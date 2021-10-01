NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 10/1/21

Night Eight: B BLOCK

Hamamatsu Arena

Hamamatsu, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 31

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

– Kazuchika Okada, (3-0) 6 Points

– Jeff Cobb, (3-0) 6 Points

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, (2-1) 4 Points

– EVIL, (2-1) 4 Points

– Taichi, (2-1) 4 Points

– Sanada, (2-1) 4 Points

– Tama Tonga, (1-2) 2 Points

– Hirooki Goto, (0-3) 0 Points

– Chase Owens, (0-3) 0 Points

– Yoshi Hashi, (0-3) 0 Points

First Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Oiwa attacks Kanemaru before the bell rings. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Kanemaru fish hooks Oiwa. Kanemaru backs Oiwa into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Oiwa. Kanemaru kicks Oiwa in the gut. Kanemaru slams Oiwa’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru dumps Oiwa out of the ring. Kanemaru whips Oiwa into the steel barricade. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Oiwa on the floor. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Kanemaru toys around with Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Oiwa. Kanemaru whips Oiwa across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Oiwa. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru hyperextends the left leg of Oiwa.

Kanemaru drops his elbow on the left knee of Oiwa. Kanemaru applies a leg lock. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Oiwa. Kanemaru kicks Oiwa in the face. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Oiwa. Kanemaru sends Oiwa to the corner. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Oiwa denies The Vertical Suplex. Kanemaru continues to rake the eyes of Oiwa. Oiwa dropkicks Kanemaru. Oiwa with the irish whip. Kanemaru kicks Oiwa in the face. Oiwa with a Hip Toss. Oiwa bodyslams Kanemaru for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Boston Crab. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Oiwa with three toe kicks. Kanemaru dropkicks Oiwa. Kanemaru hits The Knee Crusher. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Oiwa on the canvas. Kanemaru makes Oiwa tap out to The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Winner: Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

Second Match: (6) Jeff Cobb vs. (2) Tama Tonga w/Jado In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tonga with rapid fire bodyshots. Cobb denies the irish whip. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb goes for a bodyslam, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga with another round of combo strikes to the midsection of Cobb. Cobb whips Tonga across the ring. Cobb catches Tonga in mid-air. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga applies a waist lock. Cobb decks Tonga with a back elbow smash. Tonga’s speed propels Cobb to the corner. Tonga goes for The Stinger Splash, but Cobb counters with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Tonga regroups on the outside. Cobb kicks Tonga in the gut. Cobb punches Tonga in the back. Cobb headbutts the small of Tonga’s back. Cobb with a forearm shot across the back of Tonga. Tonga gets back in the ring at the count of eleven. Cobb stands on Tonga’s back. Cobb with The Delayed Vertical Toss for a two count.

Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Tonga’s back. Cobb uppercuts Tonga in the back for a one count. Cobb applies a waist lock. Cobb stomps on Tonga’s back. Cobb with clubbing axe handle strikes. Cobb repeatedly drives Tonga back first into the neutral color turnbuckle pads. Cobb with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Tonga attacks the midsection of Cobb. Tonga uppercuts Cobb. Cobb HeadButts Tonga. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb with a short-arm clothesline. Cobb talks smack to Tonga. Cobb drives Tonga’s back into the another turnbuckle pad. Tonga dropkicks Cobb. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb goes for The SpineBuster, but Tonga counters with The Valeno. Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga delivers his combination offense. Tonga drops Cobb with a NeckBreaker. Tonga goes for The Stinger Splash, but Cobb counters with The Bear Hug.

Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Tonga side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga finally lands The Stinger Splash. Tonga hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Tonga goes for a Tiger Driver, but Cobb counters with a Back Body Drop. Cobb kicks Tonga in the gut. Cobb uppercuts Tonga. Cobb dropkicks Tonga. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cobb follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb argues with the referee. Cobb toys around with Tonga. Tonga fights from underneath. Tonga with three uppercuts. Cobb denies The GunStun. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist. Tonga connects with The Flying Splash for a two count. Cobb negates The GunStun. Tonga decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Cobb SuperKicks Tonga. Tonga with a Pele Kick. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Cobb counters with a German Suplex. Cobb plants Tonga with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Third Match: (4) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (0) Chase Owens In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

EVIL tells Owens to lay down. EVIL pie faces Owens. Owens slaps EVIL in the face. EVIL kicks Owens in the gut. EVIL punches Owens in the back. EVIL with a double axe handle strike. EVIL with a forearm smash. EVIL unloads three knife edge chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Owens. Owens kicks EVIL in the gut. Owens slams EVIL’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Owens rams EVIL’s face across the top strand. Owens punches EVIL in the jaw. Owens slams EVIL’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Owens with a Spinning Back Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens dropkicks the back of EVIL for a one count. Owens kicks EVIL in the face. Owens with forearm shivers. Togo trips Owens from the outside. EVIL dumps Owens out of the ring. EVIL drives Owens back first into the steel barricade. EVIL rakes the eyes of Owens. EVIL throws Owens out of the ring. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo rolls Owens back into the ring. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. Owens kicks EVIL in the gut. Owens with a chop/forearm combination. EVIL rakes the eyes of Owens. EVIL whips Owens into the exposed steel. EVIL kicks Owens out of the ring.

Togo continues to attack Owens behind the referee’s back. EVIL bodyslams Owens for a two count. EVIL with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL is lighting up Owens chest. Owens with forearm shivers. EVIL continues to rely on eye rakes. EVIL goes for a Bodyslam, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens goes for The O’Connor Roll, but EVIL holds onto the ropes. Owens with a leg lariat. Owens scores two forearm knockdowns. Owens slides under EVIL. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. EVIL launches Owens over the top rope. Owens slams EVIL’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Owens dives over EVIL. EVIL kicks Owens in the gut. EVIL whips Owens across the ring. Owens with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Owens pops back on his feet. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. EVIL regroups on the outside. Owens with a chop/forearm combination. Owens slams EVIL’s head on the ring apron. Togo begs for mercy. EVIL kicks Owens in the gut. EVIL with a double reverse hammer throw into the barricade. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock on the floor. Owens gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count.

Owens denies Everything Is EVIL. Owens side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens with a Swinging NeckBreaker. EVIL kicks Owens in the gut. Owens delivers his combination offense. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens drops EVIL with The Jewel Heist for a two count. EVIL denies The Package PileDriver. EVIL blocks a boot from Owens. EVIL throws the right leg of Owens into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Owens. EVIL grabs the Texas Heavyweight Championship to distract the referee. Togo wraps the choker around Owens neck. Owens takes a swipe at Togo. EVIL with a toe kick. EVIL whips Owens across the ring. Owens ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Owens with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Togo. Owens kicks EVIL in the face. Owens with The Slingshot Spear for a two count. EVIL blocks a knee lift. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Owens lands back on his feet. EVIL dodges The V-Trigger. Owens denies Everything Is EVIL. Owens sends EVIL into the ropes. Owens nails EVIL with The V-Trigger. Owens prepares for The Package PileDriver. The referee gets distracted by Togo. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory. After the match, Owens does the too sweet hand gesture with EVIL and Togo.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (4) Taichi w/Miho Abe vs. (0) Yoshi Hashi In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Taichi rocks Hashi with a forearm smash before the bell rings. Taichi kicks Hashi in the back. Taichi dumps Hashi out of the ring. Taichi whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps the cable chord around Hashi’s neck. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi throws Hashi into the other end of the barricade. Taichi shoves down the referee. Taichi is choking Hashi with his boot. Taichi kicks Hashi in the face. Taichi walks around with Hashi’s NEVER Openweight Title. Hashi is pissed. Hashi kicks Taichi in the gut. Hashi punches Taichi in the back. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi whips Taichi into the barricade. Hashi talks smack to Taichi. Hashi starts choking Taichi. Hashi tosses Taichi around the ringside area. Hashi is choking Taichi with his boot. Hashi stomps on Taichi’s chest. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Taichi blocks it. Taichi drives Hashi back first into the ring apron. Hashi with another chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi transitions into a hammerlock. Taichi repeatedly drives Hashi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Taichi rolls Hashi back into the ring.

Taichi rams his boot across Hashi’s face. Hashi with an overhand chop. Hashi headbutts the midsection of Taichi. Taichi is putting the boots to Hashi’s back. Taichi repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Hashi. Taichi applies The Cobra Twist. Taichi toys around with Hashi. Hashi with forearm shivers. Taichi kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Taichi whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi follows that with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi applies a wrist lock. Hashi with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Hashi with The Hook Kick. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Taichi kicks Hashi in the back of the head. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi kicks the left shoulder of Hashi. Hashi blocks a boot from Taichi. Hashi hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Hashi is lighting up Taichi’s chest. Taichi drops Hashi with The Kamagiri. Taichi rips off his pants. Hashi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Hashi applies a waist lock. Taichi with another Kamagiri. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Hashi grabs the middle rope which forces the break.

Taichi applies a hammerlock. Taichi with a forearm shot across the back of Hashi. Hashi denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Hashi with The Rewind Kick. Hashi blocks The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi applies a front face lock. Taichi with a knee lift. Lariat Exchange. Hashi avoids The Axe Bomber. Hashi with a Dragon Suplex. Taichi rises back on his feet. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Hashi drills Taichi with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Taichi denies Karma. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Taichi hits The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi answers with a chop. Taichi side steps Hashi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. SuperKick Exchange. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Hashi counters with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Taichi negates Karma. Taichi kicks the left shoulder of Hashi. Hashi delivers The Western Lariat. Hashi connects with Karma to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6) Kazuchika Okada vs. (0) Hirooki Goto In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Goto applies a standing arm-bar. Okada backs Goto into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Goto on the chest. Strong lockup. Goto backs Okada into the ropes. Goto slaps Okada in the chest. Test Of Strength. Okada with a single leg takedown. Okada goes for a leg lock, but Goto counters with the short-arm scissors. Okada with a waist lock go-behind. Goto breaks the grip. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Goto applies a side headlock. Okada whips Goto across the ring. Goto drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Okada drops down on the canvas. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto clotheslines Okada over the top rope. Goto rolls Okada back into the ring. Goto applies the cravate. Goto drives his elbow into Okada’s forehead. Goto repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back and chest. Okada with forearm shivers. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada dumps Goto out of the ring. Okada drives Goto back first into the steel barricade. Okada uses the barricade as a weapon. Red Shoes admonishes Okada. Okada hits The DDT on the floor. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a sliding dropkick. Okada applies a straight jacket hold. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Goto slaps Okada in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Okada kicks Goto in the face. Okada ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto dodges The Big Boot. Goto with The Discus Lariat. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto follows that with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Okada with a gut punch. Goto answers with a shoulder tackle. Okada regroups on the outside. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Okada whips Goto into the barricade. Goto blocks a boot from Okada. Goto clotheslines Okada. Goto rolls Okada back into the ring. Goto lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Okada denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto with a forearm smash. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Goto denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Goto clotheslines the back of Okada’s neck. Okada dropkicks Goto. Okada applies The Money Clip. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Okada bodyslams Goto. Okada dives over Goto. Goto avoids The Shotgun Dropkick. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Goto with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Goto drops Okada with The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada uppercuts Goto. Goto responds with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto blasts Okada with The Mid-Kick. Goto follows that with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Okada denies The GTR. Okada with a short-arm clothesline. Goto dodges The Rain Maker. Okada dropkicks Goto. Okada with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Goto counters with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Goto connects with The Goto-Nishiki for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada goes for The Spinning Rain Maker, but Goto counters with The Reverse GTR. Okada negates The GTR. Goto decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Goto goes for The Discus Lariat, but Okada counters with The Back Drop Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (4) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (4) Sanada In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Sanada. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Tanahashi drop steps into a side headlock. Sanada reverses the hold. Rolling Arm-Drag Exchange. Tanahashi puts his foot under the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi backs Sanada into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Tanahashi with two liver shots. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi doesn’t have the keys for The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada mocks Tanahashi. Sanada with a low dropkick for a one count. Sanada hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Sanada applies The Figure Four Headlock. Tanahashi reaches the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sanada repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Sanada is throwing haymakers at Tanahashi. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Sanada. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi kicks Sanada in the gut. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Sanada returns the favor. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Sanada. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Exchange. Misfired Toe Kicks. Tanahashi tells Sanada to put his leg down. Sanada with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada pops back on his feet. Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Sanada with an Elevated BackBreaker. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips on the middle rope. Tanahashi dropkicks the right knee of Sanada. Sanada denies The Cloverleaf. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada goes for a Hurricanrana, but Tanahashi counters with The Cloverleaf. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Sanada tumbles to the floor. Tanahashi with The Slingshot Pescado. Tanahashi rolls Sanada back into the ring. Sanada dropkicks Tanahashi. Tanahashi clings onto the top rope. Sanada goes for The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Tanahashi counters with Two Twist and Shouts. Sanada answers with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sanada turns a TKO into Skull End. Tanahashi reverses the hold. Sanada kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Tanahashi avoids The Muto MoonSault. Sanada with The Swinging Skull End. Tanahashi breaks free with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi drops Sanada with The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Sanada gets his knees up in the air. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Tanahashi gets his knees up in the air. Forearm Exchange. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Tanahashi answers with a palm strike. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Tanahashi with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi plants Sanada with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

