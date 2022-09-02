NJPW Burning Spirit Results 9/2/22

Yokohama Budokan

Yokohama, Japan

First Match: The DKC vs. Kosei Fujita

Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Fujita backs DKC into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Fujita slaps DKC in the chest. DKC scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. DKC repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back and chest. DKC applies a chin lock. DKC puts his knee on Fujita’s back. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. DKC with a chop/forearm combination. DKC punches Fujita in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. DKC punches Fujita in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, DKC kicks Fujita in the back for a two count. Second Chop Exchange. DKC with forearm shivers. DKC sends Fujita to the corner. DKC with a leaping back elbow smash.

DKC with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. DKC applies a rear chin lock. DKC transitions into a side headlock. Fujita with elbows into the midsection of DKC. DKC rocks Fujita with a forearm smash. Fujita dropkicks DKC. Fujita goes for an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex, but DKC blocks it. Fujita with combo forearms. Fujita whips DKC across the ring. Fujita dropkicks DKC for a two count. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Fujita repeatedly kicks DKC in the back. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. DKC refuses to quit. Fujita stomps on DKC’s back. Fujita with a karate chop. Third Forearm Exchange. DKC drops Fujita with a Roundhouse Kick. DKC with a knife edge chop. DKC whips Fujita across the ring. DKC with a single leg dropkick. DKC delivers The DK Fire for a two count. DKC makes Fujita tap out to The Crucifix Clutch.

Winner: The DKC via Submission

Second Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and Ryohei Oiwa vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Sho wraps a towel around Yoh’s neck. Yoh with a snap mare escape. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Sho into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a Sliding Dropkick. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Goto rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Oiwa scores the forearm knockdown. Goto kicks Togo in the gut. Chaos rolls Togo into the ring. Yoh makes Togo poke himself in the eye. War Drums. Sho begs for mercy in the corner. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Yoh sends Sho to the corner. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Sho denies The NeckBreaker. Hair Pull Exchange. Sho applies a wrist lock. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho whips Yoh into the exposed steel. Sho rips off Yoh’s t-shirt. Sho is choking Yoh with his boot. Sho tags in Takahashi. Takahashi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Takahashi sends Yoh back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi slams Yoh’s head on the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in Togo.

Togo repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Togo rakes the eyes of Yoh. Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL knocks Hashi off the ring apron. Yoh is displaying his fighting spirit. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yoh. EVIL with a knife edge chop. Togo rakes the back of Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Yoh kicks Togo in the chest. Yoh drops EVIL with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Togo kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Yoh dropkicks the left knee of Togo. Yoh tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Takahashi off the apron. Goto side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Goto with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Double Shoulder Tackle to EVIL. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto stacks Togo on top of EVIL. The referee ignores the triple cover. Goto stomps on EVIL’s back. EVIL tugs on Goto’s hair. EVIL throws the left leg of Goto into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Goto.

EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Goto blocks a boot from Takahashi. Goto applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto answers with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa sends Takahashi to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Takahashi denies The GutWrench Suplex. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Oiwa dropkicks Takahashi. Oiwa clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Bishamon with two corner clotheslines. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Oiwa kicks Takahashi in the gut. Oiwa hits The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Sho rakes the eyes of Oiwa. Oiwa dropkicks Sho. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Oiwa. Takahashi goes for The Reverse DDT, but Oiwa counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Oiwa blocks a boot from Takahashi. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Takahashi responds with a Lariat for a two count. Takahashi connects with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo via Pinfall

Third Match: The United Empire (TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Gideon Grey) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The United Empire attacks Hontai before the bell rings. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Wato in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Wato. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Wato. Akira with a basement dropkick. Double Irish Whip. Double Side Kick. Taguchi answers with a Double Hip Attack. Stereo Toe Kicks, Chops and Hip Attacks from Team 6 or 9. Stereo Basement Dropkicks for a one count. Wato hammers down on the back of Akira’s neck. Wato tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a gut punch. Jado with a running knee lift. Taguchi follows that with a Hip Attack. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Jado sends Akira to the corner. Grey trips Jado from the outside. Assisted Corner Dropkick. United Empire clears the ring. Stereo Slingshot Pescados. Grey repeatedly stomps on Jado’s back. Jado with heavy bodyshots. Grey applies a front face lock. United Empire gangs up on Jado. Akira tags in Perkins.

Perkins with a gut punch. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Running NeckBreaker/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Perkins kicks Wato in the gut. Perkins dumps Wato out of the ring. Perkins grapevines the legs of Jado. Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Taguchi kicks Perkins in the back. Perkins drags Jado to the corner. Akira tags himself in. Grey grabs the left ankle of Jado. Akira repeatedly stomps on Jado’s chest. Akira with a knife edge chop. Akira with a forearm smash. Akira delivers a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Akira is throwing haymakers at Jado. Jado hulks up. Akira drives his knee into the midsection of Jado. Jado drops Akira with a shoulder tackle. Jado tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with a Running Hip Attack. Taguchi knocks United Empire off the apron. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos.

Taguchi kicks Perkins in the gut. Taguchi with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri for a two count. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Perkins counters with a Hurricanrana. Wato and Grey are tagged in. Grey dodges The Big Boot. Grey with a Running Crossbody Block. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Grey. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Running Bulldog. Wato applies a waist lock. Grey with two sharp elbow strikes. Wato ducks a clothesline from Grey. Wato drops Grey with The Zig Zag for a two count. United Empire gangs up on Taguchi. Jado pulls Akira out of the ring. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Stereo Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Grey denies The Recientemente. Grey with a greco roman eye poke. Taguchi responds with The Hip Attack. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Grey rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Wato with a Roundhouse Kick. Taguchi delivers The Bomaye. Team 6 or 9 connects with The No. 9 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and Jado via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Aaron Henare and Chase Owens will start things off. Owens mocks Henare. Standing Switch Exchange. Owens with a side headlock takeover. Owens with a full nelson switch. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens slaps Henare in the back of the head. Owens is playing mind games with Henare. Henare rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Henare kicks Owens in the gut. Henare with forearm shivers. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Henare with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri for a two count. Henare applies a front face lock. Cobb tags himself in. Double HeadButt. Double Shoulder Tackle. Cobb stomps on Owens back. Surf’s Up. Fale clears the ring. Fale grabs Cobb from behind. Owens with a gut punch. Owens rakes the eyes of Cobb. Owens rams Cobb’s face across the top strand. Owens tags in Gedo. Gedo kicks Cobb in the gut. Gedo rakes the eyes of Cobb. Gedo tags in Fale. Fale is mauling Cobb in the corner. Fale taunts Henare. Gedo attacks Cobb behind the referee’s back. Fale tags in Owens. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Owens with a closed fist shot to Cobb’s jaw. Owens tees off on Cobb. Owens tags in Fale. Following a snap mare takeover, Fale stomps on the midsection of Cobb. Fale mocks Cobb.

Fale goes for an elbow drop, but Cobb ducks out of the way. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan runs into Fale. Shoulder Block Exchange. Khan uppercuts Fale. Owens attacks Khan from behind. Owens uppercuts Khan. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Khan with a corner clothesline. Khan repeatedly slams Owens head on a turnbuckle pad. Khan side steps Fale into Owens. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. The Great Wall of Khan. Following a snap mare takeover, Khan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Khan applies The Claw. Khan ducks a clothesline from Fale. Fale with a running shoulder tackle. Fale tags in Gedo. Gedo talks smack to Khan. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Gedo rakes the eyes of Khan. Khan nails Gedo with The Pump Kick. Khan tags in Henare. Henare unloads a flurry of left jabs. Henare drops Gedo with a Mid-Kick for a two count. Henare applies a wrist lock. Henare sends Gedo to the corner. Gedo avoids The Flying Knee Strike. Owens with a Flying Forearm Smash. Fale levels Henare with The Body Avalanche. Owens with a Running Knee Strike. Gedo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Gedo decks Henare with a JawBreaker. Henare blocks The SuperKick. Henare delivers a gut punch. Henare makes Gedo tap out to The Ultima Clutch.

Winner: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: KENTA, Taiji Ishimori and Hikuleo vs. Kushida, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hikuleo and Tomoaki Honma will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hikuleo shoves Honma into the canvas. Strong lockup. Hikuleo continues to outpower Honma. Honma ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Honma kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Honma runs into Hikuleo. Hikuleo with a toe kick. Honma ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Hikuleo launches Honma to the corner. Hikuleo tags in Kenta. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Honma. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Honma in the back. Kenta whips Honma across the ring. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Kenta in the face. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Kushida and Ishimori are tagged in. Kushida kicks Ishimori in the gut. Kushida with clubbing blows to Ishimori’s back. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kushida drop steps into a side headlock. Ishimori whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida with a shoulder tackle. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Kushida with a deep arm-drag. Kushida goes for a Hip Toss, but Ishimori blocks it.

Ishimori with the greco roman eye poke. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Kushida whips Ishimori across the ring. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Ishimori avoids The Cartwheel Dropkick. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Bullet Club clears the ring. Bullet Club gangs up on Kushida. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Ishimori hyperextends the left wrist of Kushida. Hikuleo tags himself in. Hikuleo slaps Kushida in the chest. Kushida swings away at Hikuleo. Hikuleo punches Kushida in the back. Hikuleo whips Kushida across the ring. Hikuleo scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Hikuleo sends Kushida face first into the right boot of Ishimori. Hikuleo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Kushida. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Kushida’s neck for a two count. Ishimori tags in Kenta. Kushida is displaying his fighting spirit. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Kushida. Kenta hammers down on the back of Kushida’s neck. Ishimori punches Kushida in the back. Kenta punches Kushida. Double Irish Whip. Kushida with a Handspring Double Back Elbow Smash. Kushida tags in Makabe.

Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Hikuleo off the apron. Ishimori kick Makabe in the gut. Makabe Powerslams Ishimori. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Kenta denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Kenta with a knee lift. Kenta rakes the eyes of Makabe. Makabe clotheslines Kenta for a two count. Kenta kicks Makabe in the face. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Kenta drops Makabe with The DDT. Makabe avoids The Book Shot. Makabe delivers The Western Lariat. Hikuleo and Honma are tagged in. Honma dodges The Big Boot. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Hikuleo reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Hikuleo levels Honma with The Body Avalanche. Honma ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo hits The Snake Eyes. Hikuleo with a Running Lariat for a two count. Kushida and Makabe clears the ring. Makabe is raining down haymakers. Kushida with a Running Enzuigiri. Honma with a corner clothesline. Makabe clotheslines Hikuleo. Honma connects with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Hikuleo catches Honma in mid-air. Honma tees off on Hikuleo. Hikuleo Powerslams Honma. Hikuleo Chokeslams Honma to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA, Taiji Ishimori and Hikuleo via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tetsuya, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Naito starts playing mind games with Sabre before the bell rings. Sanada and Taichi will start things off. Never mind, Taichi tags out to Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks Sanada in the gut. Kanemaru applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Kanemaru across the ring. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Sanada with a forearm smash. Kanemaru dodges The Rolling Elbow. Kanemaru applies a waist lock. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Arm-Drag Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Kanemaru wants Sanada to shake his hand. Sanada blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Sanada hammers down on the right knee of Kanemaru. Sanada hammers down on the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Sanada whips Kanemaru across the ring. Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru kicks Sanada in the face. Kanemaru sends Sanada tumbling to the floor. Desperado whips Sanada into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Yokohama. Kanemaru rolls Sanada back into the ring. Kanemaru goes into the lateral press for a one count. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado with a double sledge. Desperado stomps on Sanada’s back. Desperado bodyslams Sanada for a two count. Desperado slams Sanada’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Desperado tags in Taichi.

Taichi kicks Sanada in the chest. Suzuki Gun is mauling Sanada in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Sabre tags himself in. Sabre uppercuts Sanada. Sabre with the full nelson switch. Sabre with a cravate takeover. Sanada with heavy bodyshots. Snap Mare Exchange. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sanada grabs the top rope which forces the break. Sabre is choking Sanada with his boot. Sanada tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Sanada. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Kanemaru sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada side steps Kanemaru into a turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Desperado. Sanada dropkicks Kanemaru. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Naito punches Kanemaru in the back. Naito whips Kanemaru across the ring. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Kanemaru’s head. Naito knocks Taichi off the apron. Naito blocks a boot from Sabre. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito shoves Kanemaru. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Kanemaru. Combination Cabron. Naito tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Falcon Arrow.

Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Kanemaru applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado blocks a boot from Takahashi. Desperado kicks the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado blasts Naito off the apron. Desperado stomps on the left hamstring of Takahashi. Takahashi with repeated up kicks. Takahashi blocks a boot from Desperado. Takahashi drops Desperado with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Desperado denies The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Taichi kicks Sanada in the gut. Taichi dumps Sanada out of the ring. Bushi denies Guitarra de Angel. Desperado decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Naito whips Desperado across the ring. Naito kicks Desperado in the gut. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Desperado denies The CodeBreaker. Desperado connects with El Es Culero to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano vs. JONAH, Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Jonah will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jonah backs Okada into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada kicks Jonah in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Jonah whips Okada across the ring. Jonah drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Okada regroups in the corner. Strong lockup. Jonah backs Okada into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tito tags himself in. Okada ducks a clothesline from Tito. Okada tags in Yano. Yano side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Tito punches Yano in the ack. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Tito. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano and Tito plays hot potato with the turnbuckle pad. Yano kicks Tito in the gut. Tito with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Tito with The Big Boot. Jonah pulls Yano out of the ring. TMDK whips Yano into the steel barricade. Tito hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tito transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tito stomps on Yano’s chest. Tito drives Yano back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tito with clubbing shoulder blocks. Haste tags himself in.

Haste with a Running Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste dropkicks the back of Yano’s head for a two count. Haste fish hooks Yano. Haste tags in Jonah. Jonah with a gut punch. Jonah HeadButts Yano. Jonah applies a rear chin lock. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Jonah taunts Okada. Jonah with a forearm smash. Jonah levels Yano with The Body Avalanche. Tito tags himself in. Tito clotheslines Yano from the ring apron. Tito with The Slingshot Senton. TMDK with Two Slingshot Sentons. Tito stomps on Yano’s back. Tito is choking Yano with his boot. Tito with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tito with forearm shivers. Tito stomps on Yano’s chest. Tito with a knife edge chop. Tito tags in Jonah. Jonah with a double sledge. Jonah dumps Yano out of the ring. Jonah drives Okada back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Haste whips Yano into the barricade. Tito rolls Yano back into the ring. Jonah with a Leg Drop for a two count. Red Shoes tells Tanahashi to get out of the ring. Jonah tags in Haste. Haste headbutts the midsection of Yano. Haste is picking Yano apart. Haste with clubbing uppercuts. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Haste. Haste side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Haste dumps Yano back first on the canvas. Haste goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Yano ducks out of the way. Yano tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Haste reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks TMDK off the apron. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Haste. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams Haste. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Haste denies The SlingBlade. Tanahashi hammers down on the back of Haste’s neck. Haste dropkicks Tanahashi. Haste tags in Tito. Tito with a running clothesline. Tito scores the elbow knockdown. Tito with a Running Uppercut. Tito with a chop/forearm combination. Tito follows that with a short-arm lariat for a two count. Tito goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tanahashi counters with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Okada. Okada kicks Tito in the gut. Okada with forearm shivers. Tito reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Tito to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Tito in the gut. Tito ducks a clothesline from Okada. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Tito with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Tito tags in Jonah.

Jonah with a corner clothesline. Jonah bodyslams Okada. Jonah with The Steam Roller for a two count. Jonah goes for The Black Forest Bomb, but Okada counters with a Hurricanrana. Okada goes for a Bodyslam, but Jonah blocks it. Okada uppercuts Jonah. Okada ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Okada dropkicks Jonah. Okada tags in Yano. Yano goes for a Bodyslam, but Jonah blocks it. Jonah whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Yano slaps Jonah in the back of the head. Jonah rocks Yano with a forearm smash. Yano side steps Jonah into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Jonah over for a two count. Jonah bodyslams Yano. Tito knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Jonah with The Body Avalanche. Tito with a Running Uppercut. Haste follows that with a Flying Leg Lariat. Jonah with a Leaping Body Block for a two count. Jonah goes for The Black Forest Bomb, but Yano rolls him over for a two count. Jonah blocks the low blow. Yano with another quick rollup for a two count. Jonah clotheslines Yano. Jonah drags Yano to the corner. Jonah connects with The Torpedo to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH, Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste via Pinfall

