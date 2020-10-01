NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 10/1/20

Ao-Re Nagaoka

Niigata, Japan

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kidd brings Tsuji down to the mat. Kidd applies an arm-bar. Kidd transitions into a hammerlock. Tsuji with a drop toe hold. Tsuji with the lateral press for a one count. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tsuji signals for the test of strength. Kidd with a wrist lock takedown. Kidd applies an arm-bar. Tsuji answers with the headscissors neck lock. Kidd grabs a side headlock. Tsuji backs Kidd into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Tsuji with a double leg takedown. Tsuji grapevines the legs of Kidd. Kidd applies a toe and ankle hold. Tsuji denies The SharpShooter.

Test Of Strength. Tsuji kicks Kidd in the gut. Tsuji with a single leg takedown. Tsuji applies a leg lock. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kidd with a chop/forearm combination. Kidd with a high elbow smash. Kidd stomps on Tsuji’s back. Kidd with a straight right hand. Kidd unloads two knife edge chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Kidd applies a rear chin lock. Tsuji puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd stomps on Tsuji’s back. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd with the irish whip. Tsuji side steps Kidd into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tsuji with Two BodySlams. Tsuji works on the left leg of Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Tsuji slams the left knee of Kidd on the canvas. Tsuji applies the single leg crab. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji stomps on Kidd’s chest. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kidd blocks it. Kidd uppercuts Tsuji. Kidd bodyslams Tsuji.

Kidd with a running forearm smash. Kidd repeatedly whips Tsuji into the turnbuckle pad. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji blocks it. Kidd drops Tsuji with a forearm smash for a two count. Kidd plays to the crowd. Tsuji negates The Double Arm Suplex. Tsuji PowerSlams Kidd. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Kidd denies The Boston Crab. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kidd responds with a Hip Toss. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Tsuji refuses to quit. Kidd goes for The Double Arm Suplex, but Tsuji counters with a Back Body Drop. Kidd rolls Tsuji over for a two count. Kidd kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Tsuji with a Back Body Drop. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Kidd rolls Tsuji over for a two count. Tsuji kicks Kidd in the gut. Tsuji goes for The BrainBuster, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd dropkicks Tsuji. Kidd whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji Spears Kidd. Forearm Exchange. Rollup Exchange as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (4) Juice Robinson vs. (6) Toru Yano in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Yano yells at Robinson before the bell rings. Yano wants Robinson to wear his t-shirt. Robinson obliges. Yano rolls Robinson over for a two count. Robinson is pissed. Yano dodges The Left Hand Of God. Yano blinds Robinson with hand sanitizer. Yano with a schoolboy rollup for a two count. Robinson regroups on the outside. Robinson kicks Yano in the gut. Robinson attacks Yano with a water bottle. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Robinson talks smack to Yano. Robinson drives Yano face first into the turnbuckle pad. Robinson repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Robinson slaps Yano in the face. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Robinson rolls Yano over for a two count.

Robinson is trying to catapult Yano into the exposed steel. Yano hits Robinson with the turnbuckle pad. Robinson calls Yano an asshole. Robinson destroys Yano’s shirt. Yano tells Robinson to bring it. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano ties Robinson’s legs together with tape. Robinson gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Yano laughs at Robinson. Yano runs around Robinson. Yano kicks Robinson in the gut. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Yano. Robinson with The Full Nelson Slam. Robinson gets rid of the tape. Juice Jabs. Yano avoids The Left Hand Of God. Yano rolls Robinson over for a two count. Yano uses the referee for leverage. Robinson denies the low blow. Robinson delivers the low blow. Yano negates Pulp Friction. Robinson connects with The SitOut Pin to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson via Pinfall

Third Match: (2) Hirooki Goto vs. (2) Zack Sabre Jr in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Goto applies a wrist lock. Sabre rolls back to a vertical base. Test Of Strength. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which force the break. The referee admonishes Sabre. Sabre stomps on Goto’s chest. Sabre with clubbing mid-kicks. Sabre shoves down the referee. Sabre is choking Goto with his boot. Sabre applies a front face lock. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Sabre. Goto unloads three knife edge chops.

Sabre kicks Goto in the face. Sabre applies a waist lock. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sabre applies The Octopus Hold. Sabre fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Goto. Sabre sweeps the legs of Goto. Sabre hits The PK. Goto responds with a Lariat. Goto connects with The Ushigoroshi. Goto drops Sabre with The Mid-Kick. Goto goes for The GTR, but Sabre counters with The European Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (2) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (2) Yoshi Hashi in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hashi grabs a side headlock. Tanahashi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Tanahashi applies a wrist lock. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plays air guitar. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Hashi blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Hashi drops Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Hashi stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Hashi slams the right knee of Tanahashi on the canvas. Hashi applies a leg lock. Hashi transitions into a Heel Hook. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Hashi stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi uppercuts Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi side steps the low dropkick from Tanahashi. Second Forearm Exchange. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Hashi. Tanahashi drops Hashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi bodyslams Hashi. Tanahashi follows that with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Tanahashi denies The Bunker Buster. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi SuperKicks Tanahashi. Hashi with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Hashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Tanahashi with a Bridging Straight Jacket Suplex for a two count. Hashi blasts Tanahashi with a knife edge chop. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Hashi gets his knees up in the air.

Second Forearm Exchange. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Palm Strike Exchange. Tanahashi shrugs off a running lariat. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Hashi dodges The SlingBlade. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Hashi with The BackStabber. Tanahashi negates Karma. Tanahashi drops Hashi with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi applies The Texas Clover. Hashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Tanahashi negates The Butterfly Lock. Tanahashi rolls Hashi over for a two count. Tanahashi with another Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Hashi counters with The Dragon Suplex. Hashi hits The Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi connects with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Hashi goes for Karma, but Tanahashi blocks it. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Tanahashi responds with The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plants Hashi with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (4) KENTA in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Kenta is playing mind games with EVIL. EVIL kicks Kenta in the gut. EVIL hammers down on the back of Kenta’s back. EVIL punches Kenta in the back. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Kenta drops EVIL with a Running Boot. EVIL regroups on the outside. Kenta drives EVIL back first into the steel barricade. Kenta whips EVIL into the barricade. Kenta repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Kenta drives EVIL face first into the steel ring post. Kenta begs Togo to hit him. Kenta is putting the boots to EVIL. Kenta rolls EIVL back into the ring. Kenta with the lateral press for a one count. Kenta repeatedly kicks EVIL in the back. Kenta mocks the Niigata Crowd. Kenta continues to stomp on EVIL’s chest. Kenta with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta follows that with a back heel kick. Kenta ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Kenta drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Togo pulls Kenta out of the ring.

EVIL attacks Kenta from behind. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Kenta into the barricade. EVIL wraps a chair around Kenta’s shoulder. EVIL sends Kenta shoulder first into the ring post. EVIL with a full arm dragon twist for a one count. EVIL applies a hammerlock. EVIL sends Kenta shoulder first into the exposed steel. Kenta gets back in the ring at the count of ten. EVIL bodyslams Kenta for a one count. EVIL applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kenta puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL toys around with Kenta. Kenta with forearm shivers. EVIL answers with an arm-ringer. Kenta with Two Running Boots. Kenta PowerSlams EVIL. Kenta delivers his combination offense. Kenta hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Kenta applies a waist lock. EVIL with three sharp elbow strikes. Kenta kicks EVIL in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest.

Kenta goes for The Green Killer, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL slams the left shoulder of Kenta on the top rope. EVIL drives Kenta shoulder first into the exposed steel. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL argues with Red Shoes. Kenta negates Darkness Falls. Kenta inadvertently knockdowns Red Shoes. Kenta kicks EVIL in the gut. Kenta with a Snap DDT. Kenta attacks EVIL and Togo with the IWGP US Heavyweight Title Briefcase. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kenta drills EVIL with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. EVIL negates The GTS. EVIL side steps Kenta into the exposed steel. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL with a Running Lariat for a two count. EVIL is displaying his frustration. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Kenta blocks it. Kenta unloads a series of palm strikes. Kenta throws Togo into the ring. Togo begs for mercy. Kenta goes for The GTS, but EVIL counters with the low blow. EVIL plants Kenta with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) Tetsuya Naito vs. (0) Sanada in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Naito with a single leg takedown. Naito applies a leg lock. Sanada transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Naito grabs a side headlock. Sanada answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Naito applies a wrist lock. Sanada transitions into a hammerlock. Sanada applies a side headlock. Naito backs Sanada into the ropes. Sanada turns Naito over. Red Shoes calls for the clean break. Naito kicks Sanada in the gut. Naito dumps Sanada out of the ring. Sanada trips Naito from the outside. Sanada showcases his athleticism. Naito regroups on the outside. Naito kicks Sanada in the gut. Naito hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Naito applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Naito with a flying single leg dropkick. Naito slams Sanada’s head on the ring apron. Naito repeatedly drives Sanada back first into the steel barricade. Naito whips Sanada into the barricade. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Naito repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Naito whips Sanada across the ring. Naito applies The Sleeper Hold. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sanada. Combination Cabron for a one count. Naito stands on Sanada’s face. Naito toys around with Sanada. Naito applies the cravate. Sanada with heavy bodyshots. Naito hammers down on Sanada’s neck. Sanada denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Naito kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Naito. Sanada with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Naito. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Naito back into the ring. Naito denies The TKO. Naito kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Naito. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Sanada’s head. Naito repeatedly drives Sanada back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Naito drops Sanada with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Naito rams his boot across Sanada’s face. Naito goes for Gloria, but Sanada blocks it. Naito punches Sanada in the back. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Sanada avoids The Flying Forearm Smash. Misfired Signature Moves. Sanada hits The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sanada goes for The Tiger Suplex, but Naito blocks it. Naito with an arm-drag takeover. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito follows that with The Satellite DDT. Naito puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle. Naito with clubbing blows to Sanada’s back. Sanada with a back door escape. Sanada dropkicks Naito. Sanada with an Avalanche NeckBreaker onto the knee. Sanada hits The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Naito with The SpineBuster. Naito side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle.

Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Sanada denies Gloria. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito goes for Gloria, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Skull End Exchange. Naito drops Sanada with The Esperanza. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Naito counters with The Destino. Naito goes for The Destino, but Sanada counters with The TKO. Forearm Exchange. Naito sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada applies The Swinging Skull End. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Naito ducks out of the way. Naito connects with The Destino for a two count. Naito goes for The Destino, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Naito goes for Valentia, but Sanada counters with a high knee strike. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito goes for Valentia, but Sanada counters with The Destino for a two count. Sanada plants Naito with Two Muto MoonSaults to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

