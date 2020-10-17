NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 10/17/20

Sumo Hall

Ryogkoku, Japan

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yuya Uemura

Collar and Elbow Tie up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Test Of Strength. Uemura has the leverage advantage. Uemura with a wrist lock takedown. Uemura dragon screws the left wrist of Kidd. Uemura drops his weight on the left shoulder of Kidd. Uemura grabs a side wrist lock. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Uemura with a Hip Toss. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kidd put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura continues to work on the left wrist of Kidd. Kidd with a Wrist Lock Suplex. Kidd hyperextends the left leg of Uemura.

Kidd applies a toe and ankle hold. Kidd figure fours the legs of Uemura. Kidd applies a double wrist lock. Uemura transitions into a single leg crab. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd plays to the crowd. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Uemura counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Kidd rolls Uemura over for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Kidd uppercuts Uemura. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd slaps Uemura in the face. Uemura applies a waist lock. Kidd with two sharp elbow strikes. Uemura drops Kidd with a forearm smash. Uemura kicks Kidd in the gut. Kidd dropkicks Uemura. Kidd connects with The Double Arm Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gabriel Kidd via Pinfall

Second Match: (2) Yoshi Hashi vs. (6) Toru Yano in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Hashi wants Yano to get rid of the tape. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yano backs Hashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Yano obliges. Strong lockup. Yano applies a side headlock. Yano drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi talks smack to Yano. Yano is trying to remove a turnbuckle pad. Hashi punches Yano in the back. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Hashi picks up the turnbuckle pad. The referee admonishes Hashi. Yano shoves Hashi into the referee. Hashi blasts Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with two chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Yano. Hashi drops Yano with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Yano rakes the eyes of Hashi. Hashi pulls Yano out of the ring. Yano whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Hashi kicks Yano in the gut. Hashi blinds Yano with the hand sanitizer spray. Hashi sends Yano back first into the barricade. Hashi mocks Yano. Hashi tapes the left shoulder of Yano to the barricade and the staff. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Yano finally removes the tape. Hashi kicks Yano in the gut. Hashi whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Yano. Yano rakes the eyes of Hashi. Hashi avoids the exposed steel. Yano rolls Hashi over for a two count. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Yano. Yano with another rollup for a two count. Hashi applies a waist lock. Hashi dodges the low blow. Yano tugs on Hashi’s hair. Yano shoves down the referee. Yano sends Hashi chest first into the exposed steel. Hashi denies the low blow. Hashi connects with the schoolboy rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Third Match: (8) Hirooki Goto vs. (6) Juice Robinson in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Robinson runs into Goto. Forearm Exchange. Robinson kicks Goto in the gut. Robinson applies a side headlock. Goto reverses the hold. Robinson whips Goto across the ring. Goto with a shoulder block. Robinson drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto drops down on the canvas. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto with a shoulder tackle of his own. Goto kicks Robinson in the gut. Goto with a forearm smash. Goto sends Robinson to the corner. Robinson kicks Goto in the face. Robinson launches Goto over the top rope. Robinson blocks a punch from Goto. Robinson with an arm-ringer on the top rope. Goto regroups on the outside. Robinson with a SlingShot Pescado. Robinson plays to the crowd. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Robinson drives Goto shoulder first into the steel ring post. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Robinson applies a hammerlock. Robinson repeatedly sends Goto shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Robinson applies an arm-bar. Goto with two open hand chops. Robinson maintains wrist control. Robinson with clubbing short-arm shoulder blocks. Goto fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Goto side steps Robinson into the turnbuckle pad. Goto hits The Saito Suplex. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Robinson denies The Ushigoroshi. Robinson brings Goto down to the mat. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson delivers The Running Cannonball Strike. Robinson puts Goto on the top turnbuckle.

Robinson with a knife edge chop. Goto with forearm shivers. Robinson answers with Two HeadButts. Robinson with The SuperPlex. Robinson goes for The JackHammer, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Lariat Exchange. Robinson avoids The Misdirection Lariat. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto goes for The GTR, but Robinson counters with a snap mare takeover. Goto negates Pulp Friction. Robinson blocks The Mid-Kick. Robinson delivers The Right Hand Of God. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold. Goto rolls Robinson over for a two count. Goto stomps on Robinson’s back. Short-Arm Reversal by Robinson. Goto avoids The Left Hand Of God. Goto with another rollup for a two count. Misfired Lariats. Robinson with Two Left Hands Of God. Robinson connects with Pulp Friction to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (6) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (10) Zack Sabre Jr in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Sabre rolls Tanahashi over for a two count. Sabre grapples around Tanahashi. Sabre with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sabre is obviously trying to get a quick pin. Tanahashi regroups in the corner. Test Of Strength. Tanahashi applies a wrist lock. Tanahashi transitions into a side headlock. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Tanahashi grabs a side headlock. Sabre answers with a headscissors escape. Sabre cranks on Tanahashi’s neck. Sabre applies a headscissors neck lock. Side Headlock Takeover/HeadScissors Neck Lock Exchange. Tanahashi figure fours the legs of Sabre. Sabre applies the cravate. Cobra Twist Exchange. Tanahashi rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Tanahashi repeatedly kicks Sabre in the face.

Tanahashi applies The Texas CloverLeaf. Sabre responds with The Triangle Choke. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre uppercuts Tanahashi. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Tanahashi reverses the hold. Standing Switch Exchange. Tanahashi goes for a Dragon Screw Leg Whip, but Sabre counters with The European Clutch for a two count. Tanahashi with The Bridging Japanese Clutch for a two count. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Sabre goes for an OverHead Wrist Kick, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabre with an inside cradle for a two count. Sabre denies the backslide cover. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Tanahashi drops Sabre with Twist and Shout. Sabre connects with The European Clutch for a two count. Sabre side steps The ShotGun Dropkick. Tanahashi denies The PK. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Sabre goes for The Cross-Arm-Breaker, Tanahashi rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (12) Tetsuya Naito vs. (8) KENTA in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Kenta is playing mind games with Naito. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kenta with an inside cradle for a two count. Naito regroups on the outside. Naito slowly walks back into the ring. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kenta applies a hammerlock. Naito transitions into a wrist lock. Naito with a single leg takedown. Naito applies a leg lock. Kenta switches positions. Kenta with the lateral press for a one count. Kenta talks smack to Naito. Test Of Strength. Naito drop steps into a side headlock. Kenta whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Kenta in the face. Naito decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito tells Kenta to bring it.

Naito repeatedly stomps on Kenta’s back. Naito applies the cravate on the top rope. Naito hammers down on the back of Kenta’s neck. Naito whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta runs away from Naito. Kenta grabs the red briefcase. Naito kicks Kenta off the ring apron. Naito shoves down Red Shoes. Kenta blasts Naito with the briefcase. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta sends Naito face first into the steel ring post. Kenta whips Naito into the steel barricade. Kenta mocks the Ryogkoku crowd. Kenta rolls Naito back into the ring. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta repeatedly kicks Naito in the back. Kenta stomps on Naito’s back. Kenta whips Naito across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kenta applies The Figure Four Headlock. Naito put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta drops Naito with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Kenta goes back to the rear chin lock. Naito with heavy bodyshots. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Naito denies The Running Boot. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito rocks Kenta with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Kenta in the gut. Naito punches Kenta in the back. Naito whips Kenta across the ring. Naito with an elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Kenta’s head. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Kenta. Combination Cabron for a two count. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Pluma Blanca. Kenta put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta denies Gloria. Naito punches Kenta in the back. Kenta repeatedly kicks Naito in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top rope. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta unloads a flurry of kicks. Kenta hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Kenta toys around with Naito. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Naito. Kenta with The Spike DDT for a two count. Kenta with a Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Naito negates The GTS. Naito goes for The Satellite DDT, but Kenta counters with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Kenta with combination palm strikes. Naito dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Kenta with a knee lift. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Naito counters with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Naito ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito puts Kenta on the top turnbuckle. Naito with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Naito hits Gloria for a two count. Kenta with clubbing elbow smashes. Kenta drills Naito with The Green Killer for a two count. Kenta connects with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Naito negates The GTS. Kenta with a series of palm strikes. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Naito counters with The Destino for a two count. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Kenta with Two Spinning Back Fists. Naito responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito hits The Valentia. Naito goes for The Destino, but Kenta counters with an inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (12) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (10) Sanada in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

EVIL is playing mind games with Sanada. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Sanada blocks it. EVIL denies Skull End. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Sanada dumps EVIL out of the ring. Sanada showcases his athleticism. EVIL regroups on the outside. Red Shoes admonishes EVIL. Sanada with a single leg takedown. EVIL denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a knee lift. Sanada punches EVIL in the back. Togo trips Sanada from the outside. EVIL clotheslines Sanada over the top rope. EVIL whips Sanada into the steel barricade. EVIL pulls out multiple chairs from under the ring. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex onto the pile of chairs. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL bodyslams Sanada. Red Shoes ignores EVIL’s dirty tactics.

EVIL stomps on the midsection of Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Sanada goes for a dropkick, but EVIL holds onto the ropes. EVIL dumps Sanada out of the ring. Togo repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Togo drives Sanada chest first into the barricade. Togo rolls Sanada back into the ring. EVIL applies the single crab. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL is choking Sanada with his boot. EVIL goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. EVIL with a knee lift. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks EVIL to the floor. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada is distracted by Togo. Sanada rolls Togo back into the ring.

Togo begs for mercy. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada tells EVIL to bring it. Sanada kicks EVIL in the gut. Sanada gets EVIL trapped in The Paradise Lock. Double Low Dropkick for a two count. EVIL denies The TKO. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sanada. EVIL blocks a boot from Sanada. EVIL throws the right leg of Sanada into Red Shoes hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada applies a waist lock. EVIL with three sharp elbow strikes. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada drops EVIL with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sanada with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Sanada with The Swinging Skull End. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but EVIL ducks out of the way. EVIL side steps Sanada into the exposed steel. EVIL whips Sanada into the exposed steel. EVIL with a Pendulum BackBreaker. EVIL puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with an Avalanche BrainBuster. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Sanada with clubbing elbow smashes. Sanada goes for Everything Is EVIL, but EVIL blocks it. Sanada drops EVIL with The TKO. EVIL kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Sanada applies Skull End. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Sanada counters with Skull End. EVIL refuses to quit. Sanada connects with Two Muto MoonSaults for a two count. Togo pulls Red Shoes out of the ring. Togo drives a chair into the midsection of Sanada. Togo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Magic Killer. Hiromu Takahashi SuperKicks Togo. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL and Togo drills Takahashi with The Magic Killer. EVIL dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Togo rolls Red Shoes back into the ring. Sanada with an inside cradle for a two count. EVIL clotheslines Sanada. EVIL drops Sanada with a Running Lariat. Sanada negates Everything Is EVIL. Sanada applies Skull End. EVIL tugs on Red Shoes shirt. Togo wraps the choke around Sanada’s neck. Takahashi SuperKicks Togo. EVIL inadvertently knocks Togo off the apron. Sanada plants EVIL with The Bridging Jackknife Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

– Congratulations to Sanada who’s the winner of the 2020 B Block. It will be Kota Ibushi vs. Sanada In The Finals Of The G1 Climax Tournament.

