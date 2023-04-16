NJPW will run their second pay-per-view of the weekend tonight as the Collision In Philadelphia event airs live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

The former ECW Arena is sold out but more tickets may be released later today. Collision In Philadelphia will air live on FITE at 5pm ET. We will have coverage from the show later on.

Tonight’s big event will be headlined by IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and Lio Rush. Aussie Open just won the NJPW Strong titles at Capital Collision last night.

The AEW International Title will be on the line tonight as Orange Cassidy defends against NJPW’s Gabriel Kidd, and Tracy Williams will take on Alex Coughlin in a ROH Pure Rules bout.

Below is the current NJPW Collision In Philadelphia card for tonight:

AEW International Title Match

Gabriel Kidd vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

ROH Pure Rules Match

Alex Coughlin vs. Tracy Williams

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Contender’s Tournament

Lance Archer vs. Fred Rosser (replacing the suspended Juice Robinson)

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA and Chase Owens vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Rocky Romero and Homicide (replacing Fred Rosser)

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and Lio Rush

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion El Desperado and Volador Jr. vs. Kevin Knight and Delirious

