Zack Sabre Jr. has been crowned the inaugural NJPW World Television Champion.

Tonight’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw ZSJ defeat Ren Narita by submission in the finals of the NJPW World Television Title Tournament.

After the match, ZSJ was revealed as the newest member of TMDK as the group came to the ring to offer him a spot. He accepted the offer from Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls, and now joins Bad Dude Tito in the four-man faction.

The tournament saw Sabre Jr. pick up wins over Alex Zayne, David Finlay, EVIL, and then Narita. The tournament also saw Narita defeat Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Sanada.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s tournament finals at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan:

Zack Sabré JR Nuevo Campeón NJPW World Televisivo y Nuevo miembro de TMDK#njwk17 pic.twitter.com/uiTdGTpYB5 — Ismael C Wrestling (@Ismael12649309) January 4, 2023

Finally!!! Zack Sabre Jr has singles gold in NJPW!! And ends up being the new leader of TMDK. #wk17 #njpw pic.twitter.com/nCner1XBz9 — WrestlingDad101 (@WrestlingDad101) January 4, 2023

