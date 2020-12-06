NJPW BOSJ/WTL Results 12/6/20

Fukuoka Convention Center

Fukuoka, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (6) Robbie Eagles vs. (0) Yuya Uemura In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Eagles ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Uemura drops Eagles with two shoulder tackles. Eagles drops down on the canvas Eagles leapfrogs over Uemura. Misfired Hip Toss. Eagles goes for Turbo Backpack, but Uemura counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles slaps Uemura in the chest. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Eagles with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Uemura. Eagles goes for The Running Hurricanrana, but Uemura counters with The Boston Crab. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Eagles chest. Forearm Exchange. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Uemura. Eagles clotheslines the back of Uemura’s neck for a two count. Eagles unloads Five Mid-Kicks. Eagles with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Eagles bodyslams Uemura. Eagles follows that with a knee drop. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Uemura ducks out of the way. Uemura avoids The ShotGun Meteora. Uemura launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with a straight right hand.

Uemura dropkicks Eagles in mid-air. Uemura sends Eagles to the corner. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura follows that with The Corner Dropkick for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Eagles refuses to quit. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura blocks a boot from Eagles. Uemura applies a waist lock. Eagles with three sharp elbow strikes. Eagles denies The Double OverHook Suplex. Eagles decks Uemura with a back elbow smash. Eagles kicks Uemura in the face. Eagles with an Apron Enzuigiri. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Uemura fires back with two rollups. Eagles with a RoundHouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Uemura. Uemura dodges The Windmill Kick. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Eagles negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura rolls Eagles over for a two count. Eagles ducks under a forearm smash from Uemura. Eagles delivers his combination offense. Eagles connects with Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles makes Uemura tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles via Submission

Second Match: (6) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo vs. (4) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens will start things off. Takahashi says that Pieter is coming down. It was a rouse, pal, Takahashi rolls Owens over for a two count. Owens is pissed. Owens goes for a Modified Finger Poke Of Doom, but Takahashi counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Takahashi begs for mercy. Owens refuses to shake Takahashi’s hand. Takahashi kicks Owens in the gut. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi whips Owens into the exposed steel.

Takahashi kicks Fale in the gut. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Fale delivers a gut punch. EVIL side steps Fale into the exposed steel. Takahashi channeled his inner Eddie Guerrero by playing hop potato with the pimp stick behind the referee’s back. The referee admonishes Owens. Takahashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Owens kicks Takahashi in the gut. Owens with a right jab. Togo trips Owens from the outside. EVIL and Fale are brawling. Owens shoves Takahashi into Togo. Owens connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via Pinfall

Third Match: (6) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (4) Douki In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Douki attacks Taguchi with the pipe before the bell rings. Douki whips Taguchi into the steel barricade. Douki drives Taguchi crotch first into the steel ring post. Taguchi gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Douki repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s back. Douki with a Mat Slam. Douki with The Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki toys around with Taguchi. Taguchi with a gut punch. Taguchi slaps Douki in the chest. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Taguchi applies a waist lock. Douki decks Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Taguchi kicks Douki in the face. Taguchi goes for The Running Hip Attack, but Douki counters with an Atomic Drop. Taguchi goes for The Rolling Hip Attack, but Douki holds onto the ropes. Douki talks smack to Taguchi. Taguchi drops Douki with The Discus Hip Attack. Taguchi lands The SomerSault Plancha. Taguchi is fired up.

Taguchi rolls Douki back into the ring. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s. Douki rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Douki goes for the sunset flip, but Taguchi sits on top of him for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Douki slings Taguchi across the ring. Taguchi’s pants fell down. Douki blocks a boot from Taguchi. Douki hits The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Taguchi counters with The Front Suplex. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Taguchi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Douki goes for La Luna, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. Taguchi goes for Dodon, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Taguchi responds with The Ankle Lock. Douki refuses to quit. Taguchi plants Douki with The Dodon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (10) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (2) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

GOD attacks Tanahashi and Henare before the bell rings. Tonga is raining down haymakers. Loa drives Henare back first into the ring apron. Loa with a forearm smash. Tonga punches Tanahashi in the back. Loa puts on Henare’s jacket. Loa stomps on Henare’s back. Tonga repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Tonga DDT’s the left leg of Tanahashi. Loa slams Henare’s head on the apron. Tonga applies The Sharpshooter. Henare with forearm shivers. Tonga spits at Henare.

Henare drops Tonga with The Spinning Heel Kick. Loa clotheslines Henare. Forearm Exchange. HeadButt Exchange. Henare blocks a boot from Loa. Henare with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Henare ducks a clothesline from Loa. Henare hits The Samoan Drop. Tonga attacks Henare from behind. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leaping Elbow Drop/Running Tomahawk Chop Combination. SlingBlade/Leg Sweep Combination. Tanahashi knocks Jado off the ring apron. Tanahashi drops Tonga with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas CloverLeaf. Loa nails Tanahashi with the kendo stick. Tonga makes Tanahashi tap out to The Sharpshooter.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Submission, GOD Advances To The World Tag League 2020 Finals

Fifth Match: (12) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (8) Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Wato starts things off with a single leg dropkick. Wato unloads a flurry of kicks. Takahashi blocks a boot from Wato. Wato slaps Takahashi in the face. Wato dropkicks Takahashi to the floor. Takahashi avoids The Tornillo. Takahashi hits The Apron Sunset Bomb. Takahashi repeatedly sends Wato chest first into the steel barricades. Takahashi with The ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi rolls Wato back into the ring. Takahashi puts his knee on Wato’s chest for a two count. Wato fights out of the electric chair position. Takahashi sends Wato across the ring. Takahashi with a running short-arm clothesline. Takahashi with a running dropkick. Takahashi toys around with Wato.

Forearm Exchange. Wato denies The Mongolian Chop. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Wato delivers his combination offense. Wato whips Takahashi across the ring. Wato dropkicks Takahashi to the floor. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Wato goes for The Recientemente, but Takahashi blocks it. Wato fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato drops Takahashi with The RoundHouse Kick. Wato hits The Recientemente for a two count. Wato repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest.

Takahashi has Wato perched on the top turnbuckle. Takahashi slaps Wato in the chest. Second Forearm Exchange. Wato with The Reverse PowerBomb for a two count. Wato goes for The RPP, but Takahashi ducks out of the way. Wato with The Spinning Back Fist. Takahashi denies The TTD. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi SuperKicks Wato. Wato blocks a lariat from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi clotheslines Wato. Takahashi follows that with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Counter Display. Takahashi connects with The Victory Royal for a two count. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the red turnbuckle pad. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Wato rolls him over for a two count. Takahashi plants Wato with The Time Bomb II to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall. Himoru Takahashi Advances To The Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Finals

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: (10) Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. (8) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

The Empire attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Khan rakes the eyes of Sanada. The Empire has a meeting of the minds. Takagi kicks Cobb in the gut. Sanada dropkicks Khan. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. LIJ with two elbow drops. Takagi with The Senton Splash. Sanada kicks Khan in the gut. Sanada hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Khan. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Sanada kicks Khan out of the ring. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi kicks Cobb in the gut. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cobb blocks it. Cobb hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Cobb goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi applies a waist lock. Cobb with two sharp elbow strikes. Takagi kicks Cobb in the gut. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Cobb with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s back. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Khan with a judo takedown. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan drives Takagi chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan puts pressure to the back of Takagi’s neck. Khan kicks Takagi in the ribs. Takagi with a chop/forearm combination. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi creates distance with The Vertical Suplex. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Sanada with forearm shivers. Cobb attacks Sanada from behind. Cobb with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Sanada side steps Khan into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Sanada blocks a boot from Khan. Sanada with the single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with The SlingShot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with the low dropkick for a two count. Khan denies The TKO. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Stereo Skull Ends. Sanada drives his knee into Khan’s back. Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Sanada kicks Khan in the face. Takagi clotheslines the back of Khan’s neck. Sanada kicks Khan in the chest. Dropkick/Back Drop Driver Combination for a two count. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Khan lands back on his feet. Khan applies a waist lock. Sanada with two sharp elbow strikes. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dives over Khan. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Khan. Khan with another judo throw. Khan tags in Cobb. Sanada denies The German Suplex. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Sanada with The Hurricanrana. Sanada tags in Takagi.

Takagi blocks a boot from Cobb. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Cobb blocks it. Takagi decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Takagi clotheslines Cobb. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Cobb counters with The Exploder Suplex. Khan knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. GutWrench Suplex Party. Cobb connects with The GutWrench PowerBomb for a two count. Khan dumps Sanada out of the ring. Cobb whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Cobb in the face. Sanada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Khan ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Khan applies The Claw. Khan hits The Eliminator. Takagi avoids The Pump Kick. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi with combination forearm strikes. Jab Exchange. Cobb SuperKicks Takagi. Takagi with a Lariat. Cobb HeadButts Takagi. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Cobb responds with The Release German Suplex. Khan nails Takagi with The Pump Kick. Cobb plants Takagi with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (12) Taiji Ishimori vs. (12) SHO In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Sho drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Sho. Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Sho. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori dives over Sho. Sho launches Ishimori over the top rope. Sho sweeps out the legs of Ishimori. Sho dropkicks Ishimori off the ring apron. Ishimori denies The PK. Ishimori sends Sho face first into the apron. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho goes for The Release German Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori hits The Spike PileDriver on the apron. Ishimori rolls Sho back into the ring.

Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Sho puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Ishimori with The Pump Kick. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho Spears Ishimori. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho drops Ishimori with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho with three arm-ringers. Ishimori avoids The Punt. Ishimori kicks Sho in the gut. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori goes for The HandSpring RoundHouse Kick, but Sho counters with The Running Boot. Sho goes for The PowerBreaker, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Sho kicks Ishimori in the gut. Ishimori drops Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori hits The ShotGun Meteora.

Ishimori goes for The YES! Lock, but Sho counters with The Kimura Lock. Sho goes for The Cross-Arm PileDriver, but Ishimori counters with The Back Body Drop. Second Forearm Exchange. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Ishimori. Lariat Exchange. Ishimori drills Sho with The Canadian Destroyer. Sho with The Release German Suplex. Chop/Shoulder Kick Exchange. Sho with combination forearm strikes. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho hits The PowerBreaker for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Sho denies The Bloody Cross. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishimori rolls Sho over for a two count. Ishimori applies The Bone Lock. Sho connects with The Cross-Arm PileDriver for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Ishimori counters with The Guillotine Choke. Ishimori with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Ishimori drops Sho with The Reverse Bloody Cross for a two count. Ishimori plants Sho with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Eight Match: (10) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. (10) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Yano removes a turnbuckle pad before the bell rings. Yano hits Taichi with the turnbuckle pad. Ishii punches Sabre in the back. Yano inadvertently clocks Ishii with the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Yano rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre applies a side headlock. Yano whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Yano with a Hip Toss. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Taichi trips Yano from the outside. Sabre with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Yano drop toe holds Sabre into the middle rope. Ishii with a leaping forearm smash from the outside. Yano with The Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. Yano kicks Sabre in the back. Yano slams Sabre’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano dodges The Running Boot. Sabre side steps Yano into the exposed steel.

Sabre goes for The European Clutch, but Ishii gets in the way. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Ishii kicks Taichi in the chest. Ishii shoves Taichi into Sabre. Yano rolls Sabre over for a two count. Ishii inadvertently clotheslines Yano into the backslide cover from Sabre for a two count. Yano regroups on the outside. Taichi sends Ishii back first into the steel barricade. Yano kicks Sabre in the gut. Yano sends Sabre face first into the steel ring post. Sabre ties Yano up in the ring skirt. Ishii rolls Yano back into the ring at the count of seventeen. Red Shoes admonishes Sabre. Sabre is choking Yano with his boot. Suzuki Gun abuses Red Shoes five count. Taichi repeatedly kicks Yano in the back. Sabre pulls Yano up by his ears. Sabre with two uppercuts. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Yano pulls Sabre down to the mat.

Ishii and Taichi are tagged in. Swing and Miss Display. Ishii with a forearm smash. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Taichi with The Big Boot. Ishii hulks up. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii runs into Taichi. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Ishii. Ishii drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Taichi responds with another Big Boot. Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Yano trips Taichi from the outside. Ishii knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Yano sends Taichi to the corner. Taichi side steps Yano into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre side steps Ishii into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabre follows that with The PK. Taichi drops Ishii with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Ishii denies The Axe Bomber. Ishii HeadButts Taichi. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi rips off his pants.

Yano shoves Taichi into the exposed steel. Yano side steps Sabre into the exposed steel. Ishii with a double clothesline. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip Yano. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Ishii with a running clothesline. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Ishii follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Yano dumps Sabre out of the ring. Sabre whips Yano into the barricade. Ishii blocks a lariat from Taichi. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii denies The Back Drop Driver. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii shrugs off The Axe Bomber. Ishii HeadButts Taichi. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Taichi negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Sabre kicks Ishii in the face. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabre denies the low blow. Sabre hyperextends the right shoulder of Yano. Taichi with a Buzzsaw Kick. Sabre uppercuts Ishii. Taichi with a forearm smash. Suzuki Gun connect with their SuperKick/Zack Driver Combination. Taichi SuperKicks Yano. Suzuki Gun plants Ishii with their Black Mephisto/Zack Driver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (12) El Desperado vs. (8) Bushi In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Desperado kicks Bushi in the gut. Desperado punches Bushi in the back. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Desperado whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi holds onto the ropes. Bushi sends Desperado tumbling to the floor. Bushi with The SlingShot Hurricanrana on the floor. Bushi repeatedly whips Desperado into the steel barricades. Bushi rolls Desperado back into the ring. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Desperado’s neck. Bushi sends Desperado to the corner. Bushi stomps on Desperado’s chest. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Desperado pulls Bushi off the ring apron. Desperado repeatedly sends Bushi back first into the barricades. Desperado stabs Bushi with a pen. Red Shoes admonishes Desperado.

Bushi gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen. Desperado with The Knee Crusher. Desperado with The Standing Frog Splash. Desperado follows that with a double knee drop for a two count. Desperado works on the left leg of Bushi. Desperado figure fours the legs of Bushi. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi with a gut punch. Bushi with forearm shivers. Desperado kicks the left knee of Bushi. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi with forearm shivers. Bushi blocks a lariat from Desperado. Bushi drops Desperado with The DDT. Bushi continues to dish out forearms in the corner. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi has Desperado draped across the top strand.

Bushi with another Missile Dropkick. Bushi hits The Draping DDT on the apron. Bushi lands Two Suicide Dives. Desperado gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Bushi goes for a PowerBomb, but Desperado counters with a double leg takedown. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Desperado kicks the left knee of Bushi. Bushi dropkicks Desperado. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Desperado denies The CodeBreaker. Desperado rakes the eyes of Bushi. Desperado connects with El Es Culero for a two count. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Bushi. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Desperado shoves Bushi towards Red Shoes. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker. Bushi follows that with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Bushi goes for MX, but Desperado counters with The SpineBuster. Desperado makes Bushi tap out to Numero Dos.

Winner: El Desperado via Submission. El Desperado Advances To The Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Finals

Tenth Match: (10) Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. (10) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

David Finlay and Hirooki Goto will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay backs Goto into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Side Headlock Exchange. Finlay whips Goto across the ring. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto drops Finlay with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Robinson off the ring apron. Goto applies a front face lock. Goto tags in Hashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Chaos gangs up on FinJuice. Hashi stomps on Finlay’s back. Hashi hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Hashi applies a side headlock. Robinson made the blind tag. Finlay whips Hashi across the ring. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay knocks Goto off the apron. Robinson bodyslams Hashi.

Robinson bodyslams Finlay on top of Hashi. Finlay with a basement uppercut. Robinson follows that with The Running Splash for a two count. Robinson with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Finlay whips Hashi across the ring. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Finlay grabs a side wrist lock. FinJuice works on the left wrist of Hashi. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson with The Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Hashi with forearm shivers. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay with another Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Double Irish Whip. Double Boot to the midsection of Finlay. Double Bulldog for a two count. Finlay applies a rear chin lock. Hashi with elbows into the midsection of Finlay. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Hashi creates distance with The Counter Vertical Suplex. Hashi kicks Finlay into the red turnbuckle pad. Robinson and Goto are tagged in.

Goto drops Robinson with a shoulder tackle. Goto kicks Finlay in the gut. Goto with a Snap Vertical Suplex on top of Robinson. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Robinson to the corner. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Robinson HeadButts Goto. Lariat Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Finlay and Hashi are tagged in. Finlay runs into Hashi. Second Forearm Exchange. Finlay uppercuts Hashi. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay drops Hashi with The Running European Uppercut. Hashi unloads three knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Finlay. Hashi with The NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Hashi denies The Stunner. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay denies The SuperKick. Finlay with The Leaping DDT. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Hashi answers with a forearm smash. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Finlay. Hashi throws Robinson into Finlay. Hashi tags in Goto.

Goto sends Robinson to the corner. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a running chop. Goto kicks Robinson in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Finlay with forearm shivers. Goto ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Chaos hits The GYR. Robinson denies The GYW. Robinson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto lands back on his feet. Hashi SuperKicks Robinson. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination for a two count. Chaos connects with The GYW for a two count. Goto kicks Finlay in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Finlay Spears Goto. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Hashi with The Spinning Mule Kick. Finlay responds with The Uranage BackBreaker. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay with The Last Shot. Finlay puts Goto on the top turnbuckle. Finlay with an Avalanche BrainBuster. Robinson lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Robinson plays to the crowd. Goto negates The Doomsday Device. Robinson with a snap mare takeover. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Hashi counters with The SuperKick. Gotonishki for a two count. Goto HeadButts Robinson. Goto goes for The Shouten Kai, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Finlay with The Stunner. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson plants Goto with Pulp Friction to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall, Juice Robinson & David Finlay Advances To The NJPW World Tag League 2020 Finals

Updated NJPW BOSJ 27 Standings

1.) Hiromu Takahashi, 14 Points (7-2)

2.) El Desperado, 14 Points (7-2)

3.) Taiji Ishimori, 14 Points (7-2)

4.) SHO, 12 Points (6-3)

5.) Bushi, 8 Points (4-5)

6.) Master Wato, 8 Points (4-5)

7.) Robbie Eagles, 8 Points (4-5)

8.) Ryusuke Taguchi, 8 Points (4-5)

9.) Douki, 4 Points (2-7)

10.) Yuya Uemura, 0 Points (0-9)

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2020 Standings

1.) Juice Robinson & David Finlay, 12 Points (6-3)

2.) The Guerrillas Of Destiny, 12 Points (6-3)

3.) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi, 12 Points (6-3)

4.) Shingo Takagi & Sanada, 10 Points (5-4)

5.) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano, 10 Points (5-4)

6.) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi, 10 Points (5-4)

7.) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb, 10 Points (5-4)

8.) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens, 10 Points (5-4)

9.) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi, 6 Points (3-6)

10.) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare, 2 Points (1-9)

