House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO) are your new NJPW NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

Friday’s NJPW Burning Spirit tour event saw House of Evil capture the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles by defeating CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI) in a Tornado Dog Cage Survival Match.

The finish saw EVIL pin YOH after Goto and YOSHI-HASHI were locked in a dog cage. The former champions added a stipulation to the match that put keys for each of the ringside dog cages on the ring posts, and those keys could be used to release a team mate if they were locked away. House of Torture quickly took advantage as they locked Goto and YOSHI-HASHI in the cage early on. EVIL ended up pinning YOH with his Everything Is Evil finisher.

This is the second title reign for House of Torture. CHAOS won the titles back on July 5 at the New Japan Road event, defeating House of Torture to begin their first reign, and end House of Torture’s first reign that went for 241 recognized days with four successful title defenses. CHAOS held the straps for 80 recognized days with no successful title defenses.

Below are a few shots of the title change at Takamatsu City Gymnasium in Takamatsu, Kagawa, Japan:

CHAOS were caged, and YOH was denied in Takamatsu tonight, as HOUSE OF TORTURE were crowned NEVER 6 Man Champions.#njburning report:https://t.co/d9LGwYSfBB Watch the replay!https://t.co/bryGfdZBe4#njpw pic.twitter.com/5XBjY0Mglt — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 23, 2022

https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1573261095183167488

