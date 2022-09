NJPW Burning Spirit Results 9/11/22

Togane Arena

Chiba, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

*Transcript Portion will be provided once this event is uploaded on NJPW World. Current results were provided by njpw1972.com

First Match: EVIL. SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo defeated Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and Kosei Fujita via Submission In A 8-Man Tag Tem Match In 9:17 (SNAKE BITE)

Second Match: TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Aaron Henare defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and The DKC via Pinfall In A 6-Man Tag Team Match In 10:59 (RAMPAGE)

Third Match: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens defeated Jeff Cobb & Gideon Grey via Referee Stoppage in 2:11

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kushida, Tomoaki Honma and Jado defeated KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, Hikuleo and Gedo via Pinfall In A 8-Man Tag Team Match In 11:04 (BRIDGING HAMMERLOCK SUPLEX)

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi defeated Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki and Taka Michinoku via Pinfall In A 8-Man Tag Team Match In 10:09 (HIROMU ROLLUP)

Sixth Match: JONAH, Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste defeated Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe and Toru Yano via Pinfall In A 6-Man Tag Team Match In 9:23 (TORPEDO)

Seventh Match: The Great O-Khan defeated Yuji Nagata via Pinfall In 21:41 (THE ELIMINATOR)

