NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 10/14/21

Night Sixteen: B BLOCK

Yamagata City General Sports Center

Yamagata, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 31

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

B Block

– Kazuchika Okada, (7-0) 14 Points

– Jeff Cobb, (7-0) 14 Points

– EVIL, (6-1) 12 Points

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, (3-4) 6 Points

– Sanada, (3-4) 6 Points

– Taichi, (2-5) 4 Points

– Hirooki Goto, (2-5) 4 Points

– Yoshi Hashi, (2-5) 4 Points

– Tama Tonga, (2-5) 4 Points

– Chase Owens, (1-6) 2 Points

First Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa

Hiromu Takahashi and Ryohei Oiwa will start things off. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Chop Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Oiwa. Oiwa ducks under the elbow from Takahashi. Oiwa drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Fujita knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Young Lions gangs up on Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Takahashi answers with two chops. Oiwa blocks The Bodyslam. Takahashi punches Oiwa in the back. Takahashi goes for a Bodyslam, but Oiwa lands back on his feet. Second Chop Exchange. Takahashi knocks Fujita off the apron. Third Chop Exchange. Takahashi slams Oiwa’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Bushi punches Oiwa in the back. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Bushi with a series of overhand chops. Bushi kicks Oiwa in the gut. Bushi tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi talks smack to Oiwa. Fourth Chop Exchange. Oiwa kicks out of the multiple pinning predicaments. Fifth Chop Exchange. Takahashi applies a front face lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi with a double sledge across the back of Oiwa. Bushi continues to stomp on Oiwa’s chest.. Bushi with four overhand chops. Bushi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bushi toys around with Oiwa. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa dropkicks Bushi. Oiwa tags in Fujita. Fujita knocks Takahashi off the apron. Fujita with combination forearms. Fujita whips Bushi across the ring. Fujita dropkicks Bushi for a two count. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Fujita bodyslams Bushi. Fujita stomps on Bushi’s chest. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Takahashi is lighting up Fujita’s chest. Takahashi whips Fujita across the ring. Takahashi goes for another chop, but Fujita counters with a dropkick. Bushi with forearm shivers. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Bushi rolls Fujita over for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Bushi dropkicks Fujita. Bushi bodyslams Fujita. Bushi makes Fujita tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi via Submission

Second Match: (4) Taichi w/Miho Abe vs. (2) Chase Owens In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Owens is playing mind games with Taichi. Taichi throws Owens out of the ring. Owens lures Taichi to the outside. Taichi kicks Owens in the gut. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi wraps the cable cord around Owens neck. Taichi stomps on Owens chest. Owens with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Owens dropkicks Taichi into the barricade. Owens repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Owens drives his boot into the injured ribs of Taichi. Owens with a straight right hand. Owens is choking Taichi with his knee. Owens drives his knee into Taichi’s ribs. Owens rolls Taichi back into the ring. Owens toys around with Taichi. Owens punches Taichi in the ribs. Owens repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s ribs. Owens with a forearm smash. Taichi kicks Owens in the face. Owens starts choking Taichi. Owens punches Taichi in the back. Owens drives his knee into Taichi’s back. Owens applies a rear chin lock.

Owens repeatedly slaps Taichi in the face. Taichi answers with three toe kicks. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi with The Hook Kick. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi follows that with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Owens in the back. Owens avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi rips off his pants. Owens blocks The SuperKick. Owens sends Taichi into the ropes. Owens with a BackBreaker. Taichi side steps Owens into the turnbuckle pad. Owens avoids The Kamagiri. Owens with a running knee lift. Owens with The Double Knee GutBuster for a two count.

Owens wants a kiss from Miho Abe. Owens repeatedly kicks Taichi in the ribs. Taichi denies The Shining Wizard. Owens with forearm shivers. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Owens begs for mercy. Owens delivers his combination offense. Owens denies The Axe Bomber. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi teep kicks Owens into the ropes. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Owens denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi kicks Owens in the gut. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Owens kicks Taichi in the face. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Owens. Taichi hits The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Owens negates The Black Mephisto. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Taichi counters with a Back Body Drop. Owens with Two V-Triggers. Owens lands The Alabama Jam. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chase Owens via Pinfall

Third Match: (6) Sanada vs. (4) Hirooki Goto In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Goto applies a hammerlock. Goto transitions into a side headlock. Sanada whips Goto across the ring. Goto drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Goto with The Counter Hip Toss. Goto clotheslines Sanada over the top rope. Goto rolls Sanada back into the ring. Goto goes into the lateral press for a two count. Sanada kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto drives his elbow into Sanada’s forehead. Goto stomps on Sanada’s back and chest. Goto punches Sanada in the back. Goto with two overhand chops. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Goto kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada yanks Goto off the top turnbuckle. Sanada dumps Goto out of the ring. Sanada with clubbing blows to Goto’s back. Goto slaps Sanada in the chest. Sanada with a straight right hand. Sanada dumps Goto face first on the steel barricade. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen.

Goto kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with the low dropkick. Sanada applies a rear chin lock. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sanada stomps on Goto’s chest. Sanada punches Goto in the back. Sanada is throwing haymakers at Goto. Goto with three overhand chops. Sanada kicks Goto in the gut. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Goto dodges The Big Boot. Goto with The Discus Lariat. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Goto with The Misdirection Lariat. Sanada denies The Ushigoroshi. Sanada applies a waist lock. Goto decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Goto to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd.

Sanada rolls Goto back into the ring. Sanada goes into the lateral press for a two count. Goto denies The TKO. Goto kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada dives over Goto. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Forearm Exchange. Sanada with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada floats over into Skull End. Goto breaks the grip. Sanada drops Goto with The Ushigoroshi. Skull End Exchange. Sanada with The Draping TKO for a two count. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Goto ducks out of the way. Sanada decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Sanada applies Skull End. Goto reverses the hold. Goto hits The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Sanada denies The Mid-Kick. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Goto goes for The GTR, but Sanada rolls him over for a two count. Sanada kicks Goto in the gut. Sanada dodges The Discus Lariat. Sanada with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold for a two count. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Goto rolls him over for a two count. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Goto responds with The Reverse GTR. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (6) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (4) Yoshi Hashi In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hashi drop steps into a side headlock. Hashi with a side headlock takeover. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Tanahash whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi with a chop/forearm combination. Hashi whips Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Hashi. Tanahashi drives his knee into the left hamstring of Hashi. Tanahashi with an elbow drop on the left knee of Hashi. Tanahashi applies a leg lock. Tanahashi figure fours the legs of Hashi. Hashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi stomps on the left hamstring of Hashi. Forearm Exchange. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Tanahashi repeatedly kicks the left knee of Hashi.

Tanahashi plays to the crowd. Tanahashi with the irish whip. Hashi side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi whips Tanahashi into the red turnbuckle pad. Hashi with two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. Hashi with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Vertical Suplex/Twist and Shout Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Combo Offense Exchange. Hashi slaps Tanahashi in the face. Short-Arm Reversal by Hashi. Hashi dodges The SlingBlade. Full Nelson Lock Exchange. Hashi with The Snap Dragon Suplex.

Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Tanahashi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Tanahashi slaps Hashi in the face. Hashi answers with another Lariat. Tanahashi denies Karma. Tanahashi hammers down on the back of Hashi’s neck. Hashi with a straight right hand. Hashi with a PumpHandle BackBreaker. Hashi follows that with The Running Meteora. Hashi hits The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Hashi goes for Karma, but Tanahashi counters with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi with The SlingBlade. Hashi rises back on his feet. Hashi with a stiff lariat. Hashi SuperKicks Tanahashi. Tanahashi responds with The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (12) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (14) Jeff Cobb In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

EVIL is playing mind games with Cobb. Cobb immediately gets distracted by Togo. EVIL attacks Cobb from behind. EVIL punches Cobb in the back. EVIL unloads three knife edge chops. Cobb reverses out the irish whip from EVIL. Cobb drops down on the canvas. Cobb leapfrogs over EVIL. Cobb dropkicks EVIL. Cobb rocks EVIL with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Cobb stands on the midsection of EVIL. Cobb repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. EVIL with heavy bodyshots. EVIL with a knife edge chop. Cobb HeadButts EVIL. Togo trips Cobb from the outside. EVIL blocks a boot from Cobb. EVIL throws the right leg of Cobb into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Cobb. EVIL dumps Cobb out of the ring. EVIL drives Cobb back first into the steel barricade. EVIL wraps a steel chair around Cobb’s neck. EVIL drives the chair into the midsection of Cobb. Home Run Shot. Togo removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo stands on the right foot of Cobb. Cobb gets back in the ring at the count of twelve.

EVIL kicks Cobb in the face. EVIL unloads two knife edge chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Cobb. The referee admonishes EVIL. Cobb punches EVIL in the ribs. Cobb with a blistering chop. Cobb with a forearm smash. EVIL continues to rake the eyes of Cobb. EVIL dumps Cobb out of the ring. EVIL drives Cobb back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Togo for leverage. Cobb with a Double Hip Toss. Cobb with a forearm shot across the back of EVIL. Cobb repeatedly slams EVIL’s face on the time keepers table. Cobb makes EVIL hold the bell hammer. Cobb throws Togo into EVIL. Cobb with a double hand chop. Cobb rolls EVIL back into the ring. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cobb follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb whips EVIL across the ring. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but EVIL counters with another eye rake. EVIL backs Cobb into the exposed steel. EVIL drops Cobb with a Running Lariat for a two count.

Cobb denies Everything Is EVIL. Cobb repeatedly drives EVIL back first into the neutral color turnbuckle pads. Cobb inadvertently knocks down the referee. Cobb with The Oklahoma Stampede. Togo blasts Cobb with a steel chair. Togo is throwing haymakers at Cobb. Togo stomps on the right foot of Cobb. EVIL and Togo drops Cobb with The Magic Killer. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Cobb denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL sends Cobb back first into the barricade. Cobb with a Running Lariat. Cobb whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL holds onto the ropes. EVIL kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb with a forearm smash. EVIL with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Togo punches Cobb behind the referee’s back. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle, but EVIL pull down the referee. Togo wraps the choker around Cobb’s neck. Cobb negates Everything Is EVIL. EVIL and Togo ducks under a double clothesline from Cobb. Cobb blocks a boot from EVIL. Cobb throws the right leg of EVIL into Togo’s hands. Cobb SuperKicks Togo. EVIL denies The German Suplex. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL grabs the chair. EVIL tells Cobb to get up. Cobb SuperKicks the chair into EVIL’s face. Cobb with a Release German Suplex. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (14) Kazuchika Okada vs. (4) Tama Tonga w/Jado In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tonga applies a wrist lock. Okada with a drop toe hold. Tonga applies a hammerlock. Tonga transitions into a side wrist lock. Okada with a single leg takedown. Okada applies a leg lock. Tonga grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Okada with a double leg takedown. Okada grapevines the legs of Tonga. Tonga scrambles to the bottom rope to force the break. Strong lockup. Tonga with a waist lock takedown. Tonga applies a front face lock. Okada backs Tonga into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga with a straight right hand. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of Tonga. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Tonga with a double leapfrog. Tonga with a blistering chop. Tonga stomps on Okada’s chest. Bodyshot Exchange. Okada kicks Tonga in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a one count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Tonga puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Tonga with two liver shots. Okada answers with a forearm smash. Okada bodyslams Tonga. Okada with The Slingshot Senton. Tonga regroups on the outside. Okada with a double sledge. Tonga with a reverse hammer throw. Okada leaps over the steel barricade. Okada with a forearm smash. Tonga with a Modified GunStun on the barricade. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. Tonga dropkicks Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga follows that with clubbing blows to Okada’s chest. Tonga hooks the inside leg for a two count. Tonga applies a rear chin lock. Okada with elbows into the midsection of Tonga. Tonga punches Okada in the back. Tonga with a forearm shot across the back of Okada. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Tonga kicks Okada in the face. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada with a forearm knockdown. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada with another elbow knockdown. Okada sends Tonga to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Tonga in the gut. Okada drops Tonga with The DDT for a two count.

Tonga denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Tonga with the irish whip. Okada side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Okada puts Tonga on the top turnbuckle. Okada dropkicks Tonga to the floor. Okada whips Tonga into the barricade. Okada with a Running Boot that propels Tonga over the barricade. Okada denies The GunStun. Okada with clubbing blows to Tonga’s chest. Okada hits The Draping DDT on the floor. Okada rolls Tonga back into the ring. Tonga denies The Money Clip. Tonga with a snap mare takeover. Tonga headbutts the midsection of Okada. Tonga uppercuts Okada. Okada dropkicks Tonga. Okada applies The Money Clip. Tonga puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada bodyslams Tonga. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Tonga counters with The Valeno. Tonga punches Okada in the back. Okada denies The Tongan Twist. Okada goes for The Landslide, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Okada goes for The Spinning Rain Maker, but Tonga counters with The Flatliner. Tonga drops Okada with The Tongan Twist for a two count.

Okada avoids The GunStun. Okada with The Spinning Rain Maker. Tonga denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Okada dodges The Superman Punch. Okada applies a waist lock. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga avoids The ShotGun Dropkick. Okada catches Tonga in mid-air. Okada goes for The Reverse NeckBreaker, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga with The CRS. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. Okada denies The Double Underhook PileDriver. Tonga with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Tonga goes for The Double Underhook PileDriver, but Okada counters with a Back Body Drop. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga with a forearm smash. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Okada dropkicks Tonga. Okada with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Tonga dodges The Rain Maker. Okada avoids The GunStun. Okada goes for The Dynamic Dropkick, but Tonga holds onto the ropes. Okada denies The GunStun. Tonga denies The Rain Maker. Tonga hits The Bloody Sunday. Okada continues to block The GunStun. Okada goes for The Landslide, but Tonga counters with The GunStun for a two count. Tonga plants Okada with The Double Underhook PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 279 of The Hoots Podcast