New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release confirming that new company signee Killer Kross will be taking on Japanese legend Minor Suzuki at the April 1st Lonestar Shootout event in Texas. Full details, including an updated look at the show’s lineup, can be found below.

With a reputation built in the battlegrounds of WWE, Killer Kross cuts an intimidating figure indeed, ensuring the two time NXT Champion got a lot of attention when he released a video to social media this week. His first opponent in social media will lose nothing in the intimidation stakes however, as Minoru Suzuki will face Kross for the first time one on one April 1!

The match joins Chris Dickinson vs Tomohiro Ishii, Mike Bailey vs Jay White, Rocky Romero vs Ren Narita and an all star eight man tag already announced for Dallas! Make sure you’re there April 1, or watching on FITE!

-Jay White vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

-Killer Kross vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chris Dickinson

-Rocky Romero vs. Ren Narita

-Finjuice/Daniel Garcia/Kevin Knight vs. Mascarda Dorado/Yuya Uemura/Clark Connors/Karl Fredericks