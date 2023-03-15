NJPW has confirmed that top superstar Will Ospreay is injured.
It was reported earlier in the day that Ospreay hurt his shoulder during his recent New Japan Cup match against Mark Davis, a match the Aerial Assassin ended up on the winning end of. The injury occurred when Davis hit Ospreay with a senton on the outside, with Ospreay later saying he heard a “pop” immediately after he got landed on.
NJPW has since issued a press release announcing that Ospreay has been pulled from tomorrow’s event in Okayama, and a timetable for his return is unknown. He is currently scheduled to compete against EVIL in the New Japan Cup quarterfinals on Friday.
During his match on March 13 in Ehime, Will Ospreay sustained an injury to his right shoulder, and does not have a timetable for recovery at this time.
As a result, Will is not cleared to compete tonight in Okayama.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ospreay wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following changes have been made to tonight’s card:
First match:
Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube vs Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare ->
Yuto Nakashima vs Aaron Henare
2nd Match:
Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Ryohei Oiwa vs Will Ospreay, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher ->
Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Ryohei Oiwa vs Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher ->
Further updates will be provided when available. We join fans in wishing Will a full and fast recovery.