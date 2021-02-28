NJPW Castle Attack Results 2/28/21

Osaka Jo-Hall

Osaka, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima

The Empire attacks Ten Koji before the bell rings. Ospreay is throwing haymakers at Kojima. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Meeting Of The Minds in Osaka. Ospreay inadvertently drops Cobb with The Slingshot Pescado. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima with an elbow smash. Kojima rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Ten Koji tees off on Ospreay. Kojima with The Mongolian Chop. Kojima bodyslams Ospreay. SlingShot Elbow Drop/Running HeadButt Combination for a two count. Kojima punches Ospreay in the back. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Cobb throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Kojima drops Cobb with The DDT. Kojima with a blistering chop. Kojima whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Opsreay kicks Tenzan off the ring apron. Ospreay decks Kojima with a back elbow smash. Ospreay with The Flying Forearm Smash for a two count. Ospreay tags in Cobb.

Double Irish Whip. Cobb with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay blasts Kojima with The PK. Cobb hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cobb HeadButts Kojima. Cobb with Machine Gun Chops. Cobb sends Kojima to the corner. Cobb with a flying forearm smash for a two count. Cobb with a forearm shiver. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Assisted Double Foot Stomp. Ospreay with a Basebeall Slide Dropkick to Tenzan. Ospreay with the lateral press for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima creates distance with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Cobb off the apron. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Ospreay’s chest. Tenzan HeadButts Ospreay. Tenzan with a knife edge chop. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan follows that with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Ospreay’s back. Tenzan HeadButts Ospreay. Second Forearm Exchange. Tenzan loads up The Mongolian Chop. Ospreay with a Spinning Back Kick. Ospreay sends Tenzan to the corner. Tenzan launches Ospreay over the top rope. Ospreay rocks Tenzan with a forearm smash. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio.

Ospreay tags in Cobb. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Tenzan hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Cobb. Cobb scores a right jab. Tenzan with a Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks Ospreay off the apron. Kojima with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ospreay attacks Kojima from behind. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Kojima blocks a lariat from Ospreay. Cobb with a running chop. Ospreay dropkicks Kojima. Cobb drives Kojima back first into the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with The Helluva Kick. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Ospreay kicks Tenzan in the gut. Mongolian Chop Party. Ospreay mocks Tenzan. Tenzan fires off a series of mongolian chops. Double Irish Whip. Ten Cozy Cutter for a two count. Tenzan drops Ospreay with The Anaconda Buster. Cobb SuperKicks Kojima. Kojima negates Tour Of The Islands. Kojima connects with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Second Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, Jay White, and Chase Owens w/Gedo & Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tomohiro Ishii and Jay White will start things off. White is playing mind games with Ishii. White tags in Owens. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Owens applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Owens across the ring. Owens with forearm shivers. Owens runs into Ishii. White attacks Ishii from behind. EVIL clears the ring. Bullet Club gangs up on Ishii. Owens tags in White. White with a toe kick. White repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. White is choking Ishii with his boot. Collision in the center of the ring. Stereo Shoulder Tackles. Okada whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Ishii unloads two knife edge chops. Ishii with machine gun forearms. The referee admonishes Ishii. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. White with the irish whip. Ishii with a forearm smash. White whips Ishii ribs first into the turnbuckle pad. White dumps Ishii out of the ring. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Togo punches Ishii in the back. Owen rolls Ishii back into the ring. White with desperations covers, but Ishii continues to kick out. White stomps on the midsection of Ishii. White tags in EVIL.

Ishii with forearm shivers. EVIL bodyslams Ishii. EVIL stands on Ishii’s ribs. EVIL tags in Owens. Owens stomps on the midsection of Ishii. Owens applies the abdominal stretch. Owens uses Bullet Club for leverage. The referee admonishes Owens. Owens tags in White. White with repeated boots to the midsection of Ishii. White rakes the eyes of Ishii. White tags in EVIL. EVIL knocks Chaos off the apron. White is choking Ishii with his boot. Ishii is having a hard time getting back on his feet. White with forearm shivers across the midsection of Ishii. Ishii kicks White in the face. Ishii decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Ishii drops White with a shoulder tackle. Ishii with a drop toe hold. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Owens. Ishii creates distance with The German Suplex. Ishii tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Togo. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. EVIL whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes.

Gedo trips Yano from the outside. Yano ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Yano shoves EVIL into Gedo. Yano slaps EVIL in the back of the head. Togo prevents EVIL from hitting the turnbuckle pad. EVIL side steps Yano into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Owens. Owens kicks Yano in the gut. Owens delivers his combination offense. Yano tugs on Owens hair. Owens with a toe kick. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Owens kicks Okada in the gut. Okada drops Owens with The Big Boot. Owens denies The TombStone PileDriver. Owens nails Okada with The Bell Clap. Owens with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Yano pulls Owens down to the mat. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Swing and Miss Display from Ishii and White. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Ishii drills White with The BrainBuster. Ishii rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Owens with a Rebound Lariat. Owens with a Pump Knee Strike. Okada avoids The Jewel Heist. Okada makes Owens tap out to The Money Clip.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano via Submission

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Chaos attacks GOD before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Goto kicks Tonga in the gut. Goto with a wrist lock takedown. Assisted Foot Stomp. Hashi SuperKicks Tonga. Double boot into the midsection of Loa. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. War Drums to Jado. Tonga attacks Hashi from behind. Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga HeadButts Hashi. Loa drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. GOD dropkicks Goto to the floor. Loa PowerBombs Hashi. The referee checks on Hashi. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga with a leaping elbow drop. Loa yells at Hashi. Hashi with forearm shivers. Tonga kicks Hashi in the gut. Tonga HeadButts Hashi. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s back. GOD with Two Slingshot Senton’s for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Loa with the irish whip. Loa avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Loa talks smack to Hashi. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Goto.

Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto scores the elbow knockdown. Loa with a shot to the midsection of Goto. Goto with a misdirection lariat. Goto kicks Tonga in the gut. Goto with a Snap Vertical Suplex on top of Loa. Goto with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Loa denies The Ushigoroshi. Loa kicks Goto in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lariat Exchange. Tonga and Hashi are tagged in. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Hashi with The Head Hunter. Tonga side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Tonga with a forearm smash. Tonga sends Hashi to the corner. Hashi clotheslines Tonga for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tong ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Tonga hits The Tongan Twist for a two count. Gut Punch/Uppercut/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Hashi is displaying his fighting spirit. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. GOD delivers The Guerrilla Warfare. GOD connects with The Magic Killer for a two count.

Loa drives Hashi back first into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi avoids The Stinger Splash. Loa kicks Hashi in the gut. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Hashi counters with The Hurricanrana. Tonga drops Hashi with The Flapjack. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Loa goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Hashi ducks out of the way. Goto shoves Tonga off the top turnbuckle. Hashi tags in Goto. Forever Clotheslines. Goto knocks Jado off the ring apron. GOD attacks Goto from behind. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a double clothesline. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Hashi whips Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi with The Bunker Buster onto the left knee of Goto. Tonga denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Tonga.

Chaos hits The GYW for a two count. Chaos goes for The GYR, but Loa gets in the way. Loa with The German Suplex. Goto scores the forearm knockdown. Tonga answers with a elbow knockdown. GOD goes for The Magic Killer, but Hashi gets in the way. Hashi with The German Suplex. Tonga drops Hashi with The SuperMan Punch. Goto with The Ushigoroshi. Loa Powerslams Goto. Second Forearm Exchange. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Hashi with The BackStabber. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Goto. Tonga fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Misfired Clotheslines. Misdirection Display. Tonga leapfrogs over Goto. Tonga goes for Veleno, but Chaos counters with their SuperKick/Shouten Kai Combination for a two count. Loa runs interference. Hashi dumps Loa out of the ring. Jado nails Goto with the kendo stick. Tonga plants Goto with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. The Great O-Khan For The NEVER Open-Weight Championship

Khan side steps the charging Tanahashi. Tanahashi denies The Eliminator. Khan decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Khan. Khan applies The Claw. Neither man can land a strike. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Khan regroups on the outside. Khan kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Khan hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Khan whips Tanahashi into the steel barricade. Khan dumps Tanahashi face first on the ring apron. Khan is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Khan tells Tsuji to hit Tanahashi. Khan sends Tanahashi back first into the barricade. Khan rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Khan with a standing cover for a one count. Khan with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Khan repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Khan applies a Knee Bar. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan drives Tanahashi chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Tanahashi in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan.

Khan hooks the inside leg for a two count. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Khan. Khan drops Tanahashi with a throat thrust. Khan punches Tanahashi in the back. Khan whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi uppercuts Khan. Tanahashi bodyslams Khan. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi blocks another boot from Khan. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Khan denies The Texas Cloverleaf. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Khan. Khan slams Tanahashi’s head on the top rope. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips on the middle rope. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Khan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Tanahashi goes for The Twist and Shout, but Khan blocks it. Khan with a knee smash. Khan with The Front Suplex. Khan rocks Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Khan drives Tanahashi chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan clotheslines the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Khan puts Tanahashi on the top turnbuckle. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan gets Tanahashi tied up in the tree of woe.

Khan is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Khan with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Khan sends Tanahashi face first into the canvas. Khan with The Reverse Exploder Suplex for a two count. Claw Exchange. Tanahashi with two palm strikes. Khan shoves the referee into Tanahashi. Khan scores the right jab. Tsuji gives Tanahashi a steel chair. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold into the chair. Tanahashi drops Khan with The Twist and Shout. Khan nails Tanahashi with The Pump Kick. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Khan ducks out of the way. Khan delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Khan with a Flying Forearm Smash for a two count. Khan whips Tanahashi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan with a corner clothesline. Tanahashi unloads Two SlingBlades. Khan rises back on his feet. Khan connects with The Lariat for a two count. Khan with The Spinning NeckBreaker. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Tanahashi counters with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NEVER Open-Weight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: El Phantasmo vs. El Desperado vs. Bushi In A Triple Threat Match For The Vacated IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Bushi sends Phantasmo tumbling to the floor. Desperado kicks Bushi in the gut. Desperado punches Bushi in the back. Desperado whips Bushi across the ring. Desperado denies The Running Hurricanrana. Desperado goes for a PowerBomb, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Desperado whips Phantasmo into Bushi. Desperado with a Hip Toss. Assisted Basement Dropkick. Desperado with a Snap Vertical Suplex on top of Phantamso for a one count. Desperado uppercuts Phantasmo. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi with The Flying Hurricanrana. Phantasmo punches Bushi in the back. Phantasmo with the irish whip. Bushi sides steps Phantasmo into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a back elbow smash. Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination for a two count. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo puts Desperado on the top strand. Phantasmo launches Bushi over the top rope. Phantasmo denies The Draping DDT. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Phantasmo with a Leg Drop across the top strand for a two count.

Phantasmo works on his joint manipulation game. Phantasmo starts biting Desperado’s fingers. Phantasmo slaps Desperado in the chest. Phantasmo struts around the ring. Phantasmo gets crotched on top rope. Bushi drops Desperado with The Draping DDT. Bushi with a SpringBoard FrankenSteiner to Phantasmo for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Phantasmo sends Bushi face first into the steel ring post. Phantasmo toys around with Desperado. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo blasts Desperado with a knife edge chop. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Desperado. Phantasmo hits The Cradle PileDriver on the ramp way. Phantasmo shoves down the referee. Phantasmo removes Desperado’s mask. Desperado rolls Bushi back into the ring. Phantasmo kicks Desperado’s mask out of the ring.

Phantasmo with the lateral press for a two count. Phantasmo sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi with The Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi with The SlingShot Hurricanrana on the floor. Bushi rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Phantasmo denies The CodeBreaker. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Phantasmo whips Bushi into the red turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo rips off Bushi’s shirt. Phantasmo wraps the shirt around Bushi’s neck. The referee admonishes Phantasmo. Phantasmo puts Bushi on the top turnbuckle. Phantasmo gets Bushi tied up in the tree of woe. Phantasmo with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nether Regions Attack. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Bushi. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo follows that with The Quebrada for a two count. Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Bushi with heavy bodyshots. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Phantasmo drops Bushi with The UFO for a two count. Phantasmo lands The Flying Splash for a two count. Desperado walks down to the ring wearing another mask.

Desperado Spears Phantasmo. Desperado transitions into a ground and pound attack. Desperado knocks down the referee. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Desperado whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo holds onto the ropes. Desperado blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Desperado clotheslines Phantasmo over the top rope. Desperado with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Desperado rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Desperado drills Phantasmo with The BrainBuster. Desperado puts Phantasmo on the top turnbuckle. Desperado with a straight right hand. Desperado goes for The SuperPlex, but Bushi counters with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Bushi drops Desperado with The BackStabber for a two count. Bushi with forearm shivers. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Bushi. Bushi blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo’s right leg gets trapped on the middle rope. Bushi hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi with The CodeBreaker. Phantasmo dumps Bushi out of the ring.

Phantasmo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Phantasmo with The Styles Clash for a two count. Bushi with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Bushi with forearm shivers. Phantasmo unloads Two V-Triggers. Phantasmo goes for The One Winged Angel, but Desperado counters with The El Es Culero for a two count. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Phantasmo rolls Desperado over for a two count. Desperado thrust kicks the midsection of Phantasmo. Phantasmo denies Pinche Lock. Phantasmo goes for The UFO, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Phantasmo stomps on the right foot of Desperado. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Phantasmo with The RoundHouse Kick. Phantasmo connects with The CR II for a two count. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi drops Phantasmo with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Phantasmo delivers Sudden Death, but Bushi tumbles to the floor. Desperado avoids Sudden Death. Desperado delivers The Loco Mono. Desperado plants Phantasmo with Two Pinche Loco’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, El Desperado via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito For The IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Naito backs Ibushi into the ropes. Ibushi brings Naito to the red corner. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Chain grappling exchange. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Ibushi transitions a top wrist lock. Ibushi with a back heel trip. Ibushi applies an arm-bar. Naito with a single leg takedown. Ibushi grapples around Naito. Ibushi applies a front face lock. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito regroups on the outside. Second Chain Grappling Exchange. Naito applies a deep hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Naito goes back to the hammerlock. Ibushi with a drop toe hold. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Naito backs Ibushi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Naito pats Ibushi in the chest. Naito kicks Ibushi in the gut. Naito with clubbing blows to Ibushi’s back. Naito shoves down Red Shoes. Naito with the irish whip. Ibushi kicks Naito in the face. Ibushi avoids the sliding dropkick. Naito drops down on the canvas. Naito repeatedly dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Naito talks smack to Ibushi.

Naito repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Naito with the irish whip. Ibushi is favoring his left knee. Naito hammers down on the left knee of Ibushi. Naito continues to work on the left knee of Ibushi. Naito applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ibushi grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Naito repeatedly slams the left knee of Ibushi on the canvas for a two count. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Naito kicks the left knee of Ibushi. Ibushi dropkicks Naito. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with The Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Naito goes back to kicking the left knee of Ibushi. Naito slaps Ibushi in the face. Naito dropkicks the back of Ibushi’s neck for a two count. Naito stands on the back of Ibushi’s left knee. Naito with The Corner Dropkick. Combination Cabron. Tranquilo Pose. Naito drops Ibushi with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Ibushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Ibushi denies Gloria. Naito kicks the left knee of Ibushi. Naito goes for a Knee Crusher, but Ibushi counters with a knee lift. Ibushi whips Naito across the ring. Naito goes for a Flying Forearm Smash, but Ibushi counters with The German Suplex. Naito ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Forearm Exchange. Naito kicks the left knee of Ibushi. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Naito avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Naito applies The Heel Hook. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Ibushi. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito with an Avalanche Esperanza. Naito follows that with Gloria for a two count. Naito puts Ibushi on the middle turnbuckle. Naito with clubbing blows to Ibushi’s back. Ibushi with a back door escape.

Ibushi dumps Naito face first on the turnbuckle pad. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi repeatedly kicks Naito in the back. Ibushi with The Deadlift German Suplex off the second rope for a two count. Ibushi drills Naito with The Bomaye. Ibushi hits The Last Ride for a two count. Naito avoids The Kamigoye. Naito with The Valentia. Naito hammers down on the back of Ibushi’s neck. Ibushi with an Inside Out Lariat. Naito decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito connects with The Destino for a two count. Naito goes for another Destino, but Ibushi counters with The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi nails Naito with The V-Trigger. Ibushi follows that with The Kamigoye to the back of the head. Naito rolls Ibushi over for a two count. Ibushi plants Naito with Two Kamigoye’s to pickup the victory. After the match, El Desperado challenges Ibushi to a double championship match for the 40th Anniversary Special.

Winner: Still IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

