NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 10/11/20

Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Aichi, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji backs Kidd into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Forearm Exchange. Kidd runs into Tsuji. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd whips Tsuji across the ring. Kidd with a Hip Toss for a one count. Kidd with a high elbow smash. Kidd hammers down on the back of Tsuji’s neck. Kidd unloads three chops. Kidd hooks the outside leg for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Kidd applies a rear chin lock. Kidd transitions into a side headlock. Tsuji put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Kidd applies a side headlock. Kidd runs into Tsuji. Tsuji drops down on the canvas. Tsuji dropkicks Kidd. Tsuji bodyslams Kidd. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji follows that with The Big Splash for a two count.

Tsuji applies a Modified Paradise Lock. Tsuji rolls Kidd over for a two count. Tsuji unloads two chops. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Kidd decks Tsuji with a back elbow smash. Kidd with a Running European Uppercut. Kidd plays to the crowd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd is choking Tsuji with his boot. Tsuji goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Kidd blocks it. Kidd with heavy bodyshots. Kidd with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tsuji negates The Double Arm Suplex. Kidd with clubbing blows to Tsuji’s back. Tsuji PowerSlams Kidd for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Palm Strike Exchange. Kidd dropkicks Tsuji. Kidd connects with The Double Arm Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gabriel Kidd via Pinfall

Second Match: (6) Zack Sabre Jr vs. (2) Yoshi Hashi in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Sabre applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre applies a side headlock. Hashi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sabre backs Hashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Sabre rams his elbow across Hashi’s face. Hashi backs Sabre into the ropes. Sabre avoids the knife edge chop. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Hashi. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sabre transitions into the cravate. Hashi with an arm-drag takeover. Sabre runs into Hashi. Sabre uppercuts Hashi. Sabre grabs a side headlock. Hashi whips Sabre across the ring. Hashi drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Hashi. Sabre whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Hashi goes for The Bunker Buster, but Sabre blocks it. Sabre brings Hashi down to the mat. Sabre cranks on the left shoulder of Hashi. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Sabre wraps his legs around Hashi’s neck for added pressure. Hashi put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabre toys around with Hashi. Hashi drops Sabre with a knife edge chop. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre stomps on the midsection of Hashi. Sabre is tying Hashi up in a knot. Sabre talks smack to Hashi. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre kicks the left shoulder of Hashi. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Sabre transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Hashi put his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Sabre once again grabs the left wrist of Hahsi. Hashi with forearm shivers. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Hashi. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi with the irish whip. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sabre. Hashi has Sabre draped across the top rope. Hashi dropkicks the back of Sabre. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre blocks it. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre stomps on the left shoulder of Hashi.

Sabre repeatedly kicks Hashi in the face. Sabre uppercuts Hashi. Hashi with a forearm smash. Sabre kicks the left shoulder of Hashi. Sabre nails Hashi with The Pump Kick. Hashi side steps Sabre into the red turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi connects with The Running SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Cobra Twist Exchange. Hashi goes back to The Butterfly Lock. Sabre put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Sabre counters with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre with a drop toe hold. Sabre stomps on the left shoulder of Hashi. Sabre hits The PK for a two count. Hashi is pissed. Chop/Uppercut Exchange. Sabre with another OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre blocks a lariat from Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi clotheslines Sabre. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Sabre negates Karma. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi SuperKicks Sabre. Hashi goes for Karma, but Sabre counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Hashi rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre still has grasp of the left shoulder of Hashi. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Sabre makes Hashi tap out to The Clarky Cat.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr via Submission

Third Match: (4) KENTA vs. (6) Toru Yano in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Kenta is upset that Yano brought multiple rolls of tape to the ring. Yano removes the red turnbuckle pad. Kenta won’t put down his briefcase. That leads us to a big standoff in the center of the ring. The referee admonishes both Kenta and Yano. Kenta continues to abuse the referee’s five count. Kenta promises to put the briefcase down. Kenta is playing mind games with Yano. It looks like both guys would rather yell at each other than wrestle in this match. Both guys avoids the referee’s twenty count. Kenta continues to exit the ring. Kenta kicks Yano in the gut. Kenta with a straight right hand. Yano whips Kenta into the steel barricade. Yano grabs tape. Kenda kicks tape out of Yano’s hands. Yano ducks a clothesline from Kenta.

Yano blinds Kenta with hand sanitizer. Yano throws the red turnbuckle pad at Kenta. Kenta gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Yano stomps on Kenta’s chest. Kenta whips Yano into the exposed steel. Kenta drops Yano with The DDT. Kenta argues with the referee. Yano rolls Kenta over for a two count. Kenta grabs the hand sanitizer bottle. Yano kicks Kenta in the gut. Kenta side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Kenta blinds Yano with hand sanitizer. Kenta rolls Yano over for a two count. Kenta and Yano inadvertently knocks down the referee. Kenta with a straight right hand. Kenta brings Yano up the ramp way. Kenta decks Yano with a back elbow smash. Kenta tries to hit Yano with the briefcase. Tug Of War. Multiple rolls of tape explodes out of Yano’s shirt. Kenta hits Yano with the briefcase. Kenta ties Yano’s hands together to the stage. Yano was unable to make the referee’s twenty count.

Winner: KENTA via Count-Out

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (6) Sanada vs. (6) Juice Robinson in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sanada drop steps into a side headlock takeover. Robinson answers with the headscissors escape. Robinson drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Robinson goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada dodges The Leg Lariat. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Robinson. Sanada blocks a boot from Robinson. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Robinson denies The Paradise Lock. Robinson decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Robinson hits The SpineBuster. Sanada regroups on the outside. Robinson dumps Sanada chest first on the steel barricade. Robinson whips Sanada into the barricade. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Robinson with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Robinson with a Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson talks smack to Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Robinson drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown.

Sanada goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Robinson ducks out of the way. Robinson with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Robinson slams Sanada’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Robinson repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. The referee admonishes Robinson. Robinson is choking Sanada with his knee. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Robinson with the irish whip. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Sanada ducks out of the way. Robinson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Robinson with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Robinson to the floor. Sanada with The SlingShot Pescado. Sanada rolls Robinson back into the ring. Robinson denies The TKO. Robinson goes for The Juice Box, but Sanada counters with The Paradise Lock.

Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Robinson. Robinson with The Full Nelson Slam. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike. Robinson puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Robinson with The SuperPlex. Robinson follows that with The Jack Hammer for a two count. Robinson goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Sananda skins the cat. Robinson avoids The SpringBoard Dropkick. Sanada goes for a Hurricanrana, but Robinson counters with The PowerBomb for a two count. Juice Jabs. Sanada avoids The Left Hand Of God. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada negates Pulp Friction. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Robinson ducks out of the way. Skull End Exchange. Sanada dodges The Left Hand Of God. Sanada dropkicks Robinson. Sanada decks Robinson with a back elbow smash. Sanada applies Skull End. Robinson with an inside cradle for a two count. Sanada with The Swinging Skull End. Sanada connects with The Muto MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (6) Hirooki Goto in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Goto. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Goto reverses the hold. Tanahashi whips Goto across the ring. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Tanahashi rolls Goto over for a two count. Tanahashi with a KneeBreaker. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Goto. Tanahashi hyperextends the left leg of Goto. Tanahashi drops his elbow on the left knee of Goto. Tanahashi applies a leg lock. Tanahashi figure fours the legs of Goto. Goto repeatedly slaps Tanahashi in the chest. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Goto unloads three open hand chops. Tanahashi kicks the left knee of Goto. Tanahashi stomps on the left knee of Goto. Goto side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Goto hits The Saito Suplex.

Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Tanahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Goto. Tanahashi drops Goto with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi plays to the crowd. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Goto denies The Texas CloverLeaf. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Goto. Goto is lighting up Tanahashi’s chest. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Goto responds with The Ushigoroshi. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi avoids The Discus Lariat. Goto clotheslines Tanahashi.

Goto goes for The GTR, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Sleeper. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Goto denies The Straight Jacket Suplex. Goto HeadButts Tanahashi. Tanahashi drops Goto with The Shotei. Goto has Tanahashi perched on the top turnbuckle. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Goto HeadButts Tanahashi. Goto connects with an Avalanche Ushigoroshi for a two count. Goto blast Tanahashi with The Mid-Kick. Tanahashi negates The GTR. Goto with The Reverse GTR. Tanahashi goes for The Victory Roll, but Goto blocks it. Goto plants Tanahashi with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (10) Tetsuya Naito vs. (8) EVIL w/Dick Togo in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

EVIL kicks Naito in the gut. EVIL applies a side headlock. Naito whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Naito drops down on the canvas. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Tranquilo Pose. EVIL regroups on the outside. EVIL grabs a chair. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Naito with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito tugs on EVIL’s hair. Naito applies a rear chin lock. Naito repeatedly drives his knee into EVIL’s back. Naito applies The Pluma Blanca. EVIL put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito kicks EVIL in the chest. Naito hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Naito with forearm shivers. Red Shoes admonishes Naito. EVIL denies the irish whip. Naito with a forearm smash. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Togo pulls Naito out of the ring. Togo with two haymakers. Togo whips Naito into the steel barricade.

Naito goes for a Vertical Suplex, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL drop toe holds Naito onto a pile of chairs. EVIL wraps the chair around Naito’s neck. Home Run Shot. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. EVIL drops Naito with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. EVIL applies a rear chin lock. EVIL tugs on Naito’s hair. Naito with heavy bodyshots. EVIL punches Naito in the back. EVIL whips Naito into the exposed steel. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Naito blocks it. EVIL with a Double Hand Chop. EVIL goes for a Senton Splash, but Naito ducks out of the way. Naito with a straight right hand. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito punches EVIL in the back. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of EVIL’s head. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of EVIL. Combination Cabron. Naito with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Togo. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee for a two count. Naito repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s back.

Naito goes for The Swinging NeckBreaker, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL blocks a boot from Naito. EVIL throws the right leg of Naito into Red Shoes hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. EVIL clotheslines the back of Naito’s neck. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp. Naito denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Naito kicks EVIL in the chest. Naito with a side headlock takeover. Naito applies The Pluma Blanca. Naito gets distracted by Togo. EVIL inadvertently knocks Togo off the ring apron. Naito hits The SpineBuster for a two count.Naito goes back to The Pluma Blanca. Naito goes for Gloria, but EVIL blocks it. Naito punches EVIL in the back. Naito repeatedly kicks EVIL in the face. Naito slaps EVIL in the face. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito goes for The Satellite DDT, but EVIL counters with The Fisherman’s Buster. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL puts Naito on the top turnbuckle. Naito with heavy bodyshots. EVIL rakes the eyes of Naito. EVIL with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Naito grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito blocks a lariat of EVIL. Naito decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Rolling Capo Kick. Naito hits Gloria for a two count.

Naito backs EVIL into Red Shoes. Naito denies the low blow. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL pulls Naito down to the mat. EVIL with The Senton Splash. EVIL kicks Naito in the face. EVIL sends Naito chest first into the exposed steel. EVIL with The Half and Half Suplex. EVIL with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Naito counters with The Destino. EVIL negates The Valentia. Naito negates Everything Is EVIL. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Naito blocks it. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito drops Togo with a back elbow smash. EVIL delivers the low blow. Togo wraps a rope around Naito’s neck. Naito sweeps Togo off the apron. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito drops EVIL with a Flying Forearm Smash. Naito goes for The Valentia, but EVIL lands back on his feet. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Natio counters with The Destino. EVIL negates The Destino. EVIL plants Naito with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

