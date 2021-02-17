Due to earthquake damage, NJPW has decided to cancel the February 21 Road to Castle Attack event.

NJPW issued the following:

February 21 Road to Castle Attack event cancelled

Earthquake damage leads to Fukushima cancellation

Sunday February 21 was set to see night seven of the Road to Castle Attack tour in Fukushima’s Toyota Crown Arena. After an earthquake near Fukushima struck on Saturday February 13, the venue has incurred some damage, and in the interests of safety, New japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel the event.

Ticket holders will be refunded, with a refund procedure to be made available soon. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to the event, and appreciate your understanding.