NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 9/19/20

Edion Osaka Arena

Osaka Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Standing Switch Exchange. Uemura backs Tsuji into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura applies a side headlock. Tsuji transitions into a hammerlock. Uemura grabs a side wrist lock. Tsuji with a single leg takedown. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Tsuji grapevines the legs of Uemura. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Tsuji with a side headlock takeover. Uemura answers with the headscissors neck lock. Uemura applies a deep hammerlock. Side Headlock Exchange. Tsuji drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji stomps on Uemura’s back. Uemura drops down on the canvas. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura applies an arm-bar.

Uemura transitions into a double wrist lock. Tsuji puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Tsuji. Uemura goes for a Bodyslam, but Tsuji blocks it. Uemura with a forearm smash. Tsuji bodyslams Uemura. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji whips Uemura across the ring. Tsuji with a Back Body Drop. Tsuji with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Uemura denies The Boston Crab. Tsuji unloads three open hand chops. Second Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji with an open palm strike. Tsuji drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Tsuji with the irish whip. Tsuji lands The Stinger Splash. Uemura dropkicks Tsuji. Uemura connects with The Double OverHook Suplex for a two count. Uemura makes Tsuji tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yuya Uemura via Submission

Second Match: (0) Will Ospreay vs. (0) Yujiro Takahashi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ospreay backs Takahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ospreay pats Takahashi in the chest. Takahashi kicks Ospreay in the gut. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Ospreay with a Running Hurricanrana. Ospreay is playing mind game with Takahashi. Ospreay launches Takahashi over the top rope. Ospreay goes for a SlingShot Pescado, but Takahashi ducks out of the way. Takahashi kicks Ospreay in the gut. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ospreay. Ospreay whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Takahashi sends Ospreay chest first into the barricade. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT on the floor.

Ospreay gets back in the ring at the count of ten. Takahashi slams Ospreay’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi stomps on Ospreay’s chest. Takahashi repeatedly slaps Ospreay in the face. Osprreay with forearm shivers. Takahashi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takahashi sends Ospreay to the corner. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi bodyslams Ospreay for a two count. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi toys around with Ospreay. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takahashi sends Ospreay face first into the canvas. Ospreay dodges The Sliding Boot. Ospreay with a Spinning Back Kick.

Takahashi starts biting Ospreay’s fingers. Ospreay drops Takahashi with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay follows that with a Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Ospreay negates Pimp Juice. Ospreay applies a wrist lock. Takahashi rocks Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi answers with The Olympic Slam. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Ospreay rolls him over for a two count. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takahashi goes for Tokyo Pimps, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay delivers The Hidden Blade. Ospreay plants Takahashi with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Third Match: (0) Jeff Cobb vs. (0) Taichi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Taichi is playing mind games with Cobb. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Cobb tells Taichi to bring it. Cobb grabs the right leg of Taichi. Taichi uses the ropes to his advantage. Taichi wants Cobb to shake his hand. Cobb blocks a boot from Taichi. Cobb unloads two knife edge chops. Cobb whips Taichi across the ring. Cobb drops down on the canvas. Cobb leapfrogs over Taichi. Cobb dropkicks Taichi. Taichi regroups on the outside. Taichi attacks Cobb with the bell hammer. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi wraps the left knee of Cobb around the steel barricade. Taichi stomps on Cobb’s chest. Taichi rolls Cobb back into the ring. Taichi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Cobb. Taichi applies the single leg crab. Cobb grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Cobb with a chop/forearm combination. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Taichi stands on the right knee of Cobb. Taichi kicks Cobb in the chest. Taichi toys around with Cobb. Cobb is pissed. Cobb with forearm shivers. Taichi kicks the left knee of Cobb. Taichi applies another hold. Cobb dodges The Axe Bomber. Cobb clotheslines Taichi. Cobb drops Taichi with two shoulder tackles. Cobb drives Taichi back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Taichi rakes the eyes of Cobb. Taichi kicks Cobb in the gut. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Taichi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cobb denies The Buzzsaw Kick. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Cobb. Cobb with forearm shivers. Running Boot/Forearm Exchange.

Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Cobb HeadButts Taichi. Taichi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi rips off his pants. Cobb avoids The SuperKick. Cobb with a Vertical Suplex. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Taichi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Taichi blocks a boot from Cobb. Taichi shoves the referee. Cobb with a forearm smash. Taichi side steps Cobb into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi with another Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber for a two count. Cobb negates The Black Mephsito. Cobb with Two Gut Wrench Suplex’s. Cobb goes for a PowerBomb, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Cobb dodges The Axe Bomber. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb with The Spin Cycle. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Cobb. Taichi with a Jumping Head Kick. Taichi SuperKicks Cobb. Taichi connects with The Black Mephsito to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (0) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (0) Minoru Suzuki in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Ishii bumps into Suzuki after the bell rings. Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki delivers a gut punch. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii applies The Full Nelson Lock. Suzuki denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ishii tells Suzuki to bring it. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii with the irish whip. Suzuki kicks Ishii in the face. Suzuki side steps Ishii into the turnbuckle pad. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Suzuki wraps the left shoulder of Ishii around the barricade. Suzuki talks smack to Ishii. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange.

Ishii crumbles in the corner. Suzuki with a gut punch. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Ishii with heavy bodyshots. Suzuki answers with a knee lift. Suzuki with the irish whip. Suzuki with a Big Boot. Ishii PowerSlams Suzuki. Suzuki hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Ishii toys around with Suzuki. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Suzuki unloads Three PK’s. Ishii is displaying his fighting spirit. Suzuki with a Mid-Kick. Ishii blocks a boot from Suzuki. Ishii rocks Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki and Ishii are running the ropes. Suzuki with a knee lift. Suzuki applies a side headlock. Ishii runs into Suzuki. Suzuki with Two Big Boots. Ishii responds with a Release German Suplex.

HeadButt Exchange. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Third Palm Strike Exchange. Second HeadButt Exchange. Ishii clotheslines Suzuki. Ishii plays to the crowd. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Ishii counters with The Turnover Driver. Ishii hits The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Suzuki negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Suzuki grabs the left shoulder of Ishii. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with a Running Lariat. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Ishii counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a short-arm lariat. Fourth Palm Strike Exchange. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki with a Sliding Knee Strike. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii with a Running Lariat. Suzuki laughs at Ishii. Ishii blocks a boot from Suzuki. Ishii HeadButts Suzuki. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0) Jay White w/Gedo vs. (0) Shingo Takagi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

White is playing mind games with Takagi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs White into the ropes. White tugs on Takagi’s hair. White applies a side headlock. Takagi whips White across the ring. White runs into Takagi. White kicks Takagi in the gut. White with a side headlock takeover. White holds onto the ropes. White kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi drops White with a shoulder tackle. Takagi blocks a boot from White. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with the irish whip. Takagi follows that with another corner clothesline. Takagi bodyslams White. White regroups on the outside. Takagi sends White face first into the steel ring post. Takagi is distracted by Gedo. Takagi blocks a punch from White. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi HeadButts White. Takagi rolls White back into the ring. Gedo grabs the right leg of Takagi. White blasts Takagi off the apron. White sends Takagi chest first into the steel barricade. White repeatedly drives Takagi back first into the barricade. White with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen.

White repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s back. White with forearm shivers across the back of Takagi. White applies a standing chin lock on the top rope. Red Shoes admonishes White. White drops Takagi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. White applies a rear chin lock. White repeatedly drives his knee into Takagi’s back. White with a knee drop. Takagi with heavy bodyshots. White pulls Takagi down to the mat. White sends Takagi to the corner. White kicks Takagi in the gut. White continues to pull Takagi down to the mat. Takagi is pissed. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White punches Takagi in the back. Takagi clotheslines the back of White’s neck. Takagi with a Hair Biel. Takagi clotheslines White over the top rope. Takagi drives White back first into the apron. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Takagi tees off on White. Takagi whips White into the barricade. Takagi dumps White face first on the apron. Takagi with a Snap DDT on the floor. Takagi rolls White back into the ring. Takagi repeatedly kicks White in the face. Takagi ducks a clothesline from White. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Takagi goes for Noshigami, but White blocks it. Takagi backs White into the turnbuckle pad. White kicks Takagi in the face. White with a Snap Saito Suplex. White with a Running European Uppercut. White follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop. White with a Snap DDT. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Takagi negates The Blade Runner. White with a knife edge chop. Takagi decks White with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. White ducks a clothesline from Takagi. White with three uppercuts. Takagi responds with The Noshigami. Takagi with a Pop Up WheelBarrow Suplex. Takagi unloads a series of elbow smashes. Forearm Exchange. White slaps Takagi in the face. White delivers his combination offense. Lariat Exchange. Takagi tells White to get up. White tries to shove Red Shoes into Takagi. Takagi ducks a clothesline from White. White drops Takagi with a FlatLiner. White with a German Suplex. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Takagi denies The Sleeper Suplex. White with forearm shivers. Takagi HeadButts White.

White blasts Takagi with a knife edge chop. Takagi with combination forearm strikes. Takagi with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Takagi delivers The Sliding Lariat. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi follows that with Sol De Japon for a two count. Takagi drops White with a back elbow smash. Gedo continues to run interference. White uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. White argues with Red Shoes. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi clotheslines White. White ducks a clothesline from Takagi. White with a Snap Dragon Suplex. White with The Kiwi Crusher for a two count. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Takagi blocks it. White with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi hits Made In Japan for a two count. White negates The Last Of The Dragon. Takagi lays out Gedo. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Takagi counters with a short-arm lariat. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi plays to the crowd. White clings onto the top rope. White knocks down Red Shoes. Takagi with The Last Of The Dragon. White delivers the low blow. White with a Bridging Leg Capture Suplex for a two count. White drills Takagi with The BrainBuster. White plants Takagi with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0) Kazuchika Okada vs. (0) Kota Ibushi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Okada applies a hammerlock. Ibushi with a drop toe hold. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Ibushi with a side headlock takeover. Standing Switch Exchange. Okada applies a side headlock. Ibushi whips Okada across the ring. Ibushi leapfrogs over Okada. Ibushi drops down on the canvas. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Okada regroups on the outside. Okada avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Ibushi blocks a boot from Okada. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Okada pulls Ibushi off the ring apron. Okada whips Ibushi into the steel barricade. Okada hits The Snap DDT on the floor. Ibushi gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Okada with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Ibushi talks smack to Okada. Forearm Exchange. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Okada drops Ibushi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada slams Ibushi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Okada with clubbing elbow smashes. Okada applies a wrist lock. Okada with the irish whip. Ibushi kicks Okada in the face. Okada with The Big Boot. Ibushi dropkicks Okada.

Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Okada dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Okada decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ibushi whips Okada across the ring. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada sends Ibushi to the corner. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Ibushi in the gut. Okada drops Ibushi with The DDT for a two count. Ibushi denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Ibushi with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Okada uppercuts Ibushi. Ibushi dives over Okada. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Ibushi with The Pele Kick. Okada applies The Money Clip. Ibushi drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Short-Arm Reversal by Okada. Okada with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Okada lock in The Money Clip. Ibushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Ibushi lands The Asai MoonSault. Ibushi rolls Okada back into the ring. Ibushi delivers The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Ibushi puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Okada with clubbing blows to Ibushi’s back. Ibushi negates The Avalanche TombStone PileDriver. Ibushi slaps Okada in the chest. Ibushi with a SpringBoard FrankenSteiner for a two count. Ibushi goes for The Hitodenashi Driver, but Okada counters with The TombStone PileDriver. Second Forearm Exchange. Ibushi with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Ibushi with The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi goes for The V-Trigger, but Okada counters with The Spinning TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Money Clip. Ibushi refuses to quit. Ibushi avoids The ShotGun Dropkick. Okada uppercuts Ibushi. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, Ibushi lands back on his feet. Okada goes for The Spinning Rain Maker, but Ibushi counters with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi drills Okada with The V-Trigger. Okada dropkicks Ibushi. Okada whips Ibushi across the ring. Okada with The Dynamic Dropkick. Ibushi responds with The SitOut PowerBomb. V-Trigger 2. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 223 of The Hoots Podcast