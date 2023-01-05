NJPW has officially announced the debut match for the former Sasha Banks.

As noted, Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, turning on IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, right after her successful title defense over Tam Nakano. Moné then challenged KAIRI to a title match at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley event. You can click here for footage of the debut, along with post-show comments and more notes from Moné.

In an update, NJPW has confirmed Moné vs. KAIRI for Battle In The Valley, with the IWGP Women’s Title on the line.

“After the world was abuzz with speculation, Mercedes Moné made her first appearance in an NJPW ring last night at Wrestle Kingdom 17, challenging KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. That match has now been made official, for Battle in the Valley in the San Jose Civic! This is only the first match on what is going to be a loaded card top to bottom February 18!,” NJPW noted in their announcement.

NJPW released a new promo with Moné to promote Battle In The Valley, seen below along with her related tweet.

NJPW Battle In The Valley will air live on Saturday, February 18 from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. The event will air live on FITE TV with English commentary.

No other matches have been announced for Battle In The Valley as of this writing, but NJPW is promising a loaded card. Jay White and new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada are also advertised for the show.

Can't be in the San Jose Civic? Battle in the Valley will be coming to you LIVE on @fiteTV February 18! Order Mercedes Moné vs KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship NOW:https://t.co/3kcvvccgCO#njpw #njbitv pic.twitter.com/Dgdyc4JNYJ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2023

