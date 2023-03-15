NJPW has confirmed that top superstar Will Ospreay is injured.

It was reported earlier in the day that Ospreay hurt his shoulder during his recent New Japan Cup match against Mark Davis, a match the Aerial Assassin ended up on the winning end of. The injury occurred when Davis hit Ospreay with a senton on the outside, with Ospreay later saying he heard a “pop” immediately after he got landed on.

NJPW has since issued a press release announcing that Ospreay has been pulled from tomorrow’s event in Okayama, and a timetable for his return is unknown. He is currently scheduled to compete against EVIL in the New Japan Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

