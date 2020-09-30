NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 9/30/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Standing Switch Exchange. Uemura applies a front face lock. Test Of Strength. Tsuji has the leverage advantage. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Uemura with an arm-bar takedown. Uemura applies a double wrist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Uemura whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji stomps on Uemura’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Tsuji stomps on Uemura’s back. Tsuji with a forearm shot across the back of Uemura. Uemura slaps Tsuji in the chest. Tsuji drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Tsuji bodyslams Uemura. Tsuji with The Big Splash for a two count.

Uemura denies The Boston Crab. Tsuji hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Elbow Smash Exchange. Uemura dropkicks Tsuji. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura drops Tsuji with a running forearm smash for a two count. Uemura bodyslams Tsuji. Tsuji negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura backs Tsuji into the blue turnbuckle pad. Uemura unloads three chops. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Uemura with the irish whip. Tsuji Spears Uemura. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Uemura refuses to quit. Tsuji connects with The Giant Swing. Tsuji makes Uemura tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yota Tsuji via Submission

Second Match: (4) Minoru Suzuki vs. (0) Yujiro Takahashi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Quick shoving contest before the bell rings. Running Boot Exchange. Suzuki drops Takahashi with The Big Boot. Takahashi dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Takahashi sends Suzuki chest first into the steel barricade. Takahashi starts choking Suzuki with his pimp stick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Boot on the floor. Suzuki delivers a gut punch. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Takahashi rolls Suzuki back into the ring. Takahashi is choking Suzuki with his boot. Takahashi stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Takahashi slams Suzuki’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi kicks Suzuki in the gut. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi follows that with a knife edge chop. Takahashi slaps Suzuki in the face. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Suzuki whips Takahashi into the barricade. Suzuki shoves down the referee. Suzuki delivers multiple chair shots. Suzuki slams Takahashi’s head on the time keepers table.

Suzuki wraps a cable chord around Takahashi’s neck. Suzuki toys around with Takahashi. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takahashi denies The PK. Takahashi sends Suzuki face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot. Suzuki answers with a gut punch. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Suzuki hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Suzuki toys around with Takahashi. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki stands on the back of Takahashi’s head. Third Forearm Exchange. Takahashi drops Suzuki with a Lariat. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi SuperKicks Suzuki. Suzuki negates Pimp Juice. Suzuki goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

Third Match: (4) Kota Ibushi vs. (2) Jeff Cobb in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Ibushi kicks the left hamstring of Cobb. Hand fighting. Cobb brings Ibushi down to the mat. Cobb applies a front face lock. Ibushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Cobb applies a front face lock. Cobb with an arm-bar takedown. Ibushi answers with the headscissors escape. Cobb blasts Ibushi with a knife edge chop. Forearm /Hamstring Kick Exchange. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb denies the irish whip. Ibushi drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Cobb drops down on the canvas. Cobb leapfrogs over Ibushi. Cobb dropkicks Ibushi for a one count. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Ibushi’s back. Cobb uppercuts Ibushi’s back. Cobb with Three HeadButts. Second Forearm Exchange. Cobb with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Ibushi kicks Cobb in the face. Ibushi dives over Cobb. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi with a SlingShot Pescado.

Ibushi rolls Cobb back into the ring. Ibushi dives over Cobb. Ibushi with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Ibushi unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Cobb with a Belly to Back Suplex. Cobb with two shoulder tackles. Cobb drives Ibushi back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Cobb with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Cobb hits The Athletic Plex for a two count.Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb with a forearm smash. Ibushi answers with a Mid-Kick. Cobb SuperKicks Ibushi. Cobb shrugs off a short-arm lariat. Cobb drops Ibushi with an Inside Out Lariat. Cobb connects with The F5’000 for a two count. Cobb whips Ibushi across the ring. Ibushi holds onto the ropes. Ibushi kicks Cobb in the face. Ibushi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Cobb negates The Kamigoye. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi drills Cobb with The V-Trigger. Ibushi plants Cobb with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (2) Kazuchika Okada vs. (6) Taichi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Taichi attacks Okada before the bell rings. Taichi with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Taichi dumps Okada out of the ring. Taichi repeatedly whips Okada into the steel barricades. The referee is distracted by El Desperado. Taichi drives a chair into the midsection of Okada. Taichi breaks a chair over Okada’s back. Taichi drives Okada back first into the steel ring post. Taichi rolls Okada back into the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi repeatedly kicks Okada in the back. Taichi drives Okada back first into the ring apron. Taichi tosses Okada back inside the ring. Taichi stands on Okada’s back. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back. Taichi drives Okada back first into the turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi continues to kick Okada in the back. Taichi toys around with Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Okada kicks Taichi in the face. Okada drops Taichi with a Running European Uppercut. Okada with forearm shivers. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Taichi in the gut. Okada follows that with The DDT for a two count.

Taichi negates The Money Clip. Okada ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Okada puts Taichi on the top turnbuckle. Okada dropkicks Taichi to the floor. Taichi drives Okada back first into the barricade. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Okada hits The Snap DDT on the floor. Okada rolls Taichi back into the ring. Taichi avoids The Missile Dropkick. Taichi talks smack to Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada blocks a boot from Taichi. Okada hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Taichi with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Taichi applies the single leg crab. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Okada counters with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Taichi side steps Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Okada kicks Taichi in the face. Taichi dodges The Big Boot. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Taichi holds onto the ropes. Taichi drills Okada with The Buzzsaw Kick.

Taichi rips off his pants. Okada dropkicks Taichi. Okada goes for The Spinning TombStone PileDriver, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Okada hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver. Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Okada counters with The Spinning TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Money Clip. Okada with a short-arm clothesline. Okada maintains wrist control. Taichi negates The Rain Maker. Taichi delivers the low blow. Taichi connects with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Okada denies The SuperKick. Okada uppercuts Taichi. Taichi with a forearm smash. Taichi goes for The Back Drop Driver, but Okada blocks it. Taichi dodges The Spinning Rain Maker. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber for a two count. Taichi goes for Black Mephisto, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada applies The Money Clip. Taichi with an arm-drag takeover. Okada negates The Black Mephisto. Okada with a BackBreaker. Okada makes Taichi pass out to The Money Clip.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Referee Stoppage

Fifth Match: (6) Jay White w/Gedo vs. (4) Will Ospreay in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

White is playing mind games with Ospreay. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ospreay backs White into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. White regroups on the outside. Strong lockup. Ospreay backs White into the ropes. Ospreay tugs on White’s hair. Ospreay applies a side headlock. White backs Ospreay into the blue turnbuckle pad. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White repeatedly stomps on Ospreay’s chest. White with forearm shivers. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. White kicks Ospreay in the gut. White punches Ospreay in the back. White with a straight right hand. White uppercuts Ospreay. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from White. Ospreay with a Back Body Drop. Ospreay clotheslines White over the top rope. Ospreay showcases his athleticism. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from White. Ospreay drops White with a knife edge chop. Ospreay bodyslams White. Ospreay with a knee drop for a one count. Ospreay stomps on White’s back. Ospreay with a straight right hand. Ospreay whips White across the ring. White holds onto the ropes. White decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. White with an Exploder Suplex over the top rope. White repeatedly whips Ospreay into the steel barricades. Ospreay gets back in the ring at the count of nine.

White repeatedly stomps on Ospreay’s chest. White pulls Ospreay down to the mat. White kicks Ospreay in the back. White applies the single leg crab. White fish hooks Ospreay. Ospreay grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White with forearm shivers. White bodyslams Ospreay. White with a Leg Drop for a one count. White applies a side headlock. Ospreay with heavy bodyshots. White punches Ospreay in the back. Ospreay with forearm shivers. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from White. White side steps Ospreay into the turnbuckle pad. White with a blistering chop. White with a double leg takedown. White follows that with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ospreay uses his feet to create separation. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. White reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay drops White with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay with an Inverted Atomic Drop/Double Hand Chop Combination. Ospreay follows that with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio.

Gedo pulls White out of harms way. Ospreay yells at Gedo. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Gedo tries to trip Ospreay. White drops Ospreay with The Snap DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White with The Blade Buster for a two count. White goes for The Uranage Slam, but Ospreay blocks it. White kicks the left knee of Ospreay. Ospreay with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gedo continues to run interference. Ospreay decks White with a back elbow smash. Ospreay goes for Pip Pip Cheerio, but White counters with The FlatLiner. White with a Release German Suplex. White puts Ospreay on the top turnbuckle. White and Ospreay are trading back and forth shots. White goes for The SuperPlex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay punches White in the back. Ospreay goes for an Avalanche Belly to Back Suplex, but White blocks it. White rakes the eyes of Ospreay. White with a back elbow smash. Ospreay responds with a SpringBoard Dropkick. White is tied in the tree of woe.

White avoids The Coast To Coast. Ospreay with The Sasuke Special. Ospreay rolls White back into the ring. Ospreay lands The 450 Splash for a two count. White grabs the left leg of Ospreay. Ospreay is putting the boots to White. White slaps Ospreay in the face. White delivers his combination offense. Ospreay SuperKicks White. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but White ducks out of the way. White with The Uranage Slam. White hits The Kiwi Krusher for a two count. Ospreay negates The Blade Runner. Ospreay with The Liger Bomb. White catches Ospreay in mid-air. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Ospreay blocks it. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. White negates The Storm Breaker. White knocks down Red Shoes. Gedo tries to hit Ospreay with brass knuckles. Ospreay drops Gedo with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay denies the low blow. Ospreay with a RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay nails White with The Hook Kick. White dodges The Hidden Blade. White goes for The Sleeper Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay delivers The Hidden Blade. Ospreay plants White with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (2) Shingo Takagi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi applies a side headlock. Takagi runs into Ishii. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi shoves Ishii. Ishii grabs Takagi by his throat. Ishii with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi with a forearm smash. Ishii drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Ishii repeatedly kicks Takagi in the back. Takagi tells Ishii to bring it. Ishii with clubbing mid-kicks. Takagi gets Ishii tied up in the ropes. Ishii avoids The Draping GTR. Takagi knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Ishii kicks Takagi in the gut. Ishii repeatedly whips Takagi into the steel barricades. Takagi runs into Ishii. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Takagi clotheslines Ishii on the floor. Takagi rolls Ishii back into the ring. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi with a Senton Splash. Takagi applies the cravate. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi with a double knee drop. Takagi talks smack to Ishii. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Ishii with forearm shivers. Takagi HeadButts Ishii. Takagi toys around with Ishii.

Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii slaps Takagi in the face. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Takagi answers with rapid fire elbow smashes. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. Ishii stands on the back of Takagi’s neck. Ishii continues to kick Takagi in the face. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Ishii. Takagi with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Takagi is giving Ishii a receipt. Ishii with vicious elbow smashes across Takagi’s throat. Red Shoes admonishes Ishii. Ishii toys around with Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Ishii. Takagi with a throat chop. Takagi is mauling Ishii in the corner. Takagi hits The Noshigami. Takagi with a WheelBarrow Suplex. Takagi follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Misfired Lariats. Running Short-Arm Clothesline Exchange. Lariat Exchange. Ishii with a Corner Clothesline. Ishii puts Takagi on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count.

Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Ishii kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi blocks a lariat from Ishii. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi with Sol De Japon. Ishii denies Made In Japan. Takagi drops Ishii with The DDT. Takagi hits Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi tells Ishii to get up. Takagi with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Ishii negates Last Of The Dragon. Takagi with a Stiff Lariat. Takagi blocks a boot from Ishii. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Ishii with Two Back Drop Drivers. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Ishii drops Takagi with a forearm smash. Ishii PowerBombs Takagi for a two count. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a two count. Takagi negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Takagi with a Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Ishii responds with The Snap Dragon Suplex.

Takagi rises back on his feet. Ishii clotheslines Takagi for a one count. Ishii hits The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop Brain Buster, but Takagi counters with a high knee strike. Ishii HeadButts Takagi. Takagi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi with The Sliding Elbow Smash. HeadButt Exchange. Combination Forearm Exchange. Takagi drops Ishii with The Draping GTR. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi with a Snap DDT. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii with a short-arm clothesline. Takagi responds with a jab/lariat combination. Takagi goes for a Running PowerSlam, but Ishii counters with The Spinning DDT. Double Lariat. Second HeadButt Exchange. Ishii blocks a lariat from Takagi. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants Takagi with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 224 of The Hoots Podcast