back. Bushi repeatedly whips Sho into the steel barricade. Sho gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Bushi stomps on Sho’s chest. Bushi slams Sho’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi with Three Over Hand Chops. Bushi is choking Sho with his boot. Bushi bodyslams Sho for a one count. Bushi applies The STF. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi kicks Sho in the face. Sho with forearm shivers. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Bushi hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Sho denies The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker.

Bushi kicks Sho in the gut. Sho Spears Bushi. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho with the irish whip. Sho follows that with a corner clothesline. Sho unloads clubbing mid-kicks. Sho drops Bushi with The Running Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho grabs the left shoulder of Bushi. Sho with three arm-ringers. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Bushi. Bushi blocks a boot from Sho. Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Sho. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Bushi with a basement dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Sho back into the ring. Bushi with The NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Bushi stands on Sho’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Sho with a Running Lariat. Sho goes for The PowerBreaker, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi rakes the eyes of Sho. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho denies The CodeBreaker. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bushi rolls Sho over for a two count. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Sho hits The PowerBreaker for a two count. Sho connects with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0) Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. (0) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Takahashi dumps Sanada out of the ring. EVIL stomps on Takagi’s back. Takagi with a chop/forearm combination. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. EVIL hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi tags in Sanada. Double Irish Whip. Takagi with a running knee lift. Sanada with a basement dropkick for a two count. Sanada hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada blocks a boot from EVIL. Sanada with a single leg takedown. EVIL denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada buries his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Sanada continues to hammer down on the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada holds onto the ropes. Sanada sends EVIL tumbling to the floor. EVIL pulls Sanada off the ring apron. EVIL violently drives Sanada back first into the steel barricade. EVIL wraps a cable chord around Sanada’s neck. EVIL rolls Sanada back into the ring. EVIL with a standing cover for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL dumps Sanada out of the ring. Togo with clubbing blows to Sanada’s back. Togo slaps Sanada in the chest. EVIL blasts Sanada off the apron. Takahashi rolls Sanada back into the ring. EVIL with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL is displaying his frustration. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Sanada with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Sanada blocks it. Sanada starts biting Takahashi’s fingers. Sanada returns the favor. Takahashi whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takagi repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. EVIL attacks Takagi from behind. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi knocks Togo off the apron. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takahashi avoids The Sliding Lariat. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the face. Takahashi drops Takagi with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL toys around with Takagi. EVIL blocks a boot from Takagi. EVIl throws the right leg of Takagi into the referee’s back. Takagi denies the side thrust kick. Takagi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over EVIL. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Takahashi trips Sanada from the outside. EVIL knocks Takagi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Bullet Club with Stereo Fisherman’s Busters. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Sanada applies a waist lock. EVIL kicks Takagi in the face. Standing Switch Exchange. Takagi clotheslines EVIL. Takagi knocks Takahashi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Sanada kicks EVIL in the face. Takagi clotheslines the back of EVIL’s neck. Sanada connects with The TKO for a two count. Takagi dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Sanada with The Swinging Skull End. The referee is distracted by Takahashi. Togo wraps the choker around Sanada’s neck. EVIL inadvertently knocks Togo off the apron. Sanada rolls EVIL over for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada gets Takahashi in position for The TKO. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL plants Sanada with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Eight Match: (0) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (0) El Desperado In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Taguchi is playing mind games with Desperado. Desperado kicks Taguchi in the gut. Desperado with a forearm smash. Desperado hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Taguchi repeatedly whips Desperado across the ring. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Taguchi with a series of palm thrust. Desperado rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Desperado launches Taguchi over the top rope. Taguchi slaps Desperado in the back. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Desperado drags Taguchi to the corner. Desperado repeatedly wraps the left leg of Taguchi around the steel ring post. Taguchi tumbles to the floor. Taguchi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Desperado kicks Taguchi out of the ring. Taguchi backs away from Desperado. Desperado kicks Taguchi in the gut. Desperado sends Taguchi face first into the ring post. Desperado rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Desperado stops Taguchi in his tracks.

Desperado goes for The Knee Crusher, but Taguchi blocks it. Taguchi with clubbing blows to Desperado’s back. Desperado hits The Knee Crusher. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Taguchi. Desperado applies The Indian Death Lock. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Taguchi starts favoring his left knee. Taguchi kicks Desperado in the face. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Taguchi counters with an Atomic Drop. Taguchi with a Desperation Boot. Desperado responds with another Atomic Drop. Desperado uppercuts Taguchi. Taguchi responds with The Rolling Hip Attack. Taguchi with a SlingShot Pescado. Taguchi rolls Desperado back into the rings. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock.

Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taguchi drops his weight on the right leg of Desperado. Taguchi with The Front Suplex. Desperado avoids The Bomaye. Desperado blocks a boot from Taguchi. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Desperado with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Taguchi refuses to quit. Desperado goes for The Angel de Guitarra, but Taguchi blocks it. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Desperado negates The Dodon. Desperado kicks the left knee of Taguchi. Taguchi dropkicks Desperado. Taguchi connects with The Bomaye for a two count. Desperado shoves Taguchi towards Red Shoes. Taguchi denies the low blow. Taguchi negates Pinche Loco. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi is fired up. Taguchi goes for The Dodon, but Desperado rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi plants Desperado with The Reverse Victory Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (0) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (0) Juice Robinson & David Finlay In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Tama Tonga and Juice Robinson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tonga backs Robinson into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Robinson avoids The Flying Forearm Smash. Robinson is playing mind games with Tonga. Strong lockup. Tonga with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tonga drop steps into a side headlock. Side Headlock TakeOver/HeadScissors Escape Exchange. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Finlay made the blind tag. Robinson whips Tonga across the ring. Robinson drops down on the canvas. Finlay leapfrogs over Tonga. Finlay scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Finlay applies a rear chin lock. Finlay grabs a side wrist lock. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Tonga drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Tonga punches Finlay in the back. Tonga tags in Loa.

Finlay ducks a clothesline from Loa. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Robinson tags himself in. Finlay grabs a side wrist lock. Robinson with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. FinJuice works on the left wrist of Loa. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Finlay with a Sliding Elbow Smash. Robinson follows that with The Senton Splash for a one count. Robinson applies a front face lock. Loa with a gut punch. Loa drives Robinson back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tonga tags himself in. Tonga with clubbing lariats from the ring apron. Tonga is choking Robinson with his boot. Tonga with a Running Boot for a one count. Tonga with two elbow smashes. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga whips Robinson across the ring. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Robinson. Tonga drops Robinson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Loa applies a rear chin lock. Loa punches Robinson in the back. Loa grabs a side headlock. Robinson decks Loa with a JawBreaker. Robinson knocks Tonga off the apron. Loa stops Robinson in his tracks. Robinson rolls under a clothesline from Loa. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Loa. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Loa. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay drops Loa with a running elbow smash. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Finlay dropkicks Tonga to the floor. Finlay with a SlingShot Pescado. Finlay is fired up. Finlay rolls Loa back into the ring. Finlay knocks Tonga off the apron. Loa with clubbing blows to Finlay’s back. Loa with an Avalanche Butterfly Suplex. Loa dumps Finlay out of the ring. Loa kicks Robinson in the face. Tonga whips Finlay into the steel barricade. Loa drives Robinson back first into the apron. Loa with a Big Boot. Loa clotheslines Finlay. Loa rolls Finlay back into the ring. Loa hooks the outside leg for a one count. Loa applies a front face lock. Loa tags in Tonga. Double Irish Whip. Double Back Body Drop. Tonga blasts Robinson off the apron. Tonga with clubbing crossfaces. Tonga applies an illegal choke hold. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Tonga tags in Loa.

GOD with Two SlingShot Senton’s for a two count. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Loa. Finlay with a running elbow smash to Tonga. Finlay decks Loa with a back elbow smash. Finlay drops Loa with The Flying European Uppercut. Finlay uses his feet to create separation. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a series of haymakers. Robinson with The SpineBuster. Tonga dodges The Leg Lariat. Robinson with another SpineBuster. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike. Robinson plays to the crowd. Juice Jabs. Robinson dropkicks Loa. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Jado trips Robinson from the outside. Robinson ducks under two clotheslines from Loa. Robinson with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Jado. Robinson with a shoulder block. Robinson dives over Loa. Loa kicks Robinson in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa PowerSlams Robinson. Loa tags in Tonga.

Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. GOD with The Assisted Tongan Twist. Finlay with forearm shivers. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Finlay. GOD delivers another Assisted Tongan Twist. Loa drives Finlay back first into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga lands The Stinger Splash. Robinson launches Loa over the top rope. Robinson knocks Loa off the apron. Robinson side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. FinJuice with The Double FacePlant. Running Dropkick/Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. FinJuice gets Tonga in position for The Hart Attack. Loa clotheslines Finlay. GOD connects with The Magic Killer for a two count. Loa drives Robinson back first into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Robinson with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Finlay is throwing haymakers at Loa. Finlay with The SuperPlex. Robinson lands The Frog Splash. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Tonga negates The Prima Nocta. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Finlay counters with The Uranage BackBreaker. FinJuice plants Tonga with The Doomsday Device to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (0) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (0) Taiji Ishimori In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Takahashi side steps The Running Boot from Ishimori. Ishimori fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi denies The Bloody Cross. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Counter Display. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Ishimori blocks a boot from Takahashi. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi delivers The Missile Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Takahashi unloads two knife edge chops. Takahashi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Takahashi is choking Ishimori with his knee. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Takahashi is lighting up Ishimori’s chest. Takahashi with the irish whip. Ishimori side steps Takahashi into the red turnbuckle pad. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Takahashi knocks Ishimori off the apron. Takahashi goes for The Sunset Bomb, but Ishimori blocks it. Ishimori dives off the apron. Takahashi goes for The Running Hurricanrana, but Ishimori counters with The Apron PowerBomb. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen.

Ishimori punches Takahashi in the back. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Takahashi’s neck. Ishimori toys around with Takahashi. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi drops Ishimori with The Cazadora FlatLiner. Lariat Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Corner Dropkick Exchange. Takahashi goes for a Pop Up PowerBomb, but Ishimori counters with The Hurricanrana. Takahashi launches Ishimori to the middle turnbuckle. Ishimori fights out of the electric chair position. Takahashi whips Ishimori across the ring. Takahashi drops down on the canvas. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori goes for a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash, but Takahashi counters with The Release German Suplex. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishimori drills Takahashi with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Takahashi with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with a hip smash. Takahashi hits The Spike PileDriver on the apron. Ishimori goes for The Orihara MoonSault, but Takahashi counters with The Falcon Arrow on the floor.

Ishimori gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Ishimori with a running clothesline. Takahashi with two running dropkicks. Takahashi follows that with The Dynamite Plunger for a two count. Ishimori fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ishimori nails Takahashi with The Pump Kick. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishimori. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Takahashi denies The Bloody Cross. Double Lariat. Ishimori with an Inside Out Lariat. Ishimori with The ShoulderBuster. Ishimori drops Takahashi with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Takahashi put his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Takahashi negates The Bloody Cross. Ishimori clotheslines Takahashi. Ishimori stands on Takahashi’s chest. Takahashi with a deep arm-drag. Takahashi with The SitOut PowerBomb. Takahashi hits The Victory Royal for a two count. Knee Smash Exchange. Ishimori goes for The Lifting Reverse DDT, but Takahashi counters with Two Death Valley Drivers. Takahashi connects with The Time Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Updated Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Standings

– Hiromu Takahashi, 2 Points (1-0)

– Ryusuke Taguchi, 2 Points (1-0)

– SHO, 2 Points (1-0)

– Robbie Eagles, 2 Points (1-0)

– Master Wato, 2 Points (1-0)

– Taiji Ishimori, 0 Points (0-1)

– El Desperado, 0 Points (0-1)

– Bushi, 0 Points (0-1)

– Douki, 0 Points (0-1)

– Yuya Uemura, 0 Points (0-1)

Updated World Tag League 2020 Standings

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay, 2 Points (1-0)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi, 2 Points (1-0)

– Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi, 2 Points (1-0)

– The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb, 2 Points (1-0)

– Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano, 2 Points (1-0)

– The Guerrillas Of Destiny, 0 Points (0-1)

– Shingo Takagi & Sanada, 0 Points (0-1)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi, 0 Points (0-1)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare, 0 Points (0-1)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens, 0 Points (0-1)

