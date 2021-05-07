New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release earlier this morning announcing that the May 15th Wrestle Grand Slam event from Yokohama Stadium and the May 29th Wrestle Grand Slam event from the Tokyo Dome have both been postponed due to the State of Emergency put in place by the Japanese government in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. The two marquee shows have yet to be given replacement dates but the promotion assures fans that they will figure that out as soon as they can. Full details can be found below.

Thank you for your support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

On Friday May 7, the Japanese government announced an extension to the state of emergency currently in place in Tokyo and other prefectures. In light of this announcement, as well as current COVID-19 infection status, and in order to prevent any potential further spread of the virus, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to postpone the Wrestle Grand Slam events in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome previously scheduled for May 15 and 29 respectively.

NJPW deeply apologizes to all fans looking forward to these events for the inconvenience and disappointment caused.

New dates for both events are currently being finalized. More information will follow as soon as it becomes available.

All tickets for both events will be valid. Please retain your ticket. Any ticket holder who cannot attend at the rescheduled dates will be eligible for a refund.

At present, we ask for your understanding and patience until rescheduled dates are confirmed. Keep checking back on njpw1972.com for further information on Wrestle Grand Slam as well as other events on the NJPW schedule going forward.