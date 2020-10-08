NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 10/8/20

ZIP Arena Okayama

Okayama, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Uemura with a single leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Kidd backs Uemura into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Kidd signals for the test of strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura drop steps into a side headlock. Uemura with a side headlock takeover. Kidd answers with the headscissors neck lock. Uemura grapevines the legs of Kidd. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Kidd has the leverage advantage. Monkey Flip Exchange. Kidd applies the double wrist lock. Uemura with an arm-bar takedown. Uemura transitions into a hammerlock. Uemura applies The Full Nelson Lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Uemura goes back to The Full Nelson Lock. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which force the break.

Uemura with a rolling takedown. Uemura applies a side headlock. Uemura answers with another headscissors neck lock. Kidd applies a toe and ankle hold. Uemura repeatedly kicks Tsuji in the back. Uemura with a side headlock takeover. Kidd applies the single leg crab. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Kidd uppercuts Uemura. Kidd with a forearm smash. Uemura whips Kidd across the ring. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Uemura bodyslams Kidd. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemrua uppercuts Kidd. Kidd negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura backs Kidd into the ropes. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd dropkicks Uemura. Kidd with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kidd connects with The Double Arm Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gabriel Kidd via Pinfall

Second Match: (4) Hirooki Goto vs. (2) Yoshi Hashi in a G1 Climax B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hashi backs Goto into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi kicks Goto in the gut. Side Headlock Exchange. Hashi whips Goto across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Goto sends Hashi to the corner. Goto repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Goto punches Hashi in the back. Goto with the irish whip. Hashi kicks the right shoulder of Goto. Hashi applies a wrist lock. Hashi hammers down on the right shoulder of Goto. Hashi applies a hammerlock. Hashi drives Goto shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with an arm-ringer. Hashi stomps on Goto’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi applies a rear chin lock. Hashi transitions into a double wrist lock. Hashi applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Goto put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Hashi toys around with Goto. Goto shoves Hashi. Goto grabs Hashi by his hair. Hashi targets the right shoulder of Goto. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto blocks it. Goto with heavy bodyshots. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto avoids the running knife edge chop. Goto hits The Saito Suplex. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Hashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi applies a waist lock. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Hashi drops Goto with The Head Hunter. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. Goto responds with The Ushigoroshi.

Hashi negates The GTR. Goto ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Goto applies a waist lock. Hashi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto and Hashi are running the ropes. Double Lariat. Hashi clotheslines Goto for a two count. Hashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Goto blocks it. Goto with clubbing blows to Hashi’s back. Goto goes for a Discus Lariat, but Hashi counters with a Dragon Suplex. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Hashi with The BackStabber. Hashi hits The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Goto negates Karma. Goto connects with The GTW. Forearm Exchange. Hashi denies The Mid-Kick. Hashi slaps Goto in the face. Hashi clotheslines Goto. Hashi goes for Karma, but Goto blocks it. Hashi negates The GTR. HeadButt Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Goto drops Hashi with The Mid-Kick. Goto plants Hashi with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

Third Match: (4) Zack Sabre Jr vs. (6) Toru Yano in a G1 Climax B Block Tournament Match

Sabre yells at Yano before the bell rings. Yano brought multiple rolls of tape to the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabre backs Yano into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Yano backs Sabre into the ropes. The referee calls for the clean break. Yano obliges. Yano pulls out another roll of tape. Standing Switch Exchange. Yano tells Sabre to bring it. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre wants Yano to showcase his amateur wrestling skills. Yano walks towards a turnbuckle pad. Sabre with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Yano whips Sabre across the ring. Cobra Twist Exchange. Sabre rolls Yano over for a one count. Yano regroups on the outside. Sabre with two uppercuts. Yano whips Sabre into the steel barricade. Yano attacks Sabre with a chair. Yano tapes the left shoulder of Sabre to the chair in between the barricades. Sabre gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

The referee releases Sabre from the chair. Yano apologizes. Yano bows down to Sabre. Yano rakes the eyes of Sabre. Yano with a fireman’s carry takeover. Yano ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Yano dumps Sabre out of the ring. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano goes for a German Suplex, but Sabre blocks it. Sabre applies The Ankle Lock on the floor. Sabre drags Yano up the ramp way. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Sabre stands on the left knee of Yano. Sabre wraps the left leg of Yano around the middle rope. Sabre repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Yano. Yano with forearm shivers. Sabre with a single takedown. Sabre applies The Ankle Lock. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre.

The referee admonishes Yano. Yano shoves the referee. Yano tries to hit Sabre with the turnbuckle pad. Yano dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Yano hits Sabre with the turnbuckle pad for a two count. Sabre duck a clothesline from Yano. Sabre uppercuts Yano. Sabre goes for The European Clutch, but Yano rolls him over for a two count. Yano uses the referee as a human shield. Sabre denies the low blow. Yano with a cradle cover for a two count. Sabre with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Yano side steps Sabre into the exposed steel. Yano goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre counters with a Guillotine Choke. Yano dumps Sabre back first on the exposed steel. Yano connects with The Small Package for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Yano repeatedly hits Sabre with the turnbuckle pad. Sabre makes Yano tap out to The Figure Four Heel Hook.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (4) KENTA vs. (4) Sanada in a G1 Climax B Block Tournament Match

Kenta clotheslines Sanada before the bell rings. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sanada regroups on the outside. Kenta with a straight right hand. Kenta whips Sanada into the steel barricade. Kenta sends Sanada face first into the steel ring post. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s back. Kenta rolls Sanada back into the ring. Kenta with the cover for a one count. Kenta drops Sanada with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta repeatedly kicks Sanada in the back. Kenta whips Sanada across the ring. Kenta applies The Sleeper Hold. Kenta pulls Sanada down to the mat. Kenta whips Sanada across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kenta applies The Figure Four Headlock. Sanada put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sanada with forearm shivers. Kenta with a drop toe hold. Kenta drives his elbow into Sanada’s back. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Sanada with heavy bodyshots. Kenta applies a side headlock. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Kenta. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Short-Arm Reversal by Kenta. Kenta with a forearm smash. Kenta uppercuts Sanada. Sanada blocks a boot from Kenta. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Kenta denies The Paradise Lock. Kenta kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Kenta goes for a sunset flip, but Sanada counters with The Paradise Lock. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Kenta rakes the eyes of Sanada. Kenta PowerSlams Sanada. Kenta kicks Sanada in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top rope. Kenta follows that with The Flying Clothesline for a two count.

Kenta applies a waist lock. Sanada with three sharp elbow strikes. Sanada dumps Kenta out of the ring. Kenta takes out the legs of Sanada. Kenta hits The Green Killer for a two count. Kenta with The Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sanada negates The GTS. Sanada applies Skull End. Kenta responds with The Triangle Choke. Kenta transitions into Game Over. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta kicks Sanada in the ribs. Sanada hits The TKO. Sanada applies Skull End. Kenta shoves Sanada into the referee. Kenta kicks Sanada in the gut. Kenta drops Sanada with The Spike DDT. Sanada dropkicks the briefcase into Kenta’s face. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Kenta gets his knees up in the air. Kenta with an inside cradle for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Kenta with another inside cradle for a two count. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (8) Tetsuya Naito vs. (6) Juice Robinson in a G1 Climax B Block Tournament Match

Naito side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Naito is playing mind games with Robinson. Robinson mocks Naito. Robinson signals for the test of strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Naito applies a hammerlock. Robinson with a fireman’s carry takeover. Robinson applies an arm-bar. Naito with a single leg takedown. Naito applies a leg lock. Robinson wraps his legs around Naito’s neck. Robinson applies a side headlock. Robinson with a side headlock takeover. Naito answers with the headscissors escape. Tranquilo Pose. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Robinson applies a side headlock. Naito whips Robinson across the ring. Robinson drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Naito drops down on the canvas. Robinson with a BackBreaker. Robinson with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Robinson follows that with a Senton Splash. Naito regroups on the outside. Robinson dumps Naito chest first on the steel barricade. Robinson whips Naito back first into the barricade. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen.

Robinson repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Robinson whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Robinson in the face. Naito dodges The Leg Lariat. Naito applies a waist lock. Robinson decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks Robinson in the gut. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito repeatedly slams Robinson’s head on the ring apron. Naito repeatedly whips Robinson into the barricades. Robinson gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen. Naito is putting the boots to Robinson. Naito puts his knee on the back of Robinson’s neck. Naito whips Robinson across the ring. Naito applies The Dragon Sleeper. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Pluma Blanca. Naito rakes the eyes of Robinson. Robinson put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito mocks Robinson. Naito kicks Robinson in the gut. Naito applies the cravate. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Naito backs Robinson into the blue turnbuckle pad. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito repeatedly slaps Robinson in the back of the head. Naito kicks Robinson in the gut. Naito goes for The Hangman’s NeckBreaker, but Robinson blocks it. Naito with clubbing blows to Robinson’s back. Robinson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito counters with a high knee strike. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito punches Robinson in the back. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Robinson hits The SpineBuster.

Juice Jabs. Robinson drops Naito with The DDT for a two count. Robinson dives over Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Hip Toss. Naito dropkicks the back of Robinson’s head. Naito blocks a boot from Robinson. Naito with a Draping NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito with a Swinging NeckBeaker for a two count. Naito applies The Pluma Blanca. Robinson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Robinson denies Gloria. Naito punches Robinson in the back. Naito toys around with Robinson. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Robinson avoids The Flying Forearm Smash. Robinson with The Full Nelson Slam. Robinson with a Running Cannonball Strike. Robinson plays to the crowd. Robinson puts Naito on the top turnbuckle. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Robinson with The SuperPlex. Robinson connects with The Jack Hammer for a two count.

Naito negates Pulp Friction. Naito fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson goes for The Juice Box, but Naito counters with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito puts Robinson on the top turnbuckle. Naito with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Robinson negates The Destino. Robinson drops Naito with a Leg Lariat. Naito ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Naito goes for The Satellite DDT, but Robinson blocks it. Robinson goes for The Jack Hammer, but Naito counters with The Destino for a two count. Naito maintains wrist control. Robinson PowerBombs Naito. Forearm Exchange. Robinson HeadButts Naito. Palm Strike Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Juice Jabs. Naito avoids The Left Hand Of God. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Robinson responds with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Naito negates Pulp Friction. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Naito blocks it. Naito plants Robinson with Two Destino’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (6) EVIL w/Dick Togo in a G1 Climax B Block Tournament Match

EVIL kicks Tanahashi in the gut. EVIL applies a side headlock. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Hair Pull Exchange. Tanahashi drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Tanahashi delivers a gut punch. Tanahashi uppercuts EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Togo pulls Tanahashi out of the ring. Togo is throwing haymakers at Tanahashi. Togo whips Tanahashi into the steel barricade. EVIL brings out multiple chairs. EVIL drives the chair into the midsection of Tanahashi. EVIL wraps the chair around Tanahashi’s neck. Home Run Shot. Red Shoes admonishes EVIL.

EVIL kicks Yota Tsuji in the gut. EVIL with a Vertical Suplex onto a pile of chairs. Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Red Shoes ignores EVIL. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. EVIL drops his elbow on the left knee of Tanahashi. EVIL applies a leg lock. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. EVIL whips Tanahashi into the exposed steel. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Tanahashi blocks it. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. EVIL blocks a boot from Tanahashi. EVIL throws the right leg of Tanahashi into Red Shoes hands. EVIL goes for the side thrust kick, but Tanahashi counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi with two forearm smashes. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi.

Tanahashi drops EVIL with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi slams EVIL’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi bodyslams EVIL. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Togo trips Tanahashi from the outside. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Tanahashi skins the cat. EVIL with a Release German Suplex. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi with a double leg takedown. EVIL denies The Texas CloverLeaf. EVIL grabs the right ear of Tanahashi. EVIL whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Togo. Tanahashi with a shoulder block. Tanahashi follows that with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas CloverLeaf. EVIL grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Tanahashi denies the low blow. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. EVIL whips Tanahashi into the exposed steel. Tanahashi deliver his combination offense. EVIL avoids The SlingBlade. EVIL and Tanahashi are running the ropes. EVIL with a Running Lariat for a two count. Tanahashi negates Everything Is EVIL. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Tsuji pulls Togo off the apron. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi applies The Texas CloverLeaf. EVIL refuses to quit. Togo wraps a rope around Tanahashi’s neck. Tanahashi drops Togo with a palm strike. Tanahashi with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi lands The Frog Splash. Togo throws a chair at Tanahashi. Tanahashi gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with The SuperPlex for a two count. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL plants Tanahashi with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

