NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 10/12/21

Night Seventeen: A BLOCK

Yokohoma Budokan

Yokohama, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 31

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

A Block

– Zack Sabre, (6-2) 12 Points

– Kota Ibushi, (6-2) 12 Points

– Shingo Takagi, (6-2) 12 Points

– KENTA, (6-2) 12 Points

– Tomohiro Ishii, (5-3) 10 Points

– The Great O-Khan, (4-5) 8 Points

– Toru Yano, (4-4) 8 Points

– Tanga Loa, (2-6) 4 Points

– Yujiro Takahashi, (2-6) 4 Points

– Tetsuya Naito, (0-1) 0 Points, Medically Disqualified From The G1

First Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Satoshi Kojima

Khan attacks Kojima before the bell rings. Khan with clubbing blows to Kojima’s back. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Kojima into the canvas. Kojima regroups on the outside. Khan hammers down on Kojima’s back. Khan whips Kojima into the steel barricade. Khan slaps Kojima in the face. Khan sends Kojima back first into the barricade. Khan rolls Kojima back into the ring. Khan goes into the cover for a two count. Khan grabs the left ear of Kojima. Khan with two bodyslams for a one count. Kojima with heavy bodyshots. Khan hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Khan with another bodyslam for a two count. Khan with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Khan toys around with Kojima. Kojima with heavy bodyshots. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Khan with the irish whip. Kojima side steps Khan into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Khan to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count.

Overhand Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima stomps on Khan’s back. Kojima with two knee lifts. Khan denies The DDT. Kojima with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Kojima hits The DDT on the ring apron. Kojima rolls Khan back into the ring. Kojima with The Spike DDT for a two count. Khan denies The Koji Cutter. Khan drops Kojima with The Reverse STO. Khan applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima with The Koji Cutter. Kojima drills Khan with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kojima goes for The Running Lariat, but Khan counters with a Judo Throw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima clotheslines the back of Khan’s neck. Khan avoids The Lariat. Khan with a Running Lariat for a two count. Kojima denies The Eliminator. Khan with a throat thrust. Double Lariat. Khan ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Second Match: (10) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (8) Toru Yano In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Yano attacks Ishii before the bell rings. Ishii kicks Yano in the gut. Ishii with the irish whip. Yano side steps Ishii into the blue turnbuckle pad. Yano wraps his towel around Ishii’s neck. Yano rolls Ishii over for a two count. Yano with a toe kick. Yano pulls Ishii’s t-shirt over his head. Yano with another quick rollup for a two count. Yano removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii dumps Yano out of the ring. Ishii whips Yano into the steel barricade. Ishii wraps his t-shirt around Yano’s neck. Ishii argues with the referee. Ishii talks smack to Yano. Yano with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Yano crawls under the ring. Ishii throws the blue turnbuckle pad at Yano. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Ishii HeadButts Yano. Ishii stomps on Yano’s chest. Ishii toys around with Yano. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Ishii tells Yano to bring it.

Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii stomps on Yano’s back. Ishii repeatedly kicks Yano in the face. Ishii stands on the back of Yano’s neck. Yano rakes the eyes of Ishii. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano holds onto the ropes. Ishii with a running clothesline. Ishii is lighting up Yano’s chest. Ishii kicks Yano in the back. Yano is pissed. Forearm Exchange. Ishii with The Vertical Suplex. Yano rises back on his feet. Yano with a fireman’s carry takeover. Yano with an arm-drag takeover. Yano follows that with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Ishii punches Yano in the back. Ishii with three knife edge chops. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Yano with a shoulder block. Ishii whips Yano into the exposed steel. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Yano ducks a clothesline from Ishii.

Standing Switch Exchange. Yano rolls Ishii over for a two count. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Yano. Yano with an inside cradle for a two count. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano goes for the catapult, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Yano drives Ishii face first into the exposed steel. Yano with The Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. Yano goes for The PowerBomb, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Yano tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Ishii denies the low blow. Yano ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii and Yano plays hot potato with the referee. Yano goes for a low blow, but Ishii counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Yano counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Ishii hits The Sliding Lariat. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Yano lands back on his feet. Ishii HeadButts Yano. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano connects with The Backslide Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano via Pinfall

Third Match: (12) Shingo Takagi vs. (4) Yujiro Takahashi In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Takahashi starts things off with The Suicide Dive. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Takahashi is choking Takagi with his boot. Takahashi stomps on Takagi’s back. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi applies The Abdominal Stretch. Takagi with The Hip Toss on the floor. Takagi rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi unloads three knife edge chops. Takagi with clubbing headbutts in the corner. Takagi with the irish whip. Takagi blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takagi drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi repeatedly slams Takahashi’s head on the ring apron. Takagi whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. Takagi gets distracted by Pieter. Takahashi nails Takagi with the pimp stick. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Takahashi is choking Takagi with his knee. Takahashi is raining down haymakers. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Takahashi repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Takahashi follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi continues to choke Takagi with his knee. Takagi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi with two knee lifts. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takagi decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takahashi denies The Noshigami. Takahashi starts biting Takagi’s fingers. Takagi returns the favor. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takagi drops Takahashi with The Noshigami. Takagi with a Wheelbarrow Suplex. Takagi follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi with a forearm shot across the back of Takahashi. Takahashi dumps Takagi face first on the top rope. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Takahashi answers with a Running Boot. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam. Takahashi hits The Miami Shine for a two count.

Takagi denies Pimp Juice. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takahashi sends Takagi into the ropes. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Takahashi in the face. Takagi with a running lariat. Takahashi denies Last Of The Dragon. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takagi denies Pimp Juice. Takagi catches the boot of Takahashi. Takagi connects with Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi continues to bite Takagi’s fingers. Takagi floors Takahashi with a right jab. Takahashi sends Takagi tumbling to the floor. Takahashi repeatedly drives Takagi back first into the barricade. Takahashi with the eye rake. Takagi with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Takahashi pulls Takagi out of the ring. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Takahashi whips Takagi into the barricade. Double Lariat. Takahashi denies The Noshigami. Takahashi delivers Pimp Juice on the floor. Takagi responds with The Death Valley Driver. Takahashi clings onto the left leg of Takagi which led to the double count-out.

Match Result: Double Count-Out

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (12) Zack Sabre Jr vs. (4) Tanga Loa w/Jado In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Sabre starts things off with a Running Boot. Sabre with three uppercuts. Loa rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Sabre repeatedly kicks Loa in the face. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Loa. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Loa grabs the top rope which forces the break. Sabre kicks the left shoulder of Loa. Loa drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Loa dumps Sabre out of the ring. Loa stomps on Sabre’s chest. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa punches Sabre in the back. Loa drives Sabre back first into the steel barricade. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Loa with The Hip Toss on the floor. Loa repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Loa bodyslams Sabre on the floor. Loa slams Sabre’s head on the ring apron. Loa is choking Sabre with his boot. Loa rakes the eyes of Sabre. Loa with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Loa rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Loa punches Sabre in the back. Loa rolls Sabre back into the ring. Loa hooks the outside leg for a one count. Loa is choking Sabre with his boot. Loa with a concrete sledge on the apron. Loa with another forearm smash. Loa punches Sabre in the back. Sabre with three uppercuts. Loa answers with a forearm smash.

Loa talks smack to Sabre. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Loa repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left knee of Loa. Sabre with two uppercuts. Loa kicks Sabre in the gut. Loa whips Sabre across the ring. Loa dropkicks Sabre. Loa with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Loa applies The OJK. Sabre puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Loa. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Loa. Sabre with a Tilt-A-Whirl Takedown. Sabre cranks on Loa’s neck. Sabre dropkicks the back of Loa’s head. Sabre applies The Kimura Lock. Sabre cranks on the left shoulder of Loa. Sabre stomps on Loa’s back. Sabre toys around with Loa. Loa blocks a boot from Sabre. Sabre uppercuts Loa. Loa hits The SpineBuster. Loa HeadButts Sabre. Sabre uppercuts Loa. Sabre tells Loa to bring it. Second Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Loa kicks Sabre in the gut. Loa sends Sabre to the corner. Loa catches Sabre in mid-air. Loa drives Sabre back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Loa with The T-Bone Suplex. Loa lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count.

Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Release German Suplex Exchange. Loa with a corner clothesline. Sabre side steps Loa into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sabre drops Loa with The Tornado DDT. Loa rises back on his feet. Sabre with a Running Boot. Sabre kicks the left shoulder of Loa. Loa clotheslines Sabre for a two count. Loa goes for Ape Shit, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre counters with The Guillotine Choke. Loa goes for Ape Shit, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Loa grabs the top rope which forces the break. Sabre kicks the left shoulder of Loa. Sabre with a Mid-Kick. Loa answers with a lariat. Loa with The SitOut PowerBomb for two count. Loa with a corner clothesline. Sabre goes back to The Octopus Stretch. Sabre connects with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Sabre stomps on the left arm of Loa. Sabre with The Mid-Kick. Sabre hits The PK for a one count. Sabre kicks Loa in the face. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Loa. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Third Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre kicks Loa in the face. Sabre dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre connects with The European Clutch for a two count.. Loa rolls Sabre over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tanga Loa via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (12) Kota Ibushi vs. (12) KENTA In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Kenta is playing mind games with Ibushi. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Ibushi backs Kenta into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Kenta tugs on Ibushi’s hair. Kenta applies a side headlock. Kenta with a side headlock takeover. Ibushi whips Kenta across the ring. Ibushi drops down on the canvas. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Kenta regroups on the outside. Kenta pulls Ibushi out of the ring. Kenta drives Ibushi face first into the steel ring post. Ibushi with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Ibushi and Kenta are running each other into the barricades and aprons. Kenta kicks Ibushi in the face. Kenta is raining down haymakers. Ibushi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Kenta stomps on Ibushi’s back. Kenta removes a turnbuckle pad. Kenta with two uppercuts. Kenta whips Ibushi into the exposed steel. Red Shoes admonishes Kenta. Kenta with a knee drop. Kenta with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Kenta applies The Figure Four Headlock. Ibushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ibushi with heavy bodyshots. Kenta answers with a Mid-Kick.

Kenta toys around with Ibushi. Kenta blocks a boot from Ibushi. Kenta applies The STF. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ibushi dives over Kenta. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana that sends Kenta to the floor. Kenta denies The Golden Triangle MoonSault. Kenta launches Ibushi over the barricade. Kenta with a straight right hand. Ibushi and Kenta are brawling in the crowd. All hell is breaking loose in Yokohama. Kenta with The Mid-Kick. Kenta drives Ibushi face first into the wall. Kenta brings Ibushi to the backstage area. Ibushi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Kenta whips Ibushi into the exposed steel. Kenta repeatedly kicks Ibushi in the back. Kenta applies The Sleeper Hold. Ibushi with elbows into the midsection of Kenta. Kenta pulls Ibushi down to the mat. Kenta with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Ibushi with heavy bodyshots. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Ibushi dropkicks Kenta. Kenta kicks Ibushi in the face. Ibushi Powerslams Kenta. Ibushi lands The MoonSault for a two count.

Ibushi applies a waist lock. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Kenta kicks Ibushi in the face. Kenta with The Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta continues to toy around with Ibushi. Ibushi is pissed. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Kenta delivers his combination offense. Kenta with The Spinning Back Fist. Ibushi matrix under The Pump Kick from Kenta. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi with The Half & Half Suplex. Kenta avoids The Bomaye. Kenta shoves Ibushi towards Red Shoes. Ibushi side steps Kenta into the red turnbuckle pad. Kenta avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kenta runs Ibushi into Red Shoes. Kenta drops Ibushi with The DDT. Kenta blasts Ibushi with steel chair. Ibushi stares at Kenta. Ibushi kicks Kenta in the gut. Ibushi grabs the chair. Kenta begs for mercy. Ibushi throws down the chair. Ibushi with The Roundhouse Kick. Ibushi sets up a table on the floor. Kenta denies The SpringBoard German Suplex. Kenta kicks Ibushi in the gut.

Kenta goes for a PowerBomb, but Ibushi counters with a Back Body Drop on the ring apron. Ibushi with a short-arm clothesline. Ibushi with a Roundhouse Kick. The weight of the table gave out. The Ibushi follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block off the ring post. Ibushi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Kenta nails Ibushi with The Green Killer. Kenta with The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Ibushi denies The GTS. Kenta with clubbing palm strikes. Ibushi answers with another Roundhouse Kick. Ibushi drops Kenta with The Kamigoye for a two count. Kenta with a headlock takedown for a two count. Kenta applies Game Over. Ibushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ibushi with The Roundhouse Kick. Kenta denies The Kamigoye. Kenta drives Ibushi face first into the exposed steel. Kenta rolls Ibushi over for a two count. Kenta argues with Red Shoes. Kenta drills Ibushi with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi nails Kenta with The V-Trigger. Ibushi connects with The Reverse Kamigoye. Ibushi plants Kenta with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

– Congratulations to Kota Ibushi who’s winner of the A Block! Ibushi will be making his fourth consecutive appearance in the G1 Climax Finals.

