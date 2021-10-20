NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 10/20/21

Night Eighteen: B BLOCK

Nippon Budokan

Tokyo, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 31

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

B Block

– Jeff Cobb, (8-0) 16 Points

– Kazuchika Okada, (7-1) 14 Points

– EVIL, (6-2) 12 Points

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, (4-4) 8 Points

– Sanada, (4-4) 8 Points

– Tama Tonga, (3-5) 6 Points

– Hirooki Goto, (2-6) 4 Points

– Yoshi Hashi, (2-6) 4 Points

– Chase Owens, (2-6) 4 Points

– Taichi, (2-6) 4 Points

Pre-Show Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa

Bushi and Kosei Fujita will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bushi applies a side headlock. Fujita with heavy bodyshots. Fujita whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi drops Fujita with a shoulder tackle. Forearm Exchange. Fujita dropkicks Bushi. Fujita with another round of forearms. Fujita with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Fujita with combination forearms. Bushi with a Back Body Drop. Bushi knocks Oiwa off the ring apron. Takahashi drives Oiwa back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back. Bushi slaps Fujita in the chest. Bushi punches Fujita in the back. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Chop Exchange. Takahashi slaps Oiwa off the apron. Takahashi with a blistering chop for a one count. Fujita kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Takahashi applies a front face lock. Takahashi tags in Bushi.

Bushi with a double sledge. Bushi sends Fujita face first into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s chest. Bushi blasts Oiwa off the apron. Second Chop Exchange. Bushi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bushi bodyslams Fujita. Takahashi kicks Oiwa off the apron. Bushi applies the single leg crab. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi toys around with Fujita. Bushi with an overhand chop. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi avoids the dropkick from Fujita. Takahashi with a throat chop. Fujita dropkicks Takahashi. Fujita tags in Oiwa. Oiwa dropkicks Bushi off the apron. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle. Takahashi slaps Oiwa in the chest. Oiwa dropkicks Takahashi. Oiwa with a GutWrench Suplex. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Bushi repeatedly kicks Oiwa in the face. Fujita tees off on Bushi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Oiwa and Fujita gangs up on Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick. Oiwa goes back to The Boston Crab. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi is lighting up Oiwa’s chest. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Takahashi answers with another chop. Takahashi makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi via Submission

First Match: (4) Yoshi Hashi vs. (4) Chase Owens In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Wrist Lock Exchange. Hashi applies a side headlock. Owens whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Hashi applies a wrist lock. Hashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Owens. Hashi rings up the left arm of Owens. Owens backs Hashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Owens hyperextends the left shoulder of Hashi. Owens stomps on Hashi’s chest. Owens whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Owens rolls Hashi back into the ring. Owens with a flying double axe handle strike. Owen talks smack to Hashi. Owens punches Hashi in the jaw. Owens whips Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens uppercuts the back of Hashi’s neck for a two count. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Owens. Hashi with forearm shivers. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Owens whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Owens. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi hammers down on the back of Owens neck. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Owens. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter.

Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi brings Owens to the ring apron. Owens kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi SuperKicks Owens. Hashi dropkicks the back of Owens. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi goes for The Hangman’s NeckBreaker, but Owens counters with a knee smash. Owens thrust kicks the midsection of Hashi. Owens drops Hashi with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Hashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Owens avoids The Spinning Mule Kick. Owens with The Shining Wizard. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Hashi counters with a Back Body Drop. Hashi denies The V-Trigger. Hashi with a stiff lariat. Hashi with a Modified NeckBreaker for a two count. Owens denies Karma. Owens with an inside cradle for a two count. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Owens answers with The V-Trigger. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Hashi counters with a Deep Arm-Drag. Owens unloads his combination offense. Hashi SuperKicks Owens. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Hashi connects with Karma to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Second Match: (4) Hirooki Goto vs. (6) Tama Tonga w/Jado In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Tonga is playing mind games with Goto. Goto kicks Tonga in the gut. Tonga drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto avoids the elbow drop. Goto applies a side headlock. Tonga whips Goto across the ring. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Goto with The Counter Hip Toss. Tonga kicks Goto in the gut. Tonga scores a bodyshots. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Goto with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto punches Tonga in the back. Goto whips Tonga across the ring. Goto scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto drive his elbow into Tonga’s forehead. Goto stomps on Tonga’s back. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga applies a waist lock. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Tonga with a double leapfrog. Tonga follows that with a double handed chop. Tonga stomps on Goto’s chest. Tonga unloads a series of elbow drops for a two count.

Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga with three sharp elbow strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Tonga with clubbing blows to Goto’s chest. Tonga applies a rear chin lock. Goto with elbows into the midsection of Tonga. Tonga applies The Sleeper Hold. Goto gets back to a vertical base. Goto backs Tonga into the blue turnbuckle pad. Goto drops Tonga with The Discus Lariat. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Goto with a series of mid-kicks. Tonga blocks a boot from Goto. Tonga with a forearm smash. Tonga sends Goto to the corner. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Tonga pulls Goto out of the ring. Goto with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Goto sends Tonga face first into the steel ring post. Goto is choking Tonga with his boot. Goto hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Goto rolls Tonga back into the ring. Goto ascends to the top turnbuckle. Tonga with forearm shivers. Goto with heavy bodyshots. Goto sends Tonga crashing into the canvas.

Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga with The Tongan Twist. Tonga follows that with The Stinger Splash. Goto ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Tonga drops Goto with The Flatliner. Tonga delivers The SRC. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. Tonga with clubbing blows to Goto’s back. Goto denies The Double Underhook PileDriver. Tonga kicks Goto in the gut. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Goto clotheslines the back of Tonga’s neck. Goto puts Tonga on the top turnbuckle. Goto with The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Tonga denies The GTR. Goto with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Goto with The Reverse GTR. Goto follows that with an Inside Out Lariat. Tonga blocks The Mid-Kick. Goto denies The GunStun. Goto and Tonga starts running the ropes. Misfired Signature Moves. Goto HeadButts Tonga. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga connects with The Bloody Sunday for a two count. Goto negates The GunStun. Goto plants Tonga with The Goto-Nishiki to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

Third Match: (8) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (4) Taichi w/Miho Abe In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Taichi with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Taichi drills Tanahashi with The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi starts favoring his ribs as he was getting Tanahashi in position for The Black Mephisto. Taichi drops Tanahashi with The Axe Bomber. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi delivers a gut punch. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Taichi. Tanahashi punches Taichi in the ribs. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Taichi. Tanahashi stands on the midsection of Taichi. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Taichi. Tanahashi with the elbow drop into the left knee of Taichi. Tanahashi applies a leg lock. Tanahashi transitions into The Muta Lock. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Taichi. Taichi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Taichi with a series of toe kicks. Taichi goes for a hamstring kick, but Tanahashi counters with a gut punch. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Tanahashi with The Hook Kick. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi avoids The Buzzsaw Kick. Tanahashi continues to punch the ribcage of Taichi. Taichi side steps Tanahashi into the red turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi dodges The Kamagiri. Tanahashi gets Taichi tied up in the tree of woe. Tanahashi with clubbing bodyshots. Tanahashi with a running dropkick into the ribs of Taichi. Taichi repeatedly kicks Tanahashi in the face. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Taichi answers with The Kamagiri. Taichi goes for The SuperKick, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Tanahashi applies The Cloverleaf. Taichi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi is receiving medical attention in the corner. Taichi denies The SlingBlade. Taichi kicks Tanahashi in the chest. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Tanahashi denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi kicks Tanahashi in the face. Taichi goes for The Dangerous Back Drop Driver, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Taichi rises back on his feet. Taichi hits The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi SuperKicks Tanahashi for a two count. Tanahashi slaps Taichi in the face. Taichi rocks Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Tanahashi counters with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi drops Taichi with The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Taichi ducks out of the way. Taichi connects with The Gedo Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (12) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (8) Sanada In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

EVIL is playing mind games with Sanada. EVIL has no interest in wrestling Sanada, so he starts walking up the ramp way. Sanada attacks EVIL from behind. Sanada rolls EVIL back into the ring. Sanada rings the bell. EVIL kicks Sanada in the gut. EVIL whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Sanada dropkicks EVIL to the floor. EVIL regroups on the outside. Sanada gets distracted by Togo. EVIL attacks Sanada from behind. EVIL rakes the back of Sanada. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL side steps Sanada into the exposed steel. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Sanada’s neck. EVIL kicks Sanada out of the ring. EVIL whips Sanada into the steel barricade. EVIL drives a chair into the midsection of Sanada. EVIL wraps the chair around Sanada’s neck. Home Run Shot. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. Sanada with forearm shivers. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. EVIL dumps Sanada out of the ring. Togo punches Sanada. Togo rolls Sanada back into the ring. Sanada kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL stands on Sanada’s face.

EVIL toys around with Sanada. Sanada with three overhand chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sanada. EVIL goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. Sanada with a Vertical Suplex. Sanada pops back on his feet. Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada gets EVIL and Togo trapped in The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a double low dropkick for a two count. EVIL hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Sanada blocks a boot from EVIL. Sanada throws the right boot of EVIL into the referee’s hands. Sanada dropkicks EVIL to the floor. EVIL avoids The Slingshot Pescado. EVIL drives Sanada back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock on the floor. Togo pulls Sanada out of the ring. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL is displaying his frustration. Sanada denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Sanada side steps EVIL into the exposed steel.

Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. EVIL kicks Sanada in the face. EVIL denies The TKO. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada with The TKO for a two count. Togo throws a chair at Sanada. Sanada dropkicks Togo off the ring apron. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but EVIL gets his knees up in the air. Sanada with three uppercuts. Sanada talks smack to EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada with a Spinning Back Kick. EVIL shoves the referee towards Sanada. EVIL kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada denies The Magic Killer. EVIL uses Sanada’s right leg to knockdown the referee. Sanada connects with The Magic Killer for a two count. Sanada with The Swinging Skull End. Low Blow Exchange. Sanada with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Togo pulls Sanada out of the ring. Togo wraps the choker around Sanada’s neck. Sanada with an arm-drag takeover. Sanada, EVIL and Togo plays hot potato with the chair. Sanada dropkicks the chair into Togo’s face. EVIL flings another chair into Sanada’s face. EVIL plants Sanada with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory. After the match, EVIL tries to pick a fight with Shingo Takagi.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (14) Kazuchika Okada vs. (16) Jeff Cobb In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Okada ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb clotheslines Okada. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Okada lands back on his feet. Cobb with a gut punch. Okada drops Cobb with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Cobb kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the iris whip from Cobb. Okada kicks Cobb in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a one count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Cobb with elbows into the midsection of Okada. Okada punches Cobb in the back. Cobb denies the irish whip. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Cobb ducks a back elbow from Okada. Cobb scores the elbow knockdown. Cobb stomps on Okada’s back. Cobb stands on Okada’s back. Okada regroups on the outside. Cobb with forearm shivers across the back of Okada. Cobb continues to stand on Okada’s back. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. Cobb with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Cobb with The Delayed Vertical Toss for a two count. Cobb with Two Side Belly to Belly Suplex’s for a two count.

Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Okada’s back. Cobb uppercuts the back of Okada’s neck for a two count. Okada with two forearm smashes. Cobb HeadButts Okada. Cobb repeatedly drives Okada back first into the neutral color turnbuckle pads. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cobb goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Okada ducks out of the way. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada hits The Flapjack. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Cobb. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Cobb to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada drops Cobb with The DDT for a two count. Okada applies The Money Clip. Cobb runs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Okada puts Cobb on the top turnbuckle. Okada dropkicks Cobb to the floor. Cobb catches Okada in mid-air. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada goes for The DDT, but Cobb counters with The Release Northern Lights Suplex on the floor. Cobb rolls Okada back into the ring.

Cobb kicks Okada in the gut. Cobb uppercuts Okada. Cobb dropkicks Okada. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb goes for a Running Powerslam, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada applies a waist lock. Cobb decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Okada sends Cobb to the ring apron. Cobb with a shoulder block. Okada dropkicks Cobb off the apron. Okada lands The SomerSault Plancha. Okada rolls Cobb back into the ring. Okada delivers The Shotgun Dropkick. Okada bodyslams Cobb. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Cobb counters with The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb with The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada kicks Cobb in the face. Okada blocks The SuperKick. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Cobb counters with a Release German Suplex. Okada denies Tour Of The Islands. Cobb with Two Tombstone PileDrivers. Cobb mocks Okada.

Cobb goes for The Ripcord Tour Of The Islands, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada drops Cobb with The Spinning Rain Maker. Cobb repeatedly kicks Okada in the face. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Okada. Okada dropkicks Cobb. Okada applies The Money Clip. Okada goes for The Backslide Rain Maker, but Cobb counters with a HeadButt. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Misfired Signature Moves. Okada with The Back Drop Clutch for a two count. Cobb denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Cobb puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Okada kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb dropkicks Okada. Okada gets tied up in the ropes. Okada denies The Deadlift SuperPlex. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Cobb HeadButts Okada. Cobb goes for The Avalanche Tour Of The Islands, but Okada counters with The DDT. Cobb denies The Rain Maker. Cobb applies a waist lock. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada dropkicks Cobb. Okada connects with The Landslide. Okada plants Cobb with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Congratulations To Kazuchika Okada Who’s The Winner Of The B Block !

