NJPW English-language commentator Kevin Kelly has announced on Twitter that he will be at this Sunday’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and is expected to call the action for at least a select few of matches. His full tweet can be seen below.

I'll be at #ForbiddenDoor as part of the commentary team https://t.co/7hhho6fR0V — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) June 23, 2022

Kelly has been calling pro-wrestling action for nearly 30 years. He worked for WWE (WWF at the time) from 1996-2003, as well as Ring of Honor between 2010-2017. He’s been with NJPW since 2015, and has been at the table for some of the promotion’s most iconic matches including the Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada series and the classic showdowns at NJPW’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom.

