NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 9/27/20

Kobe World Hall

Kobe, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Kidd applies a front face lock. Tsuji brings Kidd down to the mat. Kidd applies a bodyscissors hold. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kidd with a wrist lock takedown. Kidd bars the left shoulder of Tsuji. Tsuji with a single leg takedown. Tsuji applies a leg lock. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Kidd reverses the hold. Tsuj with heavy bodyshots. Tsuji whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd runs into Tsuj. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd uppercuts Tsuji. Tsuji drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle.

Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji whips Kidd across the ring. Tsuji with a Back Body Drop. Tsuji bodyslams Kidd. Tsuji follows that with a Running Splash for a two count. Tsuji applies the single leg crab. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji unloads two chops. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Kidd scores the elbow knockdown. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Kidd drives Tsuji face first into the turnbuckle pad. Kidd drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji blocks it. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji with a Vertical Suplex. Tsuji is fired up. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kidd dropkicks Tsuji. Kidd connects with The Double Arm Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gabriel Kidd via Pinfall

Second Match: (4) Taichi vs. (0) Yujiro Takahashi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Takahashi attacks Taichi before the bell rings. Takahashi starts choking Taichi with his pimp stick. Takahashi stomps on Taichi’s chest. Takahashi slams Taichi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi is choking Taichi with his boot. The referee admonishes Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Taichi regroups on the outside. Taichi repeatedly hits Takahashi with the bell hammer. Taichi strangles Takahashi with the bell hammer. Taichi slams Takahashi’s head on the steel ring post. Taichi wraps the cable chords around Takahashi’s neck. Taichi with the cover for a two count. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Takahashi in the back. Taichi toys around with Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Taichi in the gut. Takahashi dumps Taichi out of the ring. Taichi kicks Takahashi in the gut. Taichi sends Takahashi back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Takahashi whips Taichi into the barricade. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT on the floor.

Takahashi talks smack to Taichi. Takahashi rolls Taichi back into the ring. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Takahashi blocks a boot from Takahashi sends Taichi face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot. Takahashi follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Taichi rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Taichi kicks Takahashi in the face. Taichi side steps Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi dodges The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi drops Takahashi with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi starts biting Taichi’s fingers. Taichi rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Running Boot Exchange. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Takahashi. Takahashi dodges The Axe Bomber. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Taichi goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Takahashi ducks out of the way. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Taichi counters with a Back Drop Driver. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Takahashi denies The SuperKick. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Taichi negates Pimp Juice. Taichi shoves down the referee. Taichi delivers the low blow. Taichi plants Takahashi with The Gedo Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi via Pinfall

Third Match: (2) Minoru Suzuki vs. (2) Jeff Cobb in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Cobb trips Suzuki. Suzuki with a single leg takedown. Suzuki grapples around Cobb. Chain grappling exchange. Cobb applies a double wrist lock. Cobb transitions into a rear chin lock. Suzuki applies a deep hammerlock. Suzuki transitions into The Heel Hook. Cobb grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Cobb backs Suzuki into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Cobb unloads two chops. Cobb with the irish whip. Cobb goes for a Leaping Back Elbow Smash, but Suzuki ducks out of the way. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki repeatedly whips Cobb into the steel barricade. Suzuki uses the barricade as a weapon. The referee admonishes Suzuki. Suzuki with a Mid-Kick. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki tells Cobb to bring it. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Cobb gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen.

Suzuki with a gut punch. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki hits The PK. Suzuki kicks Cobb in the face. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Cobb with two shoulder tackles. Cobb drives Suzuki back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb follows that with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Suzuki kicks Cobb in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Cobb dropkicks Suzuki. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Cobb counters with a Back Body Drop. Cobb clotheslines Suzuki. Cobb with Two GutWrench Suplex’s. Cobb connects with The Oklahoma Stampede. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Suzuki negates Tour Of The Islands. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki plants Cobb with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (2) Kota Ibushi vs. (0) Tomohiro Ishii in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ibushi backs Ishii into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ibushi pats Ishii on the chest. Strong lockup. Ishii backs Ibushi into the ropes. Ibushi avoids the knife edge chop. Ishii dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Ibushi across the ring. Ibushi with a Running Boot. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Ishii ducks under a flurry of strikes from Ibushi. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Ibushi kicks Ishii in the chest. That leads us to a standoff in the center of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Ishii drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii repeatedly kicks Ibushi in the face. Ishii unloads four knife edge chops. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Ishii with a throat chop. Ishii toys around with Ibushi. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii with Two Mid-Kicks. Ishii repeatedly kicks Ibushi in the back. Ibushi is pissed.

Second Forearm Exchange. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi with clubbing mid-kicks. Mid-Kick/Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Ibushi is putting the boots to Ishii. Ishii grabs Ibushi by his throat. Third Forearm Exchange. Ishii HeadButts Ibushi. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ibushi PowerSlams Ishii. Ibushi goes for The MoonSault, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Ishii launches Ibushi over the top rope. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii PowerSlams Ibushi. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ibushi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Snap German Suplex Exchange. Misfired Lariats. Ibushi with a Running Boot. Ibushi dropkicks Ishii. Head Kick Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Ibushi toys around with Ishii. Ishii unloads three throat chops. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii repeatedly slaps Ibushi in the face. Ibushi answers with a throat punch.

Ibushi drops Ishii with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi hits The Last Ride for a two count. Ishii negates The Kamigoye. Ibushi HeadButts Ishii. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi blocks a lariat from Ishii. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi goes for a Hurricanrana, but Ishii counters with a PowerBomb for a two count. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ibushi negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ibushi with a high knee strike. Ishii HeadButts Ibushi. Ishii hits The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ishii denies The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi with The Pele Kick. Ibushi with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Ishii responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Ibushi drops Ishii with The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ibushi fights out of the electric chair position. Ishii goes for a Snap German Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi connects with The Bomaye for a two count. Ishii negates The Kamigoye. Ibushi with a knee lift. Ishii HeadButts Ibushi. Ibushi with an Inside Out Lariat. Ibushi drills Ishii with The V-Trigger. Ibushi plants Ishii with The Kamigoye.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4) Will Ospreay vs. (0) Shingo Takagi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Test Of Strength. Ospreay applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Ospreay across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Quick shoving contest. Ospreay leapfrogs over Takagi. Ospreay dodges The Sliding Lariat. Takagi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay goes for a HandSpring Back Elbow, but Takagi blocks it. Takagi goes for a German Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Takagi negates The OsCutter. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi counters with a Hurricanrana. Ospreay with a leg sweep. Ospreay blocks lariat from Takagi. Takagi dodges The Hook Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ospreay wants Takagi to shake his hand. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay with a Running Hurricanrana. Ospreay is playing mind games with Takagi.

Takagi regroups on the outside. Ospreay with a running boot. Ospreay punches Takagi in the back. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi hammers down on the left knee of Ospreay. Ospreay scores the elbow knockdown. Ospreay dropkicks Takagi to the floor. Takagi avoids The SlingShot Pescado. Takagi kicks Ospreay in the gut. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Takagi hits The Pop Up Death Valley Driver on the floor. Takagi stomps on Ospreay’s back. Takagi rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Takagi dumps Ospreay face first on the top rope. Takagi with The Snap DDT for a one count. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi transitions into the cravate. Ospreay with heavy bodyshots. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi with a knee drop. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi toys around with Ospreay. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Takag whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay drops Takagi with The HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Takagi side steps Ospreay into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay with an Inverted Atomic Drop/Double Hand Chop Combination. Ospreay follows that with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Ospreay dives over Takagi. Takagi with a forearm smash. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Ospreay. Ospreay negates Noshigami. Ospreay with two knee lifts. Takagi drops Ospreay with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Ospreay blocks it. Ospreay applies The Full Nelson Lock. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi dodges The Hook Kick. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ospreay counters with The Stunner. Takagi launches Ospreay over the top rope. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Ospreay with The Sasuke Special. Ospreay delivers The Helluva Kick. Takagi negates The Storm Breaker. Ospreay gets Takagi tied in the tree of woe. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the head. Ospreay lands The Coast To Coast. Ospreay with The Lifting Reverse DDT for a two count. Ospreay follows that with The Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Takagi counters with The Noshigami. Takagi applies a waist lock. Ospreay with three sharp elbow strikes. Takagi responds with The Sol De Japon. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay goes for The HandSpring Back Elbow, but Takagi counters with The Burning Hammer into the ropes. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Ospreay counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter for a two count. Takagi with a short-arm lariat. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Takagi answers with a right jab. Ospreay nails Takagi with The Hook Kick. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Takagi hits Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi drops Ospreay with The Pumping Bomber for a two count.

Ospreay negates Last Of The Dragon. Ospreay fights out of the electric chair position. Takagi clotheslines the back of Ospreay’s neck. Ospreay with The Hook Kick. Ospreay drills Takagi with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Both men are knocked down after a Double HeadButt. Second Forearm Exchange. Ospreay with a RoundHouse Kick. Takagi with a Short Pumping Bomber. Ospreay responds with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Ospreay with an Inside Out Lariat. Takagi dodges The Hidden Blade. Ospreay with Two Hook Kicks. Ospreay drops Takagi with The Rolling Elbow. Takagi has Ospreay perched on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi clotheslines Ospreay off the top turnbuckle. Takagi with an Avalanche Death Valley Driver for a one count. Takagi with connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Ospreay with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2) Kazuchika Okada vs. (4) Jay White w/Gedo in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

White is playing mind games with Okada. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs White into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. White regroups on the outside. Strong lockup. White backs Okada into the ropes. White pats Okada on the chest. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada whips White across the ring. Okada with The Big Boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Gedo punches Okada in the back. Okada runs after Gedo. Gedo begs for mercy. White attacks Okada from behind. White with forearm shivers across the back of Okada. White throws Okada into the steel barricade. White repeatedly drives Okada back first into the barricade. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. White repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back. White toys around with Okada. White applies a waist lock. Okada with elbows into the midsection of White. White punches Okada in the back. White with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. White applies a rear chin lock. White repeatedly drives his knee into Okada’s back. White talks smack to Okada. White with forearm shivers across Okada’s back. Okada rocks White with a forearm smash. White ducks a clothesline from Okada. White continues to punch Okada in the back. Okada hits The FlapJack.

Okada with a running forearm smash. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. White reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada with a Running Elbow Smash. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks White in the gut. Okada follows that with The DDT for a two count. Gedo trips Okada from the outside. Okada is pissed. Okada kicks White in the gut. Okada with The Double DDT on the ramp. Okada rolls White back into the ring. Okada goes for The Reverse NeckBreaker, but White blocks it. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada hammers down on the back of White’s neck. White shoves Okada into the ropes. White with an Inverted Atomic Drop. White drops Okada with a Snap DDT. Okada side steps White into the turnbuckle pad. White kicks Okada in the gut. White with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckle pad for a two count. White buries his shoulder into the midsection of Okada. White puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Forearm Exchange. White with a Running European Uppercut. White follows that with The BladeBuster for a two count. Okada negates The Uranage Slam. White punches Okada in the back. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Second Forearm Exchange. Okada tells White to bring it. Gedo continues to run interference. Okada ducks a clothesline from White. Okada dropkicks White into Gedo.

Okada whips White across the ring. Okada goes for The Dynamic Dropkick, but White holds onto the ropes. White with a Release German Suplex. White mocks Okada. Okada negates The Rain Maker. Okada kicks White in the face. Okada uppercuts White. White with a knife edge chop. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from White. Okada dropkicks White. Okada connects with The TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Money Clip. White puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but White blocks it. Okada negates The Blade Runner. Okada goes for The Spinning Rain Maker, but White counters with The Uranage Slam. Okada hammers down on the back of White’s neck. Okada denies The Blade Runner. Okada dropkicks White. Gedo runs into the ring. Okada dropkicks Gedo into the blue turnbuckle pad. Okada applies The Money Clip. White with a thumb to the eye. Okada drops White with The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. White delivers the low blow. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Okada counters with The Money Clip. White drills Okada with The Snap Sleeper Suplex. White plants Okada with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

