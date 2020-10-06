NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 10/6/20

Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Hiroshima, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Test Of Strength. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura applies a side headlock. Tsuji reverses the hold. Uemura brings Tsuji down to the mat. Side Headlock Exchange. Uemura applies a Headscissors Neck Lock. Tsuji grabs a side headlock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura drop steps into a side headlock. Uemura transitions into a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Uemura goes for a rear chin lock, but Tsuji counters with an arm-bar. Tsuji applies a hammerlock. Uemura applies another side headlock. Tsuji whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle for a two count.

Uemura applies a rear chin lock. Uemura with a side headlock takeover. Tsuji put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura hammers down on the back of Tsuji’s neck. Uemura applies the cravate. Tsuji bodyslams Uemura. Tsuji applies the cravate. Tsuji with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a cravate takeover, Tsuji stomps on Uemura’s back. Chop Exchange. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji with a Hip Toss for a two count. Tsuji applies The Camel Clutch. Tsuji with a Double Foot Stomp. Tsuji with the irish whip. Uemura side steps Tsuji into the turnbuckle pad. Uemura with a side headlock takeover. Uemura stomps on Tsuji’s back. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura bodyslams Tsuji for a two count. Uemura with two forearm smashes. Tsuji responds with a Back Body Drop.

Tsuji bodyslams Uemura. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji follows that with The Running Splash for a two count. Uemura denies The Boston Crab. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura sends Tsuji to the red corner. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura bodyslams Tsuji. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Tsuji. Tsuji negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura with a forearm smash. Tsuji connects with The Spear. Tsuji plays to the crowd. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Uemura refuses to quit. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Palm Strike Exchange. Tsuji whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji with clubbing palm strikes. Uemura rolls Tsuji over for a two count. Uemura with an inside cradle as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (2) Hirooki Goto vs. (6) Toru Yano in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Yano wants Goto to shake his hand. Goto throws a t-shirt at Yano. Goto clotheslines the back of Yano’s neck. Goto connects with The Goto Shiki to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

BREAKING World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. 27 are coming this winter! Two tournaments in one tour starting November 15 in Aichi, with a final December 11 in NIPPON BUDOKAN!!https://t.co/Ms9AhG34X3#njwtl #njbosj pic.twitter.com/61CIK1Kv0r — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 6, 2020

Third Match: (2) Sanada vs. (4) Zack Sabre Jr in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Misfired Rollups. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Sanada. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sanada goes for a Hip Toss, but Sabre blocks it. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sanada with a Hip Toss. Rollup Exchange. That lead us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sabre argues with the referee. Test Of Strength. Sabre with a waist lock takedown. Sabre grapples around Sanada. Sabre rolls Sanada over for a two count. Sabre applies a hammerlock. Sabre transitions into a wrist lock. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre applies the toe and ankle hold. Sabre applies The Surfboard. Sanada falls on top of Sabre for a one count. Sabre with an arm-bar takedown.

Sabre works on the left shoulder of Sanada. Sanada applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sabre transitions into a side headlock. Sabre with a side headlock takeover. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sabre transitions into a deep hammerlock. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Sabre answers with the headscissors neck lock. Sanada pops back on his feet. Sabre regroups on the outside. Sanada signals for the test of strength. Sanada has the leverage advantage. Sabre with two uppercuts. Sabre with a Running Boot. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Sabre to the floor. Sanada goes for The SlingShot Pescado, but Sabre counters with The Octopus Hold. Sanada dropkicks the right knee of Sabre. Sabre brings Sanada down to the mat. Sabre cranks on the left shoulder of Sanada.

Sanada denies The PK. Sanada drops Sabre with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Sabre counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sabre transitions into The Triangle Choke. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Sabre counters with The Dragon Sleeper. Sanada grabs the top rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly kicks Sanada in the face. Sabre denies Skull End. Sabre connects with The European Clutch for a two count. Uppercut Exchange. Sanada decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Skull End Exchange. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Sanada counters with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold for a two count. Second Skull Exchange. Sanada hits The Draping Cutter. Sanada lands The Muto MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (4) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (6) Juice Robinson in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

EVIL attacks Robinson before the bell rings. EVIL with a high elbow smash. EVIL unloads three knife edge chops. EVIL with a full arm dragon twist. EVIL with the irish whip. Robinson dives over EVIL. Robinson ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Robinson with a Running Crossbody Block. Robinson unloads two knife edge chops. EVIL denies the irish whip. Robinson with a double hand chop. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Robinson holds onto the ropes. Togo trips Robinson from the outside. EVIL clotheslines Robinson over the top rope. Togo is throwing haymakers at Robinson. Togo kicks Robinson in the chest. Togo whips Robinson into the steel barricade. EVIL tosses Robinson around the ringside area. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex onto a pile of chairs. Robinson gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. EVIL whips Robinson into the exposed steel. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Robinson’s back. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. EVIL applies the single leg crab. Robinson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

EVIL talks smack to Robinson. Robinson with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Robinson. EVIL applies a wist lock. EVIL whips Robinson into the exposed steel. EVIL blocks a boot from Robinson. Robinson decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. EVIL dodges The Leg Lariat. EVIL kicks Robinson in the gut. Robinson drops EVIL with The Leg Lariat. Juice Jabs. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Robinson hits The SpineBuster. Robinson knocks Togo off the ring apron. Robinson with a SlingShot Pescado. Robinson plays to the crowd. Robinson with a Running Cannonball Strike. Robinson with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Robinson applies The Full Nelson. EVIL tugs on Robinson’s hair. EVIL throws the right leg of Robinson into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Robinson. EVIL clotheslines the back of Robinson’s neck. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Robinson blocks it. EVIL with a thumb to the eye. EVIL with a double hand chop.

EVIL goes for a Senton Splash, but Robinson ducks out of the way. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson puts EVIL on the top turnbuckle. Robinson unloads two knife edge chops. Robinson HeadButts EVIL. Robinson with The SuperPlex. Robinson follows that with The Jack Hammer for a two count. EVIL hammers down on the back of Robinson’s neck. EVIL backs Robinson into the ropes. Togo blasts Robinson with the steel chair. EVIL drops Robinson with a Running Lariat for a two count. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL is displaying his frustration. Robinson with clubbing elbow smashes. EVIL negates Pulp Friction. Robinson with a Western Lariat. Robinson whips EVIL into Togo. Robinson hits The Juice Box for a two count. Robinson denies the low blow. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but EVIL blocks it. Robinson decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. EVIL avoids The Left Hand Of God. The referee is distracted by Togo. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL plants Robinson with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6) Tetsuya Naito vs. (2) Yoshi Hashi in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Naito with a single leg takedown. Hashi applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Naito with a waist lock go-behind. Hashi brings Naito down to the mat. Hashi applies a side headlock. Naito answers with a headscissors neck lock. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tranquilo Pose. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Naito applies a wrist lock. Hashi grabs a side headlock. Naito whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Hashi mocks Naito. Naito avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Hashi punches Naito in the back. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi rolls Naito back into the ring. Hashi stomps on Naito’s chest. Hashi hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi with the irish whip. Naito kicks Hashi in the face. Naito ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito follows that with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count.

Naito is putting the boots to Hashi. Naito ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Hashi put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito whips Hashi across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Hashi’s head for a two count. Naito repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Naito applies the cravate. Hashi with heavy bodyshots. Hashi with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Hashi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito goes for The Satellite DDT, but Hashi counters with The Bunker Buster. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi with a Running Chop. Hashi drops Naito with The Head Hunter. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi has Naito draped across the top rope. Hashi dropkicks Naito to the floor. Hashi plays to the crowd. Hashi lands The SomerSault Plancha. Hashi rolls Naito back into the ring. Hashi with The Flying Head Hunter for a two count.

Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Naito blocks it. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Hashi in the gut. Naito punches Hashi in the back. Hashi responds with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Naito counters with a Hurricanrana. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Hashi. Combination Cabron. Naito puts Hashi on the top turnbuckle. Hashi with The Running SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Naito shoves Hashi into the ropes. Naito kicks Hashi in the gut. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Naito blocks a boot from Hashi. Naito with The Draping NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito drops Hashi with Gloria for a two count. Hashi with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito responds with a Pop Up SpineBuster. Hashi clotheslines Naito.

Forearm Exchange. Naito slaps Hashi in the face. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. Hashi with The ShoulderBreaker. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Hashi with The BackStabber. Hashi goes back to The Butterfly Lock. Naito refuses to quit. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Naito blocks it. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Hashi HeadButts Naito. Hashi slaps Naito in the face. Hashi with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Naito drops Hashi with The Destino. Hashi responds with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Naito negates Karma. Hashi SuperKicks Naito. Hashi goes for Karma, but Naito blocks it. Naito decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito with a Rolling Capo Kick. Naito connects with The Valentia for a two count. Naito plants Hashi with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (4) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (4) KENTA in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Kenta into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Tanahashi obliges. Strong lockup. Tanahashi backs Kenta into the ropes. Kenta turns Tanahashi over. Kenta plays around with Tanahashi’s hair. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Tanahashi whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta holds onto the ropes. Kenta regroups on the outside. Tanahashi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Tanahashi rolls Kenta back into the ring. Tanahashi unloads a flurry of strikes. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi playing the air guitar. Kenta slams Tanahashi’s head on the top rope. Kenta delivers the chop block. Kenta repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Kenta hits The Knee Crusher. Kenta mocks Tanahashi. Kenta repeatedly wraps the left leg of Tanahashi around the steel ring post.

Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kenta with a single leg takedown. Kenta applies The Heel Hook. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Kenta repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Kenta applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta pulls Tanahashi out of the ring. Kenta sends Tanahashi back first into the steel barricade. Kenta wraps the left leg of Tanahashi around the barricade. Kenta kicks the barricade. Kenta rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Kenta continues to work on the left knee of Tanahashi. Kenta slams the left knee of Tanahashi on the canvas. Kenta repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Kenta tells Tanahashi to bring it. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kenta kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Tanahashi drops Kenta with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Kenta. Tanahashi follows that with a SomerSault Senton for a two count.

Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Kenta PowerSlams Tanahashi. Kenta taunts the Hiroshima crowd. Kenta with a running forearm smash. Kenta continues to kick the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top rope. Kenta with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tanahashi reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta repeatedly kicks Tanahashi in the back. Kenta stomps on the back of Tanahashi’s head. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Kenta with a forearm smash. Kenta goes for a SpringBoard Suplex, but Tanahashi blocks it. Forearm Exchange. Kenta dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Kenta with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip off the ring apron. Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Kenta with The Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Tanahashi denies The GTS. Kenta desperately starts kicking the left knee of Tanahashi. Kenta with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kenta goes back to The Figure Four Leg Lock. Palm Strike Exchange. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Second Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike/Spinning Back Fist Exchange. Kenta goes for The Green Killer, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas CloverLeaf. Kenta grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi with a Corner Dropkick. Kenta avoids The SlingBlade. Kenta shoves Tanahashi into Red Shoes. Kenta with a Big Splash. Kenta kicks Tanahashi. Kenta drops Tanahashi with The Snap DDT. Kenta hits Tanahashi with the red briefcase. Kenta with The PK. Kenta is trying to wake up Red Shoes. Kenta connects with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Tanahashi is displaying his fighting spirit. Kenta with a knee lift. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Tanahashi counters with Three Twist and Shouts. Tanahashi drops Kenta with The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi makes Kenta tap out to The Texas CloverLeaf.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Submission

