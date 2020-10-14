NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 10/14/20

Yokohama Budokan

Kanagawa, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tsuji drop steps into a side headlock. Uemura brings Tsuji down to the mat. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Side Wrist Lock Exchage. Tsuji applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Uemura applies another wrist lock. Uemura with an arm-bar takedown. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Uemura with a Hip Toss. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Tsuji rolls Uemura over for a two count.

Uemura applies The Key Lock. Tsuji PowerBombs Uemura. Tsuji bodyslams Uemura. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji follows that with The Big Splash for a two count. Uemura denies The Boston Crab. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Uemura. Uemura applies an arm-bar takedown. Uemura applies The Key Lock. Tsuji responds with The Boston Crab. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji slaps Uemura in the face. Uemura with a Running European Uppercut. Tsuji Spears Uemura. Tsuji connects with The Giant Swing. Tsuji makes Uemura tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yota Tsuji via Submission

Second Match: (6) KENTA vs. (2) Yoshi Hashi in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kenta backs Hashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kenta obliges. Strong lock. Kenta tugs on Hashi’s hair. Hashi turns Kenta over. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi repeatedly slaps Kenta in the face. Hashi whips Kenta across the ring. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Kenta regroups on the outside. Kenta is playing mind games with Hashi. Kenta plays around with Hashi’s staff. Kenta repeatedly sends Hashi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kenta whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Kenta rolls Hashi back into the ring. Kenta repeatedly kicks Hashi in the back. Kenta applies the double wrist lock. Hashi put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Kenta talks smack to Hashi. Hashi with two forearm smashes. Kenta answers with The Arm-Ringer. Kenta kicks Hashi in the back. Kenta applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Hashi put his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Kenta toys around with Hashi. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Kenta with Two Arm-Ringers. Kenta kicks the left shoulder of Hashi. Kenta applies an arm-bar. Hashi with heavy bodyshots. Hashi applies The Sleeper Hold. Kenta with another Arm-Ringer. Hashi responds with a Vertical Suplex. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi with the irish whip. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kenta. Hashi lays Kenta draped across the top rope. Hashi with a Running Dropkick. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Kenta counters with a Back Body Drop. Hashi kicks Kenta in the face. Kenta PowerSlams Hashi. Kenta kicks Hashi in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top rope. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta follows that with clubbing mid-kicks.

Forearm Exchange. Kenta with an Arm-Ringer. Hashi answers with a knife edge chop. Kenta side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Kenta with The Helluva Kick. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta follows that with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Hashi applies a waist lock. Kenta with three sharp elbow strikes. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi SuperKicks Kenta. Hashi with The Running SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi hits The BackStabber. Hashi goes for The Running Meteora, but Kenta ducks out of the way. Hashi denies Game Over. Kenta repeatedly kicks Hash in the chest. Second Forearm Exchange. Shoulder Kick Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Kenta with an Open Palm Strike. Kenta with Two Spinning Back Fists. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Hashi counters with The DDT. Kenta blocks a lariat from Hashi. Hashi dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Hashi slaps Kenta in the face. Hashi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi connects with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Hashi SuperKicks Kenta. Kenta negates Karma. Kenta makes Hashi tap out to Game Over.

Winner: KENTA via Submission

Third Match: (8) Zack Sabre Jr vs. (6) Juice Robinson in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Robinson brings Sabre down to the mat. Robinson applies an arm-bar. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Robinson with a wrist lock takedown. Following a snap mare takeover, Robinson maintains wrist control. Sabre finally breaks the grip. Sabre uppercuts Robinson. Robinson signals for the test of strength. Sabre uppercuts Robinson. Robinson blocks a boot from Sabre. Robinson with a side headlock takeover. Sabre answers with the headscissors escape. Sabre applies a side headlock. Robinson whips Sabre across the ring. Robinson drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Sabre drops down on the canvas. Sabre goes for a Leapfrog, but Robinson counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Robinson with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Robinson goes for a Senton Splash, but Sabre counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Robinson put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre stands on the back of Robinson’s neck. The referee admonishes Sabre.

Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre stomps on the left shoulder of Robinson. Sabre applies an arm-bar. Sabre cranks on the left shoulder of Robinson. Robinson regroups on the outside. Robinson gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Sabre grabs a side wrist lock. Robinson scores a right jab. Sabre with a drop toe hold. Sabre repeatedly stomps on the left hand of Robinson. Sabre talks smack to Robinson. Sabre with a full arm dragon twist. Sabre goes for an OverHead Wrist Kick, but Robinson counters with The Senton Splash. Robinson bodyslams Sabre. Robinson plays to the crowd. Juice Jabs. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Robinson hits The SpineBuster. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson blocks a boot from Sabre. Robinson with a blistering chop. Robinson puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Robinson continues to chop Sabre.

Robinson goes for The SuperPlex, but Sabre counters with The Kimura Lock. Robinson with Two HeadButts. Sabre uppercuts Robinson. Sabre with a Flying Guillotine Choke. Sabre transitions into The Cobra Twist. Sabre applies The Kimura Lock. Robinson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre kicks Robinson in the face. Sabre stands on the left shoulder of Robinson. Sabre kicks Robinson in the chest. Sabre with a series of uppercuts. Sabre with a Running Boot. Robinson is pissed. Robinson goes for The Juice Box, but Sabre counters with Two PK’s. Sabre drops Robinson with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sabre transitions into The Triangle Choke. Robinson PowerBombs Sabre for a two count. Robinson with a Running Cannonball Strike. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Sabre counters with The Octopus Stretch. Robinson hits The Juice Box for a two count. Sabre kicks the left shoulder of Robinson. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Robinson delivers The Right Hand Of God. Sabre negates Pulp Friction. Rollup Exchange. Sabre connects with The European Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr. via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (10) Tetsuya Naito vs. (6) Toru Yano in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Yano starts venting before the bell rings. Naito is taking forever to take his suit off. Naito is playing mind games with Yano. Yano side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Naito rolls Yano over for a two count. Yano regroups on the outside. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Naito repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Naito stands on Yano’s face. Naito kicks Yano in the back. Naito applies the cravate. Naito backs Yano into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Naito hammers down on the back of Yano’s neck. Naito whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano sends Naito tumbling to the floor. Yano mocks Naito. Naito disappears for a moment. Naito is trying to remove a turnbuckle pad.

Yano with a running axe handle strike. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano repeatedly hits Naito with a turnbuckle pad. The referee admonishes Yano. Naito with two haymakers. Naito drives Yano back first into the steel barricade. Yano whips Naito into the barricade. Yano shoves down Yota Tsuji. Yano ties Naito and Tsuji’s arms together with tape. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Yano is putting the boots to Naito and Tsuji. Naito and Tsuji with a double elbow knockdown. Naito is finally set free from the tape. Naito wants Tsuji to give him a fist bump. Naito kicks Tsuji in the gut. Naito bodyslams Tsuji on top of Yano. Naito tries to bodyslam the referee. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano with a chop block. Yano goes for the schoolboy rollup, but Naito gets back on his feet. Naito with a Pop Up Low Blow. Naito connects with The Jackknife Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (8) Hirooki Goto vs. (10) EVIL w/Dick Togo in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. EVIL applies a side headlock. Goto reverses the hold. EVIL whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into EVIL. Goto ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Goto drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. Goto stomps on EVIL’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto kicks EVIL in the back. Goto is putting the boots to EVIL. Goto hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Goto with a forearm smash. EVIL denies the irish whip. Goto kicks EVIL in the gut. Goto with a forearm smash. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Dick Togo pulls Goto out of the ring. Goto threatens to punch Togo. EVIL attacks Goto from behind. EVIL whips Goto into the steel barricade. EVIL wraps the right shoulder of Goto around the barricade. EVIL kicks the barricade. Togo bickers with Red Shoes. EVIL wraps a chair around Goto’s neck. Home Run Shot. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL hammers down on the right shoulder of Goto. Goto unloads a flurry of chops. EVIL repeatedly whips Goto into the exposed steel. EVIL bodyslams Goto for a two count. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL argues with Red Shoes.

EVIL goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto blocks it. Goto with heavy bodyshots. Goto with forearm shivers. EVIL hammers down on the right shoulder of Goto. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Goto side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Goto with The Saito Suplex. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL blocks a boot from Goto. EVL throws the left leg of Goto into Red Shoes hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto applies a waist lock. EVIL with three sharp elbow strikes. Goto and EVIL are running the ropes. Goto drops EVIL with The Ushigoroshi.

Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto is distracted by Togo. EVIL rakes the eye of Goto. EVIL throws Goto off the top turnbuckle. EVIL with a Running Lariat for a two count. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Goto denies Everything Is EVIL. Goto with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Forearm Exchange. Goto clotheslines EVIL over the top rope. Goto with a SlingShot Pescado. Goto is fired up. Goto rolls EVIL back into the ring. Goto lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL kicks Goto in the face. Lariat Exchange. Togo wraps a choker around Goto’s neck. Goto wipes out Togo with The Ushigoroshi. Goto shrugs off a running lariat. Goto HeadButts EVIL. Goto blasts EVIL with The Mid-Kick. EVIL negates The GTR. Goto connects with The Reverse GTR for a two count. Goto goes for The GTR, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL shoves Goto towards Red Shoes. EVIL dodges The Discus Lariat. EVIL plants Goto with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (8) Sanada in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada backs Tanahashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Sanada pats Tanahashi on the chest. Strong lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sanada with a fireman’s carry takeover. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Sanada applies an arm-bar. Tanahashi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi with a waist lock go-behind. Sanada kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Sanada hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Sanada applies the headscissors neck lock. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Sanada. Tanahashi applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sanada falls on top of Tanahashi for a one count. Double Boot Standoff. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada goes for The Paradise Lock, but Tanahashi counters with an inside cradle for a one count. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Sanada.

Tanahashi works on the left leg of Sanada. Tanahashi drops his elbow on the left knee of Sanada. Tanahashi applies a leg lock. Tanahashi figure fours the legs of Sanada. Tanahashi bridges his back to apply more pressure. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sanada with forearm shivers. Tanahashi kicks the left knee of Sanada. Tanahashi applies a wrist lock. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Sanada blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Sanada drops Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Forearm Exchange. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Sanada with a Double Leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Tanahashi to the floor. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Sanada with the irish whip. Tanahashi kicks Sanada in the face. Tanahashi goes for a sunset flip, but Sanada counters with The Paradise Lock. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock on the bottom rope. Sanada with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Tanahashi denies The TKO. Tanahashi sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi follows that with The High Fly Flow to the outside. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips on the middle rope. Tanahashi dropkicks the right knee of Sanada. Tanahashi applies The Texas CloverLeaf. Sanada reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi is putting the boots to Sanada. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Tanahashi counters with Two Twist and Shouts. Sanada with The Draping Magic Killer. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Tanahashi denies Skull End. Sanada dropkicks Tanahashi. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada delivers The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick.

Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSaults, but Tanahashi ducks out of the way. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with a Bridging Straight Jacket Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Sanada gets his knees up in the air. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Sanada deck Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Sanada applies Skull End. Tanahashi refuses to quit. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Tanahashi gets his knees up in the air. Tanahashi with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Sanada negates The Texas CloverLeaf. Sanada goes for a Hurricanrana, but Tanahashi counters with The Texas CloverLeaf. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sanada avoids The SlingBlade. Tanahashi with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Skull End Exchange. Tanahashi PowerSlams Sanada. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Sanada counters with The TKO for a two count. Sanada plants Tanahashi with Two Muto MoonSaults to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

