NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 9/23/20

Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center

Hokkaido, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match Gabriel Kidd vs. Yuya Uemura

Test Of Strength. Kidd applies a front face lock. Chain grappling exchange. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura drop steps into a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Uemura applies an arm-bar. Kidd transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Uemura grapevines the legs of Kidd. Uemura applies The CrossFace. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Kidd drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Kidd punches Uemura in the back. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd bodyslams Uemura for a two count. Kidd drives Uemura face first into the turnbuckle pad. Kidd with a chop/forearm combination. Kidd is choking Uemura with his boot. Kidd pie faces Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Kidd uppercuts Uemura. Kidd whips Uemura across the ring. Kidd scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd slaps Uemura in the chest.

Uemura dropkicks Kidd. Uemura kicks Kidd in the chest. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura with the irish whip. Uemura follows that with a running elbow smash. Uemura drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Uemura with The Hip Toss for a two count. Uemura applies the single leg crab. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the beak. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Kidd. Uemura with a running forearm smash. Kidd negates The OverHook Suplex. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura uppercuts Kidd. Kidd responds with The Big Boot. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Kidd with an open palm strike. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd talks smack to Uemura. Kidd slap Uemura in the face. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Kidd dropkicks Uemura. Kidd connects with The Double Arm Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gabriel Kidd via Pinfall

Second Match: (0) Jeff Cobb vs. (0) Shingo Takagi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb backs Takagi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takagi turns Cobb over. The referee calls for a clean break. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Takagi kicks Cobb in the face. Takagi runs into Cobb. Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Cobb drops down on the canvas. Cobb goes for a leapfrog, but Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi drops Cobb with a shoulder tackle. Cobb dropkicks Takagi. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takagi blocks it. Takagi with heavy bodyshots. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi with a forearm smash. Cobb denies the irish whip. Cobb sends Takagi to the corner. Cobb with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb HeadButts Takagi. Cobb hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck for a one count. Cobb apples The Bear Hug. Takag unloads three Bell Claps. Cobb drives Takagi back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb follows that with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Cobb goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi kicks Cobb in the gut. Takagi sends Cobb chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Cobb decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi answers with a back elbow smash of his own. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Cobb. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Cobb blocks it. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi applies a waist lock. Cobb hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi clotheslines the back of Cobb’s neck. Cobb applies a side headlock. Takagi with The Back Drop Driver. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Double Lariat. Exploder Suplex Exchange. HeadButt Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Cobb scores a right jab. Takagi HeadButts Cobb. Cobb SuperKicks Takagi. Takagi with a stiff lariat. Cobb responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Cobb whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi negates Tour Of The Islands. Takagi hits The Noshigami.

Takagi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Cobb counters with Two GutWrench Suplex’s. Cobb PowerBombs Takagi for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb sends Takagi into the ropes. Takagi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb goes for The F5, but Takagi counters with The DDT. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi follows that with Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi goes for Last Of Dragon, but Cobb lands back on his feet. Cobb applies a waist lock. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Takagi with two short-arm lariats. Takagi scores a right jab. Cobb HeadButts Takagi. Takagi with a Short Pumping Bomber. Cobb side steps Takagi into the ropes. Cobb with a Release German Suplex. Cobb plants Takagi with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Third Match: (0) Kazuchika Okada vs. (0) Yujiro Takahashi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Takahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada pats Takahashi on the chest. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Takahashi starts biting Okada’s fingers. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi blasts Okada with a knife edge chop. Okada with forearm shivers. Takahashi clotheslines Okada. Takahashi drops Okada with a NeckBreaker on the ramp. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi slams Okada’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takahashi sends Okada to the corner. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with another Sliding Boot for a two count.

Takahashi bodyslams Okada for a two count. Takahashi applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi goes back to the rear chin lock. Okada with elbows into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Takahashi blocks a boot from Okada. Takahashi sends Okada face first into the canvas. Okada dodges The Sliding Boot. Okada with a Running European Uppercut. Okada with forearm shivers. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada drops Takahashi with The DDT. Okada follows that with a SlingShot Pescado. Okada rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Takahashi negates The Reverse NeckBreaker. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Okada lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Okada dropkicks Takahashi. Okada with The TombStone PileDriver.

Okada applies The Money Clip. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi responds with The Olympic Slam. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi dodges The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada negates Pimp Juice. Takahashi SuperKicks Okada. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Okada blocks it. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Okada kicks Takahashi in the face. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi clotheslines Okada. Takahashi goes for The Tokyo Pimps, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada goes for The Money Clip, but Takahashi counters with a deep arm-drag. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi SuperKicks Okada. Takahashi goes for The Tokyo Pimps, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada drops Takahashi with The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada makes Takahashi tap out to The Money Clip.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (2) Minoru Suzuki vs. (2) Taichi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Suzuki is trying to strangle Taichi before the bell rings. Taichi backs Suzuki into the turnbuckle pad. Suzuki transitions into a ground and pound attack. Taichi applies an illegal choke. Suzuki kicks Taichi into the referee. Suzuki talks smack to Taichi. Suzuki grabs Taichi by his throat. Suzuki with two haymakers. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Taichi rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Suzuki and Taichi knockdowns the referee. Suzuki and Taichi are swinging chairs at each other. Taichi drives the chair into the midsection of Suzuki. Suzuki delivers a gut punch. Suzuki drops Taichi with a knee lift. Suzuki whips Taichi into the steel barricade. Suzuki drives the chair into Taichi’s face. Suzuki with a massive chair shot. Suzuki sends Taichi back first into the barricade. Suzuki wraps the chair around Taichi’s neck. Suzuki with a gut punch/knee lift combination. Taichi tells Suzuki to bring it. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki slams Taichi’s head on the ring apron. Suzuki sends Taichi face first into the steel ring post.

Suzuki finally rolls Taichi back into the ring. Suzuki shoves down the referee. Taichi nails Suzuki with the microphone stand. Taichi repeatedly whips Suzuki into the barricade. Taichi wraps the cable chord around Suzuki’s neck. Suzuki and Taichi are brawling up the ramp way. Taichi delivers a massive chair shot. Taichi is choking Suzuki with the chair. Suzuki with a gut punch. Taichi slams Suzuki’s head on the apron. Taichi rips off his pants. Taichi toys around with Suzuki. Forearm Exchange. Taichi kicks Suzuki in the gut. Taichi rams his boot across Suzuki’s face. Suzuki drops Taichi with a forearm smash. Suzuki blocks a boot form Taichi. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Taichi with The Axe Bomber. Taichi follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Suzuki dodges The Axe Bomber. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Taichi counters with a Back Body Drop. Taichi connects with The Black Mephisto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (2) Will Ospreay in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Ospreay wants Ishii to shake his hand. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay runs into Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ospreay kicks Ishii in the face. Ospreay drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Ishii kicks Ospreay in the gut. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ospreay drops down on the canvas. Ospreay goes for a leapfrog, but Ishii holds onto the ropes. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ospreay blocks a lariat from Ishii. Ishii goes for a Release German Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ishii avoids The Standing Shooting Star Press. Ospreay dodges The Sliding Lariat. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ishii shoves Ospreay. Ospreay slaps Ishii in the face. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Ospreay with the irish whip. Ospreay kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Ishii is lighting up Ospreay’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishii kicks Ospreay in the back. Ishii stands on Ospreay’s face. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ishii drops Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex.

Ishii repeatedly kicks Ospreay in the face. Ospreay with a forearm/palm strike combination. Ospreay delivers a gut punch. Ishii answers with a throat chop. Ishii with the irish whip. Ishii blocks a boot from Ospreay. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii denies The SuperKick. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay with The HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ospreay unloads two knife edge chops. Ospreay sweeps out the legs of Ishii. Ospreay follows that with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Ospreay toys around with Ishii. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay calls Ishii a little bitch. Ospreay slaps Ishii in the face. Ospreay continues to slap Ishii in the face. Ishii is pissed. Ishii leans into forearms from Ospreay. Ishii rocks Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay has Ishii draped across the top rope. Ospreay kicks Ishii in the chest. Ishii avoids The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay dropkicks Ishii off the ring apron. Ishii dodges The Robinson Special.

Ospeay goes for The Lifting Reverse DDT, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay sends Ishii chest first into the barricade. Ospreay hits The OsCutter on the floor. Ishii gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Ospreay with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Ospreay bodyslams Ishii. Ospreay gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay punches Ishii in the back. Ishii with a Leaping HeadButt. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ishii dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Ospreay counters with a deep arm-drag. Ishii avoids The Hidden Blade. Ospreay blocks a flurry of strikes from Ishii. Ospreay SuperKicks Ishii. Ospreay with a RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay nails Ishii with The Hook. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Ospreay blocks a lariat from Ishii. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii PowerBombs Ospreay for a two count. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat for a two count.

Ishii plays to the crowd. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ospreay responds with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii dodges The Hook Kick. Ishii blocks a RoundHouse Kick from Ospreay. Ishii HeadButts Ospreay. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii negates The Super OsCutter. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a Hook Kick. Ishii responds with a Lariat. Ishii goes for an Inside Out Lariat, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with The Liger Bomb for a two count. Ishii negates The Storm Breaker. Ospreay with a RoundHouse Kick. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii drops Ospreay with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Ospreay counters with a high knee strike. Ishii HeadButts Ospreay. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Ospreay counters with The Stunner. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ishii with a stiff lariat. Ishii dodges The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay hits The Reverse Hurricanrana. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay connects with The Storm Breaker for a two count. Ospreay delivers The Hidden Blade. Ospreay plants Ishii with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2) Kota Ibushi vs. (2) Jay White w/Gedo in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

White is playing mind games with Ibushi. White wants the Hokkaido crowd to chant for Ibushi. Ibushi drops White with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi with a SlingShot Pescado. Ibushi rolls White back into the ring. Ibushi stomps on White’s back. Ibushi backs White into the red turnbuckle pad. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Ibushi pats White on the chest. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ibushi repeatedly stomps on White’s chest. Ibushi applies a wrist lock. White reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi dives over White. White with The TKO across the top rope. White with The Knee Crusher on the ring apron. White repeatedly drives Ibushi back first into the steel barricade. White hammers down on the right knee of Ibushi. White repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. White rolls Ibushi back into the ring. White blocks a boot from Ibushi. White hyperextends the right knee of Ibushi. White continues to stomp on Ibushi’s chest. Ibushi with heavy bodyshots. White pulls Ibushi down to the mat. White flexes his muscles. White repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Ibushi. White drops Ibushi with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a one count. White with a Knee Breaker. White tells Ibushi to get up. White kicks out the legs of Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. White kicks the right knee of Ibushi. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from White. Ibushi dropkicks White.

Ibushi delivers his combination offense. White dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. White decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi PowerSlams White. Ibushi goes for The MoonSault, but White ducks out of the way. White drops Ibushi with Th DDT. White with a running elbow smash. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Ibushi backs White into the blue turnbuckle pad. White ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. White with The FlatLiner. White with a Release German Suplex. White goes for The Uranage Slam, but Ibushi blocks it. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Ibushi with clubbing elbow smashes. White responds with a single leg takedown. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ibushi negates The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ibushi with a Release German Suplex. Ibushi goes for The Hitodenashi Driver, but White lands back on his feet. White kicks the right knee of Ibushi. Ibushi kicks White in the back. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Elbow Smash Exchange. Gedo runs interference. White rakes the eyes of Ibushi. White with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. White hits The Uranage Slam for a two count.

White goes for The Kiwi Crusher, but Ibushi counters with The Hitodenashi Driver. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi tells White to bring it. White delivers his combination offense. Ibushi drops White with a Lariat. White with a double leg takedown. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White applies The Full Nelson Lock. Ibushi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Ibushi goes for The Bomaye, but White blocks it. Ibushi negates The Blade Runner. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi goes for The Kamgioye, but White counters with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. White applies The Indian Death Lock. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White with a Snap Sleeper Suplex. Ibushi drills White with The Bomaye. Ibushi connects with The Last Ride for a two count. White uses Red Shoes for leverage. Second Forearm Exchange. Ibushi with The Buzzsaw Kick. Ibushi gets White in position for The Kamigoye. Red Shoes is distracted by Gedo. White delivers the low blow. White with The Bridging Leg Capture Suplex for a two count. Ibushi whips White across the ring. Ibushi with The V-Trigger. Ibushi kicks Gedo off the apron. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but White counters with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

