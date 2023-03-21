SANADA has won the New Japan Cup for the first time ever.

The main event of today’s NJPW event in Niigata, Japan at the Ao-re Nagaoka Arena saw SANADA defeat David Finlay in the tournament finals, using his new finisher, a modified DDT. The Bullet Club’s Finlay threw a tantrum after the match.

SANADA, the newest member of Just Five Guys, then cut a post-match promo with his trophy, and commented on winning the tournament in his hometown. He then called out IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada to hype their title match at Sakura Genesis from Sumo Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, April 8. Okada congratulated SANADA, and said he’s been waiting for him, but wanted to know why it’s taken so long. Okada went on about how SANADA cannot beat him. SANADA declared that Just Five Guys will become the top faction in NJPW, and he will become the next IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

The 2023 New Japan Cup saw SANADA defeat Taichi, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA, Tetsuya Naito, Mark Davis, and Finlay to win. Finlay defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Great-O-Khan, Shota Umino, and NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga to make it to the finals.

Below are a few shots from today’s main event:

