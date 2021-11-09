New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the full set of teams for the 2021 World Tag League tournament, which begins November 14th and runs until the end of December, with the winners receiving a shot at the IWGP tag team championship at WrestleKingdom 16.

Competing in the tournament this year will be:

-The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)

-Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. and the current IWGP tag team champions)

-Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe

-Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

-Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI

-EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

-Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

-Tetsuya Naito & SANADA

-Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Aaron Henare & The Great O-Khan

-Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask

-Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku

Schedule can be seen below.