NJPW Burning Spirit Results 9/25/22

Kobe World Hall

Hyogo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi vs. El Phantasmo, KENTA and Hikuleo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Takagi. Forearm Exchange. Takagi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo with a Hurricanrana. Phantasmo dropkicks Takagi. Phantasmo shows off his athleticism. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Big Biel Throw. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Phantasmo’s chest. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Bushi stomps on Phantasmo’s face. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Kenta kicks Takahashi in the back. Takahashi knocks Kenta off the ring apron. Hikuleo grabs Takahashi by his throat. Phantasmo with a Pump Kick. Phantasmo clears the ring. Phantasmo poses for the crowd. Phantasmo slams Takahashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo puts his knee on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Phantasmo is choking Takahashi with his boot. Phantasmo tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo applies a throat hold in the ropes. The referee admonishes Hikuleo. Hikuleo kicks Bushi in the face. Hikuleo bodyslams Takahashi for a two count.

Hikuleo whips Takahashi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo tags in Kenta. Kenta hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takahashi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Takahashi unloads three chops. Kenta rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Kenta with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Takahashi attacks Kenta with his book. Kenta drops Takahashi with The Big Boot. Kenta with a Mid-Kick. Takahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Takahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi and Phantasmo are tagged in. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Phantasmo with three knife edge chops. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Takagi blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi bumps into Hikuleo. Hikuleo kicks Takagi in the gut. Hikuleo sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi side steps Hikuleo into a turnbuckle pad. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Full Nelson Switch. Takagi shoves Hikuleo into Phantasmo. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi goes for another Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet.

Phantasmo rakes the back of Takagi. Takagi with a double handed chop. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Phantasmo avoids The Sliding Larit. Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takagi scores a right jab. Phantasmo answers with a forearm. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi catches Phantasmo in mid-air. Takagi hits The Death Valley Driver. Bushi dropkicks Hikuleo off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. LIJ with Two Corner Clotheslines. Takahashi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. LIJ gangs up on Hikuleo. Hikuleo with two forearm smashes. LIJ sends Hikuleo tumbling to the floor. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Phantasmo denies Last Of The Dragon. Phantasmo rolls Takagi over for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi blocks Sudden Death. Takagi with a low bow. Takagi connects with The Grounding Cobra to pickup the victory. After the match, Takagi gives Phantasmo a spanking.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi via Pinfall

Second Match: DOC Gallows vs. Toru Yano

Gallows attacks Yano before the bell rings. Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Gallows whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Yano slaps Gallows in the back of the head. Gallows kicks Yano in the gut. Gallows dumps Yano out of the ring. Gallows kicks Yano in the face. Gallows whips Yano into the steel barricade. Yano dodges The Running Boot. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Gallows attacks Yano from behind. Yano side steps Gallows into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Gallows over for a two count. Gallows uppercuts Yano.

Gallows denies the low blow. Gallows with a short-arm clothesline. Gallows hits The Gallows Pole for a two count. Yano exits the ring. Gallows punches Yano. Gallows sends Yano back first into the barricade. Gallows tees off on Yano. Gallows tosses Yano around the ringside area. Gallows uppercuts Yano. Yano with a reverse hammer throw into a barricade. Yano starts spraying Gallows with hand sanitizer. Gallows and Yano are brawling on the ramp. Yano delivers a low blow. Yano sweeps out the legs of Gallows. Gallows up kicks Yano. Gallows transitions into a ground and pound attack. Both men were eventually counted out.

Match Result: Double Count-Out

Third Match: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan w/Gideon Grey vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

Bullet Club attacks United Empire before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Kobe. Fale with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Fale starts choking Khan. Cobb attacks Fale from behind. Owens runs interference. Owens rolls Khan back into the ring. Forearm Exchange. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Khan. Khan drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Khan repeatedly stomps on Owens back and chest. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Owens rakes the eyes of Khan. Owens kicks Khan in the face. Owens rams his boot across Khan’s face. Owens with a closed fist shot. Owens tags in Fale. Owens drags Khan towards the ropes. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale with two gut punches. Khan side steps Fale into the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens tags himself in. Owens stops Khan in his tracks. Khan uses his feet to create separation. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb with a clothesline/elbow knockdown combination. Cobb dropkicks Owens. Cobb with a Standing MoonSault. Surf’s Up. Fale punches Cobb in the back. Cobb with forearm shivers. Cobb with a gut punch. Owens punches Cobb in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb goes for The Ripcord Tour Of The Islands, but Owens lands back on his feet. Fale with a shoulder tackle. Owens with The Shining Wizard. Bullet Club follows that with The Rocket Launcher for a two count. Fale dumps Khan out of the ring. Cobb blocks The C-Trigger. Owens with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan unloads a series of Mongolian Chops. Fale answers with a gut punch. Fale sends Khan to the corner. Owens with a running forearm smash. Khan side steps Fale into Owens. Khan drives Fale chest first into a turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan with a Flying Mongolian Chop for a two count.

Khan with forearm shivers. Fale scores another bodyshot. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale with a running clothesline. Owens applies a waist lock. Khan decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Cobb trips Fale from the outside. Fale with a Judo Throw. Fale with a throat thrust. Cobb SuperKicks Fale. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Khan with a corner clothesline. Cobb bodyslams Fale. Owens fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Owens shoves Cobb into Khan. Owens drops Cobb with a C-Trigger. Owens delivers his combination offense. Khan denies The Jewel Heist. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Owens lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Khan shoves Owens into Fale who’s standing on the ring apron. Khan nails Fale with The Pump Kick. Owens hits The Jewel Heist for a two count. C-Trigger 2. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Khan counters with a Back Body Drop. Owens ducks a clothesline from Khan. United Empire connects with The Imperial Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi

Sanada and Taichi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Sanada pats Taichi on the chest. Strong lockup. Taichi applies a waist lock. Taichi plays around with Sanada’s pecs. Taichi challenges Sanada to a push up contest. Taichi stomps on Sanada’s back and chest. Taichi applies The Boston Crab. Sanada does multiple push ups to escape the hold. Sanada blocks a boot from Taichi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Boston Crab. Naito repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s back. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Naito tags himself in. Naito punches Taichi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Chin Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Naito applies the cravate. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Taichi decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito dodges The Axe Bomber.

Naito applies a waist lock. Taichi with a Kamagiri. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre with two uppercuts. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Naito. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabre ducks under a back elbow from Naito. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Sabre avoids the low dropkick. Rollup Exchange. Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck. Sabre with a running uppercut. Naito denies The Half Hatch Suplex. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Combination Cabron. Naito chops the left ear of Sabre. Sanada tags himself in. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Sanada. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Sanada dropkicks Dangerous Tekkers to the floor. Sanada with Two Slingshot Pescados. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Sabre back into the ring. Sanada dives over Sabre.

Sabre ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sabre transitions into a cravate. Sabre goes for a cravate takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Uppercut Exchange. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Taichi tags himself in. Taichi knocks Naito off the ring apron. Taichi sends Sanada to the corner. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Sabre uppercuts Sanada. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Dangerous Tekkers goes for their Belly to Back Suplex/ChokeSlam Combination, but Naito gets in the way. Naito dumps Sare out of the ring. Naito ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi denies The TKO. Sanada applies Skull End. Sabre grabs a Sleeper Hold. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito dropkicks the back of Sabre’s neck. Taichi scores the sumo takedown. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi denies The Bridging O’Connor Roll. Taichi connects with The Gedo Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. JONAH, Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Jonah will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jonah backs Okada into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Jonah shoves Okada. Strong lockup. Okada turns Jonah over. Okada pats Jonah on the chest. Okada ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Okada goes for a Bodyslam, but Jonah blocks it. Jonah whips Okada across the ring. Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Okada with a sliding dropkick. Jonah shoves Okada into the canvas. Honma and Tito are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Honma whips Tito across the ring. Tito runs into Honma. Forearm Exchange. Honma ducks a clothesline from Tito. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Tito ducks out of the way. Tito with a sliding forearm smash. Honma shoves Tito. Makabe and Haste are tagged in. Haste drop steps into a side headlock. Makabe whips Haste across the ring. Haste runs into Makabe. Shoulder Block Exchange. Haste kicks Makabe in the gut. Haste ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe drops Haste with a shoulder tackle. Makabe with a forearm smash. Tito kicks Makabe in the back.

Makabe takes a swipe at Tito. Haste dropkicks Makabe. Tito whips Makabe into the steel barricade. Jonah is choking Makabe with his boot. Jonah rolls Makabe back into the ring. Haste hooks the inside leg for a two count. Haste stomps on the midsection of Makabe. Haste dropkicks the back of Makabe’s neck. Haste applies a wrist lock. Haste tags in Tito. Tito with a flying double axe handle strike. Tito kicks the left shoulder of Makabe. Tito talks smack to Makabe. Tito drives Makabe back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tito with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jonah tags himself in. Jonah rocks Makabe with a forearm smash. Jonah taunts Okada. Jonah HeadButts Makabe. Jonah tags in Haste. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Jonah with a Leaping Seated Senton. TMDK Pose. Haste goes into the cover for a two count. Haste with combination kicks. Makabe blocks a boot from Haste. Makabe with an Inside Out Lariat. Haste tags in Tito.

Tito stops Makabe in his tracks. Haymaker Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Tito. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Makabe. Tito with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Tito follows that with a Running Uppercut. Tito with a chop/forearm combination. Tito with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Tito toys around with Makabe. Makabe Powerslams Tito. Okada and Jonah are tagged in. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Jonah. Okada with a running elbow smash. Okada kicks Jonah in the gut. Okada drops Jonah with The DDT. Jonah goes for a Counter Bodyslam, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada sends Jonah to the corner. Jonah denies The Landslide. Okada ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Okada applies The Money Clip. Okada goes for a Bodyslam, but Jonah counters with a Crossbody Block. Jonah with The Steamroller for a two count. Jonah with a Running Hip Attack. Jonah follows that with a Running Knee Strike for a two count.

Jonah goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada applies a waist lock. Jonah decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Okada dropkicks Jonah. Okada tags in Honma. Honma unloads a series of knife edge chops. Jonah reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Honma side steps Jonah into a turnbuckle pad. Honma kicks Jonah in the gut. Honma with a DDT. Honma clears the ring. Running Back Elbow Party. Honma with The Rocket Kokeshi. Okada hits The Landslide. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. TMDK gangs up on Makabe. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Meeting Of The Minds. Okada uppercuts Jonah. Okada ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Jonah counters with a Uranage Slam. Lariat Exchange. Honma HeadButts Jonah. Jonah drops Honma with a Lariat. Jonah drags Honma to the corner. Jonah connects with The Torpedo to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH, Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Tama Tonga & Jado vs. Jay White & Taiji Ishimori w/Gedo

Bullet Club attacks GOD before the bell rings. White repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Stereo Running Uppercuts. GOD answers with Stereo Boots. Stereo Shoulder Tackles. Tonga applies a wrist lock. Tonga tags in Jado. Tonga with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Jado with a drop toe hold. Tonga with an elbow drop. White attacks Jado from behind. White knocks Tonga off the ring apron. White repeatedly whips Tonga into the steel barricade. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Ishimori with rapid fire haymakers. Ishimori tags in White. White uses the middle rope to choke Jado. White fish hooks Jado. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White rakes the eyes of Jado. Ishimori attacks Jado behind the referee’s back. Bullet Club are mauling Jado in the corner. White tags in Ishimori. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Jado’s chest. Ishimori is choking Jado with his boot. White applies a Sleeper Hold behind the referee’s back. Tonga needs to get out of the ring. Ishimori tags in White.

White with two haymakers for a two count. White stomps on Jado’s chest. White tags in Ishimori. Ishimori pulls back the arms of Jado. Ishimori with The Arm-Breaker for a two count. Jado hulks up. Ishimori kicks Jado in the gut. Jado drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Tonga and White are tagged in. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga hammers down on the back of White’s neck. Tonga uppercuts White. Tonga whips White across the ring. Tonga goes for a dropkick, but White bails out to the floor. Tonga punches White in the back. Tonga gives White the barricade treatment. Tonga rolls White back into the ring. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Tonga goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but White blocks it. Tonga goes for a Powerslam, but White lands back on his feet. White with a knife edge chop. Tonga dropkicks White. Tonga Powerslams White. White denies The GunStun. White kicks Tonga in the gut. White drops Tonga with a DDT. White tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Ishimori with two arm-ringers. Tonga goes for The Tongan Twist, but Ishimori counters with a snap mare escape. Tonga with The Samoan Drop. Tonga tags in Jado. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Jado. Jado with three clotheslines. Jado goes for The Draping DDT, but White gets in the way. White ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Tonga decks White with a back elbow smash. Tonga denies The Blade Runner. Tonga hits The Tonga Twist. Double Irish Whip. Tonga kicks Ishimori in the gut. Jado with a running knee lift. Tonga follows that with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Jado connects with The Green Killer for a two count. Ishimori avoids The Punt. Jado ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Jado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Jado applies The CrossFace. Tonga gets White trapped in The Sharpshooter. Tonga and White takes a spill to the outside. Ishimori makes Jado tap out to The Bone Lock.

Winner: Jay White & Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Seventh Match: TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira (c) w/Gideon Grey vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

TJ Perkins and Master Wato will start things off. Perkins with a shoulder tackle. Wato drops down on the canvas. Perkins sends Wato into the ropes. Perkins leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Perkins. Wato with a deep arm-drag. Perkins answers with a headscissors escape. Wato with a single leg takedown. Perkins with a headscissors takedown. Wato wraps his legs around Perkins neck. Perkins gets back to a vertical base. Wato avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Wato rolls Perkins over for a one count. Wato sweeps out the legs of Perkins. Wato pats Perkins on the shoulders. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Akira attacks Wato from behind. Double Irish Whip. Perkins thrust kicks the midsection of Wato. Akira with a Mid-Kick. Perkins kicks out the legs of Wato. Akira with a basement dropkick. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Wato avoids the double clothesline. Wato with a double dropkick. Stereo Hip Attacks.

Wato with a leaping back elbow smash off Taguchi’s back. Team 6 or 9 side steps the running dropkick from Akira. Wato punches Akira in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick. Wato stomps on Perkins chest. Wato bodyslams Perkins. Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Perkins avoids The Butt Wash. Assisted Shotgun Dropkick. Perkins knocks Wato off the ring apron. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Akira with The Orihara MoonSault. Perkins rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Perkins rams his boot across Taguchi’s face. Perkins uppercuts Taguchi. Perkins tags in Akira. Double Irish Whip. Double Inverted Atomic Drop for a two count. Akira talks smack to Taguchi. Akira repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Taguchi with three overhand chops. Akira answers with a forearm smash. Akira slams Taguchi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Akira tags in Perkins. Perkins gets Taguchi tied up in the tree of woe. Assisted Coast To Coast Dropkick for a two count.

Perkins sweeps out the legs of Taguchi. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins gives Wato the middle finger salute. Taguchi drops Perkins with The Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato with a double sledge. Wato knocks Akira off the apron. Wato with Three Mid-Kicks. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato dropkicks the left knee of Perkins. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a waist lock. Perkins with three sharp elbow strikes. Perkins dodges The Big Boot. Akira made the blind tag. Akira inadvertently superkicks Perkins. Wato hits The Zig Zag for a two count. Perkins SuperKicks Taguchi. Wato applies a waist lock. Akira SuperKicks Wato. United Empire goes for a Cazadora Clothesline, but Wato counters with a Flatliner. Perkins whips Wato across the ring. Wato with a Headscissors Takeover. Wato with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count.

Wato puts Akira on the top turnbuckle. Wato punches Akira in the back. Wato goes for The Avalanche Recientemente, but Perkins gets in the way. Assisted FrankenSteiner for a two count. Perkins dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Wato denies The Leaning Tower. Wato decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Wato dropkicks the midsection of Akira. Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi goes for The SuperPlex, but Perkins gets in the way. Taguchi shoves Perkins into the canvas. Akira shoves Taguchi off the middle turnbuckle. Wato with The SuperPlex. Taguchi with The Bomaye for a two count. Wato lands The Tornillo. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi connects with The Dodon for a two count. Taguchi dumps Perkins out of the ring. Team 6 or 9 goes for The No.9, but Perkins counters with a Flatliner. Taguchi denies The Detonation Kick. United Empire with a Flying Double Foot Stomp/Final Cut Combination. United Empire plants Taguchi with The Leaning Tower to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira via Pinfall

Eight Match: Karl Anderson (c) w/DOC Gallows vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi For The NEVER Openweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson backs Tanahashi into the ropes. Stalemate in the corner. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. Side Headlock Exchange. Anderson applies a hammerlock. Anderson grabs a side wrist lock. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Second Side Headlock Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff on the outside. Both guys avoids Red Shoes twenty count. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Anderson. Tanahashi hammers down on the right knee of Anderson. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a baseball slide dropkick to Gallows. Tanahashi rocks Anderson with a forearm smash. Tanahashi kicks Gallows in the face. Anderson responds with The GunStun across the top rope. Gallows Chokeslams Tanahashi on the ring apron.

Anderson bodyslams Tanahashi. Anderson with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Anderson is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Anderson tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Forearm Exchange. Anderson uppercuts Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Anderson. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with a gut punch/forearm combination. Tanahashi bodyslams Anderson. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi drops Gallows with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Andeson with The TKO for a two count. Tanahashi denies The GunStun. Tanahashi with a double leg takedown. Tanahashi with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Red Shoes kicks Gallows hands off the bottom rope. Gallows continues to run interference as Anderson starts tapping out.

Gallows and Toru Yano are brawling on the outside. Tanahashi negates The GunStun. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Tanahashi with The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with The Ace’s High. Yano pulls Gallows off the apron. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Anderson gets his knees up in the air. Anderson with an inside cradle for a two count. Gallows whips Yano into a steel barricade. Anderson side steps Tanahashi into a turnbuckle pad. Anderson with a Hiyah Kick. Misfired GunStuns. Anderson denies The Twist and Shout. Anderson connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory. After the match, Bullet Club gangs up on Tanahashi. Tama Tonga storms into the ring to make the save. Tonga is left alone in the ring with Jay White. Hikuleo makes his way down to the ring. Hikuleo grabs White by his throat. Tonga plants White with The GunStun. Hikuleo reunites with his brother.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight Champion, Karl Anderson via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Will Ospreay (c) w/The United Empire vs. David Finlay For The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Ospreay kicks Finlay in the face after the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay slides under The Big Boot from Ospreay. Finlay leapfrogs over Ospreay. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay dropkicks Ospreay. Finlay clotheslines Ospreay over the top rope. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay whips Ospreay into the steel barricade. Finlay fish hooks Ospreay. Finlay violently whips Ospreay into another barricade. Ospreay thrust kicks the midsection of Finlay. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Ospreay lunges over a barricade. Ospreay with two forearm smashes. Ospreay throws the timekeeper’s table at Finlay. Ospreay stomps on Finlay’s chest. Ospreay sends Finlay back first into a barricade. Ospreay sets up two tables on the floor. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Ospreay answers with a forearm smash. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay drives Ospreay back first into the barricade. Finlay rolls Ospreay back into the ring.

Ospreay dumps Finlay face first on the top rope. Ospreay with a Running Boot. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Ospreay attacks the ribs of Finlay. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s ribs for a one count. Ospreay slams Finlay’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Chop Exchange. Ospreay goes into the cover for a two count. Ospreay applies a hammerlock with his leg. Ospreay hammers down on Finlay’s ribs. Ospreay bridges his back on the right shoulder of Finlay for a one count. Ospreay rocks Finlay with a forearm smash. Ospreay applies The Cobra Twist. Finlay with a Hip Toss. Finlay with forearm shivers. Ospreay with a Spinning Back Kick. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Finlay counters with a Back Body Drop. Finlay scores three forearm knockdowns. Finlay with a Running Uppercut. Finlay follows that with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Finlay with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Finlay applies a front face lock. Ospreay denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Finlay with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Finlay whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay with a Spinning Back Kick. Ospreay whips Finlay into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay drives Finlay face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Finlay turns a sunset flip into a basement uppercut. Ospreay kicks Finlay in the face. Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay puts Ospreay on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay blocks The SuperPlex. Ospreay HeadButts Finlay. Ospreay gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Finlay blocks The SuperPlex. Second Forearm Exchange. Ospreay slams Finlay’s head on the turnbuckle bar. Ospreay with The Apron Bomb. Ospreay with a Sky Twister Press.

Ospreay repeatedly slams Finlay’s head on a table. Finlay attacks Ospreay with the shillelagh. Finlay works on the left hand of Ospreay. Finlay starts bending Ospreay’s fingers. Finlay stomps on the left hand of Ospreay. Finlay rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Finlay continues to stomp on the left hand of Ospreay. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Finlay with clubbing knee strikes. Finlay applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Finlay rams his boot across Ospreay’s face. Finlay works on his joint manipulation game. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay starts receiving medical attention in the corner. Finlay launches Ospreay over the top rope. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Finlay catches Ospreay in mid-air. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Ospreay denies The Acid Drop. Ospreay with another Enzuigiri. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Finlay answers with a Release German Suplex on the apron. Finlay delivers The Acid Drop into the tables on the floor, but they didn’t break. Finlay PowerBombs Ospreay through the two tables.

Ospreay gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Finlay Spears Ospreay. Finlay with another Acid Drop for a two count. Finlay talks smack to Ospreay. Third Forearm Exchange. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Finlay goes for Trash Panda, but Ospreay counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Ospreay with the backslide cover for a two count. Ospreay with The Mouse Trap for a two count. Ospreay with a Roundhouse Kick. Finlay denies The OsCutter. Finlay with a Modified Stundog Millionaire. Ospreay responds with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Finlay avoids The Hidden Blade. Finlay hits Trash Panda for a two count. Finlay goes for Trash Panda, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay nails Finlay with The Hidden Blade.

Ospreay was unable to capitalize on the pinning opportunity. HeadButt Exchange. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Rockers Punches. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Double Lariat. Ospreay with The Hook Kick. Finlay dodges The Hidden Blade. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Finlay counters with a Hurricanrana for a two count. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Finlay counters with The Prima Nocta for a two count. Ospreay denies The Acid Drop. Ospreay drops Finlay with The Super OsCutter. Finlay denies The StormBreaker. Ospreay with The Pedigree. Ospreay connects with The Hidden Blade for a two count. Ospreay plants Finlay with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory. After the match, Tetsuya Naito and Zack Sabre Jr states their case as to why they should be the next challenger for the US Title. Sabre challenge Naito to a match at Royal Quest II. The winner will become the number one contender for the US Title.

Winner: Still IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay via Pinfall

