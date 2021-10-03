NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 10/3/21

Night Nine: A BLOCK

Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Aichi, Japan

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

A Block

– Zack Sabre Jr, (4-0) 8 Points

– The Great O-Khan, (4-1) 8 Points

– Shingo Takagi, (3-2) 6 Points

– Kota Ibushi, (3-2) 6 Points

– KENTA, (3-2) 6 Points

– Toru Yano, (3-2) 6 Points

– Tomohiro Ishii, (2-3) 4 Points

– Yujiro Takahashi, (2-3) 4 Points

– Tanga Loa, (1-3) 2 Points

– Tetsuya Naito, (0-1) 0 Points, Medically Disqualified From The G1

First Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Kosei Fujita

Fujita with forearm shivers. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Fujita. Fujita drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Fujita punches Kanemaru in the back. Kanemaru uppercuts Fujita. Kanemaru dumps Fujita out of the ring. Kanemaru whips Fujita into the steel barricade. Kanemaru bodyslams Fujita on the floor. Fujita gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. Kanemaru whips Fujita across the ring. Kanemaru with a Back Body Drop. Kanemaru kicks Fujita in the back. Kanemaru with a Sliding Dropkick. Kanemaru with Two Bodyslams. Kanemaru applies The Camel Clutch. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru stomps on Fujita’s back. Kanemaru toys around with Fujita. Fujita with forearm shivers. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Fujita. Kanemaru brings Fujita down to the mat.

Kanemaru stomps on Fujita’s back. Kanemaru kicks Fujita in the chest. Kanemaru stands on the back of Fujita’s neck. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Fujita’s neck. Kanemaru kicks Fujita in the gut. Kanemaru whips Fujita across the ring. Fujita kicks Kanemaru in the chest. Fujita with a forearm smash. Kanemaru answers with another eye rake. Fujita with The Hip Toss. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita whips Kanemaru across the ring. Fujita dropkicks Kanemaru. Fujita unloads another round of forearms. Fujita dodges The Big Boot. Fujita with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Fujita bodyslams Kanemaru. Fujita stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Kanemaru grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s back and chest. Fujita with clubbing blows to Kanemaru’s back. Fujita with a forearm smash. Kanemaru kicks Fujita in the face. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru with Two Vertical Suplex’s for a two count. Kanemaru makes Fujita tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

Second Match: Toru Yano vs. Bushi

Yano is trying to put the blindfold over Bushi’s head. Bushi kicks Yano in the gut. Tug Of War. Yano with a toe kick. Yano shoves down the referee. Yano and Bushi are blindfolded now. Bushi punches Yano in the back. Bushi whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Yano slaps Bushi in the back of the head. Bushi dropkicks Yano to the floor. Bushi whips Yano into the steel barricade. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Bushi sprays Yano with the hand sanitizer. Bushi kicks Yano in the gut. Bushi wraps the towel around Yano’s neck. Yano gets tied up to the barricade. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Bushi stomps on Yano’s chest. Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi fish hooks Yano. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Yano’s neck. The referee admonishes Bushi.

Bushi continues to stomp on Yano’s chest. Yano with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Yano ties Bushi’s mask to the barricade. Bushi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Yano stomps on Bushi’s chest. Yano repeatedly whips Bushi into the exposed steel. Bushi kicks Yano in the face. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Yano back into the ring. Bushi stomps on Yano’s back. Bushi hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi plays to the crowd. Yano shoves the referee towards Bushi. Yano pulls Bushi down to the mat. Yano puts the blindfold over the referee’s head. Bushi had Yano pinned to the mat, but the ref was trying to take the blindfold off. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano via Pinfall

Third Match: (6) KENTA vs. (8) The Great O-Khan In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Kenta is playing mind games with Khan. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khan throws Kenta into the canvas. Kenta repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Khan. Khan blocks a boot from Kenta. Khan backs Kenta into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Khan. Kenta with a forearm smash. Kenta kicks Khan in the gut. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Kenta rolls out to the floor. Khan runs after Kenta. Kenta attacks Khan from behind. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Kenta with The Mid-Kick. Kenta rolls Khan back into the ring. Kenta continues to stomp on Khan’s back. Khan with a double leg takedown. Khan transitions into a ground and pound attack. Khan grapples around Kenta. Khan is raining down hammer fists. Khan starts choking Kenta. Khan stomps on Kenta’s chest. Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Khan with another double leg takedown. Khan applies The Knee Bar. Kenta rolls Khan over for a two count. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Khan scores the ankle pick. Khan applies The Heel Hook. Kenta grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Khan repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Kenta. Khan hyperextends the left leg of Kenta. Khan kicks Kenta in the gut. Khan applies a nerve hold. Kenta with a toe kick. Kenta drops Khan with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta is trying to make Khan his boot. Khan applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Khan transitions into The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Kenta grabs Khan’s ponytail. Khan backs Kenta into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Khan stomps on Kenta’s back. Kenta decks Khan with a JawBreaker. Kenta with The Kitchen Sink. Kenta kicks Khan in the back. Kenta applies a waist lock. Khan with a back elbow smash. Kenta repeatedly kicks Khan in the face. Kenta with The Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta goes for The Fisherman’s Suplex, but Khan counters with The GourdBuster. Khan toys around with Kenta. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan clotheslines the back of Kenta’s neck. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan puts Kenta on the back. Khan with another Mongolian Chop. Khan gets Kenta tied up in the tree of woe.

Khan is choking Kenta with his boot. Khan with The Sliding Dropkick. Khan rolls Kenta over for a two count. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Kenta counters with a deep arm-drag. Kenta drops Khan with The DDT. Kenta repeatedly kicks Khan in the back. Kenta hits The Green Killer for a two count. Kenta with a Flying Boot. Kenta with The Shibata Dropkick. Khan avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Khan nails Kenta with The Pump Kick. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Khan lands back on his feet. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Kenta counters with a Jumping Knee Strike. Khan denies The GTS. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Kenta makes Khan collide into the referee in the corner. Kenta delivers multiple chair shots. Kenta stomps on the midsection of Khan. Kenta puts the chair on Khan’s chest. Kenta starts wearing Khan’s hat. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kenta grabs a baseball bat. Khan snatches the bat out of Kenta’s hands. Kenta rolls Khan over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory. After the match, Kenta demands that Khan kiss his boot. Khan plants Kenta with The Eliminator.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (2) Tanga Loa w/Jado vs. (4) Yujiro Takahashi In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa shoves Takahashi into the canvas. Loa calls for the too sweet hand gesture. Takahashi kicks Loa in the gut. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi mocks Loa. Loa kicks Takahashi in the gut. Loa with clubbing blows to Takahashi’s back. Loa talks smack to Takahashi. Loa sends Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Loa in the face. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Takahashi blocks a boot from Loa. Takahashi sends Loa face first into the canvas. Loa avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Loa clotheslines Takahashi. Loa with a sliding knee strike. Loa with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Loa with a double sledge. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa bodyslams Takahashi on the floor. Loa drives Takahashi back first into the ring apron. Loa punches Takahashi in the back. Loa with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Loa with The Slingshot Senton for a two count.

Loa slams Takahashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Loa repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Loa is choking Takahashi with his boot. Loa hits The Running Powerslam for a two count. Loa applies the cobra clutch. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Loa follows that with two corner clotheslines. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Loa’s neck. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi goes for The Reverse DDT, but Loa counters with a snap mare takeover. Takahashi dumps Loa face first into the top rope. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Takahashi blocks a boot from Loa. Takahashi sends Loa face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick.

Takahashi lands The Suicide Dive. Takahashi is fired up. Takahashi rolls Loa back into the ring. Loa denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Loa kicks Takahashi in the gut. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi starts biting Loa’s fingers. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Loa goes for The Samoan Drop, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi goes for The Olympic Slam, but Loa lands back on his feet. Loa dodges The Running Boot. Loa rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Loa kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Loa denies Pimp Juice. Takahashi SuperKicks Loa. Loa Spears Takahashi. Loa with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Takahashi denies Ape Shit. Takahashi sends Loa into the ropes. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Loa negates The Big Juice. Loa plants Takahashi with Ape Shit to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tanga Loa via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (8) Zack Sabre Jr In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Hand fighting display. Test Of Strength. Sabre applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Sabre across the ring. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Sabre ducks a forearm from Ishii. Ishii blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Sabre applies the cravate. Sabre denies The Vertical Suplex. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Ishii with a Hip Toss. Sabre with The European Clutch for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ishii shoves Sabre. Chop/Uppercut Exchange. Ishii unloads two knife edge chops. Ishii repeatedly kicks Sabre in the face. Sabre uppercuts Ishii. Ishii with a blistering chop. Ishii is putting the boots to Sabre. Sabre denies The Vertical Suplex. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch in the ropes. The referee admonishes Sabre. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Sabre stomps on the right elbow of Ishii. Sabre tells Ishii to bring it. Ishii obliges with two chops. Ishii with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Sabre. Sabre with a deep arm-drag. Sabre dropkicks the back of Ishii’s head. Sabre repeatedly stomps on the right elbow of Ishii. Sabre starts bending Ishii’s fingers. Sabre applies an arm-bar. Ishii puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabre with an arm-ringer. Sabre hyperextends the right shoulder of Ishii. Ishii HeadButts Sabre. Sabre decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Ishii is lighting up Sabre’s chest. Ishii with the irish whip. Sabre goes for The Guillotine Choke, but Ishii counters with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Sabre punches Ishii in the back. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sabre hits The Sunset Bomb for a two count. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishii puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre stomps on the right elbow of Ishii. Ishii denies The PK. Sabre repeatedly slaps Ishii in the face. Sabre blocks a boot from Ishii. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Sabre hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Ishii avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Ishii blocks The Overhead Wrist Kick. Ishii goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Sabre counters with The Double Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Ishii puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabre toys around with Ishii. Up Kick Exchange. Sabre repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Ishii. Ishii hyperextends the right knee of Sabre. Ishii dropkicks the right knee of Sabre. Sabre with The Mid-Kick. Ishii rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Sabre side steps Ishii into the red turnbuckle pad. Sabre drops Ishii with The Tornado DDT. Ishii delivers The Pounce. Sabre blasts Ishii with The PK. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii with The Western Lariat. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii PowerBomb Sabre for a two count. Ishii goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Sabre counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat. Ishii clotheslines Sabre. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with a double leg takedown. Sabre connects with The European Clutch for a two count. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Sabre drills Ishii with The BrainBuster for a two count. Sabre applies The Kimura Lock. Ishii refuses to quit. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishii repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s face. Ishii negates The Zack Driver. Ishii HeadButts Sabre. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Ishii. Ishii blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Ishii with Two Inside Out Lariats for a two count. Ishii plants Sabre with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) Shingo Takagi vs. (6) Kota Ibushi In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Ibushi kicks the left hamstring of Takagi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ibushi backs Takagi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Takagi backs Ibushi into the ropes. Takagi pats Ibushi on the chest. Ibushi ducks a chop from Takagi. Ibushi kicks Takagi in the gut. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Takagi reverses the hold. Ibushi whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Ibushi drops down on the canvas. Ibushi goes for a leapfrog, but Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi walks over the midsection of Ibushi. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi goes for a Senton Splash, but Ibushi ducks out of the way. Ibushi with a side headlock takeover. Takagi answers with the headscissors escape. Ibushi dropkicks Takagi. Ibushi repeatedly kicks Takagi in the back. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi applies a wrist lock. Ibushi with the irish whip. Takagi launches Ibushi over the top rope. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Takagi responds with The Pumping Bomber.

Takagi clotheslines Ibushi over the top rope. Takagi repeatedly slams Ibushi’s head on the ring apron. Takagi dumps Ibushi face first on the apron. Takagi rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Takagi with a Slingshot Knee Drop. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi applies a rear chin lock. Ibushi with elbows into the midsection of Takagi. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a Belly to Back Suplex. Takagi applies the cravate. Takagi backs Ibushi into the ropes. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Takagi drops Ibushi with The DDT for a two count. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi with a knee drop. Takagi toys around with Ibushi. Takagi fires off three jabs. Takagi with a forearm smash. Palm Strike Exchange. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Takagi applies a front face lock. Ibushi grabs a side headlock. Takagi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Takagi decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana that sends Takagi to the floor. Ibushi lands The Asai MoonSault. Ibushi rolls Takagi back into the ring.

Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Takagi kicks Ibushi in the face. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi Powerslams Takagi. Ibushi with The MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi with The Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Takagi with a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Ibushi denies Made In Japan. Takagi slings Ibushi across the ring. Takagi hammers down on the right knee of Ibushi. Takagi with The Back Drop Driver. Ibushi rises back on his feet. Ibushi with The Half & Half Suplex. Ibushi with a Running Boot. Third Forearm Exchange. Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Takagi with two jabs. Takagi with a double hand chop. Ibushi answers with combination kicks. Takagi drops Ibushi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ibushi kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Ibushi kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Takagi decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a right jab. Lariat Exchange. Ibushi with a Snap German Suplex. Takagi with a Sliding Forearm Smash.

Takagi puts Ibushi on the top turnbuckle. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Takagi with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Ibushi denies The Pumping Bomber. Takagi with an Inside Out Lariat. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi hits Made In Japan for a two count. Ibushi denies Last Of The Dragon. Ibushi with three knee lifts. Takagi goes for a Knee Crusher, but Ibushi counters with a High Knee Strike. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Ibushi avoids The Sliding Lariat. Ibushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi nails Takagi with The Bomaye. Ibushi with The Last Ride for a two count. Takagi denies The Kamigoye. Takagi with Three HeadButts. Takagi drops Ibushi with a vicious knee strike. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Ibushi negates Lasst Of The Dragon. Takagi with a short-arm lariat. Takagi with combination forearms. Ibushi answers with a big palm strike. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Ibushi responds with The Roundhouse Kick. Ibushi with The Kamigoye for a two count. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Ibushi drills Takagi with The V-Trigger. Ibushi with The Reverse Kamigoye. Ibushi plants Takagi with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

