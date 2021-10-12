NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 10/12/21

Night Fourteen: B BLOCK

Xebio Arena Sendai

Miyagi, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 31

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

B Block

– Kazuchika Okada, (6-0) 12 Points

– Jeff Cobb, (6-0) 12 Points

– EVIL, (5-1) 10 Points

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, (3-3) 6 Points

– Taichi, (2-4) 4 Points

– Sanada, (2-4) 4 Points

– Hirooki Goto, (2-4) 4 Points

– Yoshi Hashi, (2-4) 4 Points

– Tama Tonga, (1-4) 2 Points

– Chase Owens, (1-4) 2 Points

First Match: Hiromi Takahashi vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa runs into Takahashi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Oiwa ducks under a chop from Takahashi. Oiwa drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa goes for a bodyslam, but Takahashi blocks it. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Takahashi is lighting up Oiwa’s chest in the corner. Second Chop Exchange. Oiwa kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Oiwa denies The Boston Crab.

Oiwa goes for a dropkick, but Takahahsi holds onto the ropes.Takahashi with a blistering chop. Oiwa dropkicks Takahashi. Oiwa goes for a Bodyslam, but Takahashi blocks it. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa bodyslams Takahashi. Oiwa with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Takahashi repeatedly kicks Oiwa in the chest. Takahashi drops Oiwa with a knife edge chop. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Takahashi responds with two chops. Takahashi makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Submission

Second Match: (2) Tama Tonga w/Jado vs. (4) Taichi w/Miho Abe In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Tonga attacks Taichi before the bell rings. Tonga with clubbing elbow smashes in the corner. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga uppercuts Taichi. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi kicks Tonga in the gut. Taichi kicks Tonga out of the ring. Taichi whips Tonga into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps the cable cord around Tonga’s neck. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi rolls Tonga back into the ring. Taichi applies the nerve hold. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Taichi goes back to the greco roman throat hold. Tona reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Tonga with a double leapfrog. Tonga with a knife edge chop. Tonga stomps on the injured ribs of Taichi. Tonga applies The Camel Clutch. Taichi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tonga drives Taichi back first into the edge of the ring frame. Tonga sends Taichi back first into the barricade. Taichi gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen.

Tonga repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s ribs. Tonga is choking Taichi with his boot. Tonga with three elbow drops for a two count. Tonga with clubbing blows to Taichi’s chest. Tonga applies the bodyscissors hold. Taichi with three sharp elbow strikes. Tonga punches Taichi in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi with The Hook Kick. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Tonga in the back. Taichi unloads a series of mid-kicks. Tonga blocks a boot from Taichi. Tonga hammers down on the left knee of Taichi. Tonga dropkicks Taichi. Taichi avoids The Stinger Splash. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi plays to the crowd. Taichi rips off his pants. Tonga avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tonga punches Taichi in the ribs. Tonga kicks the right shoulder of Taichi. Taichi kicks Tonga in the chest. Tonga dodges The Axe Bomber.

Tonga drops Taichi with The Tongan Twist. Tonga goes for The Supreme Flow, but Taichi ducks out of the way. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Tonga. Taichi with The Roundhouse Kick. Taichi delivers Two Axe Bombers. Tonga rises back on his feet. Taichi with another Kamagiri. Tonga avoids The SuperKick. Tonga with a leaping forearm smash. Tonga applies The Bear Hug. Tonga drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Tonga punches Taichi in the back. Taichi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Taichi dodges The Big Boot. Tonga denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Taichi counters with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Tonga denies The Black Mephisto. Tonga goes for The Double Underhook PileDriver, but Taichi counters with The Back Body Drop. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga hits The SRC. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. Tonga connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga via Pinfall

Third Match: (4) Sanada vs. (4) Yoshi Hashi In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hashi with a single leg takedown. Hashi drops his elbow on the left knee of Sanada. Hashi applies a leg lock. Sanada transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hashi kicks Sanada in the gut. Hashi applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Sanada leapfrogs over Hashi. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada dropkicks Hashi. Hashi launches Sanada over the top rope. Sanada with a straight right hand. Hashi pulls Sanada off the ring apron. Hashi hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Hashi with a drop toe hold into the steel barricade. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Hashi stomps on Sanada’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi applies a rear chin lock. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Forearm Exchange. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi has Sanada draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Sanada for a two count. Hashi sends Sanada to the corner. Hashi with a running chop. Sanada denies The Bunker Buster. Hashi kicks Sanada in the gut. Hashi whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Hashi. Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with the low dropkick for a two count. Hashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi with clubbing blows to Sanada’s back. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada with a Hurricanrana that sends Hashi to the floor. Hashi avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Hashi with a Slingshot Pescado of his own. Hashi rolls Sanada back into the ring. Hashi delivers The Flying Head Hunter for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Hashi denies The TKO. Sanada decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Hashi with The Liger Bomb for a two count.

Sanada denies The Kuamgoroshi. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada turns The TKO into Skull End. Hashi with a deep arm-drag. Sanada grabs a side headlock. Sanada denies Karma. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Hashi gets his knees up in the air. Hashi goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Sanada gets his knees up in the air. Second Forearm Exchange. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Sanada with forearm shivers. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Sanada applies Skull End. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Sanada counters with a high knee strike. Hashi with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Sanada rises back on his feet. Hashi SuperKicks Sanada. Hashi with The Running Meteora. Hashi connects with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Hashi applies The Sleeper Hold. Hashi goes for Karma, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Hashi denies The TKO. Hashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Hashi rolls Sanada over for a two count. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Sanada negates Karma. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada lands The Muto MoonSault. Sanada makes Hashi tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Sanada via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (12) Kazuchika Okada vs. (2) Chase Owens In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Owens into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada pats Owens on the chest. Okada kicks Owens in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Owens whips Okada across the ring. Okada drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Owens drops down on the canvas. Owens goes for a leapfrog, but Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada with another shoulder tackle. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada hammers down on the back of Owens neck. Okada with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Okada dumps Owens back first on the canvas. Okada goes for The Slingshot Senton, but Owens gets his knees up in the air. Owens drives his knee into Okada’s back. Owens repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Okada. Owens continues to drive his knee into Okada’s back. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Owens with forearm shivers across the back of Okada. Owens whips Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Owens. Owens with a knee smash. Owens thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Owens drops Okada with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Owens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Owens hooks both legs for a two count. Owens applies the nerve hold. Owens hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck.

Owens toys around with Okada. Forearm Exchange. Owens kicks the left knee of Okada. Owens whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Owens. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada sends Owens to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Owens in the gut. Okada drops Owens with The DDT for a two count. Owens nails Okada with a throat thrust. Owens dumps Okada out of the ring. Okada avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Okada with a toe kick. Okada hits The DDT on the floor. Okada rolls Owens back into the ring. Okada applies The Money Clip. Owens drives Okada back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Owens with a BackBreaker. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens follows that with the short-arm clothesline for a two count. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Owens decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada puts Owens on the top turnbuckle. Owens kicks Okada in the face. Owens puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens with The Cravate NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada denies The Jewel Heist. Second Forearm Exchange. Okada launches Owens over the top rope. Owens kicks Okada in the face. Owens with The Slingshot Spear. Owens sends Okada to the corner. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. Owens with three haymakers. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Okada dropkicks Owens. Okada applies The Money Clip. Owens puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Okada bodyslams Owens. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Owens with three sharp elbow strikes. Okada answers with a forearm shiver into Owens back. Owens side steps Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Owens uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Okada dodges The V-Trigger. Okada uppercuts Owens. Owens nails Okada with The V-Trigger. Okada side steps Owens into the ropes. Okada with The Release German Suplex. Owens dodges The Rain Maker. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Owens holds onto the ropes. Owens with The Shining Wizard. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Okada counters with a Back Body Drop. Owens delivers his combination offense. Owens denies The Backslide Rain Maker. Okada grabs the right wrist of Owens. Owens repeatedly kicks Okada in the face. V-Trigger 2. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada goes for The Money Clip, but Owens counters with the deep arm-drag. Okada connects with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Owens denies The Rain Maker. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Okada counters with The Back Drop. Okada goes for The Back Drop Clutch, but Owens rolls him over for a two count. Owens denies The Spinning Rain Maker. Owens goes for The Jewel Heist, but Okada counters with The Snap BackBreaker. Okada makes Owens tap out to The Money Clip.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Submission

Fifth Match: (10) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (4) Hirooki Goto In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

EVIL talks smack to Goto after the bell rings. Goto kicks EVIL in the gut. Goto with three overhand chops. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Goto ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Goto drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. EVIL regroups on the outside. Goto gets distracted by Togo. Goto kicks EVIL in the gut. Goto with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto with another round of forearms. Goto sends EVIL to the corner. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL side steps Goto into the exposed steel. EVIL dumps Goto out of the ring. EVIL drives Goto back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL is choking Goto with the steel chair. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Goto. EVIL applies the single leg crab. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL kicks Goto in the face. Goto with a gut punch. EVIL bodyslams Goto for a two count. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee.

EVIL toys around with Goto. EVIL stands on Goto’s face. Goto with three overhand chops. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Goto drops EVIL with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Goto whips EVIL across the ring. Goto with a Running Lariat. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but EVIL lands back on his feet. EVIL is playing mind games with Goto. Goto with a forearm smash. Togo trips Goto from the outside. Goto kicks Togo in the face. EVIL sends Goto crashing into the barricade. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo rolls Goto back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. Goto denies Darkness Falls. Goto hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. EVIL whips Goto into the exposed steel. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. EVIL repeatedly kicks Goto in the face. Double Lariat.

Goto repeatedly slaps EVIL in the face. EVIL denies The Mid-Kick. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL throws the right leg of Goto into the referee. EVIL and Togo drops Goto with The Magic Killer for a two count. EVIL connects Darkness Falls for a two count. Goto denies Everything Is EVIL. Goto dodges The Discus Lariat. Goto with a forearm smash. Goto with The Reverse GTR. Goto follows that with a Running Lariat for a two count. EVIL negates The GTR. EVIL shoves Goto towards the referee. Goto denies the low blow. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto denies Everything Is EVIL. Goto with The Reverse STO. Goto goes for The Goto-Nishiki, but the referee was distracted by Togo. EVIL inadvertently clotheslines Togo. Goto with a double corner clothesline. EVIL negatesThe GTR. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto with a reverse hammer into the exposed steel. Goto hits The GTW for a two count. Goto blasts EVIL with The Mid-Kick. Goto goes for The GTR, but EVIL tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Togo wraps the choker around Goto’s neck. EVIL plants Goto with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (12) Jeff Cobb In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Cobb into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Cobb shoves Tanahashi into the canvas. Strong lockup. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Cobb whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi is playing mind games with Cobb. Cobb goes for a Bodyslam, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Cobb breaks the grip. Tanahashi decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Cobb applies a waist lock. Tanahashi with another back elbow smash. Cobb dropkicks Tanahashi. Cobb stomps on the midsection of Tanahashi. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Tanahashi’s back. Cobb uppercuts the back of Tanahashi. Cobb with a cocky cover for a one count. Cobb applies a waist lock. Cobb drives Tanahashi chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with a gut punch. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb follows that with a BackBreaker. Cobb sends Tanahashi back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Cobb continues to drives his knee into Tanahashi’s back. Cobb throws Tanahashi into the canvas for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Cobb talks smack to Tanahashi. Cobb stands on Tanahashi’s fingers. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Cobb pie faces Tanahashi. Cobb repeatedly drives Tanahashi back first into the neutral color turnbuckle pads. Cobb walks over Tanahashi’s chest. Cobb mocks Tanahashi. Cobb goes for The SomerSault Senton, but Tanahashi ducks out of the way. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi stomps on Cobb’s chest. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Cloverleaf. Cobb grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Cobb. Cobb rocks Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Cobb HeadButts Tanahashi. Cobb slams Tanahashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi denies The Deadlift SuperPlex. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope.

Cobb regroups on the outside. Tanahashi lands The Ace’s High. Cobb gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Cobb avoids The SlingBlade. Cobb applies a waist lock. Tanahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb clotheslines Tanahashi. Tanahashi side steps Cobb into the red turnbuckle pad. Cobb catches Tanahashi in mid-air. Cobb goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Tanahashi counters with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi drags Cobb to the corner. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Cobb gets his knees up in the air. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi with two palm strikes. Cobb goes for The Spin Cycle, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb goes for The Spin Cycle, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade for a two count. Cobb catches Tanahashi in mid-air. Cobb connects with The F5 for a two count. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Tanahashi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Tanahashi blocks The SuperKick. Tanahashi slaps Cobb in the face. Cobb responds with a Release German Suplex. Cobb plants Tanahashi with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

