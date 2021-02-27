NJPW Castle Attack 2/27/21

Osaka Jo-Hall

Osaka, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Satoshi Kojima vs. The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tanahashi and Khan will start things off. The Empire immediately runs into the ring. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi launches Ospreay over the top rope. Khan kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Khan punches Tanahashi in the back. Khan hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi shoves Khan into Cobb. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks Ospreay off the ring apron. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Cobb throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle.

Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Kojima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan applies a front face lock. Ospreay tags himself in. Ospreay with forearm shivers across the ribs into Kojima. Ospreay blasts Kojima with a knife edge chop. Ospreay kicks Kojima in the face. Ospreay bodyslams Kojima. Ospreay with a knee drop for a two count. Ospreay slams Kojima’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Cobb starts headbutting the back of Kojima. Cobb punches Kojima in the back. Cobb with a knee lift. Cobb drives Kojima back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan kicks Kojima in the gut. Kojima with heavy bodyshots. Khan answers with a forearm smash. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with a toe kick. Kojima creates distance with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi clears the ring. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Khan. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Party. Khan denies The Texas Cloverleaf. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi uppercuts Khan. Khan with another Mongolian Chap. Tanahashi answers with an open palm strike. Khan applies The Sleeper Hold. Khan with The Reverse Exploder Suplex. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb HeadButts Tanahashi. Cobb with the irish whip. Tanahashi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. Tanahashi drops Cobb with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Ospreay off the apron. Tenzan kicks Cobb in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Cobb. Tenzan with a straight right hand. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Cobb with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Tenzan stomps on Cobb’s back. Double Irish Whip. Kojima with a running forearm smash. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Tenzan drops Cobb with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Cobb with a flurry of back elbow smashes. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Cobb. Cobb scores a right jab. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Ospreay SuperKicks Tenzan. Tenzan with The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan can’t do The Mongolian Chops. Ospreay slaps Tenzan in the face. Khan attacks Tenzan from behind. SuperKick/Pump Kick Combination for a two count. Khan nails Tanahashi with The Pump Kick. Khan delivers The Eliminator. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Cobb counters with Tour Of The Islands. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Second Match: Tanga Loa w/Jado vs. Yoshi Hashi

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa backs Hashi into the ropes. Hashi turns Loa over. The referee calls for a clean break. Hashi applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Loa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Hashi stomps on Loa’s back. Hashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Loa. Hashi kicks Loa in the chest. Hashi punches Loa in the back. Hashi applies a wrist lock. Hashi with an arm-bar takedown. Hashi wraps his legs around the left shoulder of Loa. Hashi repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Loa. Hashi and Loa are trading back and forth shots. Hashi continues to hammer down on the left shoulder of Loa. Loa clotheslines Hashi. Loa repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Loa with the irish whip. Loa with two corner clotheslines. Hashi answers with a liver shot. Forearm/Hammer Elbow Exchange.

Hashi with an arm-ringer. Jado trips Hashi from the outside. Loa with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Loa with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Loa HeadButts Hashi. Loa continues to stomp on Hashi’s chest. Jado talks smack to Hashi. Loa with the irish whip. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Loa. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Hashi drops Loa with The Head Hunter. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Loa laughs at Hashi. Second Forearm Exchange. Loa tells Hashi to bring it. Hashi with a chop/forearm combination. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Loa. Hashi with The Bunker Buster. Hashi ascends to the top turnbuckle. Loa with a running forearm smash. Loa with clubbing blows to Hashi’s back. Hashi denies The SuperPlex. Hashi hits The SitDown PowerBomb for a two count.

Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Loa kicks Hashi in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa says that he’s going to kill Hashi. Hashi decks Loa with a back elbow smash. Loa with The SpineBuster for a two count. Hashi negates Ape Shit. Loa backs Hashi into the red turnbuckle pad. Loa with clubbing elbow smashes. Hashi rolls under a clothesline from Loa. Hashi with Six SuperKicks. Hashi drops Loa with The BackStabber. Hashi drags Loa to the corner. Hashi connects with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Hashi goes back to The Butterfly Lock. Jado walks into the ring with the kendo stick. Hashi kicks Jado in the gut. Loa inadvertently clocks Jado with a forearm smash. Hashi rolls Loa over for a two count. Hashi with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi with The Running Meteora. Hashi goes Karma, but Tonga gets in the way. Loa plants Hashi with Ape Shit to pickup the victory. After the match, GOD gangs up on Hashi. Goto finally storms into the ring to make the save

Winner: Tanga Loa via Pinfall

Third Match: Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga w/Jado

Tonga rolls Goto over for a two count. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Goto. Tonga dropkicks Goto to the floor. Tonga whips Goto into the steel barricade. Tonga sends Goto face first into the steel ring post. Jado whips Goto with a kendo stick. Tonga rolls Goto back into the ring. Tonga with clubbing blows to Goto’s chest. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga rakes the eyes of Goto. Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga HeadButts Goto. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Goto avoids The Stinger Splash. Goto with The Vertical Suplex. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Tonga to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count.

Tonga denies The Ushigoroshi. Tonga with a forearm smash. Goto ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Tonga avoids The GTR. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist for a two count. Goto negates The GunStun. Tonga drops Goto with The Veleno. Tonga goes for The Frog Splash, but Goto ducks out of the way. Goto clotheslines the back of Tonga’s neck. The referee is distracted by Jado. Loa runs into the ring. Goto negates Ape Shit. Goto HeadButts Loa. Goto knocks Jado off the apron. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Goto blocks it. Misdirection Display. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Tonga leapfrogs over Goto. Tonga avoids The Discus Lariat. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Goto counters with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Toru Yano (c) vs. Chase Owens In A YTR Style Texas Strap Match For The KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy

Tug Of War after the bell rings. Yano starts whipping Owens with the strap. Yano pulls Owens back into the ring. Owens calls for a truce. Yano kicks Owens in the gut. Yano with clubbing strap shots. Yano wraps the strap around Owens neck. Yano with a toe kick. Yano whips Owens across the ring. Owens regroups on the outside. Yano removes one turnbuckle pad. Yano runs after Owens. Owens drives Yano face first into the steel ring post. Owens kicks Yano in the ribs. Yano gets taken to the woodshed. Owens rolls Yano back into the ring. Owens stomps on Yano’s chest. Owens tears off Yano’s shirt. Owens with a fist drop. Owens starts choking Yano. Owens removes the other white turnbuckle pad. Owens throws the turnbuckle pad at Yano. Owens dropkicks Yano into the exposed steel. Owens repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Owens mocks Yano.

Owens dumps Yano out of the ring. Yano whips Owens into the steel barricade. Yano pulls out tape from under the ring. Owens with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Tug Of War. Owens repeatedly drives Yano chest first into the barricade. Owens tapes both hands of Yano shut. Owens toys around with Yano. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Owens into the exposed steel. Owens side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Owens removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens with three haymakers. Yano flips Owens over with the strap. Owens delivers his combination offense. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano ducks a clothesline from Owens.

Yano lands the low blow. Yano’s hands are still shut. Yano finally rips off the tape. Owens drops Yano with The Jewel Heist. Yano denies The Package PileDriver. Owens pulls Yano chest first into the exposed steel. Owens whips Yano back first into the barricade. Owen starts ripping off the ringside padding. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Yano counters with a Back Body Drop. Owens shoves down the referee. Owens clocks Yano with the ring bell. Yano stops Owens in his tracks. Owens walks towards the red turnbuckle pad. Owens with a Pump Knee Strike. Yano refuses to stay down. Yano PowerBombs Owens. Yano removed the red turnbuckle pad to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still 2021 KOPW Champion, Toru Yano

Fifth Match: Jay White w/Gedo vs. Tomohiro Ishii

White is playing mind games with Ishii. Ishii runs after White. Ishii gets distracted by Gedo. White repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back and chest. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. White whips Ishii across the ring. White dodges multiple forearm smashes. White with a knee lift. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from White. White exits the ring. Gedo rakes the eyes of Ishii. Gedo sends Ishii back first into the steel barricade. White is putting the boots to Ishii. White dumps Ishii out of the ring. Ishii drops White with a shoulder tackle. Ishii repeatedly whips White into the steel barricade. White crawls up the rampway. Ishii kicks White in the gut. Ishii with a double axe handle strike. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii stomps on White’s back. White clings onto the middle rope. White dumps Ishii throat first on the top rope. White dumps Ishii chest first on the barricade. White repeatedly drives Ishii back first into the ring apron. Ishii starts favoring his ribs.

White rolls Ishii back into the ring. White repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. White kicks Ishii in the face. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White applies a waist lock. Ishii grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White stomps on Ishii’s ribs. White whips Ishii into the turnbuckle pad. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from White. White side steps Ishii into the turnbuckle pad. Ishii fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii Powerslams White. Ishii unloads four knife edge chops. Ishii hammers down on the back of White’s neck. The referee admonishes Ishii. White headbutts the ribs of Ishii. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. White denies The Back Drop Driver. Misfired Moves. White drops Ishii with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White with The Death Valley DDT for a two count. White goes for The Uranage Slam, but Ishii blocks it. White with a knee lift. White is lighting up Ishii’s chest. Ishii is pissed. Ishii with clubbing throat chops. Ishii shoves down the referee. Ishii with the irish whip. Ishii with a corner clothesline. White reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. White delivers The Complete Shot. White with a Deadlift German Suplex. Ishii denies The Kiwi Crusher. White with a Head & Arm Suplex into the turnbuckle pad.

Ishii tumbles to the floor. White with another Head & Arm Suplex into the barricade. Ishii gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Ishii denies The Uranage Slam. Ishii HeadButts White. White responds with The Uranage Slam. White with The Kiwi Crusher for a two count. White goes for The Sleeper Suplex, but Ishii blocks it. White continues to drive his knee into the midsection of Ishii. White repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Ishii. White with forearm shivers across the ribs of Ishii. Ishii tells White to bring it. White slaps Ishii in the face. Ishii leans into forearms from White. White with two knee lifts. Ishii rocks White with a forearm smash. Ishii puts White on the top turnbuckle. Gedo trips Ishii from the outside. White rakes the eyes of Ishii. Ishii with a Leaping HeadButt. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count.

Ishii tells Gedo to bring it. White applies The Sleeper Hold. Ishii with a snap mare takeover. Ishii applies The Sleeper Hold. Gedo sucker punches Ishii. White drops Ishii with The Sleeper Suplex. White is trying to wear down Ishii with The Sleeper Hold. Ishii gets back to a vertical base. White with The Bridging Regal Plex for a two count. White bobs and weaves. Ishii clotheslines White. White avoids The Running Lariat. Ishii applies The Sleeper Hold. White drills Ishii with The BrainBuster for a two count. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Ishii counters with The German Suplex. White blocks a lariat from Ishii. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii PowerBombs White for a two count. Gedo brings brass knuckles into the ring. Ishii dares Gedo to hit him. Ishii blocks the low blow. Ishii whips White into Gedo. Ishii clotheslines White. Ishii connects with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but White lands back on his feet. Ishii negates The Bloody Sunday. White with The Sleeper Suplex. Ishii answers with The Western Lariat. White negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii HeadButts White. Standing Switch Exchange. White plants Ishii with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL w/Dick Togo

Misfired Clotheslines after the bell rings. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Okada drops EVIL with The Big Boot. EVIL retreats to the outside. Okada gets distracted by Togo. EVIL kicks Okada in the back. EVIL with a double axe handle strike. EVIL with a knife edge chop. EVIL whips Okada across the ring. Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. Okada bodyslams EVIL. Okada with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Okada with a NeckBreaker. Okada applies a rear chin lock. EVIL puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Okada stomps on EVIL’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada runs after Togo. EVIL clotheslines Okada. EVIL kicks Okada out of the ring. EVIL whips Okada into the steel barricade. EVIL drives Okada back first into the barricade. EVIL with a double sledge. EVIL wraps the chair around Okada’s neck. Home Run Shot. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of thirteen. EVIL whips Okada into the exposed steel. EVIL applies the single leg crab. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Okada. EVIL throws Okada out of the ring. Togo repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back. Togo rolls Okada back into the ring. Red Shoes ignores EVIL. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. EVIL repeatedly hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL argues with Red Shoes. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada uppercuts EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. EVIL pulls Okada down to the mat. EVIL goes for a Senton Splash, but Okada ducks out of the way. Okada with a spinning uppercut. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada with a running elbow smash. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada sends EVIL to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. EVIL denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada drives EVIL back first into the turnbuckle pad. Okada puts EVIL on the top turnbuckle. Okada blocks a boot from EVIL. Okada hammers down on the right knee of EVIL. Okada uppercuts EVIL. Okada dropkicks EVIL off the top turnbuckle.

Okada hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Togo backs away from Okada. Okada and EVIL are brawling on the stage. Okada with The Double DDT on the ramp way. Okada applies a front face lock. Okada punches EVIL in the back. Okada rolls EVIL back into the ring. Okada hooks the outside leg for a two count. Misfired Boots. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL figure fours the legs of Okada. Togo with forearm shivers from the outside. EVIL toys around with Okada. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Okada lands back on his feet. EVIL with a back elbow smash. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. EVIL denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada drops EVIL with The Reverse NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. EVIL denies The TombStone PileDriver. EVIL kicks Okada in the face. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with The SuperPlex. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Okada refuses to quit. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count.

Okada denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada sends EVIL chest first into the exposed steel. Okada applies The Money Clip. Togo blasts Okada with a steel chair. Togo is throwing haymakers at Okada. Okada with The Big Boot. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Okada dropkicks EVIL. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. EVIL tugs on Red Shoes shirt. Okada drills EVIL with The TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies another Money Clip. Okada hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL shoves Okada into Red Shoes. Okada with The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada locks in The Money Clip. Togo wraps the choker around Okada’s neck. Okada backs Togo into the exposed steel. Okada wipes out Togo with The TombStone PileDriver. EVIL delivers the low blow. Okada returns the favor. Okada with The Spinning TombStone PileDriver. Okada with a BackBreaker. Okada is relying too much on The Money Clip. EVIL puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada applies a wrist lock. Lariat Exchange. EVIL with The Head & Arm Suplex. EVIL connects with The Running Lariat for a two count. Misfired Signatures Moves. Okada with The Falcon Arrow. Okada plants EVIL with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 246 of The Hoots Podcast