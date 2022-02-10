Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Atlantic City featured a surprise appearance from NJPW superstar and former IWGP world champion Jay White, who aligned himself with Adam Cole and the Young Bucks to attack Roppongi Vice.

NJPW has since issued the following recap of the Switchblade’s cameo on their official website. They write:

Jay White made a shocking appearance on AEW Dynamite this week, and made a swift alliance with Adam Cole and the Young Bucks. Cole and the Bucks interrupted an interview with Rocky Romero and Beretta on Dynamite, as Roppongi Vice is set to reunite for one night only this week on Rampage to face their classic IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship rivals. Romero would be laid out with a BTE Trigger, before the Switchblade entered, exchanging knowing glances with Adam Cole before sending Beretta face first into a parked truck. Matt and Nick Jackson seemed less pleased with this alliance, which is set to develop in the coming weeks.

AEW President Tony Khan has since admitted on Twitter that White was brought in on Sunday after he “butchered” his own term of the “Forbidden Door.” You can read that story here.