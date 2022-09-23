NJPW Burning Spirit Results 9/23/22

Takamatsu City Gymnasium

Kagawa, Japan

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita

Chain grappling exchange. Oiwa backs Fujita into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Oiwa slaps Fujita in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle. Oiwa stomps on Fujita’s chest. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Fujita. Oiwa applies a leg lock. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Second Forearm Exchange. Oiwa goes back to the leg lock. Fujita with two overhand chops. Fujita scrambles to the bottom rope to create separation.

Oiwa whips Fujita across the ring. Oiwa dropkicks Fujita for a two count. Oiwa applies the single leg crab. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa. Oiwa denies The Overhook Belly to Belly Suplex. Fujita with combo forearms. Fujita whips Oiwa across the ring. Fujita with another dropkick. Oiwa with an inside cradle for a two count. Fujita slaps Oiwa in the face. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Fujita responds with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Fujita makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Kosei Fujita via Submission

Second Match: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Gideon Grey vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Hikuleo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Jeff Cobb and Chase Owens will start things off. Cobb backs Owens into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Owens toys around with Cobb. Cobb scores a right jab. Cobb stomps on Owens back. Surf’s Up. Cobb lifts Owens up in the air. Cobb tags in Grey. Owens escapes The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Grey is playing mind games with Owens. Grey rolls Owens over for a two count. Owens kicks Grey in the gut. Owens whips Grey across the ring. Owens scores the elbow knockdown. Owens repeatedly drives Grey face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens tags in Fale. Fale clears the ring. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo bodyslams Grey for a two count. Hikuleo whips Grey into the turnbuckle pad. Grey avoids The Running Boot. Fale tags himself in. Fale goes for The Body Avalanche, but Grey ducks out of the way. Grey sends Owens tumbling to the floor. Grey kicks Owens in the chest. Fale goes for an elbow drop, but Grey ducks out of the way. Grey tags in Khan.

Khan kicks Owens in the gut. Khan unloads a series of Mongolian Chops. Fale delivers a gut punch. Fale sends Khan to the corner. Khan side steps Fale into a turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Fale in the back. Khan repeatedly slams Fale’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Khan side steps Owens into Fale. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan clotheslines the back of Fale’s neck. The Great Wall Of Khan. Following a snap mare takeover, Khan goes into the lateral press for a two count. Fale denies The Eliminator. Khan ducks a clothesline from Fale. Owens with a gut punch. Fale with a Running Lariat. Hikuleo and Grey are tagged in. Grey ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo blocks The Running Crossbody Block. Hikuleo sends Grey to the corner. Grey side steps Hikuleo into the turnbuckle pad. Khan with a corner clothesline. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. SuperKick/Pump Kick Combination. Grey with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Grey plays to the crowd. Grey rakes the eyes of Hikuleo. Hikuleo Powerslams Grey. Hikuleo connects with The Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Hikuleo via Pinfall

Third Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. El Phantasmo & KENTA

Takagi throws his t-shirt at Phantasmo before the bell rings. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Haymaker Exchange. Bullet Club gangs up on Takagi. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Takagi. Kenta kicks Takagi in the gut. Kenta with a straight right hand. Bullet Club abuses the referee’s five count. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Phantasmo. Takagi with a Senton Splash. Takagi clotheslines Phantasmo over the top rope. Bushi rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Takagi wraps the shirt around his fist. Takagi tees off on Phantasmo. Kenta and Bushi made separate blind tags. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Bushi follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kenta kicks Bush in the gut. Phantasmo the eyes of Takagi. Phantasmo dumps Takagi out of the ring. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta slams Bushi’s head on the right boot of Phantasmo. Kenta tags in Phantasmo.

Phantasmo rakes the back of Bushi for a two count. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo applies the purple nurple. Phantasmo is choking Bushi with his boot. Phantasmo with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Phantasmo in the face. Bushi with a Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with forearm shivers. Kenta attacks Takagi from behind. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Takagi shoves Kenta towards Phantasmo. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi with 12×6 elbows. Phantasmo avoids The Sliding Lariat. Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takagi scores a right jab. Phantasmo answers with a forearm. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi catches Phantasmo in mid-air. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Phantasmo rolls him over for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop.

Phantasmo pump kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi with a Sliding Lariat. Kenta and Bushi are tagged in. Kenta rakes the eyes of Bushi. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Kenta. Kenta side steps Bushi into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Kenta back into the ring. Bushi stomps on Kenta’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Bushi drops Kenta with The DDT for a two count. Kenta denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Phantasmo kicks Bushi in the gut. Takagi launches Phantasmo over the top rope. Phantasmo rocks Takagi with a forearm smash. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Tomahawk Chop. Forearm Exchange. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kenta applies Game Over with his book. Takagi breaks up the submission. Kenta gets up in Takagi’s grill. Phantasmo pulls Takagi out of the ring. Bushi rolls Kenta over for a two count. Kenta makes Bushi tap out to Game Over.

Winner: El Phantasmo & KENTA via Submission

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and Taka Michinoku In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Sanada and Taichi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada backs Taichi into the ropes. Taichi turns Sanada over. Taichi pats Sanada on the chest. Taichi challenges Sanada to a push up contest. Takahashi joins the competition. Body Pose Competition. Taichi kicks Takahashi in the gut. Taichi dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Sanada with a toe kick. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Sanada dropkicks Taichi. Sanada tags in Naito. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Wish Bone Attack. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Naito hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Naito sends Taichi to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Naito with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Choke Hold Party. Taichi nails Naito with The Hook Kick. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre stomps on the left shoulder of Naito. Sabre with a full nelson switch. Sabre goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet.

Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Naito with clubbing blows to Sabre’s back. Short-Arm Reversal by Sabre. Sabre hyperextends the left arm of Naito with his legs. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Naito rolls Sabre over for a two count. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre with an arm-ringer. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito goes for a NeckBreaker, but Sabre counters with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito drops Sabre with The Swinging DDT. Takahashi and Michinoku are tagged in. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Michinoku. Takahashi kicks Michinoku in the gut. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Michinoku’s face. Michinoku with a Misdirection Pump Kick. Michinoku knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Suzuki Gun with two corner clotheslines. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Sanada punches Michinoku. Taichi kicks Sanada in the gut. Taichi dumps Sanada out of the ring.

Michinoku goes for The Michinoku Driver, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Michinoku with a toe kick. Michinoku sends Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi side steps Michinoku into a turnbuckle pad. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Takahashi follows that with a Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Sabre avoids the low dropkick. Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck. Sanada dropkicks Sabre. Sanada dropkicks Taichi off the apron. Michinoku denies The Time Bomb. Michinoku with the greco roman eye poke. Michinoku rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Michinoku fires off another eye poke. Michinoku kicks out the legs of Takahashi. Michinoku with The Oklahoma Roll for a two count. Takahashi dodges The Pump Kick. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Michinoku counters with The CrossFace. Takahashi rolls Michinoku over for a two count. Both guys are fixated with dishing out eye pokes. Takahashi connects with The Hiromu Roll to pickup the victory. After the match, Naito and Sabre starts brawling on the floor.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. JONAH, Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tomoaki Honma and Shane Haste will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Honma applies a side headlock. Haste with heavy bodyshots. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste dropkicks the back of Honma’s neck. Honma tags in Makabe. Haste signals for the test of strength. Haste kicks Makabe in the gut. Makabe drops Haste with a shoulder tackle. Haste tags in Tito. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tito with a running shoulder tackle. TMDK clears the ring. Tito kicks Makabe out of the ring. Tito with a flying double sledge off the ring apron. Tito whips Makabe into the steel barricade. Tito rolls Makabe back into the ring. Tito with The Slingshot Senton. Tito with a forearm smash. Tito drives Makabe back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tito with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jonah tags himself in. Jonah with a corner clothesline. Jonah HeadButts Makabe. Jonah tags in Haste.

Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Jonah with a Leaping Seated Senton. TMDK Pose. Haste hooks the outside leg for a two count. Haste is throwing haymakers at Makabe. Haste repeatedly kicks Makabe in the back and chest. Haste with a straight boot. Haste uppercuts Makabe. Makabe Powerslams Haste. Makabe tags in Okada. Okada clears the ring. Okada kicks Haste in the face. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Haste to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Haste in the gut. Okada drops Haste with The DDT for a two count. Okada goes for The Reverse NeckBreaker, but Haste lands back on his feet. Haste uppercuts Okada. Haste again escapes The Reverse NeckBreaker. Haste with The Shining Wizard.

Haste tags in Jonah. Jonah levels Okada with Two Body Avalanches. Jonah with a Uranage Slam for a two count. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Okada applies a waist lock. Jonah decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Okada dropkicks Jonah. Okada tags in Honma. Honma clears the ring. GBH with a Double Lariat. Double Vertical Suplex. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Jonah reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Jonah with a corner clothesline. Tito with a Running Uppercut. Haste with a Leaping Splash in the corner. Jonah drops Honma with a Leaping Body Block for a two count. Honma with a Leaping HeadButt. Honma with forearm shivers. Jonah clotheslines Honma. Jonah drags Honma to the corner. Jonah connects with The Torpedo to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH, Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tama Tonga, Toru Yano and Jado vs. Jay White, Taiji Ishimori and The Good Brothers w/Gedo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Hontai before the bell rings. Gallows is raining down haymakers. Bullet Club gangs up on Yano. Gallows is throwing haymakers at Yano. Gallows whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Yano slaps Gallows in the back of the head. Yano regroups on the outside. Tanahashi swats Gallows in the back of the head as well. Yano trips Gallows from the outside. Hontai are now putting the boots to Gallows. Yano tags in Jado. Gallows blocks the low blow. Gallows punches Jado in the back. Gallows uppercuts Jado. Bullet Club clears the ring. Gallows with three elbow drops. Gallows poses for the crowd. White uses the middle rope as a weapon. Gallows is choking Jado with his boot. Gallows tags in White. Bullet Club are mauling Jado in the corner. Gallows with a Running Boot. Gallows with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Gallows tags in Ishimori. Jado attacks the midsection of Ishimori. Ishimori punches Jado in the back. Ishimori applies the bow and arrow stretch. Ishimori with an Arm-Breaker for a two count.

Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Jado. Jado hulks up. Ishimori kicks Jado in the gut. Jado drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Tonga and White are tagged in. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga clears the ring. Tonga ducks a clothesline from White. Tonga delivers his combination offense. Tonga whips White across the ring. Tonga dropkicks White. Tonga plays to the crowd. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Tonga goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. Tonga with a Running Powerslam. White denies The GunStun. White ducks a clothesline from Tonga. White with a DDT. Bullet Club knocks Hontai off the ring apron. White with a Running Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Tonga denies The Sleeper Suplex.

White with a knife edge chop. White goes for a Death Valley Driver, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist. Tanahashi and Anderson are tagged in. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with combo bodyshots. Tanahashi bodyslams Anderson. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi denies The GunStun. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Gallows knocks Yano off the apron. Ishimori with a Leaping Meteora. Anderson with a Hiyah Kick. White with a Running Uppercut. Gallows follows that with a Body Avalanche. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Good Brothers goes for The Magic Killer, but Yano pulls Anderson out of the ring. Gallows yells at Yano. Tanahashi rolls Gallows over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tama Tonga, Toru Yano and Jado via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Seventh Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH (c) vs. EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A Dog Cage Survival Match For The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. House Of Torture are putting the boots to Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Yoh side steps Takahashi into a turnbuckle pad. Yoh scores the forearm knockdown. EVIL kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Yoh. Double Shoulder Tackle. War Drum Party. Chaos is trying to put Togo in the dog cage. The referee is losing control of this match. House Of Torture locks Goto and Hashi inside the dog cage. EVIL wraps a chair around Yoh’s neck. EVIL delivers a home run shot. EVIL stomps on Yoh’s back. EVIL rolls Yoh back into the ring. Sho hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sho slams Yoh’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Sho repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Sho is choking Yoh with his boot. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Sho SuperKicks Yoh for a two count. Yoh with forearm shivers. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho whips Yoh into the exposed steel. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi with a Fisherman’s Buster. Yoh kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL yells at the referee.

House Of Torture gangs up on Yoh. Yoh is displaying his fighting spirit. Double Irish Whip. Yoh holds onto the ropes. Yoh kicks EVIL in the chest. Yoh blocks a boot from EVIL. Yoh with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Yoh with a NeckBreaker. Yoh lands The SomerSault Plancha. Yoh rocks Togo with a forearm smash. Yoh frees Bishamon from the dog cage. All hell is breaking loose in Kobe. Meeting Of The Minds. Stereo Toe Kicks. Goto with a Judo Throw. Hashi stomps on the midsection of EVIL. Goto kicks EVIL in the back. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a running chop. Goto kicks Takahashi in the gut. Sho clocks Hashi with a steel chair. Takahashi drives his elbow into the midsection of Goto. Takahashi whips Goto into the exposed steel. Yoh tosses Sho around the ringside area. Yoh puts the customized dog house over Sho’s head. Yoh delivers a home run shot of his own. EVIL with clubbing blows to Yoh’s back. Takahashi hits The Pimp Juice on the floor.

Takahashi locks Yoh inside a dog cage. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Goto with a corner clothesline. EVIL follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahahsi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Goto denies The Pimp Juice. Goto blocks The SuperKick. Standing Switch Exchange. Goto backs Takahashi into a turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Chaos with The Violent Flash. Hashi knocks Togo off the apron. Takahashi denies The Shoto. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the chest. Takahashi goes for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Goto counters with a Vertical Suplex. While EVIL puts Hashi inside a dog cage, Goto frees Yoh from another dog cage. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh kicks Takahashi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a corner clothesline. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Assisted Direct Driver for a two count. Goto with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back.

EVIL denies The Ushigoroshi. Standing Switch Exchange. Yoh inadvertently superkicks Goto. EVIL shoves Yoh into the referee. EVIL with a low blow. Sho repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Sho brings a dog cage into the ring. Goto with elbows into the midsection of Sho. Sho grabs the wrench. Goto kicks Sho in the gut. Goto clotheslines Sho over the top rope. EVIL locks Goto, Takahashi and Sho inside a dog cage. EVIL rolls Yoh back into the ring. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. Yoh denies Everything Is EVIL. Yoh with a Rising Knee Strike. EVIL blocks a lariat from Yoh. Yoh with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Togo wraps the garrote around Yoh’s neck. Yoh dropkicks EVIL into a turnbuckle pad. Yoh drops Togo with Everything Is YOH. Yoh locks Togo inside the dog cage. EVIL goes for a belt shot, but Yoh counters with a low blow. Yoh with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Yoh SuperKicks EVIL. EVIL denies The Direct Drive. EVIL plants Yoh with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, The House Of Torture via Pinfall

Eight Match: Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare, TJ Perkins and Francesco Akira vs. David Finlay, Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and The DKC In A Elimination Match

TJ Perkins and Ryusuke Taguchi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taguchi applies a side headlock. Perkins whips Taguchi across the ring. Taguchi fish hooks Perkins. Taguchi grabs a side headlock. Taguchi continues to fish hook Perkins. Perkins with a Headscissors Takedown. Taguchi applies a headscissors neck lock. Perkins grapevines the legs of Taguchi. Taguchi with repeated fish hooks. Taguchi avoids The PK. Taguchi rolls Perkins over for a one count. Taguchi drops Perkins with a Hip Attack. Wato tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick for a one count. Wato slams Perkins head on the red turnbuckle pad. Wato tags in DKC. DKC with rapid fire bodyshots. DKC with a running shoulder tackle. DKC with a forearm smash. DKC whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins does the spider man pose in the ropes. Perkins sends DKC tumbling to the floor. United Empire clears the ring. Henare punches DKC in the back. Henare applies a chin lock. Henare rolls DKC back into the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins goes into the lateral press for a two count. Perkins tags in Akira.

Assisted Cazadora CodeBreaker. Perkins clotheslines DKC. Akira hooks the outside leg for a two count. Akira kicks Wato out of the ring. Akira kicks DKC in the face. Forearm Exchange. Akira goes into the cover for a two count. Akira slams DKC’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Akira tags in Henare. Henare with clubbing blows to DKC’s back. DKC with forearm shivers. Henare kicks the left hamstring of DKC. Henare rocks DKC with a forearm smash. Henare applies a wrist lock. Henare whips DKC into the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare tags in Ospreay. Ospreay stomps on DKC’s chest. Ospreay with a chop/forearm combination. Ospreay uppercuts DKC. Second Forearm Exchange. Ospreay tags in Perkins. Perkins repeatedly stomps on DKC’s chest. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. DKC drops Perkins with a Flying Leg Lariat. Perkins tags in Ospreay. DKC uses his feet to create separation. DKC tags in Finlay. Ospreay kicks Finlay in the face. Third Forearm Exchange. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay slides under The Big Boot from Ospreay. Finlay leapfrogs over Ospreay. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay dropkicks Ospreay. Ospreay kicks Finlay in the face. Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Finlay tags in Wato. Double Irish Whip. Ospreay with a Double Handspring Kick. Ospreay tags in Akira. Assisted DDT on the floor. Wato kicks Akira in the face. Akira decks Wato with a back elbow smash. Wato dropkicks Akira. Akira reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato dropkicks the left knee of Akira. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a waist lock. Akira with three sharp elbow strikes. Akira dodges The Big Boot. Akira nearly superkicks Perkins. Wato hits The Zig Zag for a two count. Ospreay with The Helluva Kick. Perkins SuperKicks Taguchi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Senton Splash. Henare with The PK. Ospreay with a Standing Shooting Star Press. Akira hooks the outside leg for a two count. Perkins dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Wato avoids The Speed Fire. Akira dodges The Dreamcast Kick. Akira SuperKicks Wato. Wato launches Akira over the top rope. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato kicks Akira into Ospreay’s shoulders. Perkins SuperKicks Wato. Akira with a Hurricanrana over the top rope. Master Wato has been eliminated.

Double Toe Kick to Taguchi. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi with a Double Hip Attack. Taguchi avoids the double clothesline. Taguchi kicks Akira in the gut. Perkins drops Taguchi with The Final Cut. Akira hooks the outside leg for a two count. Taguchi fights out of the electric chair position. Taguchi shoves Perkins into Akira. Francesco Akira has been eliminated. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Taguchi denies The Reverse DDT. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Taguchi goes for a Tiger Suplex, but Perkins rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Perkins skins the cat. Taguchi with a Running Hip Attack that propels Perkins over the top rope. TJ Perkins has been eliminated. Taguchi skins the cat. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Henare. Taguchi slams Henare’s head on the top rope. Henare knocks Taguchi off the apron with a forearm smash. Ryusuke Taguchi has been eliminated. DKC rolls Henare over for a two count.

DKC with The Sunset Flip for a two count. DKC applies The Grounding Full Nelson Lock. Third Forearm Exchange. DKC kicks Henare in the face. DKC with a Flying Leg Lariat. Ospreay chops DKC. DKC reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. DKC with another Leg Lariat. DKC delivers The DK Fire. DKC with a Falling Karate Chop for a two count. DKC with forearm shivers. DKC denies The Ultima. DKC kicks Henare in the face. Henare with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Henare delivers a gut punch. Henare stomps on DKC’s back. Henare with a Diving Senton Splash. The DKC has been eliminated. Henare tags in Ospreay. Finlay swings at everything that moves. Red Shoes needs to get Henare out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Finlay shoves Henare into Ospreay. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay with two flying uppercuts for a two count. Ospreay denies The Uranage Slam. Finlay with clubbing uppercuts. Finlay whips Ospreay across the ring.

Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay drops Finlay with Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay tags in Henare. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Henare with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Henare goes for a Diving Senton Splash, but Finlay ducks out of the way. Henare tags in Ospreay. Finlay with a Uranage BackBreaker. Ospreay skins the cat. Ospreay nails Finlay with The Hook Kick. Finlay denies The OsCutter. Finlay goes for The Trash Panda, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Henare with an elbow smash. Ospreay SuperKicks Finlay. Henare with a Windmill Kick. Assisted DDT for a two count. Ospreay prepares for The OsCutter. Finlay shoves Henare into Ospreay. Will Ospreay has been eliminated. Finlay with a Leaping Stunner. Henare denies The Acid Drop. Henare with a Spinning Heel Kick. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. Henare goes for The Streets Of Rage, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay plants Henare with The Trash Panda to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay, Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and The DKC via Pinfall

