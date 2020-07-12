NJPW Dominion 2020 Results

July 12, 2020

Osaka Jo Hall

Osaka, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, and Yujia Nagata vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Gabriel Kidd In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Taguchi and Kidd will start things off. Kidd grapples around Taguchi. Kidd rolls Taguchi to the corner. The referee calls for a clean break. Kidd applies a wrist lock. Taguchi reverses the hold. Kidd with a wrist lock takedown. Kidd applies an arm-bar. Taguchi grabs a side headlock. Side HeadLock TakeOver/HeadScissors Escape/Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Kojima and Honma are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kojima applies a side headlock. Kojima runs into Honma. Honma tells Kojima to bring it. Kojima rakes the eyes of Honma. Kojima drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Honma decks Kojima with a back elbow smash. Honma with a shoulder tackle. Kojima avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Kojima tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks Honma in the gut. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata sends Honma to the corner. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata applies a rear chin lock. Nagata hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Nagata stomps on Honma’s back. Nagata tags in Kojima.

Kojima kicks Honma in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Kojima with a cheap shot to Makabe. Kojima stomps on Honma’s chest. Machine Gun Chops Exchange. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima follows that with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima tags in Taguchi. Honma with forearm shivers. Taguchi answers with a palm thrust across Honma’s forehead. Honma ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Honma with a DDT. Taguchi mocks Honma. Honma creates distance with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Nagata and Kojima off the ring apron. Makabe with forearm shivers. Kojima attacks Makabe from behind. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Makabe with two corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Makabe hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Taguchi responds with a Misdirection Hip Attack.

Taguchi tags in Nagata. Nagata unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Makabe hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe with a Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd sends Nagata to the corner. Kidd with a leaping back elbow smash. Kidd drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Nagata applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Honma repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Honma with a running elbow smash. Double Irish Whip into a Dropkick from Kidd for a two count. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Kojima and Taguchi breaks up the submission. Forearm Exchange. Kidd slaps Nagata in the face. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Nagata with a Running Knee Lift. Nagata follows that with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Nagata connects with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata makes Kidd tap out to The Nagata Lock II.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata via Submission

Second Match: Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Yota Tsuji In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Sanada and Yano will start things off. Yano immediately goes after the turnbuckle pad. Sanada punches Yano in the back. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Yano is distracted by Takahashi. Yano ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Sanada attacks Yano from behind. Sanada with The Gator Roll for a two count. Yano is severely dizzy. Yano walks into a forearm smash from Bushi. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Yano negates The Paradise Lock. Sanada stomps on Yano’s chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Sanada down to the mat. Yano tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Sanada blocks it. Tsuji with clubbing blows to Sanada’s back. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada decks Tsuji with a back elbow smash. Tsuji drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji bodyslams Sanada. Sanada uses the bottom rope to create separation.

Tsuji unloads three knife edge chops. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Tsuji. LIJ clears the ring. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Ishii and Takahashi are exchanging forearms on the outside. Takahashi whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Sanada gets Yano trapped in The Paradise Lock on the bottom rope. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada now has Tsuji trapped in The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a double low dropkick. Sanada hammers down on the back of Tsuji’s neck. Sanada tags in Takahashi. Chop Exchange. Takahashi whips Tsuji into the exposed steel. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi is lighting up Tsuji’s chest. Bushi drops Tsuji with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji creates distance with Two Bodyslams. Tsuji tags in Ishii. Bushi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Ishii whips Bushi into the exposed steel. Bushi kicks Ishii in the jaw. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick.

Ishii rises back on his feet. Second Forearm Exchange. Bushi goes for a dropkick, but Ishii refuses to go down. Ishii drops Bushi with a shoulder tackle. Sanada dives over Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Sanada face first into the exposed steel. Yano with a running axe handle strike to Bushi. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi counters with a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishii. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Ishii’s face. Takahashi with a Running Dropkick. Takahashi sends Ishii to the corner. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Yano trips Takahashi from the outside. Yano tugs on Takahashi’s hair. Sanada kicks Ishii in the back. Yano Style Standoff.

Takahashi decks Yano with a back elbow smash. Takahashi inadvertently knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Takahashi shoves Ishii into Yano. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Ishii tags in Tsuji. Tsuji dropkicks Takahashi. Tsuji blasts Bushi off the apron. Tsuji with the irish whip. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji follows that with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Takahashi crawls himself to the bottom rope to create separation. Takahashi side steps Tsuji into the turnbuckle pad. Tsuji takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Trifecta Low Dropkick for a two count. Ishii pulls Sanada out of the ring. Pier six brawl on the outside. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Tsuji rolls him over for a two count. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Tsuji slaps Takahashi in the face. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi connects with The SuperKick for a two count. Takahashi makes Tsuji tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada, and Bushi via Submission

Third Match: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, and Yuya Uemura vs. Douki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Team Tenzan attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Uemura kicks Desperado out of the ring. Wato with clubbing blows to Kanemaru’s back. Wato sends Kanemaru to the floor. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Wato delivers a gut punch. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato punches Kanemaru in the back. Kanemaru decks Wato with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Kanemaru with a boot to the midsection of Wato. Tenzan starts choking Douki. Tenzan stomps on Douki’s chest. Tenzan HeadButts Douki. Tenzan whips Douki across the ring. Tenzan clotheslines Douki. Tenzan tags in Wato. Wato stomps on Douki’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the back. Kanemaru tugs on Wato’s hair. Douki kicks Wato in the gut. Douki blasts Wato with a knife edge chop. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Wato dropkicks Douki. Wato tags in Tenzan. Tenzan stomps on Douki’s chest. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Desperado trips Tenzan from the outside.

Douki knocks Wato and Uemura off the ring apron. Another pier six brawl ensues. Kanemaru sends Wato chest first into the steel barricade. Kanemaru hits The Slicing Dropkick. Kanemaru dumps Wato chest first on the barricade. Desperado and Uemura are exchanging knife edge chops. Kanemaru drills Wato with The DDT on the floor. Desperado bodyslams Uemura on the ramp way. Kanemaru stomps on Wato’s chest. Suzuki Gun are double teaming Tenzan. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Tenzan gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Kanemaru is choking Tenzan with his boot. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Tenzan. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Suzuki Gun are abusing the referee’s five count. Desperado rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Desperado rams his boot across Tenzan’s face. Desperado tags in Douki. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a sliding boot for a one count. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Tenzan wants more punishment. Kanemaru kicks Tenzan in the chest. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tenzan blocks it. Tenzan with The BrainBuster. Douki stops Tenzan in his tracks. Douki repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. Douki rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Tenzan drops Douki with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Tenzan tags in Wato.

Wato knocks Desperado off the ring apron. Kanemaru with an elbow into the midsection of Wato. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Double Irish Whip. Wato avoids the double clothesline. Wato with a RoundHouse Kick to Douki. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick to Kanemaru. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Kanemaru responds with a Big Boot. Kanemaru follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru connects with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Kanemaru blasts Tenzan off the apron. Wato delivers his combination offense. Kanemaru dropkicks Wato. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado toys around with Wato. Wato with Two Open Hand Chops. Desperado answers with the eye poke. Wato creates distance with a Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Uemura. Uemura runs into Desperado. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Desperado. Uemura whips Desperado across the ring. Uemura dropkicks Desperado. Wato knocks Suzuki Gun off the apron. Team Tenzan demolishes Desperado. Wato with The Standing MoonSault. Uemura hooks the outside leg for a two count. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Desperado negates The OverHook Belly to Belly Suplex. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Standing Switch Exchange. Uemura rolls Desperado over for a two count. Uemura with a forearm smash. Desperado shoves the referee into Uemura. Desperado with a massive haymaker. Desperado plants Uemura with The Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: Douki, El Desperadon, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto vs. Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi

Okada and Ishimori will start things off. Ishimori knocks Goto off the ring apron. Takahashi attacks Okada from behind. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back. Ishimori punches Okada in the back. Double Irish Whip. Okada kicks Ishimori in the chest. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada drops Takahashi with a DDT. Pier six brawl ensues. Okada whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. Okada propels Takahashi over the barricade with a Running Boot. Takahashi negates The Draping DDT. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster on the floor. Takahashi rolls Okada back into the ring. Ishimori with a series of lateral presses. Ishimori applies a nerve hold. Ishimori slams Okada’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement forearm smash. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Takahashi backs Okada into the ropes. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick for a two count.

Takahashi tags in Ishimori. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori applies a deep cravate. Ishimori with the cover for a two count. Ishimori continues to apply pressure to the back of Okada’s neck. Goto attacks Ishimori from behind. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori goes for a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash, but Okada blocks it. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Okada creates distance with The FlapJack. Okada tags in Goto. Goto drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a Running Clothesline. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto follows that with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Saito Suplex for a two count.

Ishimori negates The Ushigoroshi. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori with a Roll Through SuperKick. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Goto in the face. Takahashi blocks a boot from Goto. Takahashi sends Goto face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Takahashi drops Goto with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Goto blocks it. Ishimori attacks Goto from behind. Ishimori kicks Okada off the ring apron. Bullet Club are double teaming Goto. Double Irish Whip. Okada with The Big Boot to Ishimori. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Okada dropkicks Takahashi. Okada uppercuts Ishimori. Okada sends Ishimori crashing to the outside. Gedo brutally attacks Okada with a metal wrench. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto goes for The GTR, but Ishimori counters with The BackStabber. Ishimori connects with The Bloody Cross. Takahashi plants Goto with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory. After the match, Takahashi drops Okada with Pimp Juice.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during today’s broadcast.

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. SHO For The NEVER OpenWeight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi applies a side headlock. Takagi runs into Sho. Shoulder Block Exchange. Sho shoves Takagi. Takagi kicks Sho in the gut. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sho finally drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Sho negates Noshigami. Sho with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takagi puts his leg on the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi regroups on the outside. Sho hits The PK. Sho kicks Takagi in the back. Sho goes for a German Suplex, but Takagi blocks it. Sho fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sho sweeps out the legs of Takagi. Sho dropkicks Takagi off the ring apron. Takagi drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Takagi dumps Sho out of the ring. Sho kicks Takagi in the gut. So with a forearm smash. Takagi repeatedly whips Sho into the steel barricade. Takagi rolls Sho back into the ring. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi toys around with Sho. Takagi kicks Sho in the back. Sho is pissed. Sho kicks Takagi in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Sho kicks Takagi in the back. Forearm Exchange.

Takagi drops Sho with a double hand chop. Takagi whips Sho across the ring. Takagi with a running knee lift into the midsection of Sho. Sho goes for The Spear, but Takagi counters with a Snap DDT. Sho avoids The Sliding Lariat. Sho Spears Takagi. Sho sends Takagi to the red corner. Sho with a corner clothesline. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho with a running clothesline. Sho with Two German Suplex’s. Sho maintains waist control. Takagi with two sharp elbow strikes. Sho kicks Takagi in the gut. Sho with a Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Sho applies a standing arm-bar. Sho with an arm-ringers. Sho blocks a lariat from Takagi. Takagi uppercuts Sho. Takagi scores the right jab. Takagi with a Western Lariat. Takagi with a Snap Saito Suplex for a two count. Takagi goes for Noshigami, but Sho blocks it. Takagi with the irish whip. Takagi blocks a boot from Sho. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Takagi with a Snap Saito Suplex.

Sho rises back on his feet. Sho with a Deadlift German Suplex. Takagi decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a right jab. Lariat Exchange. Sho SuperKicks Takagi. Second Forearm Exchange. Second Lariat Exchange. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takagi answers with a Western Lariat. Takagi with a Sliding Lariat. Takagi hits Noshigami for a two count. Sho hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Sho with a BackStabber. Sho with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Sho follows that with The PowerBreaker. Sho plays to the crowd. Sho drops Takagi with a Running Lariat for a one count. Sho with The Bridging Deadlift German Suplex for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Sho clotheslines the back of Takagi’s neck. Third Forearm Exchange. Sho shoves down the referee. Sho with a series of clubbing lariats. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes.

Takagi with a Double Knee GutBuster. Takagi connects with Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi tells Sho to get up. Takagi with an Inside Out Pumping Bomber for a one count. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Sho counters with a Sleeper Hold. Sho transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takagi goes for a One-Arm PowerBomb, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho drills Takagi with The PileDriver for a two count. Sho with a running knee strike across the left shoulder of Takagi. Takagi rolls Sho over for a two count. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takagi refuses to quit. Sho transitions into a Triangle Choke. Takagi with a Running Death Valley Driver. Sho rises back on his feet. Sho with a series of palm strikes. Takagi answers with a right jab. Takagi HeadButts Sho. Takagi denies The Mid Kick. Takagi with The Draping GTR. Takagi plants Sho with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory. After the match, El Desperado attacks Takagi on the stage.

Winner: Still NEVER OpenWeight Champion, Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi For The IWPG Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Suzuki Gun attacks The Golden Aces before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Sabre uppercuts Ibushi. Ibushi drops Sabre with a Mid-Kick. Tanahashi continues to stomp on Taichi’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Tanahashi kicks Sabre in the gut. Sabre receives the same double team treatment. Golden Aces with Stereo SlingShot Pescado’s. Tanahashi rolls Sabre back into the ring. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Sabre. Tanahashi with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Ibushi with a Standing Corkscrew Splash. Tanahashi follows that with a SomerSault Senton Splash. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Tanahashi applies a front face lock. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi kicks Sabre in the ribs. Taichi applies a sleeper hold. Sabre knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Sabre with a running boot into the midsection of Ibushi. Sabre uppercuts Ibushi. Double Irish Whip. Ibushi rolls under the corner clothesline from Taichi. Ibushi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi with forearm shivers.

Ibushi goes for a Mid-Kick, but Sabre counters with a Knee Bar. Sabe bends the right ankle of Ibushi. Sabre drags Ibushi to the corner. Sabre grapevines the legs of Ibushi. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi stands on the back of Ibushi’s neck. Taichi starts choking Ibushi with his boot. Red Shoes admonishes Taichi. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Ibushi in the back. Taichi rakes the eyes of Ibushi. Ibushi dropkicks Taichi. Ibushi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi with the irish whip. Taichi goes for a Big Boot, but Tanahashi counters with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi bodyslams Taichi. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Sabre kicks Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi blasts Sabre off the ring apron. Taichi starts choking Tanahashi with a piece of the microphone stand. Taichi tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Sabre stands on Tanahashi’s face. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Tanahashi’s neck. Sabre rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Sabre uppercuts Ibushi. Taichi continues to choke Tanahashi. Taichi tags in Sabre.

Suzuki Gun are double teaming Tanahashi. Sabre applies a straight jacket hold. Taichi stands on Tanahashi’s neck. Red Shoes gives Suzuki Gun a stern warning. Sabre applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Tanahashi’s neck. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi applies the cravate. Taichi puts his knee on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Taichi stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre applies the cravate. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Sabre with another neck crank for a two count. Sabre applies a Figure Four Headlock. Taichi kicks Ibushi off the apron. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Sabre uppercuts Tanahashi. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sabre goes for an OverHead Wrist Kick, but Tanahashi counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Ibushi ducks under a forearm from Taichi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi PowerSlams Sabre. Ibushi follows that with a Roll Through MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Sabre uppercuts Ibushi.

Ibushi goes for The Pele Kick, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre kicks out the legs of Ibushi. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi toys around with Ibushi. Ibushi violently kicks Taichi in the ribs. Ibushi tells Taichi to bring it. Mid-Kick Exchange. Spinning Back Kick Exchange. Taichi side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi avoids The Axe Bomber. Taichi with a Big Boot. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Taichi applies The Abdominal Stretch/Dragon Sleeper Combination. Sabre gets Tanahashi trapped in a guillotine choke. Sabre transitions into a triangle choke. Tanahashi responds with The Texas CloverLeaf. Tanahashi kicks Sabre out of the ring. Tanahashi applies The Dragon Sleeper. Two Golden Blades. Ibushi connects with The Last Ride for a two count.

Taichi negates The Kamigoye. Ibushi with a sharp knee strike. Sabre applies a sleeper hold. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Taichi PowerBombs Ibushi for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Ibushi denies The SuperKick. Ibushi goes for a Running PowerSlam, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi goes for a Back Body Driver, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Taichi avoids The SlingBlade. Taichi with a forearm smash. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre goes for The PK, but Tanahashi blocks it. Palm Strike Exchange. Tanahashi fights out of the gory stretch.

Tanahashi with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Ibushi kicks Taichi out of the ring. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Taichi SuperKicks Ibushi. Ibushi responds with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Sabre counters with The Zack Driver. All four men are down. Tanahashi drops Sabre with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Sabre gets his knees up in the air. Sabre with an inside cradle for a two count. Taichi nails Ibushi with the iron finger glove. Red Shoes is distracted by Sabre. Tanahash with an open palm strike. Tanahashi goes for a SlingBlade, but Taichi counters with a Back Drop Driver. Sabre delivers a series of dragon screw leg whips. Suzuki Gun talks smack to Tanahashi. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki Gun plants Tanahashi with their SuperKick/Zack Driver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. EVIL w/Bullet Club & Dick Togo In The IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Double Championship Match

Red Shoes ejects Bullet Club from the ringside area before the bell rings. EVIL is playing mind games with Naito. Naito with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Naito repeatedly whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Naito with a Running Knee Strike. Naito repeatedly slams EVIL’s head on a table. Naito tugs on EVIL’s hair. Naito rolls EVIL back into the ring. Naito stomps on EVIL’s back. Naito hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito applies a Sleeper Hold in the ropes. Naito abuses Red Shoes five count. Naito is putting the boots to EVIL. Naito applies the cravate. Naito hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito kicks EVIL in the face. EVIL clotheslines Naito over the top rope. Naito receives the barricade treatment. EVIL wraps the right leg of Naito around the barricade. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Naito. EVIL grabs the time keepers table. Naito negates Darkness Falls. EVIL kicks the back of Naito’s left knee. EVIL attacks Milano. EVIL continues to use the barricade as a weapon. EVIL removes a turnbuckle pad. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of nine.

EVIL stomps on the right knee of Naito. EVIL repeatedly whips Naito into the exposed steel. EVIL stomps on left hamstring of Naito. EVIL applies a leg lock. Naito reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL talks smack to Naito. Naito with a series of open hand chops. Naito with forearm shivers. EVIL kicks the right knee of Naito. EVIL goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. EVIL slaps Naito in the face. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Naito. Naito drops EVIL with The Running Knee. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito punches EVIL in the back. Naito whips EVIL across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito sends EVIL to the blue corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of EVIL. Combination Cabron. Naito with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies a HeadScissors Arm-Lock. EVIL puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito stomps on EVIL’s back. Naito applies a waist lock. EVIL with three sharp elbow strikes. EVIL pulls Naito down to the mat. EVIL toys around with Naito.

Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito softens up the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL kicks Naito in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. EVIL dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. EVIL repeatedly slams the right knee of Naito on the canvas. Stalemate on the ring apron. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a NeckBreaker on the apron. Naito goes for a PowerBomb, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL rakes the eyes of Naito. EVIL delivers The Knee Crusher through the table. EVIL wraps a chair around the left knee of Natio. Red Shoes stops EVIL in his tracks. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. EVIL is displaying his frustration. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Naito grabs the bottom rope which creates separation. EVIL continues to stomp on Naito’s knees. Naito negates Darkness Falls. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. EVIL with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count.

EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Naito blocks it. Naito slaps EVIL in the face. Naito with The Esperanza. Forearm Exchange. EVIL rakes the eyes of Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito with The Satellite DDT. EVIL denies Gloria. Naito with a Rolling Capo Kick. Naito hits Gloria for a two count. Naito drives EVIL face first into the exposed steel. Naito puts EVIL on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Naito connects with The Destino for a two count. Naito with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. EVIL throws Naito into Red Shoes. Jado walks down to the ring. Taiji Ishimori drops Naito with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Hiromu Takahashi SuperKicks Jado. Takahashi with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the red turnbuckle pad. Takahashi brings Jado and Ishimori to the backstage area. EVIL delivers a massive chair shot. EVIL with a back elbow smash. Naito responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito follows that with a FlapJack into the red turnbuckle pad. Naito with The Spinning Destino for a two count. Naito connects with The Valentia. EVIL tugs on Red Shoes collar for leverage. Dick Togo (dressed as Bushi) attacks Naito. Togo wraps a rope around Naito’s neck. EVIL with a vicious low blow. EVIL plants Naito with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Champion, EVIL via Pinfall

