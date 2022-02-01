New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they will be broadcasting the 2018 G1 Climax final between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi this week on AXS TV ahead of the promotion’s return to the network on March 3rd. Full details can be found below.

As fans count down to all new NJPW action returning to AXS on March 3, another classic episode hits TVs at 10e this Thursday after IMPACT Wrestling!

This week, we’ll be taking you back to the summer of 2018, and the G1 Climax 28 final between Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi!

The Ace was completing a road to redemption after suffering at the hands of Minoru Suzuki early in the year, and faced a Kota Ibushi who sought to truly arrive at the top of NJPW by deposing his personal ‘god’ in Tanahashi, having overcome his Golden Lovers partner Kenny Omega to book his place in the final.

A truly epic encounter is your featured match on AXS Thursday!