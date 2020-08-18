NJPW Bringing Back Live English Commentary For Summer Struggle Event From Jingu Stadium

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that live English commentary will return for the August 29th Summer Struggle event from the legendary Jingu Baseball Stadium. Regular commentators Kevin Kelly and Chris Carlton will be making the call. Details are below.
August 29 will see NJPW return to Jingu Stadium for the first time in 21 years. With hot action in the open air setting of Jingu amped up for five title matches on the card, it seems only right to keep our great fans around the world up to date with what’s happening, as it’s happening!
We’re excited to have live English commentary for Summer Struggle on NJPW World August 29. Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton will be on the call for this huge event! Wherever you are on August 29, be there with NJPW World!
