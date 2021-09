The NJPW G1 Climax 31 will start on Saturday, September 18th and goes through until Thursday, October 21st.

BetOnline has the betting odds for the tournament winner and the winners of both blocks – A and B. Check it out:

A Block Winner

Tetsuya Naito: +125

Shingo Takagi: +190

Kota Ibushi: +300

KENTA: +500

Tomohoro Ishii: +1200

Zack Sabre Jr.: +1200

Great-O-Khan: +5000

Toru Yano: +5000

Tango Loa: +6600

Yujiro Takahashi: +6600

B Block Winner

SANADA: +140

Kazuchika Okada: +170

EVIL: +300

Jeff Cobb: +400

Hiroshi Tanahashi: +1500

Taichi: +2200

Hirooki Goto: +2500

Chase Owens: +5000

Tama Tonga: +5000

Yoshi-Hashi: +6600

Tournament winner