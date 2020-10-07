NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 10/7/20

Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Hiroshima, Japan

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

Double Shoulder Block. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji with a running elbow smash. Kidd leapfrogs over Tsuji. Kidd with a Hip Toss. Kidd kicks Tsuji in the face. Kidd stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Kidd drives his knee into Tsuji’s back. Kidd applies a rear chin lock. Kidd unloads two chops. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kidd uppercuts Tsuji. Following a snap mare takeover, Kidd with an elbow drop for a two count. Kidd continues to stomp on Tsuji’s chest. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd hammers down on the back of Tsuji’s neck. Kidd drops Tsuji with The Big Boot for a two count. Kidd goes back to the rear chin lock. Tsuji put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd stomps on Tsuji’s back. Chop/Forearm Exchange.

Kidd uppercuts Tsuji. Kidd kicks Tsuji in the face. Kidd with the irish whip. Tsuji dropkicks Kidd. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji follows that with The Big Splash for a two count. Kidd bodyslams Tsuji. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Kidd slams Tsuji’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Kidd plays to the crowd. Kidd connects with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tsuji negates The Double Arm Suplex. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd dropkicks Tsuji for a two count. Kidd goes for The Double Arm Suplex, but Tsuji blocks it. Kidd punches Tsuji in the back. Kidd with a forearm smash. Tsuji unloads two palm strikes. Tsuji with The Running PowerSlam. Tsuji Spears Kidd for a two count. Tsuji makes Kidd tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yota Tsuji via Submission

Second Match: (4) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (2) Yujiro Takahashi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face before the bell rings. Takahashi whips Ishii across the ring. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Takahashi clotheslines Ishii. Takahashi kicks Ishii out of the ring. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii denies The Pimp Juice. Takahashi drops Ishii with The Reverse DDT on the ramp. Takahashi stomps on Ishii’s chest. Takahashi rolls Ishii back into the ring. Takahashi slams Ishii’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the gut. Takahashi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick for a one count. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi PowerSlams Ishii for a two count. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Ishii starts headbutting the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi backs Ishii into the ropes. Takahashi with a Running Boot.

Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Ishii counters with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii whips Takahashi with his t-shirt. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ishii. Forearm Exchange. Ishii HeadButts Takahashi. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Ishii with a forearm smash. Takahashi blocks a boot from Ishii. Takahashi sends Ishii face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi repeatedly slaps Ishii in the face. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahasi dumps Ishii face first on the top rope. Takahashi talks smack to Ishii. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Ishii kicks Takahashi in the face. Ishii with a Snap German Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii puts Takahashi on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count.

Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi with a short-arm clothesline. Ishii drops Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi with The Alabama Slam. Ishii blocks a lariat from Takahashi. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi follows that with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Ishii negates The Miami Shine. Ishii blocks a boot from Takahashi. Ishii HeadButts Takahashi. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Ishii blocks it. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishii. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Takahashi with Two Running Boot. Ishii drops Takahashi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Takahashi negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster. Ishii clotheslines Takahashi. Takahashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii negates Pimp Juice. Ishii HeadButts Takahashi. Ishii hits The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants Takahashi with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Third Match: (6) Kazuchika Okada vs. (4) Jeff Cobb in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Cobb into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada pats Cobb on the chest. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Cobb drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Okada drops down on the canvas. Cobb catches Okada in mid-air. Cobb with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Okada regroups on the outside. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of eleven. Cobb kicks Okada in the gut. Cobb with the irish whip. Okada side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada drops Cobb with a NeckBreaker. Okada hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Okada with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada with Two NeckBreakers for a two count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Cobb with elbows into the midsection of Okada. Okada punches Cobb in the back. Okada sends Cobb to the corner. Cobb side steps Okada into the red turnbuckle pad. Cobb with two shoulder tackles. Cobb drives Okada back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb whips Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Cobb follows that with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Cobb goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Cobb. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada drops Cobb with The DDT for a two count. Okada plays to the crowd. Cobb denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Okada kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb dodges The Big Boot. Cobb clotheslines Okada. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Okada negates Tour Of The Islands. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Okada dropkicks Cobb. Okada connects with The TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Money Clip. Cobb dodges The Rain Maker. Cobb applies a waist lock. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb dropkicks Okada. Cobb mocks Okada. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada goes for The Spinning Rain Maker, but Cobb counters with a Release German Suplex. Okada with an inside cradle for a two count. Okada with The Big Boot. Cobb SuperKicks Okada. Okada uppercuts Cobb. Cobb shrugs off The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada blocks a lariat from Cobb. Okada with a Back Body Drop/Victory Roll Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (6) Minoru Suzuki vs. (6) Will Ospreay in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Running Boot Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Ospreay goes for a dropkick, but Suzuki holds onto the ropes. Ospreay dodges The PK. Ospreay dropkicks Suzuki to the floor. Ospreay with a SlingShot Pescado. Ospreay punches Suzuki in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay avoids the steel barricade. Ospreay decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Ospreay goes for Pip Pip Cheerio, but Suzuki counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Suzuki grabs a steel chair. Suzuki shoves down the referee. Suzuki wraps the right shoulder of Ospreay around the barricade. Suzuki kicks the barricade. The referee admonishes Suzuki. Suzuki wraps the right shoulder of Ospreay around the steel ring post. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Suzuki rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Suzuki kicks Ospreay in the gut. Suzuki with a Mid-Kick. Suzuki stands on the right shoulder of Ospreay. Suzuki works on his joint manipulation game. Ospreay put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Suzuki toys around with Ospreay. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Suzuki is lighting up Ospreay’s chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Suuzki. Suzuki applies The Cobra Twist. Suzuki kicks the right shoulder of Ospreay. Suzuki whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay drops Suzuki with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ospreay with a double hand chop. Ospreay follows that with The Standing Shooting Star Press. Ospreay goes for Pip Pip Cheerio, but Suzuki counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Ospreay put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki talks smack to Ospreay. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK. Suzuki slams the right shoulder of Ospreay on the canvas. Suzuki kicks Ospreay in the chest. Suzuki repeatedly slaps Ospreay in the face. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki with a knee lift. Ospreay kicks Suzuki in the face. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count.

Ospreay drags Suzuki to the corner. Ospreay ascends to the top turnbuckle. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock. Ospreay HeadButts Suzuki. Ospreay for The 450 Splash, but Suzuki ducks out of the way. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Suzuki slaps Ospreay in the face. Ospreay answers with Two Hook Kicks. Suzuki negates The Storm Breaker. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Ospreay blocks a boot from Suzuki. Ospreay rocks Suzuki with a forearm smash. Ospreay goes for The HandSpring Back Elbow Smash, but Suzuki counters with The Sleeper Hold. Ospreay with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Suzuki avoids The Hidden Blade. Suzuki kicks the right shoulder of Ospreay. Suzuki blocks a boot from Ospreay. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Ospreay connects with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6) Jay White w/Gedo vs. (6) Taichi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Taichi mocks White after the bell rings. Taichi is playing mind games with White. Taichi talks smack to White. White asks if Taichi can speak in english. White dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Taichi denies The Blade Runner. Taichi ducks under the knife edge chop. Taichi slides out of the ring. Taichi kicks White in the gut. Taichi whips White into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps the cable chord around White’s neck. Gedo backs away from Taichi. White drives Taichi back first into the steel ring post. White repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. White sends Taichi back first into the barricade. White rolls Taichi back into the ring. White runs after Taichi. White with a running axe handle strike. White whips Taichi into the barricade. White wants Taichi to sing for him. Taichi gets back in the ring at the count of nine. White continues to stomp on Taichi’s chest. White drops Taichi with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

White with the lateral press for a two count. White transitions into a ground and pound attack. White with another cover for a two count. White applies a rear chin lock. White drives his knee into Taichi’s back. White stomps on Taichi’s back. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White rakes the eyes of Taichi. White with the irish whip. White blocks a boot from Taichi. White with a knife edge chop. Taichi rakes the eyes of White. Taichi side steps White into the red turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. White dodges The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi starts choking White. White reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Taichi side steps White into the blue turnbuckle pad. White this time avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. White delivers a chop block. White with a Snap DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The Blade Buster for a two count. White goes for The Uranage Slam, but Taichi blocks it. White with a blistering chop. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from White. White denies The Back Drop Driver. White hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi with Two Axe Bombers for a two count.

Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but White blocks it. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. White with a double leg takedown. White follows that with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Taichi goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but White ducks out of the way. White with a Release German Suplex. Taichi rises back on his feet. Taichi goes for The Axe Bomber, but White counters with The Uranage Slam. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Taichi counters with The Back Drop Driver. Hamstring Kick/Knee Lift Exchange. Taichi denies The Sleeper Suplex. Taichi decks White with a back elbow smash. White delivers his combination offense. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of White. Taichi drops White with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi with The Gedo Clutch. Red Shoes is distracted by Gedo. Taichi gets White in position for the low blow. Red Shoes admonishes Taichi. White shoves Taichi into Red Shoes. Taichi kicks Gedo in the nuts. Taichi delivers the low blow. Taichi connects with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Taichi PowerBombs White for a two count. Taichi. rips off his pants. White shoves Red Shoes towards Taichi. Taichi negates The Blade Runner. White with a knife edge chop. Taichi rocks White with a forearm smash. Taichi goes for The SuperKick, but White counters with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (8) Kota Ibushi vs. (4) Shingo Takagi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Ibushi into the ropes. Ibushi turns Takagi over. Red Shoes calls for the clean break. Ibushi pats Takagi on the chest. Ibushi avoids the knife edge chop. Ibushi kicks Takagi in the gut. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Ibushi runs into Takagi. Takagi drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Ibushi drops down on the canvas. Ibushi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ibushi kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi answers with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Takagi ducks out of the way. Takagi sweeps out the legs of Ibushi. Ibushi dodges The Sliding Lariat. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Ibushi backs Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi turns Ibushi over. Red Shoes calls for the clean break. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Ibushi dropkicks Takagi to the floor. Takagi regroups on the outside.

Ibushi tells Takagi to bring it. Ibushi kicks Takagi in the gut. Ibushi punches Takagi in the back. Ibushi repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s back. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Takagi denies the irish whip. Ibushi drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi dives over Takagi. Takagi launches Ibushi over the top rope. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Takagi catches Ibushi in mid-air. Takagi dumps Ibushi chest first on the top rope. Takagi clotheslines Ibushi over the top rope. Takagi stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Takagi repeatedly drives Ibushi back first into the ring apron. Takagi dumps Ibushi face first on the apron. Takagi kicks Ibushi in the gut. Takagi hits The Snap DDT on the floor. Takagi rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Takagi with a SlingShot Knee Drop. Takagi is choking Ibushi with his knee. Takagi repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Takagi with a Double Foot Stomp. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi applies a side headlock. Ibushi put his foot on the top rope which forces the break. Takagi with a Knee Drop.

Takagi talks smack to Ibushi. Takagi toys around with Ibushi. Third Forearm Exchange. Takagi blocks a boot from Ibushi. Takagi drops Ibushi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi stomps on the right knee of Ibushi. Ibushi is pissed. Takagi sends Ibushi to the corner. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Ibushi responds with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Ibushi with a SlingShot Pescado. Ibushi rolls Takagi back into the ring. Ibushi goes for The Last Ride, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Ibushi with a Running Boot. Takagi hammers down on the right knee of Ibushi. Ibushi kicks the left hamstring of Takagi. Quick shoving contest. Counter Display. Ibushi kicks Takagi in the back. Takagi decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Ibushi. Ibushi denies The Noshigami. Ibushi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Takagi counters with The Noshigami for a two count.

Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Ibushi avoids The Sliding Lariat. Takagi dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Double Lariat. Takagi with a Back Drop Driver. Ibushi with a Half and Half Suplex. HeadButt Exchange. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Knife Edge Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi with combination forearm strikes. Takagi clotheslines the back of Ibushi’s neck. Takagi goes for a Release German Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi kicks the back of Takagi’s head. Ibushi connects with The Last Ride for a two count. Takagi responds with The Death Valley Driver. Ibushi negates The Last Of The Dragon. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi drills Takagi with The V-Trigger. Takagi negates The Kamigoye. Takagi HeadButts Ibushi. Ibushi rocks Takagi with a forearm smash. Ibushi goes for The RoundHouse Kick, but Takagi counters with Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi with Three Pumping Bombers for a two count. Takagi argues with Red Shoes. Takagi avoids The Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi with Three Short-Arm Lariats. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi follows that with an Inside Out Lariat. Ibushi nails Takagi with The Bomaye for a two count. Takagi negates The Kamigoye. Takagi plants Ibushi with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

