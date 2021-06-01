New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their June 4th Road To Dominion event has been canceled due to Japan’s extended State Emergency from COVID-19. Full details, including an updated look at the promotion’s COVID policy at events, are below.

As a result of the extension to the State of Emergency in Tokyo, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel the Road to Dominion event previously scheduled for June 4 in Ota-Ku’s Prefectural Gymnasium.

We deeply apologise for any disappointment and inconvenience caused.

June 1 and 2’s events in Korakuen Hall will proceed as scheduled, June 6’s Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall event is now scheduled for Monday June 7.

All ticket holders will be eligible for a refund, with details to be made available soon.

All NJPW events are conducted under our event policy that ensures the highest possible level of safety for attendees. Check the policy here.