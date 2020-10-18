NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 10/18/20

Sumo Hall

Ryogkoku, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Ishii and Taichi will start things off. Taichi with a Running Boot. Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii blocks a boot from Taichi. Ishii hammers down on the left knee of Taichi. Taichi hammers down on the right knee of Ishii. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Ishii drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Goto and Desperado are tagged in. Desperado kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with forearm shivers. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Desperado applies a wrist lock. Goto with boots to the midsection of Desperado. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Douki kicks Goto in the back. Desperado with an Arm-Breaker. Douki clears the ring. All hell starts breaking loose in Sumo Hall. Sabre is choking Hashi with his boot. Taichi wraps the right leg of Ishii around the steel barricade. Desperado rakes the eyes of Goto. Desperado stomps on Goto’s chest. Goto unloads three knife edge chops. Desperado continues to rake Goto’s eyes. Desperado tags in Douki.

Douki with an axe handle strike. Douki applies an illegal choke hold. Douki stomps on Goto’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Hashi repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Hashi with a forearm smash to Desperado. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Desperado Spears Hashi. Taichi applies a nerve hold. Taichi kicks the right knee of Ishii. Taichi kicks Ishii out of the ring. Sabre works on the right shoulder of Goto. Goto with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Goto with a forearm smash. Sabre repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Goto. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sabre applies The Octopus Hold. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Goto drops Sabre with The Discus Lariat. Goto tags in Yano. Sabre uppercuts Yano. Yano starts unhooking a turnbuckle pad. Sabre attacks Yano from behind. Sabre is putting the boots to Yano. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Sabre applies a rear chin lock. Sabre repositions the turnbuckle pad. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Yano grabs the top rope which forces the break. Sabre whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Yano tags in Hashi.

Sabre with a Running Boot. Hashi kicks Sabre in the gut. Hashi with the irish whip. Hashi with two chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sabre. Hashi goes for The Bunker Buster, but Sabre blocks it. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre tags in Douki. Douki with a corner clothesline. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Hashi applies a waist lock. Douki decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Douki delivers his combination offense. Desperado knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Douki with a Running Lariat. Double Irish Whip. Hashi side steps Douki into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana to Desperado. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi SuperKicks Douki. Double Irish Whip. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Goto kicks Douki in the gut. Chaos hits their Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Yano dumps Sabre out of the ring. Douki uppercuts Hashi. Hashi responds with a Lariat. Douki negates Karma. Desperado clocks Hashi with a big haymaker. Suzuki Gun connects with The Assisted Black Mephisto. Douki goes on to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Douki via Pinfall

Second Match: Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Takagi attacks Suzuki before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Takagi HeadButts Suzuki. Takagi dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Takagi sends Suzuki chest first into the steel barricade. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi HeadButts Suzuki. Takagi stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahahsi sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Kanemaru fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kanemaru whips Takahashi across the ring. Suzuki kicks Takahashi in the back. Kanemaru knocks Takagi off the ring apron. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki whips Takagi into the barricade. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Kanemaru dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Kanemaru sends Takahashi face first into the steel ring post. Suzuki with a straight right hand. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Kanemaru has Takahashi draped across the apron. Kanemaru with a Running Dropkick. Takagi shoves Suzuki. Kanemaru with a Sliding Dropkick. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Suzuki talks smack to Takagi. Suzuki with a Mid-Kick. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen.

Kanemaru applies a front face lock. Suzuki tags himself in. Suzuki kicks the left hamstring of Takahashi. Suzuki stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki applies The Boston Crab. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Suzuki drops Takagi with The Big Boot. Suzuki goes back to The Boston Crab. Kanemaru tags himself in. Kanemaru stands on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Kanemaru stomps on Takahashi’s back. Takahashi with two open hand chops. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Kanemaru with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kanemaru blasts Takagi off the apron. Kanemaru slams Takahashi’s head on the right boot of Suzuki. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki toys around with Takahashi. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Chop Exchange. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki goes for The PK, but Takahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takahashi tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Suzuki. Takagi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Suzuki. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the face. Third Forearm Exchange. Takagi decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Takagi answers with a short pumping bomber. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki avoids The Sliding Lariat. Suzuki with a Front Boot. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi negates The Gotch Style PileDriver. Takagi hits The Death Valley Driver. Suzuki responds with The PK. Takahashi and Kanemaru are tagged in.

Takahashi with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Kanemaru’s face. Kanemaru side steps The Running Dropkick. Kanemaru rams his boot across Takahashi’s face. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl DDT, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Suzuki follows that with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Sliding Dropkick/PK Combination for a two count. Kanemaru connects with Deep Impact for a two count. Suzuki another Sleeper Hold. Takagi with a stiff lariat. Suzuki dodges The Pumping Bomber. Suzuki and Takagi are brawling on the outside. Kanemaru bodyslams Takahashi. Kanemaru goes for The MoonSault, but Takahashi ducks out of the way. Kanemaru kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi with a Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takahashi with a running elbow smash. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Sliding Forearm Smash/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Takahashi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru shoves the referee towards Takahashi. Kanemaru with a Front Boot. Takahashi avoids The Suntory Surprise. Takahashi SuperKicks Kanemaru. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi plants Kanemaru with The Time Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Jeff Cobb, and Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Jay White, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and Gedo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

White is playing mind games with Robinson. Wato and Ishimori will start things off. Wato ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Wato leapfrogs over Ishimori. Ishimori applies a waist lock. Wato with three sharp elbow strikes. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Ishimori. Ishimori sends Wato across the ring. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Ishimori side steps Wato into the turnbuckle pad. Wato launches Ishimori over the top rope. Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Ishimori with a SpingBoard Seated Senton. Ishimori taunts Robinson. Ishimori kicks Wato in the face. Wato slaps Ishimori in the face. Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Ishimori with a Front Boot. Ishimori slams Wato’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo dumps Ishimori out of the ring. White whips Wato into the steel barricade. White talks smack to Tenzan. White sends Wato back first into the barricade. White rolls Wato back into the ring. Gedo with the lateral press for a two count. Gedo tags in Kenta.

Gedo kicks Wato in the face. Kenta with two haymakers. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Kenta whips Wato into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta kicks Wato in the gut. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Wato from the ring apron. Kenta with a shoulder block. Kenta stomps on Wato’s chest. Kenta tags in White. White is choking Wato with his boot. White applies a top wrist lock. White with two gut punches. White repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Ishimori is choking Wato with his boot. White whips Wato across the ring. White scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. White stomps on Wato’s chest. White bodyslams Wato. White unloads Three Mongolian Chops. White mocks Tenzan. Wato dropkicks White. Tenzan nails White with The Mongolian Chop. Wato with a single leg dropkick. Wato tags in Cobb. Cobb drops White with a shoulder tackle. Cobb clears the ring. Cobb whips White across the ring. White holds onto the ropes. White kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb leapfrogs over White. Cobb dropkicks White. Cobb with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Cobb with the irish whip. Cobb follows that with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb blocks a boot from Ishimori. Cobb with a Fallaway Slam. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but White lands back on his feet. White ducks a clothesline from Cobb. White drops Cobb with The DDT. Tanahashi and Kenta are tagged in.

Kenta with Three Big Boots. Tanahashi answers with a palm strike. Tanahashi denies The Spinning Back Fist. Tanahashi with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi negates The GTS. Kenta with a Spinning Back Fist. Kenta goes for The PK, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Robinson and Wato clears the ring. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Kenta grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Kenta PowerSlams Tanahashi. Kenta tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Tanahashi with a JawBreaker. Gedo goes for The SuperKick, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White responds with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip of his own. Juice Jabs. Robinson blasts White with a knife edge chop. Robinson with a thumb to the eye of Gedo. Cobb throws Gedo into White. Cobb catches Ishimori in mid-air. Cobb throws Ishimori into Gedo. Robinson with a SlingShot Pescado. Wato lands The Tornillo. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi knocks Kenta off the apron. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault. Tanahashi makes Gedo tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Jeff Cobb, and Master Wato via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada & SHO vs. Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan w/Bea Priestley

Okada attacks Ospreay before the bell rings. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada dumps Ospreay out of the ring. Sho is throwing forearms at Khan. Okada kicks Ospreay in the gut. Khan rakes the eyes of Sho. Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho kicks Khan in the gut. Sho unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan dumps Sanada chest first into the canvas. Khan stomps on Sho’s face. Khan yanks on the left ear of Sho. Khan rakes the eyes of Sho. Khan with a chop. Khan rams Sho’s face across the top strand. Khan tags in Ospreay. Ospreay is putting the boots to Sho. Ospreay with a chop/forearm combination. Ospreay with the irish whip. Ospreay with a running elbow smash. Ospreay follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Ospreay slams the right knee of Sho. Ospreay applies a front face lock. Khan tags himself in. Khan punches Sho in the back. Sho slaps Khan in the chest. Sho with a forearm smash. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops for a two count. Khan is mauling Sho in the corner. Ospreay and Priestley attacks Sho behind the referee’s back. Khan abuses the referee’s five count. Khan tags in Ospreay.

Ospreay kicks the left knee of Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Ospreay kicks the left hamstring of Sho. Ospreay with a Knee Crusher. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan stands on the left knee of Sho. Khan applies The Sleeper Hold. Khan with the irish whip. Sho side steps Khan into the turnbuckle pad. Sho applies a waist lock. Khan with three sharp elbow strikes. Khan whips Sho across the ring. Sho dodges The Pump Kick. Sho Spears Khan. Sho tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Khan. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada tells Ospreay to bring it. Okada side steps Khan into the blue turnbuckle pad. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Khan in the gut. Okada drops Khan with The DDT for a two count. Khan denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Khan ducks a clothesline from Okada. Khan drives Okada face first into the canvas. Khan clotheslines the back of Okada’s neck. Khan puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Khan with a back chop. Khan gets Okad tied up in the tree of woe. Khan repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. Khan with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Khan with a Mongolian Chop. Khan goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Okada blocks it. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada uppercuts Khan. Khan nails Okada with The Pump Kick. Khan tags in Ospreay. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Okada denies The SuperKick. Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Ospreay. Ospreay with a knife edge chop.

Ospreay goes for The Lifting Reverse DDT, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada applies The Money Clip. Okada kicks Khan in the face. Okada dumps Khan out of the ring. Ospreay negates The TombStone PileDriver. Okada decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Ospreay with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Okada avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Okada goes for a German Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay SuperKicks Okada. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Okada dropkicks Ospreay. Okada tags in Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Sho shoves down the referee. Sho tees off on Ospreay. Ospreay kicks Sho in the face. Sho with a corner clothesline. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Sho. Ospreay clips the right knee of Sho. Ospreay goes for a HandSpring Back Elbow, but Sho counters with Three German Suplex’s for a two count. Okada knocks Khan off the ring apron. Okada sends Khan back first into the steel barricade. Sho goes for The PowerBreaker, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Sho with a forearm smash. Ospreay denies The SuperKick. Ospreay with a Rolling Elbow. Ospreay pulls Sho down to the mat. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Sho. The referee admonishes Ospreay. Priestley with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Khan connects with The Claw ChokeSlam. Ospreay makes Sho tap out to The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Winner: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan via Submission

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito & Bushi vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo

Naito and Takahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. EVIL immediately attacks Naito from behind. Takahashi knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL bodyslams Naito. EVIL stands on Naito’s chest. EVIL stomps on Naito’s chest. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Naito in the gut. Takahashi with a chop/forearm combination. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks Takahashi in the gut. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee for a two count. Naito applies the cravate. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi punches Takahashi in the back. Bushi drops Takahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi starts biting Bushi’s fingers. Bushi with a forearm smash. Takahashi dumps Bushi face first on the top rope. EVIL blasts Naito off the apron. EVIL whips Naito into the steel barricade. Takahashi drives Bushi back first into the barricade. EVIL attacks Naito with a chair. EVIL stomps on Naito’s chest. All hell is breaking loose in Sumo Hall.

Takahashi rolls Bushi back into the ring. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Takahashi stomps on Bushi’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Bushi out of the ring. Togo punches Bushi. Togo repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Togo sends Bushi back first into the barricade. Togo rolls Bushi back into the ring. EVIL with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL is putting the boots to Bushi. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi toys around with Bushi. Takahashi PowerSlams Bushi for a two count. Takahashi repeatedly kicks Bushi in the face. Takahashi pie faces Bushi. Bushi unloads two chops. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi dodges The Sliding Boot. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Takahashi in the face. Bushi creates distance with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Naito.

Naito knocks EVIL off the apron. Takahashi kicks Naito in the gut. Takahashi whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Takahashi in the face. Naito ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Naito with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to EVIL. Naito ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Takahashi’s head. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Combination Cabron for a two count. Takahashi denies The Swinging NeckBreaker. Takahashi sends Naito face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL blocks a boot from Naito. EVIL clotheslines the back of Naito’s neck. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp. Standing Switch Exchange. EVIL with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Naito denies The Scorpion Death Lock. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Naito lands back on his feet. EVIL decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Naito tags in Bushi.

Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi knocks Takahashi off the apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls EVIL back into the ring. Bushi stomps on EVIL’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Bushi drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. EVIL pulls Bushi down to the mat. Takahashi kicks Naito off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Bushi negates Everything Is EVIL. Naito dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Takahashi kicks Naito in the gut. Takahashi whips Naito across the ring. Naito goes for a Flying Forearm Smash, but Takahashi counters with The Reverse DDT. Bushi side steps Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks EVIL in the face. Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Bushi hits The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bushi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. EVIL responds with a Lariat. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL makes Bushi tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock. After the match, Dick Togo wraps the choker around Naito’s neck. EVIL plants Naito with Everything Is EVIL.

Winner: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Submission

Sixth Match: (14) Kota Ibushi vs. (12) Sanada In The Finals Of The G1 Climax 30 Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada backs Ibushi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Sanada pats Ibushi on the chest. Strong lock. Ibushi backs Sanada into the ropes. Ibushi pats Sanada on the chest. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ibushi applies a hammerlock. Sanada reverses the hold. Ibushi with a drop toe hold. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Sanada with a back heel trip. Ibushi applies a headscissors neck lock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Sanada applies a top wrist lock. Ibushi transitions into a hammerlock. Sanada backs Ibushi into the ropes. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada applies a side headlock. Sanada transitions into a deep hammerlock. Ibushi floats over into a side headlock. Ibushi hammers down on the left shoulder of Sanada. Ibushi hyperextends the left shoulder of Sanada. Open Hand Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Ibushi unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Ibushi kicks the left hamstring of Sanada. Ibushi tells Sanada to bring it.

Uppercut/Mid-Kick Exchange. Ibushi hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Ibushi repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Sanada. Sanada slaps Ibushi in the chest. Sanada with forearm shivers. Sanada repeatedly kicks the left knee of Ibushi. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Ibushi across the ring. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Ibushi avoids the dropkick. Ibushi regroups on the outside. Sanada drops his elbow on the left knee of Ibushi. Sanada applies a leg lock. Ibushi transitions into The Camel Clutch. Ibushi applies The STF. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ibushi repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s back. Sanada drops Ibushi with a knife edge chop. Sanada is choking Ibushi with his boot. Running Boot Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Sanada with a Knee Crusher. Sanada applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Sanada kicks the left knee of Ibushi. Ibushi continues to throw forearms at Sanada. Sanada uppercuts Ibushi. Ibushi dives over Sanada. Ibushi rolls Sanada over for a two count. Sanada avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi with a SlingShot Pescado. Ibushi rolls Sanada back into the ring. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count.

Ibushi with clubbing mid-kicks. Sanada applies a waist lock. Ibushi decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Ibushi to the floor. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Sanada with the cover for a two count. Ibushi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Ibushi. Ibushi PowerSlams Sanada. Ibushi goes for The Corkscrew MoonSault, but Sanada ducks out of the way. Ibushi avoids The Muto MoonSault. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi kicks Sanada off the apron. Sanada goes for a low dropkick, but Ibushi counters with a double foot stomp. Sanada hits The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker on the floor. Both guys avoids Red Shoes twenty count. Third Forearm Exchange. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Sanada with another Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Ibushi backs Sanada into the red turnbuckle pad. Ibushi drives his shoulder into the midsection of Sanada. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada goes for a SpringBoard Dropkick, but Ibushi counters with The SitOut PowerBomb.

Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Ibushi responds with a Lariat. Sanada with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Ibushi counters with Skull End. Sanada with The Swinging Skull End. Ibushi refuses to quit. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Ibushi ducks out of the way. Ibushi with a knee lift. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Bomaye for a two count. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Sanada counters with The Pop Up TKO for a two count. Sanada lands The Muto MoonSault. Sanada goes for another Muto MoonSault, but Ibushi gets his knees up in the air. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Skull End Exchange. Ibushi connects with The Hitodenashi Driver for a two count. Sanada negates The Kamigoye. Sanada with a backslide cover for a two count. Sanada with another rollup for a two count. Sanada follows that with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sanada is shocked. Sanada applies Skull End. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi drills Sanada with The V-Trigger. Ibushi plants Sanada with Two Kamigoye’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

